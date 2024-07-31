Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Argonm, Andres
Argon (Deceased), Santa
40 Chapin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/17/2024
Dancing With Style, Inc.
Davy, Michelle
54A Wayside Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2024
Girard, Francis G.
70 State Road
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2024
MacDonald, Robin F.
a/k/a Aubin, Robin F.
210 River Road
South Deerfield, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2024
Martinelli, Cristalle Lee
PO Box 851
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/21/2024
Martinez-Marrero, Jonathan Omar
PO Box 6036
Holyoke, MA 01041
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2024
McFee, Amber Dawn
266 Old North Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/17/2024
Nina, Ana Mercedes
10 Sanderson St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/19/2024
Nye, John Adam
566 Hapgood St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2024
O’Toole-Roselli, Jeffrey John
118 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/20/2024
Phillips, Carl C
Marusarz-Phillips, Laurie J.
a/k/a Marusarz, Laurie J.
240 Lenox Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2024
Sanchez, Sureina
183 Michigan Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2024
Silberstein, Stayce L.
PO Box 376
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/19/2024
Turner, Ada M.
107 Vadnais St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/17/2024
Zoito, Jeremy A.
27 Watson St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2024