Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.
AMHERST
Amherst Associates LLC
370 East Northampton Road
Gregory Konover
Chao Designs PLLC
128 Snell St.
Maria Chao
Common Share Food Co-op
57 Oak Knoll St.
Jennifer Goodheart
CTI Energy Services LLC
37 South Pleasant St.
Thomas Timmins
David Hillerby Photography
314 Amity St.
David Hillerby
DRFAM LLC
460 West St.
David Rice
Law Office of Tricia L. Montgomery
22 Lessey St., #320
Tricia Montgomery
Maureen Buchanan Jones
338 Pelham Road
Maureen Jones
Next Granola
16 Cranberry Lane
Susan Chinman
Redwood Enterprises
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas
Redwood Milling and Timber
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas
Riverbend A&E Farm
357 West Pomeroy Lane
Eric Spokas
Simply Ten
16 Cranberry Lane
Susan Chinman
Tanbrook Studios
83 Chestnut St.
Pamela Ledoux
Tricia’s Creations
22 Lessey St., #320
Tricia Montgomery
EASTHAMPTON
Big Beer Draught Co.
49 Westview Ter.
Brett Roy
Construction Trades English
116 Pleasant St., #420
Denis Wogan
ESL Cambridge
116 Pleasant St., #420
Denis Wogan
The Vintage Cellar East
122 Pleasant St.
Jasmine Montanaro
Western Mass Drones
186 Northampton St.
Janel Jorda
HADLEY
Advance Auto Parts
346 Russell St.
Advance Stores Co.
Bay Road Firewood
35 Lawrence Plain Road
Kenneth Koeher
Energy Unwinding
108 Russell St.
Kimberly Kyounghokoh
Ffitt Health
234 Russell St.
Efosa Guobadia
J2 Living Co. LLC
333 River Dr.
James Palmier, Jack Dumala
Mattress Firm
7 South Maple St.
Mattress Firm Inc.
Sunny Brook Farm
6 Mount Warner Road
Joseph Boisvert, Michelle Boisvert
Western Mass Hearing
104A Russell St.
Deborah Reed
PITTSFIELD
BAM Enterprise
82 Wendell Ave.
Beaty’s Affiliate Marketing LLC
Bei Tempi
195 Onota St.
Zukes Soups & Variety LLC
Berkshire Concrete Corp.
550 Cheshire Road
Petricca Industries Inc.
Cim’s Line Co.
454 Pecks Road
Joseph Cimini Jr.
Cuppa Love LLC
16 Kensington Ave.
Emily Silver
EL Cleaning Services
80 Plunkett St.
Emilly Tozzo Lein
King & Sons Enterprises
83 Lafayette St.
King & Sons Enterprises Inc.
Old Stagecoach
82 West Housatonic St.
Jeremy Smith, RyanAnne Naughton
Placita Latina Restaurant & Market
41 North St.
Vladimir Cruz Romero
Premier Mobile Logistics
82 Wendell Ave.
Ethan Castillo
Teva’s Little Family Childcare
87 Livingston Ave.
Teva O’Rourke Iacuessa
SOUTH HADLEY
Clean Cuts South Hadley
28 Maple St.
Joshua Breault
Philip Randazzo Media
76 Hadley Village Road, Apt. A
Philip Randazzo
Pink Door Photography
2 Lyman St.
Pink Door Photography
WESTFIELD
Community Church of Westfield
170 Elm St.
Advent Christian Church of Westfield
DVM Engineering
14 Meadowbrook Lane
Dmitriy Mayboroda
Grateful Bake House
28 Court St.
Jamie Michalski
JPS1
555 Russell Road, Unit A3
Jenna Shoup
JPS2
13 Allen Ave.
April Esposito
Park Square Dental, P.C.
60 Court St.
Sushma Reddy, Donthi Reddy
Phantum Fan
14 Sycamore St., #19
Caleb Konopko
Pint Sized Play
13 Phelps Ave.
Jennifer Balland
Pioneer Tree Co.
35 New Broadway
Roman Tikhonchuk
Problem Solvers Handycouple
21 Klondike Ave.
Larisa Snow, Yury Mishyn
Railroad Auto Recycling LLC
19 Railroad Ave.
Railroad Auto Recycling LLC