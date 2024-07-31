Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
634 Bellus Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Michael J. Schunke
Seller: J. E. Branson
Date: 06/27/24
141 Buckland Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC
Seller: Lakeside Park LLC
Date: 06/25/24
143-A Buckland Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC
Seller: Burning Sesation LLC
Date: 06/25/24
143-B Buckland Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC
Seller: Burning Sesation LLC
Date: 06/25/24
143-C Buckland Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC
Seller: Burning Sesation LLC
Date: 06/25/24
28 Meadow Lane
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Sheila Graves
Seller: Matthew J. Glassman
Date: 07/03/24
86 South St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Gloria Pacosa
Seller: Stephen Ouimet
Date: 06/27/24
544 Spruce Corner Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jennifer Nascimento
Seller: Lynne A. Fifield
Date: 06/28/24
BUCKLAND
11 Creamery Ave.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $543,000
Buyer: Corey Bruffee
Seller: Pathlight Inc.
Date: 07/03/24
64 Water St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $506,000
Buyer: Charles E. Burns
Seller: Aimee Gelnaw
Date: 07/01/24
CONWAY
Cricket Hill Road, Lot 1
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.
Seller: Lewis, Thomas H., (Estate)
Date: 06/27/24
Cricket Hill Road Lot 2
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.
Seller: Lewis, Thomas H., (Estate)
Date: 06/27/24
576 Shelburne Falls Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Laurie Farkas
Seller: Deborah Wilkes Int.
Date: 06/26/24
DEERFIELD
35 Elm Circle
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $427,500
Buyer: Courtney Gagne
Seller: Kevin R. Kittilstved
Date: 06/21/24
5 Elm St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $509,000
Buyer: 5 Elm St LLC
Seller: Lawrence A. Golonka
Date: 07/02/24
337 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Daniel F. Graves
Seller: Suzanne Nowak
Date: 06/26/24
594 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Bement School Inc.
Seller: Arpc LLC
Date: 06/27/24
Mountain Road, Lot 2
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Jonatha L. Pepyne
Seller: Zajac, Henry, (Estate)
Date: 07/02/24
57 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Christine Grimaldi
Seller: Liam O’Brien
Date: 06/28/24
64 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Ann M. Konieczny
Seller: Judith A. Ress
Date: 06/21/24
62 Wapping Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $925,000
Buyer: Talbott L. Simonds
Seller: Wapping Road Holdings LLC
Date: 07/02/24
GREENFIELD
46-48 Church St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Daniel B. Davis
Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/24/24
175 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Jennifer D. Ladner
Seller: Carol W. Conrad
Date: 06/25/24
58 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Michael Audet
Seller: Jeffrey P. Klein
Date: 06/24/24
97 Ferrante Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR
Seller: Jean Smith
Date: 06/21/24
270 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: Jaduke Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: 270 Main Greenfield LLC
Date: 06/27/24
9 Orchard St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $495,500
Buyer: Patrick Glass
Seller: Kevin M. Sweeney
Date: 06/28/24
34 Overland Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $266,670
Buyer: Karen A. Bergstrom
Seller: Bergstrom, Ann D., (Estate)
Date: 07/03/24
3 Village Green
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mitchell Penfield
Seller: Jessica Bryant
Date: 06/28/24
68 West St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $247,400
Buyer: Chane Closser
Seller: Christopher R. Pastuszak
Date: 06/21/24
41-43 Woodleigh Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: LCS Realty LLC
Seller: Robert A. Depalma
Date: 06/25/24
HEATH
166 Number 9 Road
Heath, MA 01367
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Frederick A. Schnarr
Seller: Donald W. Johnson
Date: 06/28/24
LEVERETT
Long Hill Road, Lot 3
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Christine G. McDannald
Seller: Anibal Gonzalez-Rivera
Date: 06/21/24
LEYDEN
97 River Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Nancy Soderstrom
Seller: Nikolas J. Adamski
Date: 07/03/24
MONTAGUE
41 Coolidge Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Pasha Realty LLC
Seller: Jason M. Spencer
Date: 07/01/24
1 Greenfield Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ryan Maloney
Seller: Joel C. Tognarelli
Date: 07/02/24
52 J St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: John Anctil
Seller: Genevieve Schmidt
Date: 07/02/24
29 Main St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Gordon R. Morse
Seller: Harry S. Rockland-Miller
Date: 07/03/24
23 Old Sunderland Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Carolyn Murray
Seller: Nancy A. Stafford
Date: 06/27/24
3 Taylor Heights
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $534,000
Buyer: Richard Cramm
Seller: Foote, Robert, (Estate)
Date: 07/02/24
NORTHFIELD
33 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Cynthia J. Graves
Seller: Kathryn M. Hartshorne
Date: 06/27/24
15 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $345,100
Buyer: Matthew T. Belden
Seller: Gary M. Weber
Date: 06/28/24
ORANGE
42 Butterworth Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ashley Thiboutot
Seller: John A. Gostan
Date: 06/26/24
75 Congress St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Scot Gordon
Seller: Bonita L. Bradshaw
Date: 07/05/24
48 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Triangle Works LLC
Seller: Orange Technology Center Inc.
Date: 06/26/24
19 Howe St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $246,030
Buyer: Christopher J. Malm
Seller: Amy Greene
Date: 06/28/24
25 Rogers Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Emanuele A. Trapella
Seller: Shirley Woffenden
Date: 06/21/24
SHELBURNE
183 South Shelburne Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Leslie Fowle
Seller: Underwood, Craig A., (Estate)
Date: 07/03/24
SHUTESBURY
244 Baker Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Phillip M. Hampton
Seller: Branden Eugenio
Date: 07/03/24
64 Pratt Corner Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Claire Dutton
Seller: Robert Moss
Date: 06/28/24
SUNDERLAND
19 Ledgewood Dr.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Taylor B. Marcotte
Seller: Neal N. Slocombe
Date: 06/28/24
WHATELY
38 Mountain Road
Whately, MA 01066
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Jason Judge
Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy
Date: 06/28/24
265 River Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Darcy J. Tozier
Seller: Darcy J. Tozier
Date: 06/26/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
58 Alhambra Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Stacey L. Belliveau
Seller: Lindsay Cournoyer
Date: 06/27/24
12 Castle Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Carol A. Slate
Seller: Grus, Theresa A., (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
462-464 Corey St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Timothy Girich
Seller: Raymond J. Nardi
Date: 06/24/24
76 Fox Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jacob Averill
Seller: Andrea L. Poirier
Date: 06/24/24
191 Franklin St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Angela C. Boulay
Seller: Bonnie Merrifield
Date: 06/27/24
75 Greenacre Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: James J. Gutowski
Seller: Richard Tonelli
Date: 06/25/24
83-85 Kanawha Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jack Chen
Seller: Marie-Elaina Graves
Date: 07/02/24
188 Line St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $212,760
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Peter A. Boadry
Date: 06/28/24
236 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Hafza F. Madeen
Seller: Yichao Xu
Date: 06/24/24
122 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $671,000
Buyer: Mark C. Watson LT
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 06/21/24
77 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $419,900
Buyer: Jacob Rickmon
Seller: Colemac NT
Date: 07/02/24
67 School St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Stephen Hawes
Seller: David P. McGurn
Date: 06/25/24
115 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Ivan A. Guzman
Seller: Robert Lareau
Date: 07/02/24
916 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,550,000
Buyer: Bochasanwasi Shree Akshar
Seller: Kapetanios Realty LLC
Date: 06/25/24
1114 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Aster Realty LLC
Seller: Carl C. Zimmerman
Date: 07/01/24
29 Yale Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jcs Properties LLC
Seller: Paul F. Radtke
Date: 06/26/24
BLANDFORD
4 Beulah Land Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: David Barone
Seller: John C. Zalot
Date: 06/26/24
10 Kaolin Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Meghan Sullivan
Seller: Caitlin R. Talbot
Date: 06/28/24
BRIMFIELD
44 3rd St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $791,400
Buyer: Michael J. Placella
Seller: Elizabeth A. Hinckley
Date: 06/21/24
65 Dix Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Daniel Johnson
Seller: Raymond A. Rousseau
Date: 06/25/24
119 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Joseph B. Finnegan
Seller: Srv Properties LLC
Date: 06/21/24
146 Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: James Esterbrook
Seller: John Robinson
Date: 06/26/24
CHICOPEE
139 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Keys Upgrade LLC
Seller: Adrienne Nietupski
Date: 06/21/24
78 Catherine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Sudan Curiel
Seller: Gerald R. Davignon
Date: 07/02/24
16 Chapman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Chapman LLC
Seller: Robert Couture
Date: 06/28/24
828 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $920,000
Buyer: CT River View LLC
Seller: Elliot N. Scher
Date: 06/26/24
50 Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Jennifer A. Buck
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/01/24
149 Cyran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Michael D. Hinton
Seller: Debra A. Marcotte
Date: 06/28/24
47 Davenport St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $294,175
Buyer: Jennifer A. Krok
Seller: Kyle Robert
Date: 06/21/24
18 Devlin Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Kristiana Tadeo
Seller: Laurie Berry
Date: 07/02/24
626 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Abdullah Karam
Seller: Roger W. Raymond
Date: 06/21/24
98 Fair St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Michelle Navarro
Seller: Scott Thomas
Date: 06/25/24
34 Frontenac St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Wendy Turgeon
Seller: Jennifer Summers
Date: 06/28/24
133 Frontenac St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Aaron Gallaspie
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 06/26/24
854 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Silent Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/25/24
854 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $164,000
Buyer: Silent Enterprises LLC
Seller: Denise L. Coleman
Date: 06/25/24
87 Greenpoint Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Laurie Berry
Seller: Skiba LT
Date: 07/02/24
33 Haynes Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $4,200,000
Buyer: GMS Realty LLP
Seller: C. & C. Mass Ventures LLC
Date: 07/01/24
177 Holyoke Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $406,500
Buyer: Amber M. Joly
Seller: Steven E. Humel
Date: 06/27/24
22 Hunt Seat Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Mindy Wojcik
Seller: Kathleen M. Boutin
Date: 06/26/24
81 Jacob St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Katie Vient
Seller: Enrique M. Chavez
Date: 06/28/24
148 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Revamp Realty LLC
Seller: Ted Popper
Date: 06/25/24
281 Langevin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Benjamin O. Cowden
Seller: Frederick J. Gagnon
Date: 06/21/24
55 Mary St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Alyssa C. Arnell
Seller: Furgal, Linda, (Estate)
Date: 06/27/24
65 Mathieu Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Jose Padilla
Seller: Lydia M. Drouillard
Date: 06/21/24
233 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Luis Leon
Seller: Schreiber, Marion J., (Estate)
Date: 07/02/24
96 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $737,000
Buyer: V. & B. Enterprise LLC
Seller: Geoffrey W. King
Date: 07/03/24
88 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Meaghan Lancaster
Seller: Sara A. Windyka
Date: 07/03/24
125 Poplar St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Robert A. Noyes
Seller: Beliveau FT
Date: 07/03/24
34 Richelieu St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Michael Clemente
Seller: Philip J. Alarie
Date: 06/26/24
89 Rochester St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Crystal M. Pares
Seller: Miguel A. Aguirre-Rivera
Date: 07/02/24
10 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: David N. Plante
Seller: Slats RT
Date: 06/28/24
14 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: David N. Plante
Seller: Slats RT
Date: 06/28/24
145 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sybel Gonzalez
Seller: Albert R. Mason
Date: 06/27/24
73 Summit Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Livingwater Capital LLC
Seller: Norman L. Breton
Date: 06/28/24
78 Sunnymeade Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Silene E. Mendes-Correia
Seller: Kenneth Damours
Date: 07/03/24
26 Walter St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Princess Nuah
Seller: Lois A. Brown
Date: 07/01/24
33 Walton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Alex S. Morneau
Seller: Denice Turcotte
Date: 07/02/24
17 Warwick Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Finn C. McCool
Seller: Michael P. McCool
Date: 06/24/24
33 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Joseph Boudreau
Seller: Reardon, Jennifer L., (Estate)
Date: 07/03/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
11 Brookhaven Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Jose Cid
Seller: A-O-K RT
Date: 07/02/24
115 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Kevin C. Langley
Seller: Anthony Hernandez
Date: 07/02/24
5 Corning St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Carley A. Ballard
Seller: Hadley B. Pellegrino
Date: 06/28/24
44 East Village Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Derek A. Johnson
Seller: James T. White
Date: 06/21/24
149 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Adam J. Christensen
Seller: Christina E. Rolfe
Date: 06/28/24
7 Fairway Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Sonia Riyaz
Seller: Vamshi Thandra
Date: 06/21/24
29 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Seller: Zych, Jeanette E., (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
Happy Acres Lane, Lot 2-5
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: Morning Dow RT
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 06/26/24
46 Highlandview Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Daniel Foster
Seller: Thomas P. Ogoley
Date: 06/27/24
286 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Brownmeadow LLC
Seller: 286 Maple Street NT
Date: 06/24/24
45 Old Farm Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: David Blank
Seller: Christine M. Talbot
Date: 06/28/24
689 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Melissa K. Gogan
Seller: Martin P. Loiselle
Date: 07/02/24
353 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Analytical Sciences Marketing
Seller: Bryant Biccum
Date: 06/28/24
872 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Margaret M. Larocca
Seller: Robert R. Driscoll
Date: 06/25/24
HAMPDEN
151 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $731,500
Buyer: Cassandra Fitzpatrick
Seller: Cumberland Blues RT
Date: 06/28/24
HOLLAND
10 Blodgett Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Luzannelis Pagan
Seller: Heather E. Johnson
Date: 06/24/24
3 Chaffee Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $182,398
Buyer: Rcaf Loan Acquisition LP
Seller: Francis Zaik
Date: 06/27/24
HOLYOKE
297 Apremont Hwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Anchor Church Inc.
Seller: Maisha LLC
Date: 06/28/24
24 Bayberry Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Alfred Estabrook
Seller: Brittany Wajda
Date: 06/28/24
45 Berkshire St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Edwin Feliciano
Seller: Edgar J. Diaz
Date: 06/28/24
3-5 Canby St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $384,000
Buyer: Sophal Khun
Seller: 45 Pine Street Assocs. Inc.
Date: 07/01/24
223 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $121,000
Buyer: Nationwide Community Revitalization
Seller: Morgan Stanley M. T. 2006-1
Date: 07/03/24
275 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Holyoke Health Center Inc.
Seller: 275 High St. Holyoke LLC
Date: 07/03/24
408 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Alyssa Y. Guevara
Seller: Alicia Rosario
Date: 06/25/24
412 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Alyssa Y. Guevara
Seller: Alicia Rosario
Date: 06/25/24
35-41 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Austin Choquette
Seller: Herbert FT
Date: 06/21/24
132 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $206,500
Buyer: Rafael Correa
Seller: Jorge Correa
Date: 07/02/24
48-50 Longwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: John C. Areche
Seller: Mary K. Day
Date: 07/01/24
60 Lower Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Mason Scott
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 06/27/24
174-180 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Elliot Properties LLC
Seller: Boston Home Invest LLC
Date: 06/25/24
13-15 Meadow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Daniel B. Stone
Seller: Elissette M. Marquez
Date: 06/24/24
LONGMEADOW
107 Albemarle Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Tracy Christensen
Seller: Lawrence L. Goldberg
Date: 06/26/24
118 Chiswick St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Edwin Maldonado
Seller: Keith T. Sell
Date: 06/21/24
196 Coventry Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Al-Thoun TR
Seller: Susan E. Gaynor IRT
Date: 06/21/24
154 Deepwoods Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $497,500
Buyer: Douglas C. Ratner
Seller: Lisa M. Ross
Date: 06/21/24
203 Ellington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,002,500
Buyer: Anthony Vitiello
Seller: Jennifer M. Mathews
Date: 06/21/24
287 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Annita Jones
Seller: Grammatiki Anderson
Date: 07/02/24
64 Lincoln Park
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $429,500
Buyer: Reatrey Chen
Seller: Robin T. Mulcahy
Date: 06/27/24
41 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kurtis R. Brown
Seller: CKJ Realty LLC
Date: 06/21/24
418 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Peter D. McFadden
Seller: Henrietta I. Idumwonyi
Date: 07/02/24
48 Maplewood St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kyle Miller
Seller: Jillian D. Pugliese
Date: 06/26/24
140 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Thompson Sunderaj
Seller: Luis Racks Installer Corp.
Date: 06/28/24
6 Meadow Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Benjamin Reardon
Seller: Christopher K. Curtis
Date: 06/27/24
168 Merriweather Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Stephen W. Hopkins
Seller: William T. McCarry
Date: 07/01/24
68 Pendleton Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $990,000
Buyer: Bin Wang
Seller: Diane M. Braden RET
Date: 06/28/24
249 Redfern Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $442,500
Buyer: Jordan Russell
Seller: 249 Redfern Drive LLC
Date: 06/28/24
LUDLOW
21 Amherst St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $288,900
Buyer: Kelly Closser
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 06/28/24
Avelino Way, Lot 7
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lee Realty Co. LLC
Seller: Pauldin LLC
Date: 06/27/24
Avelino Way, Lot 8
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lee Realty Co LLC
Seller: Pauldin LLC
Date: 06/27/24
Balsam Hill Road, Lot 78
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $164,900
Buyer: Danill Gerasimchuk
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 06/24/24
19 Beachside Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Stacy L. Martin
Seller: Paul W. Perreault
Date: 06/28/24
53 Edison Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Jonah P. Cummings
Seller: Joe S. Lopes
Date: 06/24/24
61 Edison Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: William C. Shephard
Seller: Walter E. Craven
Date: 07/03/24
21 Homestretch Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Gary E. Chenaille
Seller: Edward F. O’Neil
Date: 06/26/24
20 Jennifer Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Danielle M. Baker
Seller: Oscar Rosario
Date: 06/27/24
55 Karen Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Americo G. Dacruz
Seller: Sally D. Sepiol
Date: 06/28/24
32 Lakeview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Curtis B. Perreault
Seller: Carlos M. Genovevo
Date: 06/27/24
51 Laroche St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Karen Coppolino
Seller: Michele Mirlocca
Date: 06/25/24
280 Munsing St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Landry
Seller: Louis P. Langlois
Date: 06/28/24
39 Pondview Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Amy Marshall
Seller: Nicole L. Gleason
Date: 06/28/24
15 Richmond Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Haleigh E. Knowlton
Seller: Ryan B. Churchill
Date: 06/25/24
115 Timberidge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: James D. Heyrana
Seller: Frederick J. Roper
Date: 06/28/24
444 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $247,500
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Susa, Thomas J.,(Estate)
Date: 06/24/24
127 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ismael Hernandez
Seller: Nelson, Richard D., (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
195 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $431,000
Buyer: Olivia Martins
Seller: Kevin Dowling
Date: 06/21/24
MONSON
9 Bethany Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Kenneth Wilkinson
Seller: Dustin B. Raney
Date: 06/24/24
172 Brimfield Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $207,500
Buyer: Leif Ronaldson
Seller: Christian J. Young
Date: 07/01/24
152 Lower Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jody Weidler
Seller: Jacques D. Bourgault
Date: 06/27/24
206 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kimberly Segien
Seller: Michael G. Roberge
Date: 06/26/24
43 Upper Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Dylan Thomas
Seller: William L. Skinner
Date: 07/02/24
PALMER
83 Fairview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Jacob A. Shrewsbury
Seller: Amanda Szidat
Date: 06/28/24
40 Forest Lake Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Yevgeniy Tsvetov
Seller: Lisa A. Beaudry
Date: 06/28/24
47 Fuller Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Timothy Merchant
Seller: Varakas RT
Date: 06/28/24
4209-4215 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Chloe Laduke
Seller: Sergio Dacruz
Date: 06/21/24
2089 Oak St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Betsy Sanchez
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 06/24/24
2002 Overlook Dr.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Hunter Methot
Seller: Brenda L. Methot
Date: 07/02/24
61 Riverview Pkwy.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Seller: Jesse Heroux
Date: 06/28/24
26 Rockview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Benjamin F. Normandin
Seller: Kenneth H. Trabert
Date: 07/01/24
RUSSELL
33 Old New England Path
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Ryan L. Slayton
Seller: Steven M. Jones
Date: 06/26/24
SPRINGFIELD
110 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Katherine Lindeman
Seller: Robert E. Dancy
Date: 06/25/24
39 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Xiumei Ye
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 06/28/24
1962 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Michael J. McLaughlin
Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC
Date: 07/01/24
331-335 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,030,000
Buyer: Mallary Village LLC
Seller: Ginkgo Holdings LLC
Date: 06/28/24
69-71 Ardmore St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Aguasvivas Realty LLC
Seller: 69-71 Ardmore Street LLC
Date: 06/21/24
23 Audubon St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $172,500
Buyer: Debra C. Brown
Seller: Stephen A. Chmielewski
Date: 07/03/24
42-46 Baldwin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC
Seller: Karl P. Baxter
Date: 06/27/24
18 Bamforth Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Meka Projects LLC
Seller: Doe, Jill W. (Estate)
Date: 06/21/24
Barnum St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Better Builders Construction LLC
Seller: Corinne Pappelardo
Date: 07/03/24
1171 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sabrina Caceres
Seller: Bonnie Senecal
Date: 06/27/24
14-16 Beauregard St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Lisbeth Guerrero
Seller: Iveliz Ramos
Date: 06/27/24
121 Bellevue Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Lissette Morales
Seller: Roland Hope
Date: 06/28/24
661 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: JJS Capital Investment LLC
Seller: JJS Capital Investment LLC
Date: 07/01/24
29 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Round Two LLC
Seller: Melro Associates Inc.
Date: 06/27/24
87 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Robert E. Dancy
Seller: Douglas C. Kinney
Date: 06/25/24
1208 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Savanna Charow
Seller: SH Properties LLC
Date: 06/21/24
15-17 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $231,750
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Kylin Sorl
Date: 06/28/24
1112 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Leonildo Ramos
Seller: Pinecrest Holdings LLC
Date: 07/01/24
1112 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $134,550
Buyer: Pinecrest Holdings LLC
Seller: 1090 Boston Road Inc.
Date: 07/01/24
82 Brittany Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Leonel A. Bunga
Seller: Maryanne B. Caughlin
Date: 06/28/24
314 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose R. Veras-Rodriguez
Seller: Kendy C. Concepcion
Date: 07/02/24
72 Chesterfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Edwin McCray
Seller: DS Group Investments LLC
Date: 06/24/24
400 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.
Seller: Peter J. Griffin
Date: 07/01/24
61 Cornwall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Marilyn Sanchez
Seller: 21 Shawmut Avenue LLC
Date: 07/01/24
68 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Janet S. Colon-Aviles
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 07/02/24
95 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Yulissa E. Lebron
Seller: Anthoney M. Lomax
Date: 06/27/24
47 Dresden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mtabele Mwandja
Seller: GNS Real Estate Investments LLC
Date: 06/28/24
109-111 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $380,400
Buyer: Julia M. Parache-Urena
Seller: Ellie Miller
Date: 06/26/24
170 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Chianta Mack
Seller: Roberto Flores
Date: 06/21/24
140 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Eckert
Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Date: 07/03/24
84 Everett St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $253,800
Buyer: Everett RT
Seller: Rebecca Okyere
Date: 07/03/24
137 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Pedro Rosado
Seller: Noel Y. Soto
Date: 06/21/24
86 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC
Seller: Karl P. Baxter
Date: 06/27/24
86 Fernwood St.
Springfield, MA 01020
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC
Seller: Karl P. Baxter
Date: 06/27/24
143 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Sean Curran
Seller: Lisandra Melendez
Date: 06/27/24
11 Fowler St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR
Seller: Mark A. Szalankiewicz
Date: 07/02/24
28-30 Glenham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Maher H. Abbood
Seller: Nathaly Pujols
Date: 06/21/24
20 Goldenrod St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Jennifer Hernandez
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 06/21/24
186-188 Goodwin St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Dalia M. Wurszt
Seller: Joel Wall
Date: 06/21/24
81 Grand St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Kay Greaves
Seller: Catherine J. Guerri
Date: 06/28/24
70 Haskin St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Victoria E. Shortt
Seller: Loren E. Boynton-Schimmel
Date: 06/28/24
7-9 Hastings St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: John G. Joanides
Date: 06/28/24
58-60 Hollywood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Franiana M. Blanco Mendez
Seller: Hermite Dikilus
Date: 06/27/24
15 Jeffrey Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Frederick A. Hurst
Seller: Lisa D. McGrady
Date: 06/26/24
114 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Temeca L. Short
Seller: Cook & Assocs. Property Investment LLC
Date: 06/28/24
59-61 Laurence St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Caravaleau Nazaire
Seller: Danielle Cruz
Date: 06/24/24
22 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Amado V. Morales
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 06/28/24
17 Leland Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $271,372
Buyer: Cristian J. Garcia
Seller: Ashley N. Soto
Date: 07/03/24
88 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,618
Buyer: William T. Raleigh
Seller: Midfirst Bank
Date: 07/02/24
566-568 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: BH Property-Springfield LLC
Seller: Ronald W. Chechile
Date: 06/28/24
38 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Glorialyz De Los Santos
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 06/27/24
105-107 Marlborough St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Almiro De Jesus
Seller: Mass. Housing Connect Inc.
Date: 06/26/24
39 Martha St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Samuel Farinloye
Seller: Nanamensah K. Ansah
Date: 06/28/24
15 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: JT Realty Associates Inc.
Seller: Devon Sutherland
Date: 07/03/24
227 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: 227 Mill St. TR
Seller: 227 Mill Street LLC
Date: 06/28/24
272 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Richemene E. Placius
Seller: Mtabele Mwandjam
Date: 06/28/24
61 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Hassan Tlais
Seller: Julio C. Rodriguez
Date: 06/28/24
35 Montclair St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC
Seller: John S. Tilley
Date: 07/03/24
114 Mooreland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Edwin D. Gonzalez-Rosario
Seller: Global Homes Prop. LLC
Date: 06/25/24
71 Mountainview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Fabert Joseph
Seller: Judith P. James
Date: 06/21/24
6 North Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Judith E. Gagnon
Seller: Louise J. Roncallii
Date: 06/28/24
204 Naismith St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: Tamika Harvey
Seller: Jose R. Abreu
Date: 07/01/24
393 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $144,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Robert S. Decoteau
Date: 06/21/24
97 Old Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jamie Hopkins
Seller: Brian W. Elliott
Date: 07/01/24
51-53 Olmsted Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Stephanie Hall-Thomas
Seller: Leslie M. Bennett
Date: 07/02/24
27 Overlook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Carlos Colondres
Seller: Brittany Tobey-Bowers
Date: 07/02/24
1205 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jackeline Rosario
Seller: Lamoureux, Elanor A, (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
1061 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Owen J. Smith
Seller: Gabriel Paredes
Date: 06/28/24
248 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Omyr J. Bernard-Vega
Seller: A&T Properties LLC
Date: 07/01/24
68 Parkside St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Sadeeq Foster
Seller: Walkis Figueroa
Date: 06/28/24
170 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Danielle Cruz
Seller: Geraldine A. Brasin
Date: 06/24/24
338 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kayla Decaro
Seller: Zachary A. Van Dyk
Date: 06/21/24
110 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC
Seller: Viet Tran
Date: 06/27/24
83 Pilgrim Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Maria P. Wagner
Seller: Douglas A. Laravee
Date: 06/28/24
1271 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Jose Bayron
Seller: Patrick Mastrobattista
Date: 06/28/24
62 Pomona St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Xiumei Ye
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 06/28/24
83 Progress Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Dubrey Springfield LLC
Seller: Marie G. Dubrey
Date: 07/02/24
24-26 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Lazaire Delisca
Seller: Dolores Abreu
Date: 07/03/24
290 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Wilkins J. Franco Zorrilla
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 06/21/24
45 Ramblewood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tafadzwa Dapi
Seller: Kristine Rolley
Date: 06/28/24
160 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Jodi Smith-Perkins
Seller: Rosalyn A. Mazza-Shepard
Date: 06/28/24
204 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kimberly Perez
Seller: Crystal Pares
Date: 07/02/24
114 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: AJ Capital Inc.
Seller: Abfc 2004-Opt5 TR
Date: 07/01/24
School St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $2,070,000
Buyer: Matthew Rasetta
Seller: New Man Ventures LLC
Date: 06/21/24
105-111 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,070,000
Buyer: Matthew Rasetta
Seller: New Man Ventures LLC
Date: 06/21/24
70 Sherman St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Manuel Cid
Seller: Felix De La Cruz
Date: 06/28/24
61 Southern Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Bonnie Senecal
Seller: John M. Stavro
Date: 06/27/24
35 Squire Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Troy Norrington
Seller: Debra Tougias
Date: 07/02/24
447-451 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Soun E. Chheou
Seller: 447 State Street LLC
Date: 07/02/24
65 Stuart St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $483,650
Buyer: Shirley Vazquez
Seller: East Coast Contracting LL
Date: 06/27/24
20 Taber St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Roland Hope
Seller: Justin P. McKennon
Date: 06/28/24
191 Thompson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Candida Santos
Seller: Angelica Rosario
Date: 06/28/24
75-77 Tulsa St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Albert & Mary Pennino TR
Seller: Briana Carlos
Date: 07/03/24
14 Tumbleweed Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Eberto T. Marroquin
Seller: Bruce L. White
Date: 06/28/24
41 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Jaime Welch
Seller: Rmo Pra Inc.
Date: 06/21/24
213 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Zarcone
Seller: Kenrick Williams
Date: 06/28/24
122 West Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Serrano
Seller: Graham & Lumpkin LLC
Date: 07/01/24
120 Welland Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $247,700
Buyer: Maria A. Arbour
Seller: Berthiaume, Frances, (Estate)
Date: 06/27/24
76 Westford Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Isaiah Polk
Seller: Troy Norrington
Date: 06/21/24
373 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Rusber Diaz
Seller: Miguel A. Algarin
Date: 07/03/24
415-417 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Oluwatimilehin Fagade
Seller: Mabel D. Guicho
Date: 06/25/24
139-141 Woodside Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: FH Vision Inc.
Seller: Phuong Q. Phan
Date: 07/01/24
SOUTHWICK
19 Charles Johnson Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Kenneth Potts
Seller: Doiron, Jean Y. (Estate)
Date: 06/25/24
17 Fernwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Robert Solitario
Seller: John Drude
Date: 06/21/24
6 Ham Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Eduard V. Chekhovskiy
Seller: Joseph Gilbert
Date: 07/03/24
234 Sheep Pasture Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Elisabeth Neufeld
Seller: Aga Brothers LLC
Date: 06/28/24
110 Summer Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Garrapy
Seller: Mhi Properties LLC
Date: 06/25/24
Tall Pines Trail, Lot 25
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 06/26/24
Tall Pines Trail, Lot 27
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 06/26/24
TOLLAND
56 Brook Lane
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: David Gufarotti
Seller: Tolland Property NT
Date: 06/28/24
7 Stones Throw Dr.
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: Melissa K. Long
Seller: Bachta, Bruce F. (Estate)
Date: 06/21/24
231 Thicket Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Brian Zakrzwski
Seller: Peter Scrivener
Date: 06/21/24
WALES
7 Cordially Colony
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Konstanty Zaleski
Seller: Frank C. & D. G. Larosa LT
Date: 06/27/24
9 Heck Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Christine M. Fleming
Seller: Carla Havunen-Johnson
Date: 07/02/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
47 Apple Ridge Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Daniella Tirone
Seller: Disilva, Betty Ann, (Estate)
Date: 06/27/24
63 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $197,500
Buyer: Flipping Best LLC
Seller: Naple Home Buyers TR
Date: 06/28/24
131 Beacon Hill Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Kirit N. Patel
Seller: Stephen M. Leo
Date: 07/02/24
159 Connecticut Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Erik Mirrow
Seller: Noah L. Cahillane
Date: 06/28/24
70 Doty Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: 70 Doty Circle LLC
Seller: Sandra M. Santinello
Date: 07/01/24
15 East School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ruby Lending LLC
Seller: Blackrock SH Group LLC
Date: 06/21/24
348 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Abdullah Nassir
Seller: Anthony P. Williams
Date: 06/24/24
848 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: 848 Elm Street LLC
Seller: Elm Street LLP
Date: 07/03/24
355 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jillian Wroth
Seller: Ellen Kupiec
Date: 06/24/24
86 Forest Ridge Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Michael T. Moriarty
Seller: Demetrios N. Panteleakis
Date: 06/28/24
180 Harwich Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Diana Dalma
Seller: Daniel R. Madore
Date: 06/28/24
Hyde Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Peter K. Menard
Seller: Suzanne Ashe
Date: 06/25/24
262 Kings Hwy.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Miquilina Evans
Seller: Roberto Lopez
Date: 06/27/24
78 Lincoln St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: David Hanson
Seller: Talal Mhanna
Date: 06/21/24
117 Paucatuck Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Rivers
Seller: Ellis Sr., William R., (Estate)
Date: 07/01/24
WESTFIELD
39 Atwater St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $281,800
Buyer: Thomas J. Howard
Seller: Robert P. White
Date: 06/28/24
148 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Whitney Greaney
Seller: Christopher Grimm
Date: 07/03/24
15 Bates St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Steven A. Gazda
Date: 07/03/24
63 Country Club Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Melissa M. Bodman
Seller: Richard E. Doiron
Date: 06/28/24
64 Deer Path Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Thomas H. Palaschak
Seller: Nikolay N. Stepanchuk
Date: 06/24/24
Dox Road, Lot 2
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Nazarets
Seller: Pezzini, Alfred M, (Estate)
Date: 07/01/24
967 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $318,500
Buyer: Crystal Edmond
Seller: Edmund J. Grabowski
Date: 06/27/24
11 Howard St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Atash Novruzov
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 07/02/24
11 Lewis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Matthew Olinski
Seller: Tahnee R. Hildack
Date: 06/28/24
131 Lindbergh Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Gagnon
Seller: Joshua A. Read
Date: 06/25/24
16 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Katherine Montovani
Seller: Flipping Best LLC
Date: 06/21/24
61 Medieros Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $62,000,000
Buyer: Nhnr Holding Co. 3 LLC
Seller: Agnl Grocery LLC
Date: 06/24/24
1 Park St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Marilyn Morales
Seller: Alec F. Leavitt
Date: 06/21/24
16 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Zeki Kandemir
Seller: Nres LLC
Date: 07/01/24
28 Saint Paul St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Denis Okhrimenko
Seller: Vladimir Merenkov
Date: 06/28/24
217 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jeffrey T. Pratt
Seller: James E. Pratt
Date: 06/27/24
134 Western Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Z. & M. Investments LLC
Seller: Margaret M. Kennedy
Date: 07/02/24
WILBRAHAM
3157 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: John J. Wynn
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 06/25/24
45 Brooklawn Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $476,000
Buyer: Lyia K. Hamel
Seller: Barbara F. Goodyear
Date: 06/25/24
46 Brooklawn Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $476,000
Buyer: Lyia K. Hamel
Seller: Barbara F. Goodyear
Date: 06/25/24
19 Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Benjamin C. Lunt
Seller: John W. Lanzoni
Date: 06/21/24
8 Dalton St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Megan A. Burlingham
Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Date: 06/26/24
19 Delmor Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Melody Murray
Seller: Staff A. Tiderman
Date: 06/24/24
7 Katie St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Hassane Elmontassir
Seller: Radkowski, Joanne E. (Estate)
Date: 06/25/24
18 Linwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Laurie Tillberry
Seller: Jessica A. Orcutt
Date: 07/01/24
3 Manor Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Douglas Kinney
Seller: Edmund A. Daviau
Date: 07/02/24
470 Mountain Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $523,000
Buyer: Jason Cafarelli
Seller: Stanley R. Shaw
Date: 07/01/24
14 Pine Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Joshua Santos
Seller: Valro Homes LLC
Date: 06/28/24
5 Sunrise Glen, Lot 5
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $449,650
Buyer: Craig A. Savoie
Seller: 2301 Boston Road LLC
Date: 06/28/24
27 West Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Xiongyun Zhou
Seller: Daniel E. Shea
Date: 06/21/24
12 Woodsley Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Phillip B. Chesky
Seller: Scott, Roy Linn, (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
850 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Harkness Road LLC
Seller: Steve A. Ozcelik
Date: 06/25/24
88 Blue Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Lia Barssord
Seller: Robert C. Stebbins
Date: 06/26/24
63 Curtis Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Sadaf B. Rathod
Seller: Kristine E. Larson
Date: 07/01/24
40 Deepwoods Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $551,900
Buyer: William C. Beale
Seller: Jacqueline K. Tuthill RET
Date: 07/01/24
77 Eames Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $583,000
Buyer: Hao Wang
Seller: Leidner, Bernhard, (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
130 Fearing St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: James S. Ambler
Seller: Yankhua Fan
Date: 07/01/24
7 Foxglove Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $755,000
Buyer: Marc A. Robert
Seller: Tamara Agarwal
Date: 06/27/24
15 Jeffrey Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: YG Jeffey Lane LLC
Seller: Wendy Stayman
Date: 06/21/24
100 Lincoln Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Jay Ansons View LLC
Seller: RET Mason I. Lowance Jr.
Date: 07/02/24
1184 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: 1184 North Pleasant LLC
Seller: Black Walnut LLC
Date: 07/02/24
47 Pokeberry Ridge
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $972,500
Buyer: William R. Tuthill LT
Seller: David P. Markland
Date: 06/28/24
9 Red Fox Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $649,000
Buyer: Barbara T. Kana
Seller: Edith Peter RET
Date: 06/27/24
29 Strong St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: 29 Strong Street LLC
Seller: Amherst Ballet Theatre Co.
Date: 07/02/24
28 Woodlot Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: John Bragg
Seller: Thomas L. Leatherman
Date: 07/01/24
35 Woodlot Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $810,000
Buyer: Chad Laclair
Seller: Angela P. Riva
Date: 07/02/24
CHESTERFIELD
Lake Shore Dr.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Dan Berger
Seller: Nancy L. Parmentier
Date: 06/24/24
Sugar Hill Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Dan Berger
Seller: Nancy L. Parmentier
Date: 06/24/24
BELCHERTOWN
233 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $464,000
Buyer: Colin A. Coleman
Seller: Raffi Milller
Date: 07/01/24
4 Daniel Square Ext.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Lyhieng A. Mao
Seller: Timothy Merchant
Date: 06/28/24
31 Goodell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Midura
Seller: Alan T. Stockwell
Date: 07/02/24
141 Granby Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $830,000
Buyer: Aaron Kay
Seller: Keith A. Laflame
Date: 06/28/24
121-123 Hamilton St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Mark C. Hatten
Date: 07/01/24
37 Hickory Hill
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Brian Chamberlain
Seller: Jeffrey A. Rakers
Date: 06/28/24
425 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Amelia Good
Seller: Arpc LLC
Date: 07/02/24
CHESTERFIELD
238 Bryant St.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Pamela A. Williams
Seller: Peter G. Smith
Date: 06/28/24
47 East St.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $504,000
Buyer: Peter G. Smith
Seller: Gregory S. Smith
Date: 06/28/24
121 Ireland St.
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $686,000
Buyer: Steven M. Jones
Seller: Donovan, Gaylor R, (Estate)
Date: 06/26/24
502 Main Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $357,503
Buyer: Deborah A. Moreau
Seller: Ladd, Kevin A., (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
EASTHAMPTON
5 Droy Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew Pelott
Seller: Maria A. Arbour
Date: 06/27/24
6-8 Emerald Place
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alicia Rock
Seller: Cassandra L. McDermott
Date: 06/26/24
8 Kimberly Lane
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Donna Brooks
Seller: Robert R. Ackley
Date: 06/27/24
336 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Easthampton Mahadev LLC
Seller: Thomas M. Woolley
Date: 07/03/24
1260 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tamara N. Sieracki
Seller: Joseph P. Sieracki
Date: 06/26/24
98-100 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: William L. Bundy
Seller: Donna M. Babyak
Date: 06/27/24
16 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $466,300
Buyer: Hikari Mamata
Seller: Brendan D. Taylor
Date: 06/28/24
16 Steplar Xing
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Allison E. Dunn
Seller: Loudville Condo LLC
Date: 07/02/24
131 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $411,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Dietrick
Seller: Marcia Katz
Date: 06/21/24
45-47 Union St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Mintbath LLC
Seller: W. B. Mitchell TR
Date: 06/28/24
10 Westview Ter.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Laura Gregory
Seller: Robert A. Goldberg
Date: 06/28/24
33 Westview Ter.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $459,000
Buyer: Laura A. Mufson
Seller: Scott A. Callahan
Date: 06/25/24
GOSHEN
Hammond Acres Lot 271/2
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael A. Woolf
Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET
Date: 07/02/24
Hammond Acres, Lot 28
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael A. Woolf
Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET
Date: 07/02/24
Hammond Acres, Lot 353
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael A. Woolf
Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET
Date: 07/02/24
Hammond Acres Lot 354
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael A. Woolf
Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET
Date: 07/02/24
GRANBY
173 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Abbas Younes
Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb9
Date: 06/26/24
39 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $497,000
Buyer: Scott M. Dufour
Seller: Leo E. Fugler
Date: 06/21/24
126 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Robert D. Hopley
Seller: Ruth I. Mercer
Date: 06/28/24
HADLEY
6 Nikkis Way
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Chanaka J. Arachchi
Seller: Daniel W. Mitte
Date: 07/01/24
300 Venture Way
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $7,153,644
Buyer: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion
Seller: Ncs Pearson Inc.
Date: 06/26/24
27 West St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $451,900
Buyer: Christopher Dietz
Seller: Byron FT II
Date: 07/02/24
HATFIELD
38 Mountain Road
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Jason Judge
Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy
Date: 06/28/24
95 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $44,000,000
Buyer: Nhnr Holding Co. LLC
Seller: Agnl Grocery LLC
Date: 06/24/24
9 Raymond Ave.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Alvis Gonzalez
Seller: Kensington Marsh
Date: 06/27/24
144 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $437,500
Buyer: Nikolas J. Adamski
Seller: James W. Thayer
Date: 07/03/24
HUNTINGTON
3 East Main St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Crane Holdings LLC
Seller: B. and L. Bridge Store LLC
Date: 07/01/24
MIDDLEFIELD
104 West Hill Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: David A. Ingemi
Seller: Andrew J. Charig Gift TR
Date: 06/28/24
NORTHAMPTON
Grove Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Rhea S. Seo
Seller: Beaver Brook NT
Date: 06/28/24
285 Hatfield St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Zachary T. Welch
Seller: Czarnecki FT
Date: 06/27/24
51 Loudville Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $889,000
Buyer: Victoria Downey
Seller: Gerald W. Beltran
Date: 06/27/24
48 Lyman Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: William Fogel
Seller: Richard Wagner
Date: 06/21/24
79 Old Wilson Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Lindsey K. Wilby
Seller: Bonnie E. Hoffman
Date: 06/24/24
43 Orchard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Cristobal P. Martin RET
Seller: Elena H. Sharoff
Date: 06/24/24
159 Pine St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: River Valley Rest Home LLC
Seller: Reliance Holdings Corp.
Date: 06/21/24
46 Ridgewood Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Darya Mattes
Seller: Phyllis Cove 2021 RET
Date: 06/24/24
48 Sterling Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Andrea M. Freeman
Seller: Kendra A. Dahlquist
Date: 06/24/24
56 Summer St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $739,729
Buyer: Deborah Barer
Seller: Henry E. Chen
Date: 06/28/24
56 Warner St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $503,500
Buyer: Eli Dwight
Seller: Bruce Cuddy
Date: 06/26/24
1024 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Nextgen Real Estate LLC
Seller: Sanborn, Christine E., (Estate)
Date: 06/28/24
15 Winter St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Ester Schulman
Seller: Catherine M. Cocco
Date: 07/02/24
PELHAM
59 Arnold Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $546,340
Buyer: Chelsea E. Grybko
Seller: Chelsea E. Grybko
Date: 06/26/24
PLAINFIELD
234 South Central St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Matthew Ingellis
Seller: James E. Bernhard
Date: 07/05/24
SOUTH HADLEY
69 Bardwell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $210,479
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb8
Seller: Linda J. Leflowers
Date: 07/01/24
33 Dale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Oliver J. Mercier
Seller: Rousseau, Dyanne M. H. (Estate)
Date: 06/24/24
190 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $375,500
Buyer: Jason M. Walker
Seller: Kathleen R. Cowan
Date: 06/25/24
287 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Nicholas B. Chavez
Seller: Brittany N. Ariyaratana
Date: 06/24/24
115 Lincoln Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Linsey M. Lord
Seller: Christine Murphy
Date: 07/01/24
150 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Timothy T. O’Donnell Irt
Seller: ML Saleh Holdings Inc.
Date: 07/03/24
28 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Quinn P. O’Donnell
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 06/28/24
33 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $634,400
Buyer: William B. Sawyer
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 06/25/24
161 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Jason P. Donovan
Seller: Ronald E. Zissell
Date: 06/21/24
2 Parkview Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $394,076
Buyer: Kh Hargrave-Amodio
Seller: Olivier Doisneau
Date: 07/01/24
163 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Steven J. Egstad
Seller: Allan T. Tracy
Date: 07/02/24
3 Warner St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Erin Moore FT
Seller: Diane D. Hooven
Date: 06/28/24
88 Willimansett St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Patrick Donnelly
Seller: Richard P. Brown
Date: 06/28/24
SOUTHAMPTON
34 Coleman Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Donna M. Babyak
Seller: David Kent
Date: 07/03/24
13 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Thomas E. Hankins
Seller: Adell Donaghue
Date: 06/24/24
290 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Town Of Southampton
Seller: Norton Garfinkle
Date: 06/26/24
294 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Town Of Southampton
Seller: Norton Garfinkle
Date: 06/26/24
7 Freyer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Bds Investments LLC
Seller: Brittany E. Wright
Date: 06/28/24
75 Lead Mine Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Flanders Buyers LLC
Seller: New England Remodeling Genera
Date: 06/24/24
WARE
45 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Benzviner Real Estate Inc.
Seller: Dionisio Cepeda
Date: 07/03/24
110 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Przybyla
Seller: Suzanne M. Whitcomb
Date: 06/27/24
River Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: North End Farm LLC
Seller: Swift River NT
Date: 07/02/24
21 School St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Stephanie Jones
Seller: Benjamin Perry
Date: 06/28/24
Sczygiel Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: North End Farm LLC
Seller: Swift River NT
Date: 07/02/24
WESTHAMPTON
Lyman Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.
Seller: Norton Garfinkle
Date: 06/26/24
Lyman St.
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Town Of Southampton
Seller: Norton Garfinkle
Date: 06/26/24
83 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Birtiany Browning
Seller: Stanley J. Puc
Date: 07/01/24
WORTHINGTON
31 Old Post Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jessica Drawe
Seller: Kathy M. Caron
Date: 07/03/24