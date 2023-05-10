Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2023.

AMHERST

Elements Hot Tub Spa

373 Main St.

Todd Thibodeau

Fusako Yamagiwa

85 Olympia Dr., Apt. 11

Fusako Yamagiwa

If Wishes Were Horses

321 Main St.

Kay Gregory

Kenos & Kenos Ventures

131D Brittany Manor

Kingsley Onyeukwu

Law Office of Peter Vickery

27 Pray St.

Peter Vickery

NESF

460 West St., #11

Jacob Smith

The Panda Hot Zone

497 East Pleasant St., Apt. 103

Rafael Perez

Rivka Solomon

145 University Dr., #3582

Rebecca Edelson

Sebastian Management

48 Fairfield St.

David Sebastian

Sovereign City Pressure Washing

75 Cowls Road

George Vazquez

West Street Coffee & Tea LLC

450 West St.

Christopher Rollins

HADLEY

Carroll Consulting

66 Moody Bridge Road

Theodore Carroll

Gohyang Restaurant

113 Russell St.

Hoon Song

J&J Brothers Tacos & Mini Market

41 Russell St.

Eliana Taveras

MAP Maintenance

56 Stockbridge St.

Richard Perry

Pioneer Valley Storage

333 Rocky Hill Road

Stadium Storage Inc.

Seneca Consortium LLC

5 Moody Bridge Road

Jean Forray

Subway

337 Russell St.

Frank Patel

Susanne Moser Research & Consulting

4 Kozera Ave.

Susanne Moser

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Camino LLC

437 North St.

Mindy Miraglia

Edwin A&C Construction

23 Pleasure Ave.

Edwin Guerrero Umana

Future-Hope

341 West St.

Tinamarie Smith

Get Striped

20 Brooks Ave.

Jenae Halsted

Global Underwriters Inc.

82 Wendell Ave.

Global Underwriters Agency Inc.

Harbor Compliance

1830 Colonial Village Lane

Harbor Business Compliance Corp.

Joystick Interactive

82 Wendell Ave.

Incubeta US Corp.

Law Enforcement Against Drugs

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

LEAD Inc.

MCP OPS LLC

50 Downing Two

Timothy Burke

Professional House Painters

23 Lakeway Dr.

Santiago Salas

Ready Set Play

675 Merrill Road

Melissa Fawcett

Tractor Supply Co. #728

898 Crane Ave.

Tractor Supply Co. Northeast LLC

Trueshine Cleaning

46 Cherry St.

Lauren Lewis

UrbanFarm 413

17 Linden St.

Duane Kerber, Sheila Kerber

SOUTH HADLEY

Beers & Story Funeral Home

646 Newton St.

FPG Beers-Story LLC

Bud Production Studios

28 Pleasant St.

Brandon Roberts

Poesia Pottery

24 Upper River Road

Poesia Pottery

WARE

C&C Enterprises

32A Campbell Road

Robert Campbell

GJP Property Maintenance

97 Dugan Road

Gavin Rohan

Harper’s Landscaping & Moving

18 Bellevue Ave.

Mason Harper

R.P. Berthiaume Land Clearing & Logging & Trucking

66 Pulaski St.

Robert Berthiaume

Two Guys Haul

81 Greenwich Road

Edward Wyzik, Tonya Wiggin

Wicked Awesome Voiceovers Inc.

109 Church St.

Kristen Clemmer

WESTFIELD

A&Z Autos

66 South Broad St.

A&Z Autos Corp.

Accounting Enterprises

92 Little River Road

Patricia Castro

The Black Dog Grooming Salon

1430 Russell Road

Maria Della Ripa

Gary’s Auto Repair

11 Bartlett St.

Gary Francis

Genswiss

6 Old Stage Road

Genevieve Swiss Industries Inc.

GS Microteck

6 Old Stage Road

Genevieve Swiss Industries Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Service Corp.

7 Char Dr.

Gulfstream Aerospace Service Corp.

K-9 Services

3 Klondike Ave.

Donna Blews

KRM Office Equipment

1 Arch Road

Kevin McNair

Top Notch Paws

363 Northwest Road

Randall Hess

Westfield Auto Mall

82 Springfield Road

MMBM Inc.

WILBRAHAM

Blue Elephant Restaurant LLC

2000 Boston Road

Dan O’Connell, Nuchjaree O’Connell

Brianna Nicole Photography

29 Brookside Dr.

Brianna Kipetz

DIY Productions

4 Chestnut Hill Road

Ryan Visneau

Edible Arrangements

2036 Boston Road

Waqar Haider

Essential Canine

777 Stony Hill Road

Heather Hitchcock

Home Medics

4 Tall Timber Dr.

Oussama Awkal

Luzi’s Auto Body

2650R Boston Road

Todd Luzi, Dana-Lee Luzi

Nathan’s Consulting Services

3 Captain Road

Nathan Navarro

Mountainbrook Landscaping

27 Mountainbrook Road

Brett Jones

The Music Express

17 Tall Timber Dr.

Mark Bish

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

432 Main St.

Brian Easler

Wilbraham Commons Assoc.

269 Stony Hill Road

Chris Bowden