Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2023.
AMHERST
Elements Hot Tub Spa
373 Main St.
Todd Thibodeau
Fusako Yamagiwa
85 Olympia Dr., Apt. 11
Fusako Yamagiwa
If Wishes Were Horses
321 Main St.
Kay Gregory
Kenos & Kenos Ventures
131D Brittany Manor
Kingsley Onyeukwu
Law Office of Peter Vickery
27 Pray St.
Peter Vickery
NESF
460 West St., #11
Jacob Smith
The Panda Hot Zone
497 East Pleasant St., Apt. 103
Rafael Perez
Rivka Solomon
145 University Dr., #3582
Rebecca Edelson
Sebastian Management
48 Fairfield St.
David Sebastian
Sovereign City Pressure Washing
75 Cowls Road
George Vazquez
West Street Coffee & Tea LLC
450 West St.
Christopher Rollins
HADLEY
Carroll Consulting
66 Moody Bridge Road
Theodore Carroll
Gohyang Restaurant
113 Russell St.
Hoon Song
J&J Brothers Tacos & Mini Market
41 Russell St.
Eliana Taveras
MAP Maintenance
56 Stockbridge St.
Richard Perry
Pioneer Valley Storage
333 Rocky Hill Road
Stadium Storage Inc.
Seneca Consortium LLC
5 Moody Bridge Road
Jean Forray
Subway
337 Russell St.
Frank Patel
Susanne Moser Research & Consulting
4 Kozera Ave.
Susanne Moser
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Camino LLC
437 North St.
Mindy Miraglia
Edwin A&C Construction
23 Pleasure Ave.
Edwin Guerrero Umana
Future-Hope
341 West St.
Tinamarie Smith
Get Striped
20 Brooks Ave.
Jenae Halsted
Global Underwriters Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
Global Underwriters Agency Inc.
Harbor Compliance
1830 Colonial Village Lane
Harbor Business Compliance Corp.
Joystick Interactive
82 Wendell Ave.
Incubeta US Corp.
Law Enforcement Against Drugs
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
LEAD Inc.
MCP OPS LLC
50 Downing Two
Timothy Burke
Professional House Painters
23 Lakeway Dr.
Santiago Salas
Ready Set Play
675 Merrill Road
Melissa Fawcett
Tractor Supply Co. #728
898 Crane Ave.
Tractor Supply Co. Northeast LLC
Trueshine Cleaning
46 Cherry St.
Lauren Lewis
UrbanFarm 413
17 Linden St.
Duane Kerber, Sheila Kerber
SOUTH HADLEY
Beers & Story Funeral Home
646 Newton St.
FPG Beers-Story LLC
Bud Production Studios
28 Pleasant St.
Brandon Roberts
Poesia Pottery
24 Upper River Road
Poesia Pottery
WARE
C&C Enterprises
32A Campbell Road
Robert Campbell
GJP Property Maintenance
97 Dugan Road
Gavin Rohan
Harper’s Landscaping & Moving
18 Bellevue Ave.
Mason Harper
R.P. Berthiaume Land Clearing & Logging & Trucking
66 Pulaski St.
Robert Berthiaume
Two Guys Haul
81 Greenwich Road
Edward Wyzik, Tonya Wiggin
Wicked Awesome Voiceovers Inc.
109 Church St.
Kristen Clemmer
WESTFIELD
A&Z Autos
66 South Broad St.
A&Z Autos Corp.
Accounting Enterprises
92 Little River Road
Patricia Castro
The Black Dog Grooming Salon
1430 Russell Road
Maria Della Ripa
Gary’s Auto Repair
11 Bartlett St.
Gary Francis
Genswiss
6 Old Stage Road
Genevieve Swiss Industries Inc.
GS Microteck
6 Old Stage Road
Genevieve Swiss Industries Inc.
Gulfstream Aerospace Service Corp.
7 Char Dr.
Gulfstream Aerospace Service Corp.
K-9 Services
3 Klondike Ave.
Donna Blews
KRM Office Equipment
1 Arch Road
Kevin McNair
Top Notch Paws
363 Northwest Road
Randall Hess
Westfield Auto Mall
82 Springfield Road
MMBM Inc.
WILBRAHAM
Blue Elephant Restaurant LLC
2000 Boston Road
Dan O’Connell, Nuchjaree O’Connell
Brianna Nicole Photography
29 Brookside Dr.
Brianna Kipetz
DIY Productions
4 Chestnut Hill Road
Ryan Visneau
Edible Arrangements
2036 Boston Road
Waqar Haider
Essential Canine
777 Stony Hill Road
Heather Hitchcock
Home Medics
4 Tall Timber Dr.
Oussama Awkal
Luzi’s Auto Body
2650R Boston Road
Todd Luzi, Dana-Lee Luzi
Nathan’s Consulting Services
3 Captain Road
Nathan Navarro
Mountainbrook Landscaping
27 Mountainbrook Road
Brett Jones
The Music Express
17 Tall Timber Dr.
Mark Bish
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
432 Main St.
Brian Easler
Wilbraham Commons Assoc.
269 Stony Hill Road
Chris Bowden