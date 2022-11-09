Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
1789 Baptist Corner Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Jonathan E. Stark
Seller: Mislak FT
Date: 10/06/22
BERNARDSTON
87 Northfield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $990,348
Buyer: Heirloom Collective Inc.
Seller: Crumpin Fox Club Inc.
Date: 10/06/22
231 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: John P. Hovnanian
Seller: Kittredge Industries LLC
Date: 10/07/22
COLRAIN
121 Call Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Elliston O. Bingham
Seller: Sarah Davenport
Date: 10/03/22
241 Thompson Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Cassiel Owens
Seller: Nicholas R. Piantanida
Date: 10/07/22
GREENFIELD
49 Arnold Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Monique Frigon
Seller: Philip E. St.Germain
Date: 10/07/22
9 Hancock Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Jessica Matteson
Seller: Charles G. Zononi
Date: 10/04/22
163 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Betty Saunders
Seller: Charles W. Saunders Inc.
Date: 10/11/22
157 Log Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Brendan Kenny
Seller: Paul S. Richmond
Date: 10/13/22
79 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Joseph S. Bialek
Seller: Scott A. Callahan
Date: 10/03/22
65 Munson St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $154,200
Buyer: Donald Connelly
Seller: David G. Norman
Date: 10/07/22
336 Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,500
Buyer: Adam R. Martin
Seller: James L. Galipault
Date: 10/06/22
LEVERETT
Cave Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Adam R. Levine
Seller: Matthew J. Pfannenstiel
Date: 10/06/22
29 North Leverett Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Oliver T. Miller
Seller: Hall, Lynn, (Estate)
Date: 10/03/22
MONTAGUE
120 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Alyssa N. Edwards
Seller: FNMA
Date: 10/13/22
177 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Bradley Ferris
Seller: Kenneth R. Hubbard
Date: 10/07/22
NEW SALEM
4 Old County Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Scott Chastain
Seller: Nathanial Mizula
Date: 10/12/22
NORTHFIELD
126 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Laurice Russell
Seller: Northfield Mt. Hermon
Date: 10/13/22
26 Pentecost Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Ann Chappell
Seller: Wright, Kathleen F., (Estate)
Date: 10/13/22
ORANGE
34 Bacon St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Kristyn M. Lombarde
Seller: Philip S. Zahodiakin
Date: 10/03/22
100 Cove Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Cain J. Blackbird
Seller: David L. Songer
Date: 10/05/22
18 Gay St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kelly M. Walker
Seller: Pultorak FT
Date: 10/12/22
315 Gidney Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Whitney M. Bell
Seller: Jennifer L. Tenney
Date: 10/03/22
243 Hayden St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Cameron Woodcock
Seller: Jay M. Guilmette
Date: 10/07/22
22 Logan Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Charles J. Verheyen
Seller: Victor Chaplin
Date: 10/06/22
ROWE
544 Tunnel Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $435,500
Buyer: Diane J. Parrington
Seller: David Wells Lenth LT
Date: 10/13/22
SHUTESBURY
266 Leverett Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Mitchell
Seller: Funk, Audrey M., (Estate)
Date: 10/13/22
399 Leverett Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $354,511
Buyer: Deerfield Valley Management TR
Seller: Russell P. Mizula
Date: 10/05/22
27 Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $331,500
Buyer: Geoffrey Lansdell
Seller: Todd E. Jansen
Date: 10/04/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
206 Corey St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Bryan Riley
Seller: Matthew Gour
Date: 10/06/22
88 Doane Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: David North
Seller: Christopher R. Mader
Date: 10/13/22
48 Highland Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $283,900
Buyer: Dan Guyette
Seller: Kenneth B. Beagle
Date: 10/05/22
78 Kensington St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Gamelli
Seller: Richard W. Ivey
Date: 10/05/22
14 Laura Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jose M. Quintanilla
Seller: Gregg M. Robinson
Date: 10/07/22
321 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: AK Brothers LLC
Seller: Marcon Investments LLC
Date: 10/06/22
123 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: Nicholas C. Alvanos
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 10/12/22
73 Ottawa St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Allan C. Ramsdell
Seller: Denis J. Clark
Date: 10/07/22
99 Paul Revere Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Roger C. Phillips
Seller: William O. Bellows
Date: 10/07/22
66 Ramah Circle South
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Popco Real Estate LLC
Seller: Popowich Family Investments LLC
Date: 10/12/22
9 Ridgeview Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Lamarche
Seller: Peiffer, Sally L., (Estate)
Date: 10/07/22
586 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Tina M. Depalma
Seller: Ralph Depalma
Date: 10/11/22
53 White Oaks Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $343,500
Buyer: Martin J. Lee
Seller: Richard R. Wheeler
Date: 10/03/22
51 Wilson St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: L&A Property LLC
Seller: Arnold, Roy R., (Estate)
Date: 10/07/22
BRIMFIELD
61 Cubles Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Michael Wasielak
Seller: William J. Campbell
Date: 10/06/22
15 Little Rest Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Maureen Jolicoeur
Seller: Christopher Lowe
Date: 10/05/22
CHESTER
424 Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Rory M. Mason
Seller: Lemarier, James A., (Estate)
Date: 10/11/22
23 William St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Philip Zahodiakin
Seller: Willard Vail-Zook
Date: 10/04/22
CHICOPEE
47 Algonquin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Houssam A. Baki
Seller: Joshua Mitera
Date: 10/05/22
63 Bemis Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Brooke Chisholm
Seller: Maryjane Kopie
Date: 10/12/22
69 Bonner St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Juan C. Crespo
Seller: Elizabeth D. Siciliano
Date: 10/04/22
83 Boucher Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $244,500
Buyer: Michael J. Doherty
Seller: Jessica Duga
Date: 10/12/22
130 Bridle Path Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Rekha Kamat
Seller: Garrett D. Sickles
Date: 10/12/22
12 Burton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Dexter Taylor
Seller: Alyssa M. Henderson
Date: 10/04/22
101 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Edward A. Ziemba
Date: 10/11/22
41 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $256,900
Buyer: Juan Rivera
Seller: Denise L. Johnson
Date: 10/07/22
75 Dresser Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Wilkinson
Seller: Kenneth M. Krupa
Date: 10/06/22
18 Ferry St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Lizbeth Velez
Seller: Wesley V. Gumlaw
Date: 10/06/22
69 Gelinas Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Hamit Tamer-Adiguzel
Seller: Robert A. Ruszala
Date: 10/04/22
789 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Michael N. Houle
Seller: Norman J. Bourbeau
Date: 10/07/22
246 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Ronald Balthazar
Seller: Bigos FT
Date: 10/11/22
1206 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Michael Murdock
Seller: Joseph M. Yiznitsky
Date: 10/13/22
155 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Bohombe Lawi
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 10/13/22
24 Hartford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $118,000
Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Daniel J. Nute
Date: 10/12/22
93 Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Investmentguru LLC
Seller: William J. Stetson
Date: 10/07/22
18 McKinley Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Brion E. Smith
Seller: Francis J. Czepiel
Date: 10/03/22
52 Morgan Circle
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Allen E. Edwards
Seller: Stephen Nembirkow
Date: 10/13/22
89 Olko Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Alison L. Coulombe
Seller: Daniel J. Gagne
Date: 10/03/22
15 Pleasant St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $285,245
Buyer: Rasidi Akodu
Seller: Michael P. Fitzgerald
Date: 10/04/22
151 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Raysa A. Lopez-Martinez
Seller: Patrick S. McGrath
Date: 10/07/22
41 Robbins Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Koi 2 Koi Associates LLC
Seller: DDM Property Group LLC
Date: 10/12/22
131 State St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jenise A. Jaworski
Seller: Deborah A. Fortin
Date: 10/12/22
100 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $388,000
Buyer: Cyryline P. Reid
Seller: Gabriel Martinez
Date: 10/04/22
23 Stockbridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01103
Amount: $428,000
Buyer: Donald R. Turcotte
Seller: Waycon Inc.
Date: 10/06/22
181 Wheatland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Johnny McClease
Seller: Susan Gazda
Date: 10/12/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
25 Bettswood Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Steven Moyers
Seller: Janice E. Flebotte
Date: 10/05/22
126 Franconia Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alyssa Henderson
Seller: Elizabeth F. Collaro
Date: 10/04/22
9 Harris Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Wenfeng Wang
Seller: John Pappas
Date: 10/12/22
31 Harwich Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: 31 Harwich Road LLC
Seller: J. J Kiernan RET
Date: 10/06/22
11 Lester St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Lee A. Guilbault
Seller: J. M. Kupperman 2009 IRT
Date: 10/03/22
32 Maryland St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $327,315
Buyer: Thomas J. Russo
Seller: Vip Homes & Assocs. LLC
Date: 10/04/22
57 Redin Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Steven Hogan
Seller: Timothy Driscoll
Date: 10/05/22
58 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Tacia Munn
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 10/07/22
GRANVILLE
144 Barnard Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Daniel M. McGorty
Seller: Daniel Scibelli
Date: 10/06/22
776 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Sindland
Seller: Jayden B. Cowles
Date: 10/13/22
HOLYOKE
145-147 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Willow Permanent Real Estate Coop
Seller: Jonathan R. Bates
Date: 10/06/22
44 Claremont Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Lamont Whitebear
Seller: Bobby J. Stovall
Date: 10/11/22
21 Claren Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $407,000
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Richard P. Courchesne
Date: 10/12/22
313 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Avi Holdings LLC
Seller: Ysaaca Axelrod
Date: 10/11/22
97 Merrick Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Emily Bouvier
Seller: Michael J. Spirito
Date: 10/03/22
1698-1700 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $407,500
Buyer: Raymond Sullivan
Seller: Andrew R. Weibel
Date: 10/12/22
35 Ridgeway St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Megan E. Pfefferle
Seller: Donald R. Packard
Date: 10/03/22
27 Rugby St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Wendreth A. Gregoire
Seller: Candia M. Athas
Date: 10/13/22
416 Southampton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Elissa Wright
Seller: Maple Leaf Capital Reserve
Date: 10/07/22
83 Wellesley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Lily A. Foster
Seller: Dwight B. Kelley
Date: 10/07/22
67 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Alexandra Ortiz-Pagan
Seller: Lemire IRT
Date: 10/07/22
LONGMEADOW
43 Barrington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael Palaschak
Seller: Charlene A. Clark
Date: 10/04/22
25 Berwick Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Thomas R. Wilks
Seller: Pamela H. Rich IRT
Date: 10/12/22
250 Burbank Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Jennifer A. Lerch
Seller: Wesley H. Carter
Date: 10/11/22
38 East Primrose Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Oleksak
Seller: Matthew D. Raymond
Date: 10/12/22
80 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: David M. Wendt
Seller: Peter S. Donner
Date: 10/07/22
112 Lynnwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $390,345
Buyer: Brian Newkirk
Seller: Goodless Realty LLC
Date: 10/03/22
75 Oak Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Luis Rodriguez
Seller: Lapierrej, Ronald, (Estate)
Date: 10/05/22
LUDLOW
20 Birch St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Li Z. Lin
Seller: Henry Hampton
Date: 10/03/22
541 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: DMR Holdings LLC
Seller: Diamond Real Estate Ventures LLC
Date: 10/13/22
795 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Melina Canter
Seller: Jessica Leroux
Date: 10/07/22
18 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: George J. Bosco
Seller: Laura J. Galloway
Date: 10/07/22
96 Yale St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Arturo Aguillon
Seller: Frank Novelli RET
Date: 10/06/22
MONSON
22 Bethany Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Pedro L. Sauri-Rosado
Seller: Yvette I. Wheeler
Date: 10/03/22
369 Cedar Swamp Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Nathan M. Dunn
Seller: Frank W. Hull
Date: 10/06/22
3 Green St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Derek Belisle
Seller: Sara E. Malo
Date: 10/07/22
40 High St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Michael H. Fograshy
Seller: Janice T. Kissel
Date: 10/07/22
11 Robbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $431,500
Buyer: Todd M. Bonett
Seller: Marion E. Talbot
Date: 10/11/22
11 Wales Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Brad Burlingham
Seller: ARPC LLC
Date: 10/12/22
PALMER
3137 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Eboney O. Sims
Seller: Andrew Cienciwa
Date: 10/05/22
9-11 Maple Ter.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Mandy Holmes
Seller: Louis D. Teixeira
Date: 10/13/22
24 Squier St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Fabian Perkins
Seller: Jin Gao
Date: 10/04/22
SOUTHWICK
188 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: James E. Jaron
Seller: James E. Jaron
Date: 10/07/22
43 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Eric Lacombe
Date: 10/12/22
20 Depot St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Joseph Fontaine
Seller: Martin Lee
Date: 10/03/22
221 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Eduardo Rosado
Seller: Richard E. Fiore
Date: 10/12/22
SPRINGFIELD
65 Adams St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Kassandra Perez
Seller: Daisy Sanchez
Date: 10/07/22
70-72 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Ucal T. Palmer
Date: 10/05/22
248 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Radames Lopez
Seller: Foley Capital LLC
Date: 10/07/22
138 Appleton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: JJJ17 LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 10/04/22
1060 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Oliver Auto Body Realco
Seller: Lamoureux, Normand O., (Estate)
Date: 10/05/22
12-14 Beauchamp St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Shabona Sharmaine-Hyatt
Seller: Jean N. Duquette
Date: 10/03/22
23 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Samuel Peront
Seller: Erin M. Chubka
Date: 10/06/22
81 Bessemer St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Alonzo Williams
Seller: Olga L. Yanginski
Date: 10/07/22
42 Brewster St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Rachel Lightfoot
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 10/11/22
100 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Michael K. Roche
Seller: Susan K. Halpern
Date: 10/07/22
658-662 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,300,000
Buyer: Jose L. Martinez
Seller: Antonio Dejesus
Date: 10/05/22
16 Carlisle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Waiwai RT
Seller: Luis A. Torres
Date: 10/06/22
107-109 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Abner Diaz
Seller: Elizabeth Arroyo
Date: 10/03/22
5 Connolly St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Michael J. Spirito
Seller: Christina M. Gregorio
Date: 10/03/22
71 Copeland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Jose Blanco
Seller: Quang V. Huynh
Date: 10/12/22
45-47 Copley Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Cedriq R. Clemente
Seller: Irene C. Rivera
Date: 10/04/22
50-52 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Carleton D. Johnson
Seller: Joslyn R. Kevin, (Estate)
Date: 10/05/22
72 Donbray Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Marie Berthe Francois
Seller: David F. Savickas
Date: 10/07/22
61-63 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Zachary P. Nunnally
Seller: FNMA
Date: 10/11/22
25 Driftwood Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Daisy Sanchez
Seller: Juan E. Quiles
Date: 10/07/22
90-92 Elmore Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Henry M. Gallegos
Seller: Michael R. Bleau
Date: 10/03/22
106 Fargo St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: William A. Rivera-Figueroa
Seller: Lashaunna D. Davis
Date: 10/05/22
41-43 Fenwick St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Eric Frimpong
Seller: Amea Properties LLC
Date: 10/07/22
42 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Pedro Alicea
Seller: Anna Deshommes
Date: 10/05/22
52 Freeman Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Mint Realty Group LLC
Seller: Sheila Rivera
Date: 10/12/22
77 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Gretchen E. Eisenman
Seller: Rachel Thomas
Date: 10/07/22
48 Gladstone St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Delinas R. Maldonado
Seller: Kirk Craigg
Date: 10/13/22
87 Helberg Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Juan S. Torres
Seller: Shayne M. Wilson
Date: 10/07/22
23 Hicks St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Nicole A. Santiago
Seller: Jorge R. Rivera
Date: 10/12/22
27 Inglewood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Thomas B. Murphy
Seller: Daniel G. Verteramo
Date: 10/07/22
356 Island Pond Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Rejeanne D. Boissonneault
Seller: Thomas Murphy
Date: 10/07/22
76 Keith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $256,900
Buyer: Todd F. Johnson
Seller: Eagle Homebuyers LLC
Date: 10/13/22
79 Keith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ackeem J. Donaldson
Seller: MGC Realty LLC
Date: 10/13/22
47 Kulig St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter
Seller: Rashad M. Evans
Date: 10/06/22
70 Labelle Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Lashaunna Davis
Seller: James L. Campbell
Date: 10/05/22
59 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Timothy Keeley
Seller: William M. Gonzalez
Date: 10/04/22
20 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Angie J. Acevedo
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 10/11/22
325 Longhill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mazhar Iqbal
Seller: Joan C. Marsh
Date: 10/06/22
13 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Cesar Deleon-Maria
Seller: Ryan Smith-Carignan
Date: 10/07/22
36 Lumae St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Marilyn M. Valenti
Seller: Duc T. Le
Date: 10/11/22
103-105 Massasoit St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC
Seller: Timothy J. Kirsch
Date: 10/12/22
57 Merwin St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Christine Cohee
Seller: Francisco J. Martinez
Date: 10/03/22
132 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $229,999
Buyer: Chantelle M. Jack
Seller: Locah Y. Allemany
Date: 10/13/22
200 Moss Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Arthur J. Coy
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 10/07/22
6 North Chatham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: ALDD Real Estate LLC
Seller: Prevostj, Geraldine, (Estate)
Date: 10/05/22
121-123 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Panther Development LLC
Seller: Opus Durum LLC
Date: 10/04/22
65 Palo Alto Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alessandro Malafronte
Seller: Carmino J. Demaio
Date: 10/13/22
23 Plumtree Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Laurie J. Larsen
Seller: Ronald A. Ogulewicz
Date: 10/04/22
42 Rollins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Luis H. Solivan
Seller: Joseph T. Sanky
Date: 10/03/22
33 Rosella St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Seller: Almena, Brunilda D., (Estate)
Date: 10/06/22
751 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Aliyah M. Adorno
Seller: Coulombe, J. Albert, (Estate)
Date: 10/05/22
229 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Bogdanow RT
Seller: James R. Landers
Date: 10/04/22
245 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: David Panidis
Seller: Allan C. Ramsdell
Date: 10/07/22
48 Superior Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Glenn M. Pittsinger
Seller: Thomas R. Connery
Date: 10/13/22
44 Superior Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Glenn M. Pittsinger
Seller: Thomas R. Connery
Date: 10/13/22
140 Talbot Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Ali Ali
Seller: Michael R. Randall
Date: 10/07/22
465 Taylor St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Robert Couture
Seller: Robert J. Pelzek
Date: 10/03/22
57 Telbar St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Wesley A. Gwatkin
Seller: Deso, Barbara I., (Estate)
Date: 10/04/22
34-36 Tracy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Myria E. Oliveras-Martinez
Seller: Robert Paskins
Date: 10/11/22
101 Vadnais St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Ronald Scott
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 10/11/22
40 Wellesley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Clara Rodriguez
Seller: PFGC LLC
Date: 10/13/22
113 West Canton Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Soreya Schartner
Seller: Schartner, Delra M., (Estate)
Date: 10/07/22
60 Wayne St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Richard Ponce
Seller: Platinum Homes LLC
Date: 10/07/22
3-5 Wedgewood Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: William J. Diederich
Seller: Paul M. Cincotta
Date: 10/05/22
35 Wells Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Medero
Seller: Carolyn L. McDonagh
Date: 10/07/22
129 White Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Pascual Perez
Seller: Carol E. Getty
Date: 10/04/22
1606 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Evan Pope
Seller: Alexander Sied
Date: 10/06/22
2106 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $239,500
Buyer: Justin Debs
Seller: Khoi D. Vo
Date: 10/04/22
131 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Mikaelle S. Hyppolite
Seller: Veronica Gasque IRT
Date: 10/13/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
36 Beauregard Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Claire A. Lebeau
Seller: Richard Vasconcellos
Date: 10/12/22
95 Clarence St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Roman Bespalov
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 10/04/22
43 Day St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $482,000
Buyer: Suleyman A. Carsancakli
Seller: Revampit Holdings LLC
Date: 10/05/22
105 Lewis Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Carter Berchin
Seller: Debra A. Carras
Date: 10/07/22
70 Lockhouse Road
West Springfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bek Realty LLC
Seller: Viryalto LLC
Date: 10/03/22
139 Myron St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,450,000
Buyer: Salamon Realty LLC
Seller: Walter S. Wood LLC
Date: 10/11/22
66 Sikes Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $487,000
Buyer: Michael D. Rheaume
Seller: Ryan Lebeau
Date: 10/12/22
WESTFIELD
13-15 Ames Ave.
Westfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Alexander R. Desautels
Seller: Anna M. Pouso-Guillan
Date: 10/06/22
209 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Gale
Seller: Victor Desabrais
Date: 10/07/22
26 Brentwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Ritchie
Seller: Ritchie RT
Date: 10/05/22
66 Butternut Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Muhammad H. Chaudhry
Seller: Four & Five FT
Date: 10/05/22
46 Chapel St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $267,400
Buyer: Douglas Fuller
Seller: Michael T. Kane
Date: 10/03/22
55 Cranston St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Hazim Dautovic
Seller: Michael J. Reilly
Date: 10/03/22
58 Deer Path Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Cody Gallup
Seller: Seth T. Philipp
Date: 10/04/22
18 Elizabeth St.
Westfield, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Elizabeth St. Holdings LLC
Seller: Windham Properties LLC
Date: 10/06/22
26 Elizabeth St.
Westfield, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Elizabeth St. Holdings LLC
Seller: Windham Properties LLC
Date: 10/06/22
151 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Ernest Rental LLC
Seller: Sean S. Sullivan
Date: 10/13/22
4 King St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $144,000
Buyer: Panther Development LLC
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 10/04/22
94 Orange St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Tatiana Litvac
Seller: Mark L. Bonavita
Date: 10/11/22
30 Prospect St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Taylor Lavoie
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 10/07/22
13 Vincent Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kelvin Muniz-Roque
Seller: Pinhas Rabenou
Date: 10/11/22
WILBRAHAM
2205 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jeremy Ober
Seller: Rohit Kar
Date: 10/06/22
7 Evangeline Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Vincent R. Pelletier
Seller: Jack C. Swan
Date: 10/07/22
7 Joan St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Aviva N. Berezin
Seller: Charles Davanzo
Date: 10/07/22
39 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Sean P. Murphy
Seller: Randall P. Flagg
Date: 10/07/22
15 Wandering Mdws
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Alessandro Markovic
Seller: Jon A. Zeo
Date: 10/06/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
106 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC
Seller: Truman B. Likens
Date: 10/03/22
120 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC
Seller: Truman B. Likens
Date: 10/03/22
11 Duxbury Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Jennifer F. Jones
Seller: Jennifer D. Randall
Date: 10/06/22
296 Pomeroy Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Eric Olsson
Seller: Charles Webb-Posey
Date: 10/07/22
18 Teaberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $661,000
Buyer: Siddhartha Shah
Seller: Barbara R. Wollensak RET
Date: 10/06/22
BELCHERTOWN
350 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Andrew F. Cienciwa
Seller: Roger C. Phillips
Date: 10/07/22
371 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $473,999
Buyer: Joseph C. Mull
Seller: Sherri M. Dubois LT
Date: 10/06/22
280 Granby Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jason M. Bond
Seller: Joanna G. Mull
Date: 10/06/22
483 Michael Sears Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Megan Hoy
Seller: David G. Fontaine
Date: 10/05/22
640 North Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ronald A. Aickelin
Seller: M&G Land Development LLC
Date: 10/03/22
64 Old Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $355,150
Buyer: Beth Anderson
Seller: Carolyn R. Letendre
Date: 10/06/22
243 South Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kristen Kowal
Seller: Ronald N. Loftus
Date: 10/04/22
28 Sarah Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Scott A. Wade
Seller: Glenn E. Burrows
Date: 10/07/22
EASTHAMPTON
5 Donais St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $388,600
Buyer: Robert Shar
Seller: Lemeland RET
Date: 10/04/22
30-32 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Eileen P. Rice
Seller: Bixby, Thomas P., (Estate)
Date: 10/03/22
98 Lovefield St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Aaron O. Reyes
Seller: Carol J. Graham
Date: 10/13/22
34 Pine Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Kaufman Chappuis FT
Seller: Susanne Weinman
Date: 10/07/22
GRANBY
418 Miller St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jonathan Mastalerz
Seller: Heather Leclair
Date: 10/07/22
19 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $413,560
Buyer: Diana Adair
Seller: Steven R. Pelletier
Date: 10/12/22
30 Smith Ave.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Andrew Ryan
Seller: Patricia L. Leclair
Date: 10/12/22
HADLEY
3 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Rosemund LLC
Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC
Date: 10/05/22
5 Aloha Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $442,500
Buyer: Jack C. Petrides
Seller: Sally F. Rubenstone
Date: 10/03/22
11 Indian Pipe Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $711,000
Buyer: Eric D. Tattersall
Seller: Guoping Zhang
Date: 10/12/22
5 Meadow St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Melina A. Masterson
Seller: Heather E. Goodhind
Date: 10/12/22
1 Woodlawn Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Keith S. Hevey
Seller: Bonnie L. Bobetsky
Date: 10/06/22
HATFIELD
221 Linseed Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $621,000
Buyer: Stephanie Wilson
Seller: Janet J. Warren
Date: 10/07/22
HUNTINGTON
14 Barr Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Jesse Meyers
Seller: Daniel Schott
Date: 10/13/22
2 Brookside Glen
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $407,500
Buyer: Irene Lozach
Seller: Andrew J. Lucia
Date: 10/03/22
240 Lakeshore Dr.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Michael J. Dibrindisi
Seller: Ken Kinghorn
Date: 10/05/22
MIDDLEFIELD
143 East River Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Michael Lay
Seller: Robert L. Keach
Date: 10/07/22
154 Skyline Trail
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alexander W. Seid
Seller: William R. Denault
Date: 10/06/22
NORTHAMPTON
1021 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Mateso Kagenyekero
Seller: David A. Katz
Date: 10/07/22
34 Harlow Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Amber B. Bemak
Seller: Richard C. Gifford
Date: 10/07/22
12 Leonard St.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $149,000
Buyer: James M. Ryan
Seller: Hines, Arlene C., (Estate)
Date: 10/12/22
52 Maple St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC
Seller: 52 Maple Street Place LLC
Date: 10/04/22
103 Massasoit St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $785,000
Buyer: Bryan Hobbs
Seller: Jordi Herold
Date: 10/06/22
68 North St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $304,900
Buyer: Jonathan E. Devilbiss
Seller: Jeannine M. Wolfram
Date: 10/05/22
43 Summer St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $590,047
Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Seller: Thomas P. Caine
Date: 10/11/22
35 Willow St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Robert V. Redick
Seller: Jane E. Bogan
Date: 10/12/22
PELHAM
40 South Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Dianne K. Tatro
Seller: Kathleen M. Keyes
Date: 10/13/22
SOUTH HADLEY
84 Bardwell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Sheila D. Pennell
Seller: Dorene Pennell
Date: 10/13/22
32 Boynton Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Christine A. Phillips
Seller: Mary T. Quesnel
Date: 10/07/22
192 Brainerd St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Jack E. Mills
Date: 10/07/22
459 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: 459 Commissary LLC
Seller: Cycle Stop LLC
Date: 10/03/22
55 Lyman Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Heather Goodhind
Seller: Robert J. Dufault
Date: 10/12/22
25 Silver St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: George Furrer
Seller: Mario O. Perez
Date: 10/11/22
2 Silverwood Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Steven R. Pelletier
Seller: John E. Geoffroy
Date: 10/12/22
20 Sullivan Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $334,300
Buyer: Garrett Fortin
Seller: Ernest L. Provo
Date: 10/07/22
SOUTHAMPTON
43 Coleman Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Christopher P. O’Leary
Seller: Kevin J. Evelti
Date: 10/06/22
69 Crooked Ledge Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $845,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Stolpinski
Seller: David A. Peich
Date: 10/12/22
26 Helen Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Jose L. Rivadeneira-Argudo
Seller: Nilay N. Patel
Date: 10/11/22
75 Pequot Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: 75 Pequot Road NT
Seller: David T. Grosso
Date: 10/13/22
69 Sabbath Day
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $845,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Stolpinski
Seller: David A. Peich
Date: 10/12/22
WARE
71 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Melyssa R. Stankiewicz
Seller: Carolyn Bessette
Date: 10/05/22
24 Marjorie St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Robin Sager
Seller: Elizabeth M. Zulkiewicz
Date: 10/13/22
27 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Chu J. Perez-Martinez
Seller: Wieslaw Modzelewski
Date: 10/13/22
7 Spring St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Joyce Boisvert
Seller: Megliola Realty LLC
Date: 10/12/22
2 Sunnyhill Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stewart Terrien
Seller: Anna M. Malboeuf
Date: 10/07/22
39-41 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: R&P Real Property Corp.
Seller: Richard J. Kszaszcz
Date: 10/07/22
WILLIAMSBURG
14 Pine St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: 14 Pine Street LLC
Seller: Harold J. Gibber
Date: 10/05/22
WESTHAMPTON
324 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Cristina I. Hilchey
Seller: Lauryn B. Cronin
Date: 10/03/22
37 Pine Island Lake
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Janna Ugone
Seller: Arnold G. Levinson
Date: 10/13/22
WORTHINGTON
24 Indian Oven Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $177,397
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Caleb Curtis
Date: 10/07/22