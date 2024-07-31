Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Argonm, Andres

Argon (Deceased), Santa

40 Chapin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/17/2024

Dancing With Style, Inc.

Davy, Michelle

54A Wayside Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2024

Girard, Francis G.

70 State Road

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2024

MacDonald, Robin F.

a/k/a Aubin, Robin F.

210 River Road

South Deerfield, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2024

Martinelli, Cristalle Lee

PO Box 851

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/21/2024

Martinez-Marrero, Jonathan Omar

PO Box 6036

Holyoke, MA 01041

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2024

McFee, Amber Dawn

266 Old North Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/17/2024

Nina, Ana Mercedes

10 Sanderson St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/19/2024

Nye, John Adam

566 Hapgood St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2024

O’Toole-Roselli, Jeffrey John

118 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/20/2024

Phillips, Carl C

Marusarz-Phillips, Laurie J.

a/k/a Marusarz, Laurie J.

240 Lenox Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2024

Sanchez, Sureina

183 Michigan Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2024

Silberstein, Stayce L.

PO Box 376

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/19/2024

Turner, Ada M.

107 Vadnais St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/17/2024

Zoito, Jeremy A.

27 Watson St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2024