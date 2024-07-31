Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.

AMHERST

Amherst Associates LLC

370 East Northampton Road

Gregory Konover

Chao Designs PLLC

128 Snell St.

Maria Chao

Common Share Food Co-op

57 Oak Knoll St.

Jennifer Goodheart

CTI Energy Services LLC

37 South Pleasant St.

Thomas Timmins

David Hillerby Photography

314 Amity St.

David Hillerby

DRFAM LLC

460 West St.

David Rice

Law Office of Tricia L. Montgomery

22 Lessey St., #320

Tricia Montgomery

Maureen Buchanan Jones

338 Pelham Road

Maureen Jones

Next Granola

16 Cranberry Lane

Susan Chinman

Redwood Enterprises

357 West Pomeroy Lane

Eric Spokas

Redwood Milling and Timber

357 West Pomeroy Lane

Eric Spokas

Riverbend A&E Farm

357 West Pomeroy Lane

Eric Spokas

Simply Ten

16 Cranberry Lane

Susan Chinman

Tanbrook Studios

83 Chestnut St.

Pamela Ledoux

Tricia’s Creations

22 Lessey St., #320

Tricia Montgomery

EASTHAMPTON

Big Beer Draught Co.

49 Westview Ter.

Brett Roy

Construction Trades English

116 Pleasant St., #420

Denis Wogan

ESL Cambridge

116 Pleasant St., #420

Denis Wogan

The Vintage Cellar East

122 Pleasant St.

Jasmine Montanaro

Western Mass Drones

186 Northampton St.

Janel Jorda

HADLEY

Advance Auto Parts

346 Russell St.

Advance Stores Co.

Bay Road Firewood

35 Lawrence Plain Road

Kenneth Koeher

Energy Unwinding

108 Russell St.

Kimberly Kyounghokoh

Ffitt Health

234 Russell St.

Efosa Guobadia

J2 Living Co. LLC

333 River Dr.

James Palmier, Jack Dumala

Mattress Firm

7 South Maple St.

Mattress Firm Inc.

Sunny Brook Farm

6 Mount Warner Road

Joseph Boisvert, Michelle Boisvert

Western Mass Hearing

104A Russell St.

Deborah Reed

PITTSFIELD

BAM Enterprise

82 Wendell Ave.

Beaty’s Affiliate Marketing LLC

Bei Tempi

195 Onota St.

Zukes Soups & Variety LLC

Berkshire Concrete Corp.

550 Cheshire Road

Petricca Industries Inc.

Cim’s Line Co.

454 Pecks Road

Joseph Cimini Jr.

Cuppa Love LLC

16 Kensington Ave.

Emily Silver

EL Cleaning Services

80 Plunkett St.

Emilly Tozzo Lein

King & Sons Enterprises

83 Lafayette St.

King & Sons Enterprises Inc.

Old Stagecoach

82 West Housatonic St.

Jeremy Smith, RyanAnne Naughton

Placita Latina Restaurant & Market

41 North St.

Vladimir Cruz Romero

Premier Mobile Logistics

82 Wendell Ave.

Ethan Castillo

Teva’s Little Family Childcare

87 Livingston Ave.

Teva O’Rourke Iacuessa

SOUTH HADLEY

Clean Cuts South Hadley

28 Maple St.

Joshua Breault

Philip Randazzo Media

76 Hadley Village Road, Apt. A

Philip Randazzo

Pink Door Photography

2 Lyman St.

Pink Door Photography

WESTFIELD

Community Church of Westfield

170 Elm St.

Advent Christian Church of Westfield

DVM Engineering

14 Meadowbrook Lane

Dmitriy Mayboroda

Grateful Bake House

28 Court St.

Jamie Michalski

JPS1

555 Russell Road, Unit A3

Jenna Shoup

JPS2

13 Allen Ave.

April Esposito

Park Square Dental, P.C.

60 Court St.

Sushma Reddy, Donthi Reddy

Phantum Fan

14 Sycamore St., #19

Caleb Konopko

Pint Sized Play

13 Phelps Ave.

Jennifer Balland

Pioneer Tree Co.

35 New Broadway

Roman Tikhonchuk

Problem Solvers Handycouple

21 Klondike Ave.

Larisa Snow, Yury Mishyn

Railroad Auto Recycling LLC

19 Railroad Ave.

Railroad Auto Recycling LLC