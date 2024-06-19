Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Bacon, Robert
Bacon Sheryl
162 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2023
Brunt, Jason
129 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2023
Cardaropoli, Christopher D.
Cardaropoli, Joanne R.
27 Wisdom Place
Greenfield, MA 0130
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2023
Lapierre, Rileyann
128R Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023
Lazarick, Jaimie L.
3053 South Main St.
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023
Luchock, Mike J.
75 South St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2023
Malphrus, Melody A.
a/k/a Lent, Melody A.
28 Honeysuckle Dr., Unit 6212A
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023
Ogata, Janaina
358 Union St.
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2023
Roberts, Albert Arthur
222 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023
Sheerin,Timothy J.
121 Pine Grove Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/14/2023
Usher, Judith A.
193 Oak St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023