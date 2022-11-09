The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Performing Arts and Education Cooperative Inc., 12 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, MA 01002, David Mullins, same. Charitable organization designed to provide education and training of children and adults of all abilities across multiple areas in the performing arts including dance, theater, and musical performance.

CHICOPEE

Hold Fast Welding Inc., 825 Grattan St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Brad Desmarias, same. Welding services.

MTEC International Inc., 27 New Ludlow Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. Osama Ehsan, same. Internet commerce.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Andy Main Street Inc., 191 Elm St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Jasvinder Arora, same. Package store.

EASTHAMPTON

Royal Home Goods Inc., 10 Bayberry Dr., Easthampton, MA 01027. Rafiullah Gholam, same. Online retail sales.

GREAT BARRINGTON

Crosby Street Consultants, Ltd., 30 Berkshire Heights Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Nelson Fernandez, same. Business consulting services.

HOLYOKE

Portorreal Corp., 161 High St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Yanercy Diaz De La Cruz, 12 Randolph St., Apt. 1, Yonkers, N.Y. 10705. Commercial building.

LENOX

Therakoss Inc., 249 Main St., Lenox, MA 01240. Brittany Brooks, same. Skin care services.

MONSON

KMX Properties Inc., 25 Bradway Road, Monson, MA 01057. Xavier Cody, same. Real estate rental properties.

PALMER

E & K Transport Inc., 3 Pioneer Dr., Palmer, MA 01069. Eduard Sinigur, same. Trucking services.

PITTSFIELD

Global Alliance Protection, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. James Bunch, 44965 10th St., West Lancaster, CA 93534. Full-service security firm.

Shenqi Medical Sirius Technology Ltd., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Wei Sheng, same. Research and manufacture of innovative medical devices.

World Of Retail Services Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. David Roth, same. Construction services.

SOUTH HADLEY

Western New England Provisions Inc., 180 Old Lyman Road, South Hadley, MA 01075. Richard Matthew Biele, same. Wholesale foods distributor.

SOUTHWICK

Next Level Strategies Inc., 51 Mort Vining Road, Southwick, MA, 01077. Brian M. Iserman, same. Hair salon.

SPRINGFIELD

Love Art Collective Inc., 123 Mulberry St., Springfield, MA 01105. Jasper McCoy, same.

Rock Solid Business Solutions Inc., 46 Ledyard St., Apt. 1, Springfield, MA 01104. Juan C Juiz, same. Business solutions.

Vascular Specialists, P.C., 3640 Main St., Suite 302, Springfield, MA 01107. Dr. Sidney Lowell Kahn Iv, same. Medical practice specializing in vascular care.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Shwe Sushi Inc., 1626 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Shan Maung, same. Retail sales of sushi.

WESTFIELD

La Placita Mini Mart, Inc., 4 Edgewood St., Westfield, MA 01085. Carlos Emanuel Pizarro, same. Grocery retailer.

WILBRAHAM

Bailey’s Hive Inc., 2650 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Kathleen Bailey, same. Juice bar.