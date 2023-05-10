The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

80 Ashfield Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Sarah S. Olds

Seller: Mcintosh, Jeremy E., (Estate)

Date: 04/04/23

75 North St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Charles F. King

Seller: Joyce C. Hollyday

Date: 04/05/23

CONWAY

482 Newhall Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $820,000

Buyer: Julia L. Washburn

Seller: Emily D. Howe

Date: 04/04/23

DEERFIELD

47 Lee Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kara J. Jacobsen

Seller: Mark Mongeau

Date: 04/06/23

GREENFIELD

426 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $191,200

Buyer: Methuselah RT

Seller: Mark A. Meader

Date: 04/13/23

30 Fairview St., E

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Brandon Kelley

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 04/11/23

187 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: James Brown

Seller: Wrisley, Linda M., (Estate)

Date: 04/06/23

6 Silver Crest St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Steven D. Mayhew

Seller: William R. Kostanski

Date: 04/12/23

HEATH

20 Knott Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Brian Gaines

Seller: Katherine B. Peppard

Date: 04/10/23

LEYDEN

425 North County Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Joni R. Sullivan

Seller: Thomas W. Mayo

Date: 04/05/23

MONTAGUE

73 5th St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Bonfire International LLC

Seller: Elliot A. Hartmann-Russell

Date: 04/05/23

93 K St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $326,755

Buyer: Tamara G. McKerchie

Seller: Faller, Nancy Ann, (Estate)

Date: 04/14/23

8 Madison Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Vincent A. Rupp

Seller: Fenwick LLP

Date: 04/06/23

NORTHFIELD

57 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Redfoot LLC

Seller: Medeiros Sr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 04/14/23

759 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Theodore R. Sweeney

Date: 04/11/23

ORANGE

24 Church St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Jennifer N. Lawton

Seller: John Dunphy

Date: 04/13/23

105 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Sherry L. Venezia

Seller: Salvatore Amaru

Date: 04/07/23

55 Spring St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Johnson

Seller: Hastings Jr., George E., (Estate)

Date: 04/10/23

SHELBURNE

10 Bridge St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Daughters Properties LLC

Seller: Martin Ventures LLC

Date: 04/14/23

8 Church St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $470,825

Buyer: Diane J. Johnson

Seller: William L. Jacobson

Date: 04/03/23

52 Maple St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Gregory Krause

Seller: Myers-Rankin Int.

Date: 04/04/23

22 Percy Roberts Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Arke Realty LLC

Seller: Mohawk Trail NT

Date: 04/07/23

WHATELY

170 Christian Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kyle Robert

Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre

Date: 04/10/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

26 Alhambra Circle North

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Benjamin Celik

Seller: Jeffrey Daigneau

Date: 04/07/23

27 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Stephen M. Buynicki

Seller: Julie A. Moulton

Date: 04/04/23

25 Damato Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Hailley K. King

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 04/04/23

220 Line St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Katelin E. Carlson

Seller: Douglas Dichard

Date: 04/13/23

52 Mallard Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Santosh Rai

Seller: Nandi Mainali

Date: 04/03/23

604-606 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Eric D. Lebeau

Seller: Paul F. Broz

Date: 04/07/23

86 Sylvan Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Antonio Daniele

Seller: David M. Murray

Date: 04/12/23

BRIMFIELD

209 East Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Taylor Kieler

Seller: G. S. Bruno

Date: 04/04/23

196 Wales Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Brody J. Rubenstein

Seller: Mass. Housing Finance Agency

Date: 04/11/23

CHESTER

162 Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Chester Theatre Co. Inc.

Seller: James D. Adams

Date: 04/03/23

CHICOPEE

23 Bessette Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Brandon L. Beaulieu

Seller: Andrew R. Serrenho

Date: 04/07/23

70 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Hameed Bello

Seller: Viktor Moshkovskiy

Date: 04/14/23

4 Burton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $612,000

Buyer: Viktorian Estate LLC

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 04/04/23

50 Chateaugay St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Waleed K. Okal

Seller: Anne J. Dillard

Date: 04/11/23

424 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Roseann Bonatakis

Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Date: 04/06/23

56 Ellerton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Edwin Barroso

Seller: Andrew R. Marof

Date: 04/13/23

19 Emerson St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: LSH Investment LLC

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 04/06/23

80 Frontenac St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Eliezer R. Vazquez

Seller: Richard P. Lengieza

Date: 04/12/23

11 Graham Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Charlene Dominik

Seller: Joanne Gendron

Date: 04/07/23

Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $612,000

Buyer: Viktorian Estate LLC

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 04/04/23

187 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Johnny Rosario

Seller: Three Lions LLC

Date: 04/14/23

645 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $334,900

Buyer: Lekecia M. Powell

Seller: Derek S. Dere

Date: 04/12/23

24 Laurel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Brendan Duffy

Seller: Jean J. Croteau

Date: 04/07/23

136 Madison St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,800

Buyer: John Lynch

Seller: James Lynch

Date: 04/11/23

896 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Dennis Terron-Espinosa

Seller: Zahraa Abdullah

Date: 04/12/23

38 Paderewski Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Travis W. Beaudoin

Seller: Nadezhda Volkov

Date: 04/06/23

109 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Matthew Pollette

Seller: Antonio Daniele

Date: 04/12/23

22 Parkwood Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Adam J. Eckert

Seller: Heather E. Nash

Date: 04/06/23

177 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Mackenzie Mendoza

Seller: Hannah Orenstein

Date: 04/14/23

286 Szetela Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jan Makselon

Seller: Jo-Ann Ethier

Date: 04/05/23

26 Walter St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Lois A. Brown

Seller: Mun Y. Cheng

Date: 04/14/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

267 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Lori Picard

Seller: Louis Bonavita

Date: 04/07/23

87 Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Hannah Orenstein

Seller: Noraimi Rivera

Date: 04/14/23

30 Fernwood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Maryann Atkinson

Seller: Wakeby Development Inc.

Date: 04/07/23

41 Holland Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Hugh K. Martin

Seller: Hadeler, Frederick C., (Estate)

Date: 04/14/23

21 Melwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Timothy Garstka

Seller: Ashley Smith

Date: 04/07/23

368 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Antonio Bordoni

Date: 04/14/23

3 Pineywoods Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Miah J. Digregorio

Seller: James W. Johnston

Date: 04/07/23

41 Villanova St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $201,260

Buyer: Ryan Suprin

Seller: Magni Properties LLC

Date: 04/04/23

10 Westminster St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Laura J. Liberty

Seller: Carpenter Diana, (Estate)

Date: 04/12/23

GRANVILLE

76 McCarthy Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Deseree Zorick

Seller: Timothy R. Judd

Date: 04/12/23

HAMPDEN

70 Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Gary Dobson

Seller: Michael Marion

Date: 04/13/23

42 Evergreen Ter.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Krysta Menard-Tanguay

Seller: Deeba A. Zaher

Date: 04/07/23

18 Greenleaf Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $460,750

Buyer: Tamara Kelcey

Seller: Edgett, Michael J., (Estate)

Date: 04/10/23

53 Greenleaf Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Victoria Lynch

Seller: RMAC T. Series 2016-CTT

Date: 04/04/23

HOLLAND

70 Brimfield Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: Keri L. Darling

Seller: Pamela L. Gentile

Date: 04/05/23

HOLYOKE

426 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Revampit LLC

Seller: Kenneth J. Cowdell

Date: 04/04/23

22 James St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Joemiliz Torres-Rivera

Seller: Damian Cotto

Date: 04/10/23

22 Laurel St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: Barbara A. Mckenzie

Date: 04/14/23

77 Locust St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Z. I. Sanabria-Rodriguez

Seller: Primitiva Cruz

Date: 04/10/23

262 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Albert C. Nadeau

Seller: Tariq Green

Date: 04/14/23

349-351 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Netflips LLC

Seller: Cook & Assocs. Property Investment LLC

Date: 04/13/23

253 Oak St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jean C. Pizarro-Morales

Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Date: 04/13/23

342 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ralph Y. Hernandez

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 04/14/23

554 Rock Valley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Gilbert N. Correa

Seller: Lennice L. Johnson

Date: 04/14/23

23-25 Vernon St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Victor Golebiowski

Seller: Lorinda A. Luce

Date: 04/11/23

LONGMEADOW

53 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Anthony E. Heim

Seller: Albert I. Newman

Date: 04/13/23

807 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Christopher E. Collins

Seller: Regina B. Ellis

Date: 04/14/23

30 Dunsany Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $428,000

Buyer: Byan Rapala

Seller: Thai Phan

Date: 04/14/23

11 Harwich Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Kevin Miller

Seller: Lsf10 Master Part TR

Date: 04/10/23

174 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Elias Deleault

Seller: Kimberly P. Barton

Date: 04/11/23

116 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jenna Shoemaker

Seller: Robert J. Duquette

Date: 04/12/23

LUDLOW

700 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Elizabeth S. Barber-Jones

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 04/13/23

296 Colonial Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Alex Dobiecki

Seller: Michael A. Brown

Date: 04/05/23

131 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Turan Gul

Seller: Gina M. Potter

Date: 04/05/23

319 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Dos Santos

Seller: Lyria L. Unsderfer

Date: 04/12/23

N/A

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $154,900

Buyer: Eugeniu Ciubotaru

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 04/11/23

MONSON

77 Bradway Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Joel C. Henrickson

Seller: William H. Rawleigh

Date: 04/06/23

46 High St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $186,500

Buyer: Katherine Santiago

Seller: Robert A. Soderstrom

Date: 04/12/23

170 Hovey Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Barbara Clay

Seller: Premier Home Builders Inc.

Date: 04/04/23

25 Oak St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Ashley R. Putnam

Seller: Audra L. Staples

Date: 04/10/23

MONTGOMERY

281 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Laura Prince

Seller: Gary M. Levite

Date: 04/03/23

PALMER

1035 Central St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: MGC Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Jose L. Fragoso

Date: 04/03/23

2021 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Choctaw American Insurance Inc.

Seller: Thomas Desotell

Date: 04/04/23

4038-4044 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Heather Korzec

Seller: Shannon E. Webster

Date: 04/04/23

1058 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: MGC Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Jose L. Fragoso

Date: 04/03/23

60 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Ernest J. Doucette

Seller: Cheryl J. Theofane

Date: 04/14/23

11 Sibley St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $233,900

Buyer: Brian Kellaher

Seller: John L. Lessard RET

Date: 04/10/23

50 Walnut St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Hoy

Seller: Bonnie K. Shackleford

Date: 04/03/23

RUSSELL

14 Raymur Dr.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Joseph J. Largay

Seller: Scott Ainsworth

Date: 04/12/23

SOUTHWICK

50 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Zuriel C. Dimailig

Seller: Thomas P. O’Donnell

Date: 04/03/23

49 Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Aldis Ulrych

Seller: John B. Brown

Date: 04/14/23

15 Lexington Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Jeffrey T. Daigneau

Seller: Dwayne Dowd

Date: 04/07/23

Silvergrass Lane Lot 9

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: James St George

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 04/06/23

SPRINGFIELD

132 Abbe Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Simon Grato

Seller: Luz N. Rodriguez

Date: 04/03/23

16 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Magdalee Santiago

Seller: Ramon A. Ortiz-Santini

Date: 04/07/23

169 Acrebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Ivan M. De Vargas

Seller: Goda, George F., (Estate)

Date: 04/07/23

94 Aldrew Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Paul R. Brandt

Seller: Osetek FT

Date: 04/07/23

27 Ansara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Marc J. Proulx

Seller: Matthew Kearney

Date: 04/13/23

11 Arden St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Arriana Dimaio

Seller: Keyla Zayas-Rodriguez

Date: 04/14/23

17 Avon Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,995,000

Buyer: Iqra Farm LLC

Seller: Avon Place LLC

Date: 04/06/23

19-23 Avon Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,995,000

Buyer: Iqra Farm LLC

Seller: Avon Place LLC

Date: 04/06/23

735 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Maria M. Avelar-Gonzalez

Seller: Jacob T. Klieback

Date: 04/05/23

95 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Vincent Calcasola

Seller: Emily A. Tavella

Date: 04/14/23

33 Bernard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Ceciliana A. Torres

Seller: Thomas Henson IRT

Date: 04/03/23

65 Bessemer St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $226,500

Buyer: Sara T. Hayden

Seller: George E. Young

Date: 04/07/23

28 Bosworth St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Leighton W. Farquharson

Seller: Nextgen Construction Service Inc.

Date: 04/14/23

17 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Victoria A. Bermudez

Seller: Reinaldo Martinez

Date: 04/14/23

52-54 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Davann Chhem

Seller: Marcus A. Starks

Date: 04/14/23

72 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Citizens Bank

Seller: Barbara Joslin

Date: 04/11/23

113 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Christopher Pacheco

Seller: Susan Poirier

Date: 04/11/23

90 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Sol M. Arroyo

Seller: John C. Doyle

Date: 04/14/23

33 Crest St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Freedom Foundation Corp.

Seller: Gerard E. Reardon

Date: 04/14/23

15 Danaher Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Prince A. Taylor

Seller: Denise McCarthy

Date: 04/11/23

1460-1462 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jean Merisier

Seller: Chad Lynch

Date: 04/05/23

250 East St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Connie L. Georgeopolus

Seller: Daniel Beauregard

Date: 04/14/23

140 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Luis M. Sanchez

Seller: Arpc LLC

Date: 04/07/23

60-62 Edgemont St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Bianca L. Frederick

Seller: Ericka G. Carrillo

Date: 04/14/23

52 Eleanor Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Sushma Gurung

Seller: Dilip Biswa

Date: 04/14/23

199-R Emerson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Gerald H. Chambers

Seller: Katie McLaughlin

Date: 04/12/23

30 Farnsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: Emily M. Cruz-Dejesus

Date: 04/07/23

139 Fox Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Aubri N. Bailly

Seller: Grundstrom, Dena, (Estate)

Date: 04/04/23

38 Fox Woods Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jonathan Barnhart

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 04/05/23

68 Fresno St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Fernando I. Rodriguez

Seller: Jorge Maldonado

Date: 04/07/23

318-320 Goodwin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Denise Martinez

Seller: Felicita Delgado

Date: 04/13/23

50 Hall St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Mimi Le

Seller: Thi Tai

Date: 04/10/23

23 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Salih A. Alotaibi

Seller: Manoogian, Martin, (Estate)

Date: 04/14/23

449 Hancock St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Rey J. Rodriguez

Seller: Johnson-Glaze, Dorothy, (Estate)

Date: 04/10/23

11 Horace St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Alicea

Seller: Moises Roman

Date: 04/03/23

15-17 Hutchinson St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Carlos J. Figueroa-Galarza

Seller: Rodriguez, Maria C., (Estate)

Date: 04/05/23

11 Ingersoll Grove

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Arianna F. Gray

Seller: Donna L. Jordan

Date: 04/07/23

86 Inglewood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Roberto L. Lozada Soto

Seller: Domingo Diaz

Date: 04/11/23

54 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Damian T. Blake

Seller: Trong Tran

Date: 04/07/23

28-30 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Bank Of America

Seller: Carmelo G. Ruiz

Date: 04/10/23

25 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rafael Beato

Seller: Seneca Slaughter

Date: 04/05/23

119 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Carl Hovey

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 04/03/23

59 King St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Angelica I. Mendez

Seller: Danny Olavarria

Date: 04/07/23

51 Lang St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: German Rodriguez

Seller: Marianna Alvarado

Date: 04/06/23

51 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $116,000

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Aracelis M. Echevarria

Date: 04/11/23

1060 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $224,900

Buyer: Melrose Hurley

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 04/04/23

24 Lumae St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Michael T. Henderson

Seller: Christopher M. Gates

Date: 04/05/23

97 Maebeth St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Chenghua Deng

Seller: David Belanger

Date: 04/05/23

25 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services

Seller: Mill Street Station LLC

Date: 04/11/23

43 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services

Seller: Mill Street Station LLC

Date: 04/11/23

98-104 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,777,411

Buyer: SMS Real Estate Investments LLC

Seller: Briarwood Eighteen LLC

Date: 04/07/23

336 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Robert Doucette

Seller: Matthew Byrnes

Date: 04/03/23

278 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: James Coombs

Seller: Webber, Thomas R., (Estate)

Date: 04/14/23

230-232 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Manfredo A. Medina

Seller: Fernando Serrano

Date: 04/12/23

355-357 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Jermet L. Campbell

Seller: Quoc N. Huynh

Date: 04/04/23

122 Osborne Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Paul Baptiste

Seller: Salim N. Abdoo

Date: 04/07/23

676 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: 676 Page Realty LLC

Seller: Mark J. Raymond

Date: 04/05/23

1655 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jose P. Lopez

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 04/03/23

271 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Ernery Blaise

Seller: Hailley K. King

Date: 04/04/23

32 Peekskill Ave.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Crystal Dukes

Seller: David S. Bell

Date: 04/07/23

136 Pine Acre Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Keyla A. Zayas-Rodriguez

Seller: John A. Cuoco

Date: 04/14/23

181 Pine Acre Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Michael B. Cruz

Seller: Maryann Atkinson

Date: 04/07/23

123 Pondview Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Myron Callender

Seller: Kyle D. Callender

Date: 04/14/23

84 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: David Baertschi

Seller: Peter C. Georgeopolus

Date: 04/14/23

187 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Jose Tabora-Rosales

Seller: Red Falcon Development LLC

Date: 04/11/23

33 Rosella St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $234,000

Buyer: Meghan Collopy

Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Date: 04/03/23

15 Sachem St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Tashira Fuentez

Seller: Hakeem X. Mafuz

Date: 04/14/23

102-104 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rosa J. Marte

Seller: Daphne G. Cruz

Date: 04/12/23

156-158 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Manual Torres

Seller: Lake Rentals LLC

Date: 04/07/23

131 Savoy Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Edwan Alzuhairi

Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Date: 04/14/23

279 Sheridan St.

Springfield, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Justin R. Reeves

Seller: Amrap LLC

Date: 04/07/23

126 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: William S. Demarski

Seller: Cherry Tree Realty LLC

Date: 04/07/23

23 Sumner Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Joseph Lewin

Seller: Robert L. Craig

Date: 04/06/23

144-146 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Jefferson Figueroa

Seller: Celeste Solano-Lorenzano

Date: 04/07/23

256 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Franchesca Lafontaine

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 04/07/23

63 Ventura St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Nayiah M. Boyd

Seller: Rogers, Therese Marie, (Estate)

Date: 04/05/23

374-382 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: 374-382 Walnut Street LLC

Seller: 374 Walnut Street LLC

Date: 04/03/23

184-186 Westford Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Maria Maysonet

Seller: Luis O. Baez

Date: 04/10/23

353 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Keecha V. Riley

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 04/10/23

69 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Paganstomb LLC

Seller: Deborah A. Mansfield

Date: 04/14/23

WALES

20 Hollow Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Danielle Macmillan

Seller: FNMA

Date: 04/14/23

WESTFIELD

845 Airport Industrial Park R

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Dtour Realty LLC

Seller: Barbieri Realty LLC

Date: 04/10/23

44 Beckwith Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Adam Beaupre

Seller: David J. Webber

Date: 04/12/23

8 Denise Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Sophia Kelleher

Seller: Linda A. Pyzik

Date: 04/07/23

349 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Clifford Laraway

Seller: Lucinda C. Cooper

Date: 04/05/23

1463 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Samuel Mancini

Seller: John C. Dasilva

Date: 04/14/23

14 Grandview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Lori Call

Seller: Phoebe L. Harris

Date: 04/14/23

128 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Andrey R. Zhirnov

Seller: Viktorian Estate LLC

Date: 04/10/23

37 Harvard St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Karen M. Pac

Seller: Janet M. Kedzierski

Date: 04/06/23

16 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Sara J. Brewer

Seller: Roberto Lopez

Date: 04/04/23

287 Notre Dame St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: John Child

Seller: Nathaniel P. Munson

Date: 04/05/23

144 Park Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mark Oleksak

Seller: Kevin A. Call

Date: 04/03/23

100 Riverside Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Sarah M. Foley

Seller: Sarah H. Underwood

Date: 04/14/23

WILBRAHAM

2005 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: 2005 Boston Road Wilbraham

Seller: Kahn-Wilbraham LLC

Date: 04/05/23

4 Briar Cliff Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Chris Montemayor

Seller: Phillip B. Clawson

Date: 04/07/23

207 Manchonis Road, Ext.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Sarah Senatus

Seller: Brett B. Wright

Date: 04/04/23

23 Ripley St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Ethan T. Campbell

Seller: Karen M. Dalecki

Date: 04/10/23

3 Rochford Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Emily A. Tavella

Seller: Joel D. Castleman

Date: 04/14/23

11 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Christopher Roos

Seller: Brain S. Chateauvent TR

Date: 04/06/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

47-49 Belle Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Bolaji Mustapha

Seller: Ofd Partners LLC

Date: 04/03/23

25 Birnie Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Robin D. Hendrix

Seller: James St George

Date: 04/06/23

114 Heywood Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Emir Telalovic

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 04/07/23

1038 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Stuart G. Vogt

Seller: Virginia I. Sayward

Date: 04/14/23

37 Morton St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: John K. Sullivan

Seller: Robert L. Koonz

Date: 04/07/23

206 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Calvin Rivera

Seller: Martha M. Kisser

Date: 04/03/23

16-18 Shepard St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Vincenzo L. Calabrese

Seller: Thomas F. Halpin

Date: 04/03/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

101 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Pamala Thornton

Seller: Kathleen G. Cortright

Date: 04/14/23

BELCHERTOWN

47 Hamilton St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $481,250

Buyer: Maia Kolchin-Miller

Seller: Daniel R. Cadorette

Date: 04/11/23

5 Juckett Hill Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Bruce Graber

Seller: Mcquillen Jr., George J., (Estate)

Date: 04/11/23

418 Springfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Mary S. Dyer

Seller: Misty M. Sklarski

Date: 04/04/23

CHESTERFIELD

11 Bryant St.

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $167,314

Buyer: Ruby Realty LLC

Seller: Jenny L. Roske

Date: 04/03/23

EASTHAMPTON

85 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Eric R. Horne

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 04/13/23

82 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $376,500

Buyer: Periwinkle NT

Seller: Robert F. Martin

Date: 04/10/23

136 Parsons St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Charles Peckar

Seller: Rut Santana

Date: 04/11/23

GRANBY

95 Cold Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Philip T. Braese

Seller: White FT

Date: 04/05/23

125 Cold Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Windswept RET

Seller: Carol Reinke

Date: 04/07/23

20 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Alberto Gonzalez

Seller: Matthew J. Kearney

Date: 04/03/23

HADLEY

18 Cold Spring Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Cindy Shy

Seller: Matthew Viaggio

Date: 04/14/23

22 Mount Warner Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: Rohit Amembal

Seller: Anita M. Sever

Date: 04/06/23

333 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: James B. Palmer

Seller: Karls Site Work Inc.

Date: 04/13/23

33 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Barbour House LLC

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 04/12/23

169 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $463,000

Buyer: Lucas Tragos

Seller: Philip W. St. Laurence

Date: 04/03/23

HATFIELD

97 Prospect St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: JFLF Properties LLC

Seller: Duga Jr., Paul, (Estate)

Date: 04/05/23

HUNTINGTON

27 Church Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Sara Colhoun

Seller: Alicia E. Hackerson

Date: 04/12/23

NORTHAMPTON

111 Audubon Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Benjamin S. Weil

Seller: Weil 2016 LT

Date: 04/12/23

25 Bayberry Lane

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,296,500

Buyer: Orion M. Howard

Seller: Kathy L. Teece

Date: 04/14/23

310 Bridge St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: 310 Bridge St. Realty LLC

Seller: Platinum Auto Spa LLC

Date: 04/06/23

17 Glenwood Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $374,599

Buyer: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR

Seller: Sandra A. Heywood

Date: 04/06/23

171 Nonotuck St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Eric P. Hagelstein

Seller: Edward A. Hagelstein IRT

Date: 04/07/23

20 Ormond Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Mark W. Erba

Seller: Raymond F. Wheeler

Date: 04/05/23

Roberts Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: City Of Northampton

Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy

Date: 04/05/23

Sylvester Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: City Of Northampton

Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy

Date: 04/05/23

SOUTH HADLEY

11 Los Angeles St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: CIL Realty Of Mass. Inc.

Seller: Diane M. Fountain

Date: 04/14/23

34 School St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $360,750

Buyer: RB Homes LLC

Seller: Anthony D. Maloni

Date: 04/07/23

15 Sycamore Knls

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: David R. Adams

Seller: Charles A. Hebb

Date: 04/03/23

SOUTHAMPTON

22 Bluemer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Donald Krivicky

Seller: Darcelle A. Ward

Date: 04/13/23

WARE

Greenwich Road, Lot 1C

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Donald R. Dunbar

Seller: Penny Lane Development LLC

Date: 04/10/23

Hardwick Pond Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: East Quabbin Land Trust Inc.

Seller: Great Lakes Camp Inc.

Date: 04/03/23

32-34 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Depina & Saintil Investments LLC

Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/06/23

WESTHAMPTON

124 Southampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $444,000

Buyer: Stephen Testori

Seller: Rhonda J. Venne

Date: 04/14/23