Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

A’Hearn, Christopher J.

23 Eldert St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/10/2024

Benitez, Yoni Fran

Liberato, Jenny

57 Ruskin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020-3502

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/10/2024

Briotta, Jocelyn Anne

4 Atwater St., Right

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2024

Cormier, Andrew M.

972 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/15/2024

Cortes, Jose L.

29 Montford St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/10/2024

Cruz, Arturo

Cruz, Rosa

a/k/a Cruz Rivera, Arturo

810 Southampton Road, #5

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2024

Deutsch, Alan A.

Deutsch, Denise E.

25 Donovan St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/29/2024

Dumas, Justin Harold-Fred

28 Thomas Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040-1716

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/09/2024

Emerson, Phillip A.

180 Beauchamp Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 30308

Eurkus, Kash W.

P.O. Box 353

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2024

Fleming, Thomas K.

76 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/10/2024

Foskett, Matthew B.

237 Walnut Hill Road

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2024

Frates, Denise L.

106 Quaker Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2024

Halama, Sarah A.

58 Glenoak Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2024

Henshaw, David B.

79 Long Plain Road

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/27/2024

Kiely, Jean Marie

44 Fredette St.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/01/2024

Leduc, Raymond Richard

Leduc, Lisa Marie

23 Elliot St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/08/2024

Legrand, Abner Emil

986 Grayson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/09/2024

Leonard, Joseph Robert

Rovatti-Leonard, Angela Eileen

Quigley, Angela Eileen

284 River Road

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/02/2024

Manley, Daniel J.

Manley, Sara A.

a/k/a Trombley, Sara A.

41 Homestead Ave.

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2024

Matos, Richard Lualhati

102 Howland Ave.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2024

Moriarty, Robert Evans

102 McCarthy Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2024

Munoz, Jahayra

111 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/12/2024

Ortiz, Joel D.

289 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/09/2024

Phillips, Christopher

8 Windsor Dr.

Ashland, MA 01721

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/12/2024

Riggio, Dominic

11 Copeland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/02/2024

Roque-Hubbard, Christopher

17 Virginia St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2024

Schmitt, Kimberly Joy

238 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/03/2024

Sedlak, Scott O.

Sedlak, Leanne L.

25 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/27/2024

Smith, Stacey Nicole

43 Pasco Road

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/15/2024

Sorcinelli, Robert R.

Sorcinelli, Debra A.

7 Beverly Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2024

Vincent, Jessica L.

287 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2024

Waite, Cynthia A.

30 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2024

Walczak, June P.

201 Newbury St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2024

Warner, David Thomas

27 Maple Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/11/2024