Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Brown, Jeffrey Mark
8 Ridgeview Dr.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/11/2024
Flichtbeil, Rachel H.
Flichtbeil, Vaughan
P.O. Box 655
Worthington, MA 01098
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/05/2024
Fournier, Kimberly Marie
112 South Royalston Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/04/2024
Hart, Charles
35 4th Ave.
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/07/2024
Hayward, William J.
1806 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/07/2024
Johnson, David G.
372 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/13/2024
Laureano, Maria Del Carmen
Estate of Carmen Maldonado
86 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/11/2024
Learned, Branden Robert
61 North Main St.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/12/2024
McGovern, Kathleen D.
60 Olive St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2024
Murphy, Christine M.
152 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/11/2024
Osman, Tyler J.
35 Moseley Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/12/2024
Palmer, Kimberly A.
5 Beacon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2024
Raleigh, Heidi J.
7 Central Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2024
Rivera Crespo, Blasina
228 Old County Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/12/2024
Robert, Jonathan William
Melendez, Egdalise
119 Artisan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/03/20
Roy, Heather
Estate of Lewis O. Roy
28 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/11/2024
Sibelman, Simon Phillip
18 Cass Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/07/2024
Smith, Stephen G.
37 Pleasant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/13/2024
Snyder, Valerie L.
131 Shepherd St., 1st Fl.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/11/2024
Symonds-Powell, Patricia Ann
73 North St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2024
Williams, Valerie L.
1368 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/05/2024
Yost, Nadiwska Yarina
a/k/a Manon, Nadiwska Yarina
16 Lorraine Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2024
Zebian, Salam
Zebian, Amira
7 Lower Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/07/2024