Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
A’Hearn, Christopher J.
23 Eldert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024
Benitez, Yoni Fran
Liberato, Jenny
57 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020-3502
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/10/2024
Briotta, Jocelyn Anne
4 Atwater St., Right
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2024
Cormier, Andrew M.
972 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/15/2024
Cortes, Jose L.
29 Montford St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024
Cruz, Arturo
Cruz, Rosa
a/k/a Cruz Rivera, Arturo
810 Southampton Road, #5
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2024
Deutsch, Alan A.
Deutsch, Denise E.
25 Donovan St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/29/2024
Dumas, Justin Harold-Fred
28 Thomas Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040-1716
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2024
Emerson, Phillip A.
180 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 30308
Eurkus, Kash W.
P.O. Box 353
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024
Fleming, Thomas K.
76 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024
Foskett, Matthew B.
237 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2024
Frates, Denise L.
106 Quaker Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2024
Halama, Sarah A.
58 Glenoak Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024
Henshaw, David B.
79 Long Plain Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/27/2024
Kiely, Jean Marie
44 Fredette St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/01/2024
Leduc, Raymond Richard
Leduc, Lisa Marie
23 Elliot St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/08/2024
Legrand, Abner Emil
986 Grayson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2024
Leonard, Joseph Robert
Rovatti-Leonard, Angela Eileen
Quigley, Angela Eileen
284 River Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/02/2024
Manley, Daniel J.
Manley, Sara A.
a/k/a Trombley, Sara A.
41 Homestead Ave.
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024
Matos, Richard Lualhati
102 Howland Ave.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2024
Moriarty, Robert Evans
102 McCarthy Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024
Munoz, Jahayra
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2024
Ortiz, Joel D.
289 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/09/2024
Phillips, Christopher
8 Windsor Dr.
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2024
Riggio, Dominic
11 Copeland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/02/2024
Roque-Hubbard, Christopher
17 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024
Schmitt, Kimberly Joy
238 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/03/2024
Sedlak, Scott O.
Sedlak, Leanne L.
25 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/27/2024
Smith, Stacey Nicole
43 Pasco Road
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/15/2024
Sorcinelli, Robert R.
Sorcinelli, Debra A.
7 Beverly Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024
Vincent, Jessica L.
287 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024
Waite, Cynthia A.
30 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024
Walczak, June P.
201 Newbury St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024
Warner, David Thomas
27 Maple Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/11/2024