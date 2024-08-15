Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

A’Hearn, Christopher J.
23 Eldert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024

Benitez, Yoni Fran
Liberato, Jenny
57 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020-3502
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/10/2024

Briotta, Jocelyn Anne
4 Atwater St., Right
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2024

Cormier, Andrew M.
972 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/15/2024

Cortes, Jose L.
29 Montford St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024

Cruz, Arturo
Cruz, Rosa
a/k/a Cruz Rivera, Arturo
810 Southampton Road, #5
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2024

Deutsch, Alan A.
Deutsch, Denise E.
25 Donovan St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/29/2024

Dumas, Justin Harold-Fred
28 Thomas Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040-1716
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2024

Emerson, Phillip A.
180 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 30308

Eurkus, Kash W.
P.O. Box 353
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024

Fleming, Thomas K.
76 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2024

Foskett, Matthew B.
237 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2024

Frates, Denise L.
106 Quaker Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2024

Halama, Sarah A.
58 Glenoak Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024

Henshaw, David B.
79 Long Plain Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/27/2024

Kiely, Jean Marie
44 Fredette St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/01/2024

Leduc, Raymond Richard
Leduc, Lisa Marie
23 Elliot St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/08/2024

Legrand, Abner Emil
986 Grayson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2024

Leonard, Joseph Robert
Rovatti-Leonard, Angela Eileen
Quigley, Angela Eileen
284 River Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/02/2024

Manley, Daniel J.
Manley, Sara A.
a/k/a Trombley, Sara A.
41 Homestead Ave.
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024

Matos, Richard Lualhati
102 Howland Ave.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2024

Moriarty, Robert Evans
102 McCarthy Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024

Munoz, Jahayra
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2024

Ortiz, Joel D.
289 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/09/2024

Phillips, Christopher
8 Windsor Dr.
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2024

Riggio, Dominic
11 Copeland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/02/2024

Roque-Hubbard, Christopher
17 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024

Schmitt, Kimberly Joy
238 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/03/2024

Sedlak, Scott O.
Sedlak, Leanne L.
25 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/27/2024

Smith, Stacey Nicole
43 Pasco Road
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/15/2024

Sorcinelli, Robert R.
Sorcinelli, Debra A.
7 Beverly Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024

Vincent, Jessica L.
287 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024

Waite, Cynthia A.
30 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2024

Walczak, June P.
201 Newbury St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2024

Warner, David Thomas
27 Maple Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/11/2024

 

Tags:

News

Contact

Advertise

Events