Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.

AMHERST

Amherst Associates LLC
370 East Northampton Road
Gregory Konover

Chao Designs PLLC
128 Snell St.
Maria Chao

Common Share Food Co-op
57 Oak Knoll St.
Jennifer Goodheart

CTI Energy Services LLC
37 South Pleasant St.
Thomas Timmins

David Hillerby Photography
314 Amity St.
David Hillerby

DRFAM LLC
460 West St.
David Rice

Law Office of Tricia L. Montgomery
22 Lessey St., #320
Tricia Montgomery

Maureen Buchanan Jones
338 Pelham Road
Maureen Jones

Next Granola
16 Cranberry Lane
Susan Chinman

Redwood Enterprises
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas

Redwood Milling and Timber
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas

Riverbend A&E Farm
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas

Simply Ten
16 Cranberry Lane
Susan Chinman

Tanbrook Studios
83 Chestnut St.
Pamela Ledoux

Tricia’s Creations
22 Lessey St., #320
Tricia Montgomery

EASTHAMPTON

Big Beer Draught Co.
49 Westview Ter.
Brett Roy

Construction Trades English
116 Pleasant St., #420
Denis Wogan

ESL Cambridge
116 Pleasant St., #420
Denis Wogan

The Vintage Cellar East
122 Pleasant St.
Jasmine Montanaro

Western Mass Drones
186 Northampton St.
Janel Jorda

HADLEY

Advance Auto Parts
346 Russell St.
Advance Stores Co.

Bay Road Firewood
35 Lawrence Plain Road
Kenneth Koeher

Energy Unwinding
108 Russell St.
Kimberly Kyounghokoh

Ffitt Health
234 Russell St.
Efosa Guobadia

J2 Living Co. LLC
333 River Dr.
James Palmier, Jack Dumala

Mattress Firm
7 South Maple St.
Mattress Firm Inc.

Sunny Brook Farm
6 Mount Warner Road
Joseph Boisvert, Michelle Boisvert

Western Mass Hearing
104A Russell St.
Deborah Reed

PITTSFIELD

BAM Enterprise
82 Wendell Ave.
Beaty’s Affiliate Marketing LLC

Bei Tempi
195 Onota St.
Zukes Soups & Variety LLC

Berkshire Concrete Corp.
550 Cheshire Road
Petricca Industries Inc.

Cim’s Line Co.
454 Pecks Road
Joseph Cimini Jr.

Cuppa Love LLC
16 Kensington Ave.
Emily Silver

EL Cleaning Services
80 Plunkett St.
Emilly Tozzo Lein

King & Sons Enterprises
83 Lafayette St.
King & Sons Enterprises Inc.

Old Stagecoach
82 West Housatonic St.
Jeremy Smith, RyanAnne Naughton

Placita Latina Restaurant & Market
41 North St.
Vladimir Cruz Romero

Premier Mobile Logistics
82 Wendell Ave.
Ethan Castillo

Teva’s Little Family Childcare
87 Livingston Ave.
Teva O’Rourke Iacuessa

SOUTH HADLEY

Clean Cuts South Hadley
28 Maple St.
Joshua Breault

Philip Randazzo Media
76 Hadley Village Road, Apt. A
Philip Randazzo

Pink Door Photography
2 Lyman St.
Pink Door Photography

WESTFIELD

Community Church of Westfield
170 Elm St.
Advent Christian Church of Westfield

DVM Engineering
14 Meadowbrook Lane
Dmitriy Mayboroda

Grateful Bake House
28 Court St.
Jamie Michalski

JPS1
555 Russell Road, Unit A3
Jenna Shoup

JPS2
13 Allen Ave.
April Esposito

Park Square Dental, P.C.
60 Court St.
Sushma Reddy, Donthi Reddy

Phantum Fan
14 Sycamore St., #19
Caleb Konopko

Pint Sized Play
13 Phelps Ave.
Jennifer Balland

Pioneer Tree Co.
35 New Broadway
Roman Tikhonchuk

Problem Solvers Handycouple
21 Klondike Ave.
Larisa Snow, Yury Mishyn

Railroad Auto Recycling LLC
19 Railroad Ave.
Railroad Auto Recycling LLC

