The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

1789 Baptist Corner Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Jonathan E. Stark

Seller: Mislak FT

Date: 10/06/22

BERNARDSTON

87 Northfield Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $990,348

Buyer: Heirloom Collective Inc.

Seller: Crumpin Fox Club Inc.

Date: 10/06/22

231 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: John P. Hovnanian

Seller: Kittredge Industries LLC

Date: 10/07/22

COLRAIN

121 Call Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Elliston O. Bingham

Seller: Sarah Davenport

Date: 10/03/22

241 Thompson Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Cassiel Owens

Seller: Nicholas R. Piantanida

Date: 10/07/22

GREENFIELD

49 Arnold Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Monique Frigon

Seller: Philip E. St.Germain

Date: 10/07/22

9 Hancock Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Jessica Matteson

Seller: Charles G. Zononi

Date: 10/04/22

163 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Betty Saunders

Seller: Charles W. Saunders Inc.

Date: 10/11/22

157 Log Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Brendan Kenny

Seller: Paul S. Richmond

Date: 10/13/22

79 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Joseph S. Bialek

Seller: Scott A. Callahan

Date: 10/03/22

65 Munson St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $154,200

Buyer: Donald Connelly

Seller: David G. Norman

Date: 10/07/22

336 Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,500

Buyer: Adam R. Martin

Seller: James L. Galipault

Date: 10/06/22

LEVERETT

Cave Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Adam R. Levine

Seller: Matthew J. Pfannenstiel

Date: 10/06/22

29 North Leverett Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Oliver T. Miller

Seller: Hall, Lynn, (Estate)

Date: 10/03/22

MONTAGUE

120 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Alyssa N. Edwards

Seller: FNMA

Date: 10/13/22

177 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Bradley Ferris

Seller: Kenneth R. Hubbard

Date: 10/07/22

NEW SALEM

4 Old County Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Scott Chastain

Seller: Nathanial Mizula

Date: 10/12/22

NORTHFIELD

126 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Laurice Russell

Seller: Northfield Mt. Hermon

Date: 10/13/22

26 Pentecost Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Ann Chappell

Seller: Wright, Kathleen F., (Estate)

Date: 10/13/22

ORANGE

34 Bacon St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Kristyn M. Lombarde

Seller: Philip S. Zahodiakin

Date: 10/03/22

100 Cove Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Cain J. Blackbird

Seller: David L. Songer

Date: 10/05/22

18 Gay St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kelly M. Walker

Seller: Pultorak FT

Date: 10/12/22

315 Gidney Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Whitney M. Bell

Seller: Jennifer L. Tenney

Date: 10/03/22

243 Hayden St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Cameron Woodcock

Seller: Jay M. Guilmette

Date: 10/07/22

22 Logan Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Charles J. Verheyen

Seller: Victor Chaplin

Date: 10/06/22

ROWE

544 Tunnel Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $435,500

Buyer: Diane J. Parrington

Seller: David Wells Lenth LT

Date: 10/13/22

SHUTESBURY

266 Leverett Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Mitchell

Seller: Funk, Audrey M., (Estate)

Date: 10/13/22

399 Leverett Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $354,511

Buyer: Deerfield Valley Management TR

Seller: Russell P. Mizula

Date: 10/05/22

27 Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $331,500

Buyer: Geoffrey Lansdell

Seller: Todd E. Jansen

Date: 10/04/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

206 Corey St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Bryan Riley

Seller: Matthew Gour

Date: 10/06/22

88 Doane Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: David North

Seller: Christopher R. Mader

Date: 10/13/22

48 Highland Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $283,900

Buyer: Dan Guyette

Seller: Kenneth B. Beagle

Date: 10/05/22

78 Kensington St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Gamelli

Seller: Richard W. Ivey

Date: 10/05/22

14 Laura Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jose M. Quintanilla

Seller: Gregg M. Robinson

Date: 10/07/22

321 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: AK Brothers LLC

Seller: Marcon Investments LLC

Date: 10/06/22

123 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: Nicholas C. Alvanos

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 10/12/22

73 Ottawa St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Allan C. Ramsdell

Seller: Denis J. Clark

Date: 10/07/22

99 Paul Revere Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Roger C. Phillips

Seller: William O. Bellows

Date: 10/07/22

66 Ramah Circle South

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Popco Real Estate LLC

Seller: Popowich Family Investments LLC

Date: 10/12/22

9 Ridgeview Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Lamarche

Seller: Peiffer, Sally L., (Estate)

Date: 10/07/22

586 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Tina M. Depalma

Seller: Ralph Depalma

Date: 10/11/22

53 White Oaks Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $343,500

Buyer: Martin J. Lee

Seller: Richard R. Wheeler

Date: 10/03/22

51 Wilson St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: L&A Property LLC

Seller: Arnold, Roy R., (Estate)

Date: 10/07/22

BRIMFIELD

61 Cubles Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Michael Wasielak

Seller: William J. Campbell

Date: 10/06/22

15 Little Rest Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Maureen Jolicoeur

Seller: Christopher Lowe

Date: 10/05/22

CHESTER

424 Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Rory M. Mason

Seller: Lemarier, James A., (Estate)

Date: 10/11/22

23 William St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Philip Zahodiakin

Seller: Willard Vail-Zook

Date: 10/04/22

CHICOPEE

47 Algonquin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Houssam A. Baki

Seller: Joshua Mitera

Date: 10/05/22

63 Bemis Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Brooke Chisholm

Seller: Maryjane Kopie

Date: 10/12/22

69 Bonner St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Juan C. Crespo

Seller: Elizabeth D. Siciliano

Date: 10/04/22

83 Boucher Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $244,500

Buyer: Michael J. Doherty

Seller: Jessica Duga

Date: 10/12/22

130 Bridle Path Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Rekha Kamat

Seller: Garrett D. Sickles

Date: 10/12/22

12 Burton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Dexter Taylor

Seller: Alyssa M. Henderson

Date: 10/04/22

101 Cochran St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Edward A. Ziemba

Date: 10/11/22

41 Dorrance St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $256,900

Buyer: Juan Rivera

Seller: Denise L. Johnson

Date: 10/07/22

75 Dresser Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Wilkinson

Seller: Kenneth M. Krupa

Date: 10/06/22

18 Ferry St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Lizbeth Velez

Seller: Wesley V. Gumlaw

Date: 10/06/22

69 Gelinas Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Hamit Tamer-Adiguzel

Seller: Robert A. Ruszala

Date: 10/04/22

789 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Michael N. Houle

Seller: Norman J. Bourbeau

Date: 10/07/22

246 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Ronald Balthazar

Seller: Bigos FT

Date: 10/11/22

1206 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Michael Murdock

Seller: Joseph M. Yiznitsky

Date: 10/13/22

155 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Bohombe Lawi

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 10/13/22

24 Hartford St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $118,000

Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Daniel J. Nute

Date: 10/12/22

93 Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Investmentguru LLC

Seller: William J. Stetson

Date: 10/07/22

18 McKinley Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Brion E. Smith

Seller: Francis J. Czepiel

Date: 10/03/22

52 Morgan Circle

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Allen E. Edwards

Seller: Stephen Nembirkow

Date: 10/13/22

89 Olko Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Alison L. Coulombe

Seller: Daniel J. Gagne

Date: 10/03/22

15 Pleasant St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $285,245

Buyer: Rasidi Akodu

Seller: Michael P. Fitzgerald

Date: 10/04/22

151 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Raysa A. Lopez-Martinez

Seller: Patrick S. McGrath

Date: 10/07/22

41 Robbins Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Koi 2 Koi Associates LLC

Seller: DDM Property Group LLC

Date: 10/12/22

131 State St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jenise A. Jaworski

Seller: Deborah A. Fortin

Date: 10/12/22

100 Stebbins St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $388,000

Buyer: Cyryline P. Reid

Seller: Gabriel Martinez

Date: 10/04/22

23 Stockbridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01103

Amount: $428,000

Buyer: Donald R. Turcotte

Seller: Waycon Inc.

Date: 10/06/22

181 Wheatland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Johnny McClease

Seller: Susan Gazda

Date: 10/12/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

25 Bettswood Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Steven Moyers

Seller: Janice E. Flebotte

Date: 10/05/22

126 Franconia Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alyssa Henderson

Seller: Elizabeth F. Collaro

Date: 10/04/22

9 Harris Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Wenfeng Wang

Seller: John Pappas

Date: 10/12/22

31 Harwich Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: 31 Harwich Road LLC

Seller: J. J Kiernan RET

Date: 10/06/22

11 Lester St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Lee A. Guilbault

Seller: J. M. Kupperman 2009 IRT

Date: 10/03/22

32 Maryland St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $327,315

Buyer: Thomas J. Russo

Seller: Vip Homes & Assocs. LLC

Date: 10/04/22

57 Redin Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Steven Hogan

Seller: Timothy Driscoll

Date: 10/05/22

58 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Tacia Munn

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 10/07/22

GRANVILLE

144 Barnard Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Daniel M. McGorty

Seller: Daniel Scibelli

Date: 10/06/22

776 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Sindland

Seller: Jayden B. Cowles

Date: 10/13/22

HOLYOKE

145-147 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Willow Permanent Real Estate Coop

Seller: Jonathan R. Bates

Date: 10/06/22

44 Claremont Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Lamont Whitebear

Seller: Bobby J. Stovall

Date: 10/11/22

21 Claren Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $407,000

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Richard P. Courchesne

Date: 10/12/22

313 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Avi Holdings LLC

Seller: Ysaaca Axelrod

Date: 10/11/22

97 Merrick Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Emily Bouvier

Seller: Michael J. Spirito

Date: 10/03/22

1698-1700 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $407,500

Buyer: Raymond Sullivan

Seller: Andrew R. Weibel

Date: 10/12/22

35 Ridgeway St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Megan E. Pfefferle

Seller: Donald R. Packard

Date: 10/03/22

27 Rugby St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Wendreth A. Gregoire

Seller: Candia M. Athas

Date: 10/13/22

416 Southampton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Elissa Wright

Seller: Maple Leaf Capital Reserve

Date: 10/07/22

83 Wellesley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Lily A. Foster

Seller: Dwight B. Kelley

Date: 10/07/22

67 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Alexandra Ortiz-Pagan

Seller: Lemire IRT

Date: 10/07/22

LONGMEADOW

43 Barrington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael Palaschak

Seller: Charlene A. Clark

Date: 10/04/22

25 Berwick Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Thomas R. Wilks

Seller: Pamela H. Rich IRT

Date: 10/12/22

250 Burbank Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Jennifer A. Lerch

Seller: Wesley H. Carter

Date: 10/11/22

38 East Primrose Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Oleksak

Seller: Matthew D. Raymond

Date: 10/12/22

80 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: David M. Wendt

Seller: Peter S. Donner

Date: 10/07/22

112 Lynnwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $390,345

Buyer: Brian Newkirk

Seller: Goodless Realty LLC

Date: 10/03/22

75 Oak Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Luis Rodriguez

Seller: Lapierrej, Ronald, (Estate)

Date: 10/05/22

LUDLOW

20 Birch St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Li Z. Lin

Seller: Henry Hampton

Date: 10/03/22

541 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: DMR Holdings LLC

Seller: Diamond Real Estate Ventures LLC

Date: 10/13/22

795 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Melina Canter

Seller: Jessica Leroux

Date: 10/07/22

18 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: George J. Bosco

Seller: Laura J. Galloway

Date: 10/07/22

96 Yale St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Arturo Aguillon

Seller: Frank Novelli RET

Date: 10/06/22

MONSON

22 Bethany Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Pedro L. Sauri-Rosado

Seller: Yvette I. Wheeler

Date: 10/03/22

369 Cedar Swamp Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Nathan M. Dunn

Seller: Frank W. Hull

Date: 10/06/22

3 Green St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Derek Belisle

Seller: Sara E. Malo

Date: 10/07/22

40 High St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Michael H. Fograshy

Seller: Janice T. Kissel

Date: 10/07/22

11 Robbins Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $431,500

Buyer: Todd M. Bonett

Seller: Marion E. Talbot

Date: 10/11/22

11 Wales Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Brad Burlingham

Seller: ARPC LLC

Date: 10/12/22

PALMER

3137 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Eboney O. Sims

Seller: Andrew Cienciwa

Date: 10/05/22

9-11 Maple Ter.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Mandy Holmes

Seller: Louis D. Teixeira

Date: 10/13/22

24 Squier St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Fabian Perkins

Seller: Jin Gao

Date: 10/04/22

SOUTHWICK

188 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: James E. Jaron

Seller: James E. Jaron

Date: 10/07/22

43 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Eric Lacombe

Date: 10/12/22

20 Depot St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Joseph Fontaine

Seller: Martin Lee

Date: 10/03/22

221 Granville Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Eduardo Rosado

Seller: Richard E. Fiore

Date: 10/12/22

SPRINGFIELD

65 Adams St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Kassandra Perez

Seller: Daisy Sanchez

Date: 10/07/22

70-72 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Ucal T. Palmer

Date: 10/05/22

248 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Radames Lopez

Seller: Foley Capital LLC

Date: 10/07/22

138 Appleton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: JJJ17 LLC

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 10/04/22

1060 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Oliver Auto Body Realco

Seller: Lamoureux, Normand O., (Estate)

Date: 10/05/22

12-14 Beauchamp St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Shabona Sharmaine-Hyatt

Seller: Jean N. Duquette

Date: 10/03/22

23 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Samuel Peront

Seller: Erin M. Chubka

Date: 10/06/22

81 Bessemer St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Alonzo Williams

Seller: Olga L. Yanginski

Date: 10/07/22

42 Brewster St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Rachel Lightfoot

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 10/11/22

100 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Michael K. Roche

Seller: Susan K. Halpern

Date: 10/07/22

658-662 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,300,000

Buyer: Jose L. Martinez

Seller: Antonio Dejesus

Date: 10/05/22

16 Carlisle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Waiwai RT

Seller: Luis A. Torres

Date: 10/06/22

107-109 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Abner Diaz

Seller: Elizabeth Arroyo

Date: 10/03/22

5 Connolly St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Michael J. Spirito

Seller: Christina M. Gregorio

Date: 10/03/22

71 Copeland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Jose Blanco

Seller: Quang V. Huynh

Date: 10/12/22

45-47 Copley Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Cedriq R. Clemente

Seller: Irene C. Rivera

Date: 10/04/22

50-52 Darling St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Carleton D. Johnson

Seller: Joslyn R. Kevin, (Estate)

Date: 10/05/22

72 Donbray Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Marie Berthe Francois

Seller: David F. Savickas

Date: 10/07/22

61-63 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Zachary P. Nunnally

Seller: FNMA

Date: 10/11/22

25 Driftwood Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Daisy Sanchez

Seller: Juan E. Quiles

Date: 10/07/22

90-92 Elmore Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Henry M. Gallegos

Seller: Michael R. Bleau

Date: 10/03/22

106 Fargo St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: William A. Rivera-Figueroa

Seller: Lashaunna D. Davis

Date: 10/05/22

41-43 Fenwick St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Eric Frimpong

Seller: Amea Properties LLC

Date: 10/07/22

42 Forest St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Pedro Alicea

Seller: Anna Deshommes

Date: 10/05/22

52 Freeman Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Mint Realty Group LLC

Seller: Sheila Rivera

Date: 10/12/22

77 Garfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Gretchen E. Eisenman

Seller: Rachel Thomas

Date: 10/07/22

48 Gladstone St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Delinas R. Maldonado

Seller: Kirk Craigg

Date: 10/13/22

87 Helberg Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Juan S. Torres

Seller: Shayne M. Wilson

Date: 10/07/22

23 Hicks St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Nicole A. Santiago

Seller: Jorge R. Rivera

Date: 10/12/22

27 Inglewood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Thomas B. Murphy

Seller: Daniel G. Verteramo

Date: 10/07/22

356 Island Pond Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Rejeanne D. Boissonneault

Seller: Thomas Murphy

Date: 10/07/22

76 Keith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $256,900

Buyer: Todd F. Johnson

Seller: Eagle Homebuyers LLC

Date: 10/13/22

79 Keith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ackeem J. Donaldson

Seller: MGC Realty LLC

Date: 10/13/22

47 Kulig St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter

Seller: Rashad M. Evans

Date: 10/06/22

70 Labelle Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Lashaunna Davis

Seller: James L. Campbell

Date: 10/05/22

59 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Timothy Keeley

Seller: William M. Gonzalez

Date: 10/04/22

20 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Angie J. Acevedo

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 10/11/22

325 Longhill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mazhar Iqbal

Seller: Joan C. Marsh

Date: 10/06/22

13 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Cesar Deleon-Maria

Seller: Ryan Smith-Carignan

Date: 10/07/22

36 Lumae St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Marilyn M. Valenti

Seller: Duc T. Le

Date: 10/11/22

103-105 Massasoit St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC

Seller: Timothy J. Kirsch

Date: 10/12/22

57 Merwin St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Christine Cohee

Seller: Francisco J. Martinez

Date: 10/03/22

132 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $229,999

Buyer: Chantelle M. Jack

Seller: Locah Y. Allemany

Date: 10/13/22

200 Moss Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Arthur J. Coy

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 10/07/22

6 North Chatham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: ALDD Real Estate LLC

Seller: Prevostj, Geraldine, (Estate)

Date: 10/05/22

121-123 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Panther Development LLC

Seller: Opus Durum LLC

Date: 10/04/22

65 Palo Alto Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alessandro Malafronte

Seller: Carmino J. Demaio

Date: 10/13/22

23 Plumtree Circle

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Laurie J. Larsen

Seller: Ronald A. Ogulewicz

Date: 10/04/22

42 Rollins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Luis H. Solivan

Seller: Joseph T. Sanky

Date: 10/03/22

33 Rosella St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Seller: Almena, Brunilda D., (Estate)

Date: 10/06/22

751 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Aliyah M. Adorno

Seller: Coulombe, J. Albert, (Estate)

Date: 10/05/22

229 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Bogdanow RT

Seller: James R. Landers

Date: 10/04/22

245 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: David Panidis

Seller: Allan C. Ramsdell

Date: 10/07/22

48 Superior Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Glenn M. Pittsinger

Seller: Thomas R. Connery

Date: 10/13/22

44 Superior Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Glenn M. Pittsinger

Seller: Thomas R. Connery

Date: 10/13/22

140 Talbot Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Ali Ali

Seller: Michael R. Randall

Date: 10/07/22

465 Taylor St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Robert Couture

Seller: Robert J. Pelzek

Date: 10/03/22

57 Telbar St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Wesley A. Gwatkin

Seller: Deso, Barbara I., (Estate)

Date: 10/04/22

34-36 Tracy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Myria E. Oliveras-Martinez

Seller: Robert Paskins

Date: 10/11/22

101 Vadnais St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Ronald Scott

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 10/11/22

40 Wellesley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Clara Rodriguez

Seller: PFGC LLC

Date: 10/13/22

113 West Canton Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Soreya Schartner

Seller: Schartner, Delra M., (Estate)

Date: 10/07/22

60 Wayne St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Richard Ponce

Seller: Platinum Homes LLC

Date: 10/07/22

3-5 Wedgewood Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: William J. Diederich

Seller: Paul M. Cincotta

Date: 10/05/22

35 Wells Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Medero

Seller: Carolyn L. McDonagh

Date: 10/07/22

129 White Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Pascual Perez

Seller: Carol E. Getty

Date: 10/04/22

1606 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Evan Pope

Seller: Alexander Sied

Date: 10/06/22

2106 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $239,500

Buyer: Justin Debs

Seller: Khoi D. Vo

Date: 10/04/22

131 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Mikaelle S. Hyppolite

Seller: Veronica Gasque IRT

Date: 10/13/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

36 Beauregard Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Claire A. Lebeau

Seller: Richard Vasconcellos

Date: 10/12/22

95 Clarence St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Roman Bespalov

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 10/04/22

43 Day St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $482,000

Buyer: Suleyman A. Carsancakli

Seller: Revampit Holdings LLC

Date: 10/05/22

105 Lewis Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Carter Berchin

Seller: Debra A. Carras

Date: 10/07/22

70 Lockhouse Road

West Springfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bek Realty LLC

Seller: Viryalto LLC

Date: 10/03/22

139 Myron St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,450,000

Buyer: Salamon Realty LLC

Seller: Walter S. Wood LLC

Date: 10/11/22

66 Sikes Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $487,000

Buyer: Michael D. Rheaume

Seller: Ryan Lebeau

Date: 10/12/22

WESTFIELD

13-15 Ames Ave.

Westfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Alexander R. Desautels

Seller: Anna M. Pouso-Guillan

Date: 10/06/22

209 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Gale

Seller: Victor Desabrais

Date: 10/07/22

26 Brentwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Ritchie

Seller: Ritchie RT

Date: 10/05/22

66 Butternut Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Muhammad H. Chaudhry

Seller: Four & Five FT

Date: 10/05/22

46 Chapel St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $267,400

Buyer: Douglas Fuller

Seller: Michael T. Kane

Date: 10/03/22

55 Cranston St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Hazim Dautovic

Seller: Michael J. Reilly

Date: 10/03/22

58 Deer Path Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Cody Gallup

Seller: Seth T. Philipp

Date: 10/04/22

18 Elizabeth St.

Westfield, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Elizabeth St. Holdings LLC

Seller: Windham Properties LLC

Date: 10/06/22

26 Elizabeth St.

Westfield, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Elizabeth St. Holdings LLC

Seller: Windham Properties LLC

Date: 10/06/22

151 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Ernest Rental LLC

Seller: Sean S. Sullivan

Date: 10/13/22

4 King St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $144,000

Buyer: Panther Development LLC

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 10/04/22

94 Orange St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Tatiana Litvac

Seller: Mark L. Bonavita

Date: 10/11/22

30 Prospect St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Taylor Lavoie

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 10/07/22

13 Vincent Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kelvin Muniz-Roque

Seller: Pinhas Rabenou

Date: 10/11/22

WILBRAHAM

2205 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jeremy Ober

Seller: Rohit Kar

Date: 10/06/22

7 Evangeline Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Vincent R. Pelletier

Seller: Jack C. Swan

Date: 10/07/22

7 Joan St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Aviva N. Berezin

Seller: Charles Davanzo

Date: 10/07/22

39 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Sean P. Murphy

Seller: Randall P. Flagg

Date: 10/07/22

15 Wandering Mdws

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Alessandro Markovic

Seller: Jon A. Zeo

Date: 10/06/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

106 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC

Seller: Truman B. Likens

Date: 10/03/22

120 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC

Seller: Truman B. Likens

Date: 10/03/22

11 Duxbury Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Jennifer F. Jones

Seller: Jennifer D. Randall

Date: 10/06/22

296 Pomeroy Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Eric Olsson

Seller: Charles Webb-Posey

Date: 10/07/22

18 Teaberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $661,000

Buyer: Siddhartha Shah

Seller: Barbara R. Wollensak RET

Date: 10/06/22

BELCHERTOWN

350 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Andrew F. Cienciwa

Seller: Roger C. Phillips

Date: 10/07/22

371 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $473,999

Buyer: Joseph C. Mull

Seller: Sherri M. Dubois LT

Date: 10/06/22

280 Granby Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jason M. Bond

Seller: Joanna G. Mull

Date: 10/06/22

483 Michael Sears Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Megan Hoy

Seller: David G. Fontaine

Date: 10/05/22

640 North Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ronald A. Aickelin

Seller: M&G Land Development LLC

Date: 10/03/22

64 Old Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $355,150

Buyer: Beth Anderson

Seller: Carolyn R. Letendre

Date: 10/06/22

243 South Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kristen Kowal

Seller: Ronald N. Loftus

Date: 10/04/22

28 Sarah Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Scott A. Wade

Seller: Glenn E. Burrows

Date: 10/07/22

EASTHAMPTON

5 Donais St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $388,600

Buyer: Robert Shar

Seller: Lemeland RET

Date: 10/04/22

30-32 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Eileen P. Rice

Seller: Bixby, Thomas P., (Estate)

Date: 10/03/22

98 Lovefield St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Aaron O. Reyes

Seller: Carol J. Graham

Date: 10/13/22

34 Pine Hill Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Kaufman Chappuis FT

Seller: Susanne Weinman

Date: 10/07/22

GRANBY

418 Miller St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jonathan Mastalerz

Seller: Heather Leclair

Date: 10/07/22

19 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $413,560

Buyer: Diana Adair

Seller: Steven R. Pelletier

Date: 10/12/22

30 Smith Ave.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Andrew Ryan

Seller: Patricia L. Leclair

Date: 10/12/22

HADLEY

3 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Rosemund LLC

Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC

Date: 10/05/22

5 Aloha Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $442,500

Buyer: Jack C. Petrides

Seller: Sally F. Rubenstone

Date: 10/03/22

11 Indian Pipe Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $711,000

Buyer: Eric D. Tattersall

Seller: Guoping Zhang

Date: 10/12/22

5 Meadow St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Melina A. Masterson

Seller: Heather E. Goodhind

Date: 10/12/22

1 Woodlawn Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Keith S. Hevey

Seller: Bonnie L. Bobetsky

Date: 10/06/22

HATFIELD

221 Linseed Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $621,000

Buyer: Stephanie Wilson

Seller: Janet J. Warren

Date: 10/07/22

HUNTINGTON

14 Barr Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Jesse Meyers

Seller: Daniel Schott

Date: 10/13/22

2 Brookside Glen

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $407,500

Buyer: Irene Lozach

Seller: Andrew J. Lucia

Date: 10/03/22

240 Lakeshore Dr.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Michael J. Dibrindisi

Seller: Ken Kinghorn

Date: 10/05/22

MIDDLEFIELD

143 East River Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Michael Lay

Seller: Robert L. Keach

Date: 10/07/22

154 Skyline Trail

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alexander W. Seid

Seller: William R. Denault

Date: 10/06/22

NORTHAMPTON

1021 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Mateso Kagenyekero

Seller: David A. Katz

Date: 10/07/22

34 Harlow Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Amber B. Bemak

Seller: Richard C. Gifford

Date: 10/07/22

12 Leonard St.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $149,000

Buyer: James M. Ryan

Seller: Hines, Arlene C., (Estate)

Date: 10/12/22

52 Maple St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Pioneer Valley Vent LLC

Seller: 52 Maple Street Place LLC

Date: 10/04/22

103 Massasoit St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $785,000

Buyer: Bryan Hobbs

Seller: Jordi Herold

Date: 10/06/22

68 North St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $304,900

Buyer: Jonathan E. Devilbiss

Seller: Jeannine M. Wolfram

Date: 10/05/22

43 Summer St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $590,047

Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.

Seller: Thomas P. Caine

Date: 10/11/22

35 Willow St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Robert V. Redick

Seller: Jane E. Bogan

Date: 10/12/22

PELHAM

40 South Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Dianne K. Tatro

Seller: Kathleen M. Keyes

Date: 10/13/22

SOUTH HADLEY

84 Bardwell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Sheila D. Pennell

Seller: Dorene Pennell

Date: 10/13/22

32 Boynton Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Christine A. Phillips

Seller: Mary T. Quesnel

Date: 10/07/22

192 Brainerd St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Jack E. Mills

Date: 10/07/22

459 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: 459 Commissary LLC

Seller: Cycle Stop LLC

Date: 10/03/22

55 Lyman Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Heather Goodhind

Seller: Robert J. Dufault

Date: 10/12/22

25 Silver St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: George Furrer

Seller: Mario O. Perez

Date: 10/11/22

2 Silverwood Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Steven R. Pelletier

Seller: John E. Geoffroy

Date: 10/12/22

20 Sullivan Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $334,300

Buyer: Garrett Fortin

Seller: Ernest L. Provo

Date: 10/07/22

SOUTHAMPTON

43 Coleman Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Christopher P. O’Leary

Seller: Kevin J. Evelti

Date: 10/06/22

69 Crooked Ledge Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $845,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Stolpinski

Seller: David A. Peich

Date: 10/12/22

26 Helen Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Jose L. Rivadeneira-Argudo

Seller: Nilay N. Patel

Date: 10/11/22

75 Pequot Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: 75 Pequot Road NT

Seller: David T. Grosso

Date: 10/13/22

69 Sabbath Day

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $845,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Stolpinski

Seller: David A. Peich

Date: 10/12/22

WARE

71 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Melyssa R. Stankiewicz

Seller: Carolyn Bessette

Date: 10/05/22

24 Marjorie St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Robin Sager

Seller: Elizabeth M. Zulkiewicz

Date: 10/13/22

27 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Chu J. Perez-Martinez

Seller: Wieslaw Modzelewski

Date: 10/13/22

7 Spring St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Joyce Boisvert

Seller: Megliola Realty LLC

Date: 10/12/22

2 Sunnyhill Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Stewart Terrien

Seller: Anna M. Malboeuf

Date: 10/07/22

39-41 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: R&P Real Property Corp.

Seller: Richard J. Kszaszcz

Date: 10/07/22

WILLIAMSBURG

14 Pine St.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: 14 Pine Street LLC

Seller: Harold J. Gibber

Date: 10/05/22

WESTHAMPTON

324 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Cristina I. Hilchey

Seller: Lauryn B. Cronin

Date: 10/03/22

37 Pine Island Lake

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Janna Ugone

Seller: Arnold G. Levinson

Date: 10/13/22

WORTHINGTON

24 Indian Oven Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $177,397

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Caleb Curtis

Date: 10/07/22