Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Adamites, Emily Kate
1234 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2023
Allen, Wayne A.
4H St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2023
Blackwell, Valerie
63 Riviera Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2023
Chapin Center RE LLC
200 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2023
Cleaning Crew Corp.
Goodwin, Daniel M.
17 Grimard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2023
Colon, Elaine
30 Lester St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/04/2023
Donovan, William E.
13 Meadow Ridge Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2023
Dupuis, Richard R.
56 Circle Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/05/2023
Gallant, Michael Joseph
181 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/13/2023
Gamlin, Suzanne T.
215 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/04/2023
Governor’s Center RE LLC
66 Broad St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2023
Hanson, Lindsi A.
a/k/a Brodeur, Lindsi
215 Dalton Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Kelleher, Marianne
63 Chesterfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/14/2023
Lacroix, Donald M.
249 Barton Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Leary, Thomas X.
67 Klaus Anderson Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Lorion, Jeffrey R.
Lorion, Carolynn Marie
a/k/a Burby-Lorion, Carolynn
27 Champlain St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/03/2023
Mawyer, Brian P.
Mawyer, Gina M.
264 Alden St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Nye, Eric P.
78 Main St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/03/2023
Parrott, Gregory C.
15 Eckington St., Apt. 2
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/05/2023
Picard, Jamie Marie
269 Chapman St., Fl. 2
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2023
Pierce, Wanda
150 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/07/2023
Rolon, Wanda
190 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/07/2023
Sweet Chicks
Anderson, Christine S.
a/k/a Cage, Christine S.
a/k/a Wilkes, Christine S.
Anderson, Angela M.
9 Cirrus Dr., Apt. 9208
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2023
Watson, Debra L.
17 Dartmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/05/2023
Willimansett Center East RE LLC
11 Saint Anthony St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2023
Willimansett Center West RE LLC
546 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2023