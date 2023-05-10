Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Adamites, Emily Kate

1234 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/11/2023

Allen, Wayne A.

4H St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/11/2023

Blackwell, Valerie

63 Riviera Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/12/2023

Chapin Center RE LLC

200 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/13/2023

Cleaning Crew Corp.

Goodwin, Daniel M.

17 Grimard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/12/2023

Colon, Elaine

30 Lester St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/04/2023

Donovan, William E.

13 Meadow Ridge Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/12/2023

Dupuis, Richard R.

56 Circle Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/05/2023

Gallant, Michael Joseph

181 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/13/2023

Gamlin, Suzanne T.

215 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/04/2023

Governor’s Center RE LLC

66 Broad St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/13/2023

Hanson, Lindsi A.

a/k/a Brodeur, Lindsi

215 Dalton Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Kelleher, Marianne

63 Chesterfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/14/2023

Lacroix, Donald M.

249 Barton Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Leary, Thomas X.

67 Klaus Anderson Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Lorion, Jeffrey R.

Lorion, Carolynn Marie

a/k/a Burby-Lorion, Carolynn

27 Champlain St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/03/2023

Mawyer, Brian P.

Mawyer, Gina M.

264 Alden St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Nye, Eric P.

78 Main St.

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/03/2023

Parrott, Gregory C.

15 Eckington St., Apt. 2

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/05/2023

Picard, Jamie Marie

269 Chapman St., Fl. 2

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/11/2023

Pierce, Wanda

150 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/07/2023

Rolon, Wanda

190 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/07/2023

Sweet Chicks

Anderson, Christine S.

a/k/a Cage, Christine S.

a/k/a Wilkes, Christine S.

Anderson, Angela M.

9 Cirrus Dr., Apt. 9208

Ashland, MA 01721

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/31/2023

Watson, Debra L.

17 Dartmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/05/2023

Willimansett Center East RE LLC

11 Saint Anthony St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/13/2023

Willimansett Center West RE LLC

546 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/13/2023