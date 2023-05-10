Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
80 Ashfield Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Sarah S. Olds
Seller: Mcintosh, Jeremy E., (Estate)
Date: 04/04/23
75 North St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Charles F. King
Seller: Joyce C. Hollyday
Date: 04/05/23
CONWAY
482 Newhall Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $820,000
Buyer: Julia L. Washburn
Seller: Emily D. Howe
Date: 04/04/23
DEERFIELD
47 Lee Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kara J. Jacobsen
Seller: Mark Mongeau
Date: 04/06/23
GREENFIELD
426 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $191,200
Buyer: Methuselah RT
Seller: Mark A. Meader
Date: 04/13/23
30 Fairview St., E
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brandon Kelley
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 04/11/23
187 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: James Brown
Seller: Wrisley, Linda M., (Estate)
Date: 04/06/23
6 Silver Crest St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Steven D. Mayhew
Seller: William R. Kostanski
Date: 04/12/23
HEATH
20 Knott Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Brian Gaines
Seller: Katherine B. Peppard
Date: 04/10/23
LEYDEN
425 North County Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Joni R. Sullivan
Seller: Thomas W. Mayo
Date: 04/05/23
MONTAGUE
73 5th St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Bonfire International LLC
Seller: Elliot A. Hartmann-Russell
Date: 04/05/23
93 K St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $326,755
Buyer: Tamara G. McKerchie
Seller: Faller, Nancy Ann, (Estate)
Date: 04/14/23
8 Madison Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Vincent A. Rupp
Seller: Fenwick LLP
Date: 04/06/23
NORTHFIELD
57 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Redfoot LLC
Seller: Medeiros Sr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 04/14/23
759 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Theodore R. Sweeney
Date: 04/11/23
ORANGE
24 Church St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Jennifer N. Lawton
Seller: John Dunphy
Date: 04/13/23
105 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Sherry L. Venezia
Seller: Salvatore Amaru
Date: 04/07/23
55 Spring St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Johnson
Seller: Hastings Jr., George E., (Estate)
Date: 04/10/23
SHELBURNE
10 Bridge St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Daughters Properties LLC
Seller: Martin Ventures LLC
Date: 04/14/23
8 Church St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $470,825
Buyer: Diane J. Johnson
Seller: William L. Jacobson
Date: 04/03/23
52 Maple St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Gregory Krause
Seller: Myers-Rankin Int.
Date: 04/04/23
22 Percy Roberts Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Arke Realty LLC
Seller: Mohawk Trail NT
Date: 04/07/23
WHATELY
170 Christian Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kyle Robert
Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre
Date: 04/10/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
26 Alhambra Circle North
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Benjamin Celik
Seller: Jeffrey Daigneau
Date: 04/07/23
27 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Stephen M. Buynicki
Seller: Julie A. Moulton
Date: 04/04/23
25 Damato Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Hailley K. King
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 04/04/23
220 Line St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Katelin E. Carlson
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 04/13/23
52 Mallard Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Santosh Rai
Seller: Nandi Mainali
Date: 04/03/23
604-606 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Eric D. Lebeau
Seller: Paul F. Broz
Date: 04/07/23
86 Sylvan Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Antonio Daniele
Seller: David M. Murray
Date: 04/12/23
BRIMFIELD
209 East Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Taylor Kieler
Seller: G. S. Bruno
Date: 04/04/23
196 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Brody J. Rubenstein
Seller: Mass. Housing Finance Agency
Date: 04/11/23
CHESTER
162 Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Chester Theatre Co. Inc.
Seller: James D. Adams
Date: 04/03/23
CHICOPEE
23 Bessette Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Brandon L. Beaulieu
Seller: Andrew R. Serrenho
Date: 04/07/23
70 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Hameed Bello
Seller: Viktor Moshkovskiy
Date: 04/14/23
4 Burton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $612,000
Buyer: Viktorian Estate LLC
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 04/04/23
50 Chateaugay St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Waleed K. Okal
Seller: Anne J. Dillard
Date: 04/11/23
424 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Roseann Bonatakis
Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Date: 04/06/23
56 Ellerton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Edwin Barroso
Seller: Andrew R. Marof
Date: 04/13/23
19 Emerson St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: LSH Investment LLC
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 04/06/23
80 Frontenac St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Eliezer R. Vazquez
Seller: Richard P. Lengieza
Date: 04/12/23
11 Graham Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Charlene Dominik
Seller: Joanne Gendron
Date: 04/07/23
Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $612,000
Buyer: Viktorian Estate LLC
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 04/04/23
187 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Johnny Rosario
Seller: Three Lions LLC
Date: 04/14/23
645 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $334,900
Buyer: Lekecia M. Powell
Seller: Derek S. Dere
Date: 04/12/23
24 Laurel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Brendan Duffy
Seller: Jean J. Croteau
Date: 04/07/23
136 Madison St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $220,800
Buyer: John Lynch
Seller: James Lynch
Date: 04/11/23
896 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Dennis Terron-Espinosa
Seller: Zahraa Abdullah
Date: 04/12/23
38 Paderewski Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Travis W. Beaudoin
Seller: Nadezhda Volkov
Date: 04/06/23
109 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew Pollette
Seller: Antonio Daniele
Date: 04/12/23
22 Parkwood Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Adam J. Eckert
Seller: Heather E. Nash
Date: 04/06/23
177 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Mackenzie Mendoza
Seller: Hannah Orenstein
Date: 04/14/23
286 Szetela Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jan Makselon
Seller: Jo-Ann Ethier
Date: 04/05/23
26 Walter St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Lois A. Brown
Seller: Mun Y. Cheng
Date: 04/14/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
267 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Lori Picard
Seller: Louis Bonavita
Date: 04/07/23
87 Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Hannah Orenstein
Seller: Noraimi Rivera
Date: 04/14/23
30 Fernwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Maryann Atkinson
Seller: Wakeby Development Inc.
Date: 04/07/23
41 Holland Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Hugh K. Martin
Seller: Hadeler, Frederick C., (Estate)
Date: 04/14/23
21 Melwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Timothy Garstka
Seller: Ashley Smith
Date: 04/07/23
368 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Antonio Bordoni
Date: 04/14/23
3 Pineywoods Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Miah J. Digregorio
Seller: James W. Johnston
Date: 04/07/23
41 Villanova St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $201,260
Buyer: Ryan Suprin
Seller: Magni Properties LLC
Date: 04/04/23
10 Westminster St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Laura J. Liberty
Seller: Carpenter Diana, (Estate)
Date: 04/12/23
GRANVILLE
76 McCarthy Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Deseree Zorick
Seller: Timothy R. Judd
Date: 04/12/23
HAMPDEN
70 Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Gary Dobson
Seller: Michael Marion
Date: 04/13/23
42 Evergreen Ter.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Krysta Menard-Tanguay
Seller: Deeba A. Zaher
Date: 04/07/23
18 Greenleaf Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $460,750
Buyer: Tamara Kelcey
Seller: Edgett, Michael J., (Estate)
Date: 04/10/23
53 Greenleaf Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Victoria Lynch
Seller: RMAC T. Series 2016-CTT
Date: 04/04/23
HOLLAND
70 Brimfield Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: Keri L. Darling
Seller: Pamela L. Gentile
Date: 04/05/23
HOLYOKE
426 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Revampit LLC
Seller: Kenneth J. Cowdell
Date: 04/04/23
22 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Joemiliz Torres-Rivera
Seller: Damian Cotto
Date: 04/10/23
22 Laurel St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Barbara A. Mckenzie
Date: 04/14/23
77 Locust St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Z. I. Sanabria-Rodriguez
Seller: Primitiva Cruz
Date: 04/10/23
262 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Albert C. Nadeau
Seller: Tariq Green
Date: 04/14/23
349-351 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Netflips LLC
Seller: Cook & Assocs. Property Investment LLC
Date: 04/13/23
253 Oak St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jean C. Pizarro-Morales
Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Date: 04/13/23
342 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ralph Y. Hernandez
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 04/14/23
554 Rock Valley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Gilbert N. Correa
Seller: Lennice L. Johnson
Date: 04/14/23
23-25 Vernon St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Victor Golebiowski
Seller: Lorinda A. Luce
Date: 04/11/23
LONGMEADOW
53 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Anthony E. Heim
Seller: Albert I. Newman
Date: 04/13/23
807 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Christopher E. Collins
Seller: Regina B. Ellis
Date: 04/14/23
30 Dunsany Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $428,000
Buyer: Byan Rapala
Seller: Thai Phan
Date: 04/14/23
11 Harwich Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Kevin Miller
Seller: Lsf10 Master Part TR
Date: 04/10/23
174 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Elias Deleault
Seller: Kimberly P. Barton
Date: 04/11/23
116 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jenna Shoemaker
Seller: Robert J. Duquette
Date: 04/12/23
LUDLOW
700 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Elizabeth S. Barber-Jones
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 04/13/23
296 Colonial Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Alex Dobiecki
Seller: Michael A. Brown
Date: 04/05/23
131 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Turan Gul
Seller: Gina M. Potter
Date: 04/05/23
319 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Dos Santos
Seller: Lyria L. Unsderfer
Date: 04/12/23
N/A
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $154,900
Buyer: Eugeniu Ciubotaru
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 04/11/23
MONSON
77 Bradway Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Joel C. Henrickson
Seller: William H. Rawleigh
Date: 04/06/23
46 High St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $186,500
Buyer: Katherine Santiago
Seller: Robert A. Soderstrom
Date: 04/12/23
170 Hovey Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Barbara Clay
Seller: Premier Home Builders Inc.
Date: 04/04/23
25 Oak St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Ashley R. Putnam
Seller: Audra L. Staples
Date: 04/10/23
MONTGOMERY
281 Main Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Laura Prince
Seller: Gary M. Levite
Date: 04/03/23
PALMER
1035 Central St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: MGC Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Jose L. Fragoso
Date: 04/03/23
2021 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Choctaw American Insurance Inc.
Seller: Thomas Desotell
Date: 04/04/23
4038-4044 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Heather Korzec
Seller: Shannon E. Webster
Date: 04/04/23
1058 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: MGC Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Jose L. Fragoso
Date: 04/03/23
60 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Ernest J. Doucette
Seller: Cheryl J. Theofane
Date: 04/14/23
11 Sibley St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $233,900
Buyer: Brian Kellaher
Seller: John L. Lessard RET
Date: 04/10/23
50 Walnut St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Hoy
Seller: Bonnie K. Shackleford
Date: 04/03/23
RUSSELL
14 Raymur Dr.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Joseph J. Largay
Seller: Scott Ainsworth
Date: 04/12/23
SOUTHWICK
50 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Zuriel C. Dimailig
Seller: Thomas P. O’Donnell
Date: 04/03/23
49 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Aldis Ulrych
Seller: John B. Brown
Date: 04/14/23
15 Lexington Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Jeffrey T. Daigneau
Seller: Dwayne Dowd
Date: 04/07/23
Silvergrass Lane Lot 9
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: James St George
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 04/06/23
SPRINGFIELD
132 Abbe Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Simon Grato
Seller: Luz N. Rodriguez
Date: 04/03/23
16 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Magdalee Santiago
Seller: Ramon A. Ortiz-Santini
Date: 04/07/23
169 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Ivan M. De Vargas
Seller: Goda, George F., (Estate)
Date: 04/07/23
94 Aldrew Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Paul R. Brandt
Seller: Osetek FT
Date: 04/07/23
27 Ansara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Marc J. Proulx
Seller: Matthew Kearney
Date: 04/13/23
11 Arden St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Arriana Dimaio
Seller: Keyla Zayas-Rodriguez
Date: 04/14/23
17 Avon Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,995,000
Buyer: Iqra Farm LLC
Seller: Avon Place LLC
Date: 04/06/23
19-23 Avon Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,995,000
Buyer: Iqra Farm LLC
Seller: Avon Place LLC
Date: 04/06/23
735 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Maria M. Avelar-Gonzalez
Seller: Jacob T. Klieback
Date: 04/05/23
95 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Vincent Calcasola
Seller: Emily A. Tavella
Date: 04/14/23
33 Bernard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Ceciliana A. Torres
Seller: Thomas Henson IRT
Date: 04/03/23
65 Bessemer St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Sara T. Hayden
Seller: George E. Young
Date: 04/07/23
28 Bosworth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Leighton W. Farquharson
Seller: Nextgen Construction Service Inc.
Date: 04/14/23
17 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Victoria A. Bermudez
Seller: Reinaldo Martinez
Date: 04/14/23
52-54 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Davann Chhem
Seller: Marcus A. Starks
Date: 04/14/23
72 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Citizens Bank
Seller: Barbara Joslin
Date: 04/11/23
113 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Christopher Pacheco
Seller: Susan Poirier
Date: 04/11/23
90 Corcoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Sol M. Arroyo
Seller: John C. Doyle
Date: 04/14/23
33 Crest St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Freedom Foundation Corp.
Seller: Gerard E. Reardon
Date: 04/14/23
15 Danaher Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Prince A. Taylor
Seller: Denise McCarthy
Date: 04/11/23
1460-1462 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jean Merisier
Seller: Chad Lynch
Date: 04/05/23
250 East St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Connie L. Georgeopolus
Seller: Daniel Beauregard
Date: 04/14/23
140 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Luis M. Sanchez
Seller: Arpc LLC
Date: 04/07/23
60-62 Edgemont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Bianca L. Frederick
Seller: Ericka G. Carrillo
Date: 04/14/23
52 Eleanor Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Sushma Gurung
Seller: Dilip Biswa
Date: 04/14/23
199-R Emerson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Gerald H. Chambers
Seller: Katie McLaughlin
Date: 04/12/23
30 Farnsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: Emily M. Cruz-Dejesus
Date: 04/07/23
139 Fox Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Aubri N. Bailly
Seller: Grundstrom, Dena, (Estate)
Date: 04/04/23
38 Fox Woods Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jonathan Barnhart
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 04/05/23
68 Fresno St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Fernando I. Rodriguez
Seller: Jorge Maldonado
Date: 04/07/23
318-320 Goodwin St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Denise Martinez
Seller: Felicita Delgado
Date: 04/13/23
50 Hall St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Mimi Le
Seller: Thi Tai
Date: 04/10/23
23 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Salih A. Alotaibi
Seller: Manoogian, Martin, (Estate)
Date: 04/14/23
449 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Rey J. Rodriguez
Seller: Johnson-Glaze, Dorothy, (Estate)
Date: 04/10/23
11 Horace St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Alicea
Seller: Moises Roman
Date: 04/03/23
15-17 Hutchinson St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Carlos J. Figueroa-Galarza
Seller: Rodriguez, Maria C., (Estate)
Date: 04/05/23
11 Ingersoll Grove
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Arianna F. Gray
Seller: Donna L. Jordan
Date: 04/07/23
86 Inglewood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Roberto L. Lozada Soto
Seller: Domingo Diaz
Date: 04/11/23
54 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Damian T. Blake
Seller: Trong Tran
Date: 04/07/23
28-30 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Bank Of America
Seller: Carmelo G. Ruiz
Date: 04/10/23
25 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rafael Beato
Seller: Seneca Slaughter
Date: 04/05/23
119 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Carl Hovey
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 04/03/23
59 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Angelica I. Mendez
Seller: Danny Olavarria
Date: 04/07/23
51 Lang St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: German Rodriguez
Seller: Marianna Alvarado
Date: 04/06/23
51 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $116,000
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Aracelis M. Echevarria
Date: 04/11/23
1060 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $224,900
Buyer: Melrose Hurley
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 04/04/23
24 Lumae St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Michael T. Henderson
Seller: Christopher M. Gates
Date: 04/05/23
97 Maebeth St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Chenghua Deng
Seller: David Belanger
Date: 04/05/23
25 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services
Seller: Mill Street Station LLC
Date: 04/11/23
43 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services
Seller: Mill Street Station LLC
Date: 04/11/23
98-104 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,777,411
Buyer: SMS Real Estate Investments LLC
Seller: Briarwood Eighteen LLC
Date: 04/07/23
336 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Robert Doucette
Seller: Matthew Byrnes
Date: 04/03/23
278 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: James Coombs
Seller: Webber, Thomas R., (Estate)
Date: 04/14/23
230-232 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Manfredo A. Medina
Seller: Fernando Serrano
Date: 04/12/23
355-357 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Jermet L. Campbell
Seller: Quoc N. Huynh
Date: 04/04/23
122 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Paul Baptiste
Seller: Salim N. Abdoo
Date: 04/07/23
676 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 676 Page Realty LLC
Seller: Mark J. Raymond
Date: 04/05/23
1655 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose P. Lopez
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 04/03/23
271 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Ernery Blaise
Seller: Hailley K. King
Date: 04/04/23
32 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Crystal Dukes
Seller: David S. Bell
Date: 04/07/23
136 Pine Acre Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Keyla A. Zayas-Rodriguez
Seller: John A. Cuoco
Date: 04/14/23
181 Pine Acre Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Michael B. Cruz
Seller: Maryann Atkinson
Date: 04/07/23
123 Pondview Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Myron Callender
Seller: Kyle D. Callender
Date: 04/14/23
84 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: David Baertschi
Seller: Peter C. Georgeopolus
Date: 04/14/23
187 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Jose Tabora-Rosales
Seller: Red Falcon Development LLC
Date: 04/11/23
33 Rosella St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $234,000
Buyer: Meghan Collopy
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 04/03/23
15 Sachem St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Tashira Fuentez
Seller: Hakeem X. Mafuz
Date: 04/14/23
102-104 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rosa J. Marte
Seller: Daphne G. Cruz
Date: 04/12/23
156-158 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Manual Torres
Seller: Lake Rentals LLC
Date: 04/07/23
131 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Edwan Alzuhairi
Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Date: 04/14/23
279 Sheridan St.
Springfield, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Justin R. Reeves
Seller: Amrap LLC
Date: 04/07/23
126 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: William S. Demarski
Seller: Cherry Tree Realty LLC
Date: 04/07/23
23 Sumner Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Joseph Lewin
Seller: Robert L. Craig
Date: 04/06/23
144-146 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Jefferson Figueroa
Seller: Celeste Solano-Lorenzano
Date: 04/07/23
256 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Franchesca Lafontaine
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 04/07/23
63 Ventura St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Nayiah M. Boyd
Seller: Rogers, Therese Marie, (Estate)
Date: 04/05/23
374-382 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: 374-382 Walnut Street LLC
Seller: 374 Walnut Street LLC
Date: 04/03/23
184-186 Westford Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Maria Maysonet
Seller: Luis O. Baez
Date: 04/10/23
353 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Keecha V. Riley
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 04/10/23
69 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Paganstomb LLC
Seller: Deborah A. Mansfield
Date: 04/14/23
WALES
20 Hollow Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Danielle Macmillan
Seller: FNMA
Date: 04/14/23
WESTFIELD
845 Airport Industrial Park R
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Dtour Realty LLC
Seller: Barbieri Realty LLC
Date: 04/10/23
44 Beckwith Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Adam Beaupre
Seller: David J. Webber
Date: 04/12/23
8 Denise Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Sophia Kelleher
Seller: Linda A. Pyzik
Date: 04/07/23
349 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Clifford Laraway
Seller: Lucinda C. Cooper
Date: 04/05/23
1463 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Samuel Mancini
Seller: John C. Dasilva
Date: 04/14/23
14 Grandview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Lori Call
Seller: Phoebe L. Harris
Date: 04/14/23
128 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Andrey R. Zhirnov
Seller: Viktorian Estate LLC
Date: 04/10/23
37 Harvard St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Karen M. Pac
Seller: Janet M. Kedzierski
Date: 04/06/23
16 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Sara J. Brewer
Seller: Roberto Lopez
Date: 04/04/23
287 Notre Dame St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: John Child
Seller: Nathaniel P. Munson
Date: 04/05/23
144 Park Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mark Oleksak
Seller: Kevin A. Call
Date: 04/03/23
100 Riverside Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Sarah M. Foley
Seller: Sarah H. Underwood
Date: 04/14/23
WILBRAHAM
2005 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: 2005 Boston Road Wilbraham
Seller: Kahn-Wilbraham LLC
Date: 04/05/23
4 Briar Cliff Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Chris Montemayor
Seller: Phillip B. Clawson
Date: 04/07/23
207 Manchonis Road, Ext.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Sarah Senatus
Seller: Brett B. Wright
Date: 04/04/23
23 Ripley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Ethan T. Campbell
Seller: Karen M. Dalecki
Date: 04/10/23
3 Rochford Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Emily A. Tavella
Seller: Joel D. Castleman
Date: 04/14/23
11 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Christopher Roos
Seller: Brain S. Chateauvent TR
Date: 04/06/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
47-49 Belle Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Bolaji Mustapha
Seller: Ofd Partners LLC
Date: 04/03/23
25 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Robin D. Hendrix
Seller: James St George
Date: 04/06/23
114 Heywood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Emir Telalovic
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 04/07/23
1038 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Stuart G. Vogt
Seller: Virginia I. Sayward
Date: 04/14/23
37 Morton St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: John K. Sullivan
Seller: Robert L. Koonz
Date: 04/07/23
206 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Calvin Rivera
Seller: Martha M. Kisser
Date: 04/03/23
16-18 Shepard St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Vincenzo L. Calabrese
Seller: Thomas F. Halpin
Date: 04/03/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
101 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Pamala Thornton
Seller: Kathleen G. Cortright
Date: 04/14/23
BELCHERTOWN
47 Hamilton St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $481,250
Buyer: Maia Kolchin-Miller
Seller: Daniel R. Cadorette
Date: 04/11/23
5 Juckett Hill Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Bruce Graber
Seller: Mcquillen Jr., George J., (Estate)
Date: 04/11/23
418 Springfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Mary S. Dyer
Seller: Misty M. Sklarski
Date: 04/04/23
CHESTERFIELD
11 Bryant St.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $167,314
Buyer: Ruby Realty LLC
Seller: Jenny L. Roske
Date: 04/03/23
EASTHAMPTON
85 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Eric R. Horne
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 04/13/23
82 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $376,500
Buyer: Periwinkle NT
Seller: Robert F. Martin
Date: 04/10/23
136 Parsons St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Charles Peckar
Seller: Rut Santana
Date: 04/11/23
GRANBY
95 Cold Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Philip T. Braese
Seller: White FT
Date: 04/05/23
125 Cold Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Windswept RET
Seller: Carol Reinke
Date: 04/07/23
20 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Alberto Gonzalez
Seller: Matthew J. Kearney
Date: 04/03/23
HADLEY
18 Cold Spring Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Cindy Shy
Seller: Matthew Viaggio
Date: 04/14/23
22 Mount Warner Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Rohit Amembal
Seller: Anita M. Sever
Date: 04/06/23
333 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: James B. Palmer
Seller: Karls Site Work Inc.
Date: 04/13/23
33 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Barbour House LLC
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 04/12/23
169 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $463,000
Buyer: Lucas Tragos
Seller: Philip W. St. Laurence
Date: 04/03/23
HATFIELD
97 Prospect St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: JFLF Properties LLC
Seller: Duga Jr., Paul, (Estate)
Date: 04/05/23
HUNTINGTON
27 Church Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Sara Colhoun
Seller: Alicia E. Hackerson
Date: 04/12/23
NORTHAMPTON
111 Audubon Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Benjamin S. Weil
Seller: Weil 2016 LT
Date: 04/12/23
25 Bayberry Lane
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,296,500
Buyer: Orion M. Howard
Seller: Kathy L. Teece
Date: 04/14/23
310 Bridge St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: 310 Bridge St. Realty LLC
Seller: Platinum Auto Spa LLC
Date: 04/06/23
17 Glenwood Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $374,599
Buyer: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR
Seller: Sandra A. Heywood
Date: 04/06/23
171 Nonotuck St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Eric P. Hagelstein
Seller: Edward A. Hagelstein IRT
Date: 04/07/23
20 Ormond Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Mark W. Erba
Seller: Raymond F. Wheeler
Date: 04/05/23
Roberts Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: City Of Northampton
Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy
Date: 04/05/23
Sylvester Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: City Of Northampton
Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy
Date: 04/05/23
SOUTH HADLEY
11 Los Angeles St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: CIL Realty Of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Diane M. Fountain
Date: 04/14/23
34 School St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $360,750
Buyer: RB Homes LLC
Seller: Anthony D. Maloni
Date: 04/07/23
15 Sycamore Knls
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: David R. Adams
Seller: Charles A. Hebb
Date: 04/03/23
SOUTHAMPTON
22 Bluemer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Donald Krivicky
Seller: Darcelle A. Ward
Date: 04/13/23
WARE
Greenwich Road, Lot 1C
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Donald R. Dunbar
Seller: Penny Lane Development LLC
Date: 04/10/23
Hardwick Pond Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: East Quabbin Land Trust Inc.
Seller: Great Lakes Camp Inc.
Date: 04/03/23
32-34 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Depina & Saintil Investments LLC
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/06/23
WESTHAMPTON
124 Southampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $444,000
Buyer: Stephen Testori
Seller: Rhonda J. Venne
Date: 04/14/23