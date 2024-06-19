Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bacon, Robert
Bacon Sheryl
162 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2023

Brunt, Jason
129 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2023

Cardaropoli, Christopher D.
Cardaropoli, Joanne R.
27 Wisdom Place
Greenfield, MA 0130
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2023

Lapierre, Rileyann
128R Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

Lazarick, Jaimie L.
3053 South Main St.
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

Luchock, Mike J.
75 South St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2023

Malphrus, Melody A.
a/k/a Lent, Melody A.
28 Honeysuckle Dr., Unit 6212A
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023

Ogata, Janaina
358 Union St.
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2023

Roberts, Albert Arthur
222 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023

Sheerin,Timothy J.
121 Pine Grove Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/14/2023

Usher, Judith A.
193 Oak St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

