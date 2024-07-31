The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

634 Bellus Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Michael J. Schunke

Seller: J. E. Branson

Date: 06/27/24

141 Buckland Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC

Seller: Lakeside Park LLC

Date: 06/25/24

143-A Buckland Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC

Seller: Burning Sesation LLC

Date: 06/25/24

143-B Buckland Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC

Seller: Burning Sesation LLC

Date: 06/25/24

143-C Buckland Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Loch Lurel LLC

Seller: Burning Sesation LLC

Date: 06/25/24

28 Meadow Lane

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Sheila Graves

Seller: Matthew J. Glassman

Date: 07/03/24

86 South St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Gloria Pacosa

Seller: Stephen Ouimet

Date: 06/27/24

544 Spruce Corner Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jennifer Nascimento

Seller: Lynne A. Fifield

Date: 06/28/24

BUCKLAND

11 Creamery Ave.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $543,000

Buyer: Corey Bruffee

Seller: Pathlight Inc.

Date: 07/03/24

64 Water St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $506,000

Buyer: Charles E. Burns

Seller: Aimee Gelnaw

Date: 07/01/24

CONWAY

Cricket Hill Road, Lot 1

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.

Seller: Lewis, Thomas H., (Estate)

Date: 06/27/24

Cricket Hill Road Lot 2

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.

Seller: Lewis, Thomas H., (Estate)

Date: 06/27/24

576 Shelburne Falls Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Laurie Farkas

Seller: Deborah Wilkes Int.

Date: 06/26/24

DEERFIELD

35 Elm Circle

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $427,500

Buyer: Courtney Gagne

Seller: Kevin R. Kittilstved

Date: 06/21/24

5 Elm St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $509,000

Buyer: 5 Elm St LLC

Seller: Lawrence A. Golonka

Date: 07/02/24

337 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Daniel F. Graves

Seller: Suzanne Nowak

Date: 06/26/24

594 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Bement School Inc.

Seller: Arpc LLC

Date: 06/27/24

Mountain Road, Lot 2

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Jonatha L. Pepyne

Seller: Zajac, Henry, (Estate)

Date: 07/02/24

57 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Christine Grimaldi

Seller: Liam O’Brien

Date: 06/28/24

64 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Ann M. Konieczny

Seller: Judith A. Ress

Date: 06/21/24

62 Wapping Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $925,000

Buyer: Talbott L. Simonds

Seller: Wapping Road Holdings LLC

Date: 07/02/24

GREENFIELD

46-48 Church St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Daniel B. Davis

Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/24/24

175 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Jennifer D. Ladner

Seller: Carol W. Conrad

Date: 06/25/24

58 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Michael Audet

Seller: Jeffrey P. Klein

Date: 06/24/24

97 Ferrante Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR

Seller: Jean Smith

Date: 06/21/24

270 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: Jaduke Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: 270 Main Greenfield LLC

Date: 06/27/24

9 Orchard St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $495,500

Buyer: Patrick Glass

Seller: Kevin M. Sweeney

Date: 06/28/24

34 Overland Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $266,670

Buyer: Karen A. Bergstrom

Seller: Bergstrom, Ann D., (Estate)

Date: 07/03/24

3 Village Green

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mitchell Penfield

Seller: Jessica Bryant

Date: 06/28/24

68 West St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $247,400

Buyer: Chane Closser

Seller: Christopher R. Pastuszak

Date: 06/21/24

41-43 Woodleigh Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: LCS Realty LLC

Seller: Robert A. Depalma

Date: 06/25/24

HEATH

166 Number 9 Road

Heath, MA 01367

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Frederick A. Schnarr

Seller: Donald W. Johnson

Date: 06/28/24

LEVERETT

Long Hill Road, Lot 3

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Christine G. McDannald

Seller: Anibal Gonzalez-Rivera

Date: 06/21/24

LEYDEN

97 River Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Nancy Soderstrom

Seller: Nikolas J. Adamski

Date: 07/03/24

MONTAGUE

41 Coolidge Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Pasha Realty LLC

Seller: Jason M. Spencer

Date: 07/01/24

1 Greenfield Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ryan Maloney

Seller: Joel C. Tognarelli

Date: 07/02/24

52 J St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: John Anctil

Seller: Genevieve Schmidt

Date: 07/02/24

29 Main St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Gordon R. Morse

Seller: Harry S. Rockland-Miller

Date: 07/03/24

23 Old Sunderland Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Carolyn Murray

Seller: Nancy A. Stafford

Date: 06/27/24

3 Taylor Heights

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $534,000

Buyer: Richard Cramm

Seller: Foote, Robert, (Estate)

Date: 07/02/24

NORTHFIELD

33 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Cynthia J. Graves

Seller: Kathryn M. Hartshorne

Date: 06/27/24

15 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $345,100

Buyer: Matthew T. Belden

Seller: Gary M. Weber

Date: 06/28/24

ORANGE

42 Butterworth Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ashley Thiboutot

Seller: John A. Gostan

Date: 06/26/24

75 Congress St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Scot Gordon

Seller: Bonita L. Bradshaw

Date: 07/05/24

48 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Triangle Works LLC

Seller: Orange Technology Center Inc.

Date: 06/26/24

19 Howe St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $246,030

Buyer: Christopher J. Malm

Seller: Amy Greene

Date: 06/28/24

25 Rogers Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Emanuele A. Trapella

Seller: Shirley Woffenden

Date: 06/21/24

SHELBURNE

183 South Shelburne Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Leslie Fowle

Seller: Underwood, Craig A., (Estate)

Date: 07/03/24

SHUTESBURY

244 Baker Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Phillip M. Hampton

Seller: Branden Eugenio

Date: 07/03/24

64 Pratt Corner Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Claire Dutton

Seller: Robert Moss

Date: 06/28/24

SUNDERLAND

19 Ledgewood Dr.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Taylor B. Marcotte

Seller: Neal N. Slocombe

Date: 06/28/24

WHATELY

38 Mountain Road

Whately, MA 01066

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Jason Judge

Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy

Date: 06/28/24

265 River Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Darcy J. Tozier

Seller: Darcy J. Tozier

Date: 06/26/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

58 Alhambra Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Stacey L. Belliveau

Seller: Lindsay Cournoyer

Date: 06/27/24

12 Castle Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Carol A. Slate

Seller: Grus, Theresa A., (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

462-464 Corey St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Timothy Girich

Seller: Raymond J. Nardi

Date: 06/24/24

76 Fox Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jacob Averill

Seller: Andrea L. Poirier

Date: 06/24/24

191 Franklin St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Angela C. Boulay

Seller: Bonnie Merrifield

Date: 06/27/24

75 Greenacre Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: James J. Gutowski

Seller: Richard Tonelli

Date: 06/25/24

83-85 Kanawha Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jack Chen

Seller: Marie-Elaina Graves

Date: 07/02/24

188 Line St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $212,760

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Peter A. Boadry

Date: 06/28/24

236 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Hafza F. Madeen

Seller: Yichao Xu

Date: 06/24/24

122 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $671,000

Buyer: Mark C. Watson LT

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 06/21/24

77 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $419,900

Buyer: Jacob Rickmon

Seller: Colemac NT

Date: 07/02/24

67 School St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Stephen Hawes

Seller: David P. McGurn

Date: 06/25/24

115 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Ivan A. Guzman

Seller: Robert Lareau

Date: 07/02/24

916 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,550,000

Buyer: Bochasanwasi Shree Akshar

Seller: Kapetanios Realty LLC

Date: 06/25/24

1114 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Aster Realty LLC

Seller: Carl C. Zimmerman

Date: 07/01/24

29 Yale Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jcs Properties LLC

Seller: Paul F. Radtke

Date: 06/26/24

BLANDFORD

4 Beulah Land Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: David Barone

Seller: John C. Zalot

Date: 06/26/24

10 Kaolin Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Meghan Sullivan

Seller: Caitlin R. Talbot

Date: 06/28/24

BRIMFIELD

44 3rd St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $791,400

Buyer: Michael J. Placella

Seller: Elizabeth A. Hinckley

Date: 06/21/24

65 Dix Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Daniel Johnson

Seller: Raymond A. Rousseau

Date: 06/25/24

119 Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Joseph B. Finnegan

Seller: Srv Properties LLC

Date: 06/21/24

146 Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: James Esterbrook

Seller: John Robinson

Date: 06/26/24

CHICOPEE

139 Beauregard Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Keys Upgrade LLC

Seller: Adrienne Nietupski

Date: 06/21/24

78 Catherine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: Sudan Curiel

Seller: Gerald R. Davignon

Date: 07/02/24

16 Chapman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Chapman LLC

Seller: Robert Couture

Date: 06/28/24

828 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $920,000

Buyer: CT River View LLC

Seller: Elliot N. Scher

Date: 06/26/24

50 Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $549,900

Buyer: Jennifer A. Buck

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/01/24

149 Cyran St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Michael D. Hinton

Seller: Debra A. Marcotte

Date: 06/28/24

47 Davenport St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $294,175

Buyer: Jennifer A. Krok

Seller: Kyle Robert

Date: 06/21/24

18 Devlin Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Kristiana Tadeo

Seller: Laurie Berry

Date: 07/02/24

626 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Abdullah Karam

Seller: Roger W. Raymond

Date: 06/21/24

98 Fair St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Michelle Navarro

Seller: Scott Thomas

Date: 06/25/24

34 Frontenac St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Wendy Turgeon

Seller: Jennifer Summers

Date: 06/28/24

133 Frontenac St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Aaron Gallaspie

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 06/26/24

854 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Silent Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/25/24

854 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $164,000

Buyer: Silent Enterprises LLC

Seller: Denise L. Coleman

Date: 06/25/24

87 Greenpoint Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Laurie Berry

Seller: Skiba LT

Date: 07/02/24

33 Haynes Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $4,200,000

Buyer: GMS Realty LLP

Seller: C. & C. Mass Ventures LLC

Date: 07/01/24

177 Holyoke Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $406,500

Buyer: Amber M. Joly

Seller: Steven E. Humel

Date: 06/27/24

22 Hunt Seat Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Mindy Wojcik

Seller: Kathleen M. Boutin

Date: 06/26/24

81 Jacob St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Katie Vient

Seller: Enrique M. Chavez

Date: 06/28/24

148 Joy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Revamp Realty LLC

Seller: Ted Popper

Date: 06/25/24

281 Langevin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Benjamin O. Cowden

Seller: Frederick J. Gagnon

Date: 06/21/24

55 Mary St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Alyssa C. Arnell

Seller: Furgal, Linda, (Estate)

Date: 06/27/24

65 Mathieu Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Jose Padilla

Seller: Lydia M. Drouillard

Date: 06/21/24

233 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Luis Leon

Seller: Schreiber, Marion J., (Estate)

Date: 07/02/24

96 Nonotuck Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $737,000

Buyer: V. & B. Enterprise LLC

Seller: Geoffrey W. King

Date: 07/03/24

88 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Meaghan Lancaster

Seller: Sara A. Windyka

Date: 07/03/24

125 Poplar St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Robert A. Noyes

Seller: Beliveau FT

Date: 07/03/24

34 Richelieu St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Michael Clemente

Seller: Philip J. Alarie

Date: 06/26/24

89 Rochester St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Crystal M. Pares

Seller: Miguel A. Aguirre-Rivera

Date: 07/02/24

10 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: David N. Plante

Seller: Slats RT

Date: 06/28/24

14 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: David N. Plante

Seller: Slats RT

Date: 06/28/24

145 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Sybel Gonzalez

Seller: Albert R. Mason

Date: 06/27/24

73 Summit Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Livingwater Capital LLC

Seller: Norman L. Breton

Date: 06/28/24

78 Sunnymeade Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Silene E. Mendes-Correia

Seller: Kenneth Damours

Date: 07/03/24

26 Walter St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Princess Nuah

Seller: Lois A. Brown

Date: 07/01/24

33 Walton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Alex S. Morneau

Seller: Denice Turcotte

Date: 07/02/24

17 Warwick Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Finn C. McCool

Seller: Michael P. McCool

Date: 06/24/24

33 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Joseph Boudreau

Seller: Reardon, Jennifer L., (Estate)

Date: 07/03/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

11 Brookhaven Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Jose Cid

Seller: A-O-K RT

Date: 07/02/24

115 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Kevin C. Langley

Seller: Anthony Hernandez

Date: 07/02/24

5 Corning St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Carley A. Ballard

Seller: Hadley B. Pellegrino

Date: 06/28/24

44 East Village Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Derek A. Johnson

Seller: James T. White

Date: 06/21/24

149 Elm St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Adam J. Christensen

Seller: Christina E. Rolfe

Date: 06/28/24

7 Fairway Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Sonia Riyaz

Seller: Vamshi Thandra

Date: 06/21/24

29 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Seller: Zych, Jeanette E., (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

Happy Acres Lane, Lot 2-5

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: Morning Dow RT

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 06/26/24

46 Highlandview Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Daniel Foster

Seller: Thomas P. Ogoley

Date: 06/27/24

286 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Brownmeadow LLC

Seller: 286 Maple Street NT

Date: 06/24/24

45 Old Farm Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: David Blank

Seller: Christine M. Talbot

Date: 06/28/24

689 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Melissa K. Gogan

Seller: Martin P. Loiselle

Date: 07/02/24

353 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Analytical Sciences Marketing

Seller: Bryant Biccum

Date: 06/28/24

872 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Margaret M. Larocca

Seller: Robert R. Driscoll

Date: 06/25/24

HAMPDEN

151 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $731,500

Buyer: Cassandra Fitzpatrick

Seller: Cumberland Blues RT

Date: 06/28/24

HOLLAND

10 Blodgett Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Luzannelis Pagan

Seller: Heather E. Johnson

Date: 06/24/24

3 Chaffee Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $182,398

Buyer: Rcaf Loan Acquisition LP

Seller: Francis Zaik

Date: 06/27/24

HOLYOKE

297 Apremont Hwy.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Anchor Church Inc.

Seller: Maisha LLC

Date: 06/28/24

24 Bayberry Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Alfred Estabrook

Seller: Brittany Wajda

Date: 06/28/24

45 Berkshire St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Edwin Feliciano

Seller: Edgar J. Diaz

Date: 06/28/24

3-5 Canby St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $384,000

Buyer: Sophal Khun

Seller: 45 Pine Street Assocs. Inc.

Date: 07/01/24

223 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $121,000

Buyer: Nationwide Community Revitalization

Seller: Morgan Stanley M. T. 2006-1

Date: 07/03/24

275 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Holyoke Health Center Inc.

Seller: 275 High St. Holyoke LLC

Date: 07/03/24

408 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Alyssa Y. Guevara

Seller: Alicia Rosario

Date: 06/25/24

412 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Alyssa Y. Guevara

Seller: Alicia Rosario

Date: 06/25/24

35-41 James St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Austin Choquette

Seller: Herbert FT

Date: 06/21/24

132 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $206,500

Buyer: Rafael Correa

Seller: Jorge Correa

Date: 07/02/24

48-50 Longwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: John C. Areche

Seller: Mary K. Day

Date: 07/01/24

60 Lower Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Mason Scott

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 06/27/24

174-180 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Elliot Properties LLC

Seller: Boston Home Invest LLC

Date: 06/25/24

13-15 Meadow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Daniel B. Stone

Seller: Elissette M. Marquez

Date: 06/24/24

LONGMEADOW

107 Albemarle Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Tracy Christensen

Seller: Lawrence L. Goldberg

Date: 06/26/24

118 Chiswick St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Edwin Maldonado

Seller: Keith T. Sell

Date: 06/21/24

196 Coventry Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Al-Thoun TR

Seller: Susan E. Gaynor IRT

Date: 06/21/24

154 Deepwoods Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $497,500

Buyer: Douglas C. Ratner

Seller: Lisa M. Ross

Date: 06/21/24

203 Ellington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,002,500

Buyer: Anthony Vitiello

Seller: Jennifer M. Mathews

Date: 06/21/24

287 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Annita Jones

Seller: Grammatiki Anderson

Date: 07/02/24

64 Lincoln Park

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $429,500

Buyer: Reatrey Chen

Seller: Robin T. Mulcahy

Date: 06/27/24

41 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kurtis R. Brown

Seller: CKJ Realty LLC

Date: 06/21/24

418 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Peter D. McFadden

Seller: Henrietta I. Idumwonyi

Date: 07/02/24

48 Maplewood St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kyle Miller

Seller: Jillian D. Pugliese

Date: 06/26/24

140 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Thompson Sunderaj

Seller: Luis Racks Installer Corp.

Date: 06/28/24

6 Meadow Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Benjamin Reardon

Seller: Christopher K. Curtis

Date: 06/27/24

168 Merriweather Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: Stephen W. Hopkins

Seller: William T. McCarry

Date: 07/01/24

68 Pendleton Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $990,000

Buyer: Bin Wang

Seller: Diane M. Braden RET

Date: 06/28/24

249 Redfern Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $442,500

Buyer: Jordan Russell

Seller: 249 Redfern Drive LLC

Date: 06/28/24

LUDLOW

21 Amherst St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $288,900

Buyer: Kelly Closser

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 06/28/24

Avelino Way, Lot 7

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lee Realty Co. LLC

Seller: Pauldin LLC

Date: 06/27/24

Avelino Way, Lot 8

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lee Realty Co LLC

Seller: Pauldin LLC

Date: 06/27/24

Balsam Hill Road, Lot 78

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $164,900

Buyer: Danill Gerasimchuk

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 06/24/24

19 Beachside Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Stacy L. Martin

Seller: Paul W. Perreault

Date: 06/28/24

53 Edison Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Jonah P. Cummings

Seller: Joe S. Lopes

Date: 06/24/24

61 Edison Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: William C. Shephard

Seller: Walter E. Craven

Date: 07/03/24

21 Homestretch Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Gary E. Chenaille

Seller: Edward F. O’Neil

Date: 06/26/24

20 Jennifer Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Danielle M. Baker

Seller: Oscar Rosario

Date: 06/27/24

55 Karen Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Americo G. Dacruz

Seller: Sally D. Sepiol

Date: 06/28/24

32 Lakeview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Curtis B. Perreault

Seller: Carlos M. Genovevo

Date: 06/27/24

51 Laroche St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Karen Coppolino

Seller: Michele Mirlocca

Date: 06/25/24

280 Munsing St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Landry

Seller: Louis P. Langlois

Date: 06/28/24

39 Pondview Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Amy Marshall

Seller: Nicole L. Gleason

Date: 06/28/24

15 Richmond Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Haleigh E. Knowlton

Seller: Ryan B. Churchill

Date: 06/25/24

115 Timberidge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: James D. Heyrana

Seller: Frederick J. Roper

Date: 06/28/24

444 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $247,500

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Susa, Thomas J.,(Estate)

Date: 06/24/24

127 Vienna Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ismael Hernandez

Seller: Nelson, Richard D., (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

195 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $431,000

Buyer: Olivia Martins

Seller: Kevin Dowling

Date: 06/21/24

MONSON

9 Bethany Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Kenneth Wilkinson

Seller: Dustin B. Raney

Date: 06/24/24

172 Brimfield Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $207,500

Buyer: Leif Ronaldson

Seller: Christian J. Young

Date: 07/01/24

152 Lower Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jody Weidler

Seller: Jacques D. Bourgault

Date: 06/27/24

206 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kimberly Segien

Seller: Michael G. Roberge

Date: 06/26/24

43 Upper Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Dylan Thomas

Seller: William L. Skinner

Date: 07/02/24

PALMER

83 Fairview St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Jacob A. Shrewsbury

Seller: Amanda Szidat

Date: 06/28/24

40 Forest Lake Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Yevgeniy Tsvetov

Seller: Lisa A. Beaudry

Date: 06/28/24

47 Fuller Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Timothy Merchant

Seller: Varakas RT

Date: 06/28/24

4209-4215 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Chloe Laduke

Seller: Sergio Dacruz

Date: 06/21/24

2089 Oak St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Betsy Sanchez

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 06/24/24

2002 Overlook Dr.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Hunter Methot

Seller: Brenda L. Methot

Date: 07/02/24

61 Riverview Pkwy.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Seller: Jesse Heroux

Date: 06/28/24

26 Rockview St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Benjamin F. Normandin

Seller: Kenneth H. Trabert

Date: 07/01/24

RUSSELL

33 Old New England Path

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Ryan L. Slayton

Seller: Steven M. Jones

Date: 06/26/24

SPRINGFIELD

110 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Katherine Lindeman

Seller: Robert E. Dancy

Date: 06/25/24

39 Acushnet Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Xiumei Ye

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 06/28/24

1962 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Michael J. McLaughlin

Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC

Date: 07/01/24

331-335 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,030,000

Buyer: Mallary Village LLC

Seller: Ginkgo Holdings LLC

Date: 06/28/24

69-71 Ardmore St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Aguasvivas Realty LLC

Seller: 69-71 Ardmore Street LLC

Date: 06/21/24

23 Audubon St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $172,500

Buyer: Debra C. Brown

Seller: Stephen A. Chmielewski

Date: 07/03/24

42-46 Baldwin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC

Seller: Karl P. Baxter

Date: 06/27/24

18 Bamforth Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Meka Projects LLC

Seller: Doe, Jill W. (Estate)

Date: 06/21/24

Barnum St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Better Builders Construction LLC

Seller: Corinne Pappelardo

Date: 07/03/24

1171 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sabrina Caceres

Seller: Bonnie Senecal

Date: 06/27/24

14-16 Beauregard St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Lisbeth Guerrero

Seller: Iveliz Ramos

Date: 06/27/24

121 Bellevue Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Lissette Morales

Seller: Roland Hope

Date: 06/28/24

661 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: JJS Capital Investment LLC

Seller: JJS Capital Investment LLC

Date: 07/01/24

29 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Round Two LLC

Seller: Melro Associates Inc.

Date: 06/27/24

87 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Robert E. Dancy

Seller: Douglas C. Kinney

Date: 06/25/24

1208 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Savanna Charow

Seller: SH Properties LLC

Date: 06/21/24

15-17 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $231,750

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Kylin Sorl

Date: 06/28/24

1112 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Leonildo Ramos

Seller: Pinecrest Holdings LLC

Date: 07/01/24

1112 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $134,550

Buyer: Pinecrest Holdings LLC

Seller: 1090 Boston Road Inc.

Date: 07/01/24

82 Brittany Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Leonel A. Bunga

Seller: Maryanne B. Caughlin

Date: 06/28/24

314 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jose R. Veras-Rodriguez

Seller: Kendy C. Concepcion

Date: 07/02/24

72 Chesterfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Edwin McCray

Seller: DS Group Investments LLC

Date: 06/24/24

400 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.

Seller: Peter J. Griffin

Date: 07/01/24

61 Cornwall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Marilyn Sanchez

Seller: 21 Shawmut Avenue LLC

Date: 07/01/24

68 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Janet S. Colon-Aviles

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 07/02/24

95 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Yulissa E. Lebron

Seller: Anthoney M. Lomax

Date: 06/27/24

47 Dresden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mtabele Mwandja

Seller: GNS Real Estate Investments LLC

Date: 06/28/24

109-111 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $380,400

Buyer: Julia M. Parache-Urena

Seller: Ellie Miller

Date: 06/26/24

170 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Chianta Mack

Seller: Roberto Flores

Date: 06/21/24

140 Ellendale Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Eckert

Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Date: 07/03/24

84 Everett St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $253,800

Buyer: Everett RT

Seller: Rebecca Okyere

Date: 07/03/24

137 Feltham Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Pedro Rosado

Seller: Noel Y. Soto

Date: 06/21/24

86 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC

Seller: Karl P. Baxter

Date: 06/27/24

86 Fernwood St.

Springfield, MA 01020

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC

Seller: Karl P. Baxter

Date: 06/27/24

143 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Sean Curran

Seller: Lisandra Melendez

Date: 06/27/24

11 Fowler St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR

Seller: Mark A. Szalankiewicz

Date: 07/02/24

28-30 Glenham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Maher H. Abbood

Seller: Nathaly Pujols

Date: 06/21/24

20 Goldenrod St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Jennifer Hernandez

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 06/21/24

186-188 Goodwin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Dalia M. Wurszt

Seller: Joel Wall

Date: 06/21/24

81 Grand St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kay Greaves

Seller: Catherine J. Guerri

Date: 06/28/24

70 Haskin St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Victoria E. Shortt

Seller: Loren E. Boynton-Schimmel

Date: 06/28/24

7-9 Hastings St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: John G. Joanides

Date: 06/28/24

58-60 Hollywood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Franiana M. Blanco Mendez

Seller: Hermite Dikilus

Date: 06/27/24

15 Jeffrey Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Frederick A. Hurst

Seller: Lisa D. McGrady

Date: 06/26/24

114 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Temeca L. Short

Seller: Cook & Assocs. Property Investment LLC

Date: 06/28/24

59-61 Laurence St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Caravaleau Nazaire

Seller: Danielle Cruz

Date: 06/24/24

22 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Amado V. Morales

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 06/28/24

17 Leland Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $271,372

Buyer: Cristian J. Garcia

Seller: Ashley N. Soto

Date: 07/03/24

88 Lloyd Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,618

Buyer: William T. Raleigh

Seller: Midfirst Bank

Date: 07/02/24

566-568 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: BH Property-Springfield LLC

Seller: Ronald W. Chechile

Date: 06/28/24

38 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Glorialyz De Los Santos

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 06/27/24

105-107 Marlborough St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Almiro De Jesus

Seller: Mass. Housing Connect Inc.

Date: 06/26/24

39 Martha St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Samuel Farinloye

Seller: Nanamensah K. Ansah

Date: 06/28/24

15 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: JT Realty Associates Inc.

Seller: Devon Sutherland

Date: 07/03/24

227 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: 227 Mill St. TR

Seller: 227 Mill Street LLC

Date: 06/28/24

272 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Richemene E. Placius

Seller: Mtabele Mwandjam

Date: 06/28/24

61 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Hassan Tlais

Seller: Julio C. Rodriguez

Date: 06/28/24

35 Montclair St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC

Seller: John S. Tilley

Date: 07/03/24

114 Mooreland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Edwin D. Gonzalez-Rosario

Seller: Global Homes Prop. LLC

Date: 06/25/24

71 Mountainview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Fabert Joseph

Seller: Judith P. James

Date: 06/21/24

6 North Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Judith E. Gagnon

Seller: Louise J. Roncallii

Date: 06/28/24

204 Naismith St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $539,900

Buyer: Tamika Harvey

Seller: Jose R. Abreu

Date: 07/01/24

393 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $144,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Robert S. Decoteau

Date: 06/21/24

97 Old Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jamie Hopkins

Seller: Brian W. Elliott

Date: 07/01/24

51-53 Olmsted Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Stephanie Hall-Thomas

Seller: Leslie M. Bennett

Date: 07/02/24

27 Overlook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Carlos Colondres

Seller: Brittany Tobey-Bowers

Date: 07/02/24

1205 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jackeline Rosario

Seller: Lamoureux, Elanor A, (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

1061 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Owen J. Smith

Seller: Gabriel Paredes

Date: 06/28/24

248 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Omyr J. Bernard-Vega

Seller: A&T Properties LLC

Date: 07/01/24

68 Parkside St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Sadeeq Foster

Seller: Walkis Figueroa

Date: 06/28/24

170 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Danielle Cruz

Seller: Geraldine A. Brasin

Date: 06/24/24

338 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kayla Decaro

Seller: Zachary A. Van Dyk

Date: 06/21/24

110 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Kaynu Mgmt. Group LLC

Seller: Viet Tran

Date: 06/27/24

83 Pilgrim Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Maria P. Wagner

Seller: Douglas A. Laravee

Date: 06/28/24

1271 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Jose Bayron

Seller: Patrick Mastrobattista

Date: 06/28/24

62 Pomona St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Xiumei Ye

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 06/28/24

83 Progress Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Dubrey Springfield LLC

Seller: Marie G. Dubrey

Date: 07/02/24

24-26 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Lazaire Delisca

Seller: Dolores Abreu

Date: 07/03/24

290 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Wilkins J. Franco Zorrilla

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 06/21/24

45 Ramblewood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tafadzwa Dapi

Seller: Kristine Rolley

Date: 06/28/24

160 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Jodi Smith-Perkins

Seller: Rosalyn A. Mazza-Shepard

Date: 06/28/24

204 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kimberly Perez

Seller: Crystal Pares

Date: 07/02/24

114 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: AJ Capital Inc.

Seller: Abfc 2004-Opt5 TR

Date: 07/01/24

School St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $2,070,000

Buyer: Matthew Rasetta

Seller: New Man Ventures LLC

Date: 06/21/24

105-111 School St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,070,000

Buyer: Matthew Rasetta

Seller: New Man Ventures LLC

Date: 06/21/24

70 Sherman St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Manuel Cid

Seller: Felix De La Cruz

Date: 06/28/24

61 Southern Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Bonnie Senecal

Seller: John M. Stavro

Date: 06/27/24

35 Squire Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Troy Norrington

Seller: Debra Tougias

Date: 07/02/24

447-451 State St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Soun E. Chheou

Seller: 447 State Street LLC

Date: 07/02/24

65 Stuart St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $483,650

Buyer: Shirley Vazquez

Seller: East Coast Contracting LL

Date: 06/27/24

20 Taber St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Roland Hope

Seller: Justin P. McKennon

Date: 06/28/24

191 Thompson St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Candida Santos

Seller: Angelica Rosario

Date: 06/28/24

75-77 Tulsa St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Albert & Mary Pennino TR

Seller: Briana Carlos

Date: 07/03/24

14 Tumbleweed Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Eberto T. Marroquin

Seller: Bruce L. White

Date: 06/28/24

41 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Jaime Welch

Seller: Rmo Pra Inc.

Date: 06/21/24

213 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Zarcone

Seller: Kenrick Williams

Date: 06/28/24

122 West Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Serrano

Seller: Graham & Lumpkin LLC

Date: 07/01/24

120 Welland Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $247,700

Buyer: Maria A. Arbour

Seller: Berthiaume, Frances, (Estate)

Date: 06/27/24

76 Westford Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Isaiah Polk

Seller: Troy Norrington

Date: 06/21/24

373 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Rusber Diaz

Seller: Miguel A. Algarin

Date: 07/03/24

415-417 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Oluwatimilehin Fagade

Seller: Mabel D. Guicho

Date: 06/25/24

139-141 Woodside Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: FH Vision Inc.

Seller: Phuong Q. Phan

Date: 07/01/24

SOUTHWICK

19 Charles Johnson Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Kenneth Potts

Seller: Doiron, Jean Y. (Estate)

Date: 06/25/24

17 Fernwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Robert Solitario

Seller: John Drude

Date: 06/21/24

6 Ham Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Eduard V. Chekhovskiy

Seller: Joseph Gilbert

Date: 07/03/24

234 Sheep Pasture Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Elisabeth Neufeld

Seller: Aga Brothers LLC

Date: 06/28/24

110 Summer Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Garrapy

Seller: Mhi Properties LLC

Date: 06/25/24

Tall Pines Trail, Lot 25

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 06/26/24

Tall Pines Trail, Lot 27

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 06/26/24

TOLLAND

56 Brook Lane

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: David Gufarotti

Seller: Tolland Property NT

Date: 06/28/24

7 Stones Throw Dr.

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $159,900

Buyer: Melissa K. Long

Seller: Bachta, Bruce F. (Estate)

Date: 06/21/24

231 Thicket Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Brian Zakrzwski

Seller: Peter Scrivener

Date: 06/21/24

WALES

7 Cordially Colony

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Konstanty Zaleski

Seller: Frank C. & D. G. Larosa LT

Date: 06/27/24

9 Heck Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $169,900

Buyer: Christine M. Fleming

Seller: Carla Havunen-Johnson

Date: 07/02/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

47 Apple Ridge Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Daniella Tirone

Seller: Disilva, Betty Ann, (Estate)

Date: 06/27/24

63 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $197,500

Buyer: Flipping Best LLC

Seller: Naple Home Buyers TR

Date: 06/28/24

131 Beacon Hill Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Kirit N. Patel

Seller: Stephen M. Leo

Date: 07/02/24

159 Connecticut Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Erik Mirrow

Seller: Noah L. Cahillane

Date: 06/28/24

70 Doty Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: 70 Doty Circle LLC

Seller: Sandra M. Santinello

Date: 07/01/24

15 East School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ruby Lending LLC

Seller: Blackrock SH Group LLC

Date: 06/21/24

348 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Abdullah Nassir

Seller: Anthony P. Williams

Date: 06/24/24

848 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: 848 Elm Street LLC

Seller: Elm Street LLP

Date: 07/03/24

355 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jillian Wroth

Seller: Ellen Kupiec

Date: 06/24/24

86 Forest Ridge Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Michael T. Moriarty

Seller: Demetrios N. Panteleakis

Date: 06/28/24

180 Harwich Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Diana Dalma

Seller: Daniel R. Madore

Date: 06/28/24

Hyde Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Peter K. Menard

Seller: Suzanne Ashe

Date: 06/25/24

262 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Miquilina Evans

Seller: Roberto Lopez

Date: 06/27/24

78 Lincoln St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: David Hanson

Seller: Talal Mhanna

Date: 06/21/24

117 Paucatuck Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Rivers

Seller: Ellis Sr., William R., (Estate)

Date: 07/01/24

WESTFIELD

39 Atwater St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $281,800

Buyer: Thomas J. Howard

Seller: Robert P. White

Date: 06/28/24

148 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $332,500

Buyer: Whitney Greaney

Seller: Christopher Grimm

Date: 07/03/24

15 Bates St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Steven A. Gazda

Date: 07/03/24

63 Country Club Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Melissa M. Bodman

Seller: Richard E. Doiron

Date: 06/28/24

64 Deer Path Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Thomas H. Palaschak

Seller: Nikolay N. Stepanchuk

Date: 06/24/24

Dox Road, Lot 2

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Vitaliy Nazarets

Seller: Pezzini, Alfred M, (Estate)

Date: 07/01/24

967 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $318,500

Buyer: Crystal Edmond

Seller: Edmund J. Grabowski

Date: 06/27/24

11 Howard St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Atash Novruzov

Seller: Salim Abdoo

Date: 07/02/24

11 Lewis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Matthew Olinski

Seller: Tahnee R. Hildack

Date: 06/28/24

131 Lindbergh Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Gagnon

Seller: Joshua A. Read

Date: 06/25/24

16 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Katherine Montovani

Seller: Flipping Best LLC

Date: 06/21/24

61 Medieros Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $62,000,000

Buyer: Nhnr Holding Co. 3 LLC

Seller: Agnl Grocery LLC

Date: 06/24/24

1 Park St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Marilyn Morales

Seller: Alec F. Leavitt

Date: 06/21/24

16 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Zeki Kandemir

Seller: Nres LLC

Date: 07/01/24

28 Saint Paul St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Denis Okhrimenko

Seller: Vladimir Merenkov

Date: 06/28/24

217 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jeffrey T. Pratt

Seller: James E. Pratt

Date: 06/27/24

134 Western Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Z. & M. Investments LLC

Seller: Margaret M. Kennedy

Date: 07/02/24

WILBRAHAM

3157 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: John J. Wynn

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 06/25/24

45 Brooklawn Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $476,000

Buyer: Lyia K. Hamel

Seller: Barbara F. Goodyear

Date: 06/25/24

46 Brooklawn Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $476,000

Buyer: Lyia K. Hamel

Seller: Barbara F. Goodyear

Date: 06/25/24

19 Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Benjamin C. Lunt

Seller: John W. Lanzoni

Date: 06/21/24

8 Dalton St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Megan A. Burlingham

Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Date: 06/26/24

19 Delmor Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Melody Murray

Seller: Staff A. Tiderman

Date: 06/24/24

7 Katie St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Hassane Elmontassir

Seller: Radkowski, Joanne E. (Estate)

Date: 06/25/24

18 Linwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Laurie Tillberry

Seller: Jessica A. Orcutt

Date: 07/01/24

3 Manor Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Douglas Kinney

Seller: Edmund A. Daviau

Date: 07/02/24

470 Mountain Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $523,000

Buyer: Jason Cafarelli

Seller: Stanley R. Shaw

Date: 07/01/24

14 Pine Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Joshua Santos

Seller: Valro Homes LLC

Date: 06/28/24

5 Sunrise Glen, Lot 5

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $449,650

Buyer: Craig A. Savoie

Seller: 2301 Boston Road LLC

Date: 06/28/24

27 West Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Xiongyun Zhou

Seller: Daniel E. Shea

Date: 06/21/24

12 Woodsley Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Phillip B. Chesky

Seller: Scott, Roy Linn, (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

850 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Harkness Road LLC

Seller: Steve A. Ozcelik

Date: 06/25/24

88 Blue Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Lia Barssord

Seller: Robert C. Stebbins

Date: 06/26/24

63 Curtis Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Sadaf B. Rathod

Seller: Kristine E. Larson

Date: 07/01/24

40 Deepwoods Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $551,900

Buyer: William C. Beale

Seller: Jacqueline K. Tuthill RET

Date: 07/01/24

77 Eames Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $583,000

Buyer: Hao Wang

Seller: Leidner, Bernhard, (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

130 Fearing St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: James S. Ambler

Seller: Yankhua Fan

Date: 07/01/24

7 Foxglove Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $755,000

Buyer: Marc A. Robert

Seller: Tamara Agarwal

Date: 06/27/24

15 Jeffrey Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: YG Jeffey Lane LLC

Seller: Wendy Stayman

Date: 06/21/24

100 Lincoln Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Jay Ansons View LLC

Seller: RET Mason I. Lowance Jr.

Date: 07/02/24

1184 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: 1184 North Pleasant LLC

Seller: Black Walnut LLC

Date: 07/02/24

47 Pokeberry Ridge

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $972,500

Buyer: William R. Tuthill LT

Seller: David P. Markland

Date: 06/28/24

9 Red Fox Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $649,000

Buyer: Barbara T. Kana

Seller: Edith Peter RET

Date: 06/27/24

29 Strong St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: 29 Strong Street LLC

Seller: Amherst Ballet Theatre Co.

Date: 07/02/24

28 Woodlot Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: John Bragg

Seller: Thomas L. Leatherman

Date: 07/01/24

35 Woodlot Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $810,000

Buyer: Chad Laclair

Seller: Angela P. Riva

Date: 07/02/24

CHESTERFIELD

Lake Shore Dr.

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Dan Berger

Seller: Nancy L. Parmentier

Date: 06/24/24

Sugar Hill Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Dan Berger

Seller: Nancy L. Parmentier

Date: 06/24/24

BELCHERTOWN

233 Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $464,000

Buyer: Colin A. Coleman

Seller: Raffi Milller

Date: 07/01/24

4 Daniel Square Ext.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Lyhieng A. Mao

Seller: Timothy Merchant

Date: 06/28/24

31 Goodell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Midura

Seller: Alan T. Stockwell

Date: 07/02/24

141 Granby Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $830,000

Buyer: Aaron Kay

Seller: Keith A. Laflame

Date: 06/28/24

121-123 Hamilton St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Mark C. Hatten

Date: 07/01/24

37 Hickory Hill

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Brian Chamberlain

Seller: Jeffrey A. Rakers

Date: 06/28/24

425 Mill Valley Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Amelia Good

Seller: Arpc LLC

Date: 07/02/24

CHESTERFIELD

238 Bryant St.

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Pamela A. Williams

Seller: Peter G. Smith

Date: 06/28/24

47 East St.

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $504,000

Buyer: Peter G. Smith

Seller: Gregory S. Smith

Date: 06/28/24

121 Ireland St.

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $686,000

Buyer: Steven M. Jones

Seller: Donovan, Gaylor R, (Estate)

Date: 06/26/24

502 Main Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $357,503

Buyer: Deborah A. Moreau

Seller: Ladd, Kevin A., (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

EASTHAMPTON

5 Droy Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Matthew Pelott

Seller: Maria A. Arbour

Date: 06/27/24

6-8 Emerald Place

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alicia Rock

Seller: Cassandra L. McDermott

Date: 06/26/24

8 Kimberly Lane

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Donna Brooks

Seller: Robert R. Ackley

Date: 06/27/24

336 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Easthampton Mahadev LLC

Seller: Thomas M. Woolley

Date: 07/03/24

1260 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tamara N. Sieracki

Seller: Joseph P. Sieracki

Date: 06/26/24

98-100 Pleasant St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: William L. Bundy

Seller: Donna M. Babyak

Date: 06/27/24

16 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $466,300

Buyer: Hikari Mamata

Seller: Brendan D. Taylor

Date: 06/28/24

16 Steplar Xing

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Allison E. Dunn

Seller: Loudville Condo LLC

Date: 07/02/24

131 Strong St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $411,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Dietrick

Seller: Marcia Katz

Date: 06/21/24

45-47 Union St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Mintbath LLC

Seller: W. B. Mitchell TR

Date: 06/28/24

10 Westview Ter.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Laura Gregory

Seller: Robert A. Goldberg

Date: 06/28/24

33 Westview Ter.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $459,000

Buyer: Laura A. Mufson

Seller: Scott A. Callahan

Date: 06/25/24

GOSHEN

Hammond Acres Lot 271/2

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael A. Woolf

Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET

Date: 07/02/24

Hammond Acres, Lot 28

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael A. Woolf

Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET

Date: 07/02/24

Hammond Acres, Lot 353

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael A. Woolf

Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET

Date: 07/02/24

Hammond Acres Lot 354

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael A. Woolf

Seller: Lynne M. K. Gottlieb RET

Date: 07/02/24

GRANBY

173 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Abbas Younes

Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb9

Date: 06/26/24

39 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $497,000

Buyer: Scott M. Dufour

Seller: Leo E. Fugler

Date: 06/21/24

126 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Robert D. Hopley

Seller: Ruth I. Mercer

Date: 06/28/24

HADLEY

6 Nikkis Way

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Chanaka J. Arachchi

Seller: Daniel W. Mitte

Date: 07/01/24

300 Venture Way

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $7,153,644

Buyer: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion

Seller: Ncs Pearson Inc.

Date: 06/26/24

27 West St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $451,900

Buyer: Christopher Dietz

Seller: Byron FT II

Date: 07/02/24

HATFIELD

38 Mountain Road

Hatfield, MA 01066

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Jason Judge

Seller: Barbara K. Pomeroy

Date: 06/28/24

95 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $44,000,000

Buyer: Nhnr Holding Co. LLC

Seller: Agnl Grocery LLC

Date: 06/24/24

9 Raymond Ave.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Alvis Gonzalez

Seller: Kensington Marsh

Date: 06/27/24

144 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $437,500

Buyer: Nikolas J. Adamski

Seller: James W. Thayer

Date: 07/03/24

HUNTINGTON

3 East Main St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Crane Holdings LLC

Seller: B. and L. Bridge Store LLC

Date: 07/01/24

MIDDLEFIELD

104 West Hill Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: David A. Ingemi

Seller: Andrew J. Charig Gift TR

Date: 06/28/24

NORTHAMPTON

Grove Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Rhea S. Seo

Seller: Beaver Brook NT

Date: 06/28/24

285 Hatfield St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Zachary T. Welch

Seller: Czarnecki FT

Date: 06/27/24

51 Loudville Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $889,000

Buyer: Victoria Downey

Seller: Gerald W. Beltran

Date: 06/27/24

48 Lyman Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: William Fogel

Seller: Richard Wagner

Date: 06/21/24

79 Old Wilson Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Lindsey K. Wilby

Seller: Bonnie E. Hoffman

Date: 06/24/24

43 Orchard St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Cristobal P. Martin RET

Seller: Elena H. Sharoff

Date: 06/24/24

159 Pine St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: River Valley Rest Home LLC

Seller: Reliance Holdings Corp.

Date: 06/21/24

46 Ridgewood Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Darya Mattes

Seller: Phyllis Cove 2021 RET

Date: 06/24/24

48 Sterling Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Andrea M. Freeman

Seller: Kendra A. Dahlquist

Date: 06/24/24

56 Summer St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $739,729

Buyer: Deborah Barer

Seller: Henry E. Chen

Date: 06/28/24

56 Warner St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $503,500

Buyer: Eli Dwight

Seller: Bruce Cuddy

Date: 06/26/24

1024 Westhampton Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Nextgen Real Estate LLC

Seller: Sanborn, Christine E., (Estate)

Date: 06/28/24

15 Winter St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Ester Schulman

Seller: Catherine M. Cocco

Date: 07/02/24

PELHAM

59 Arnold Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $546,340

Buyer: Chelsea E. Grybko

Seller: Chelsea E. Grybko

Date: 06/26/24

PLAINFIELD

234 South Central St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Matthew Ingellis

Seller: James E. Bernhard

Date: 07/05/24

SOUTH HADLEY

69 Bardwell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $210,479

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb8

Seller: Linda J. Leflowers

Date: 07/01/24

33 Dale St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Oliver J. Mercier

Seller: Rousseau, Dyanne M. H. (Estate)

Date: 06/24/24

190 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $375,500

Buyer: Jason M. Walker

Seller: Kathleen R. Cowan

Date: 06/25/24

287 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Nicholas B. Chavez

Seller: Brittany N. Ariyaratana

Date: 06/24/24

115 Lincoln Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Linsey M. Lord

Seller: Christine Murphy

Date: 07/01/24

150 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Timothy T. O’Donnell Irt

Seller: ML Saleh Holdings Inc.

Date: 07/03/24

28 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Quinn P. O’Donnell

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 06/28/24

33 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $634,400

Buyer: William B. Sawyer

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 06/25/24

161 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Jason P. Donovan

Seller: Ronald E. Zissell

Date: 06/21/24

2 Parkview Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $394,076

Buyer: Kh Hargrave-Amodio

Seller: Olivier Doisneau

Date: 07/01/24

163 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Steven J. Egstad

Seller: Allan T. Tracy

Date: 07/02/24

3 Warner St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Erin Moore FT

Seller: Diane D. Hooven

Date: 06/28/24

88 Willimansett St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Patrick Donnelly

Seller: Richard P. Brown

Date: 06/28/24

SOUTHAMPTON

34 Coleman Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Donna M. Babyak

Seller: David Kent

Date: 07/03/24

13 Cold Spring Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Thomas E. Hankins

Seller: Adell Donaghue

Date: 06/24/24

290 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Town Of Southampton

Seller: Norton Garfinkle

Date: 06/26/24

294 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Town Of Southampton

Seller: Norton Garfinkle

Date: 06/26/24

7 Freyer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Bds Investments LLC

Seller: Brittany E. Wright

Date: 06/28/24

75 Lead Mine Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Flanders Buyers LLC

Seller: New England Remodeling Genera

Date: 06/24/24

WARE

45 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Benzviner Real Estate Inc.

Seller: Dionisio Cepeda

Date: 07/03/24

110 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Przybyla

Seller: Suzanne M. Whitcomb

Date: 06/27/24

River Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: North End Farm LLC

Seller: Swift River NT

Date: 07/02/24

21 School St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Stephanie Jones

Seller: Benjamin Perry

Date: 06/28/24

Sczygiel Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: North End Farm LLC

Seller: Swift River NT

Date: 07/02/24

WESTHAMPTON

Lyman Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.

Seller: Norton Garfinkle

Date: 06/26/24

Lyman St.

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Town Of Southampton

Seller: Norton Garfinkle

Date: 06/26/24

83 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Birtiany Browning

Seller: Stanley J. Puc

Date: 07/01/24

WORTHINGTON

31 Old Post Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jessica Drawe

Seller: Kathy M. Caron

Date: 07/03/24