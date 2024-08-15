Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
612 John Ford Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $459,000
Buyer: Tracy Bombard
Seller: Mark E. Rachmaciej
Date: 07/09/24
BERNARDSTON
77 Hoe Shop Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.
Seller: Kurra, Penny L., (Estate)
Date: 07/18/24
81 Hoe Shop Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.
Seller: Kurra, Penny L., (Estate)
Date: 07/18/24
BUCKLAND
24 Conway St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Annie J. Rubel
Seller: Kimberly Guzewicz
Date: 07/12/24
2151 Route 2
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Lin Chen
Seller: Reo T2021-NR4
Date: 07/15/24
COLRAIN
9 Main Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $319,500
Buyer: Rama A. Davis
Seller: Paul Gatker
Date: 07/18/24
68 Van Nuys Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Taylor Berry
Seller: Rebecca A. Tippens
Date: 07/11/24
CONWAY
39 Pleasant St.
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Joan R. Schwartz
Seller: Linda D. Bettis
Date: 07/15/24
350 Reeds Bridge Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $407,000
Buyer: Mica Agate-Mays
Seller: Peter B. Farber
Date: 07/10/24
DEERFIELD
53 Eastern Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Geoffrey D. Naunheim
Seller: David E. Hayes
Date: 07/15/24
44 King Philip Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Jennifer Chuks-Crabill
Seller: Wells, Roger D., (Estate)
Date: 07/09/24
ERVING
11 West High St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Eliza C. Galaher
Seller: Collins, Frank W., (Estate)
Date: 07/19/24
GREENFIELD
78 Beech St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Adam M. Goldstein
Seller: Jennifer E. Scelsi
Date: 07/19/24
3 Cherry St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $382,500
Buyer: Soham Dhakpa
Seller: Sak Jr., Peter J., (Estate)
Date: 07/11/24
103 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $424,900
Buyer: 103 Conway St. LLC
Seller: Kimball & Kimball LLC
Date: 07/16/24
28 Kenwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Justin B. Nichols
Seller: Joann P. Allan
Date: 07/11/24
11 Madison Circle
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Daina M. Ruback
Seller: Jane M. Kunhardt LT
Date: 07/15/24
106-108 Stone Farm Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $995,000
Buyer: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.
Seller: M. W. Cohn Development LLC
Date: 07/10/24
106-108 Stone Farm Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $328,500
Buyer: Valley Housing Coop Inc.
Seller: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.
Date: 07/10/24
110-112 Stone Farm Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $328,500
Buyer: Valley Housing Coop Inc.
Seller: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.
Date: 07/10/24
HAWLEY
48 West Hawley Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Roy Lewis
Seller: Mkl Rt
Date: 07/09/24
LEVERETT
11 Amherst Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Eric S. Haffey
Seller: Richard W. Ferro
Date: 07/12/24
15 Bull Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Thomas C. Levy
Seller: Graves, Douglas L., (Estate)
Date: 07/09/24
1 Depot Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Max E. Traunstein
Seller: Peter Laznicka
Date: 07/12/24
125 Dudleyville Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Sarah H. Lukens
Seller: Shirley Idelson
Date: 07/11/24
MONTAGUE
10 Davis St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Diego A. Sharon
Seller: Marilyn Squier
Date: 07/15/24
149 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: James D. Gexler
Seller: St. Germain Jr., Fracis, (Estate)
Date: 07/12/24
NORTHFIELD
291 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Brett W. Smith
Date: 07/10/24
81 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Brett W. Smith
Seller: Joshua Lim
Date: 07/10/24
12 Ledge Way
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan
Seller: Donald K. Nelson
Date: 07/12/24
25 Meadow St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Peter E. Paugh
Seller: Lawrence E. Parker
Date: 07/10/24
18 West Lane
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Martha Stinson
Seller: Marianne Chenoweth
Date: 07/17/24
ORANGE
41 Burrill Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Eric J. Lafountain
Seller: John J. Vescovi
Date: 07/10/24
45 Charles St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Rachel Gorman
Seller: Elaine S. Ivanowski
Date: 07/19/24
204 Packard Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Bryan Melanson
Seller: Wolfe, Cynthia V., (Estate)
Date: 07/15/24
ROWE
127 County Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Edward J. Silva
Seller: Rachael Holbrook
Date: 07/11/24
50 Pond Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $137,700
Buyer: Elizabeth J. Hall
Seller: Sheri A. Kelly
Date: 07/19/24
SHELBURNE
56 Maple St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $569,000
Buyer: Sarah E. Cohen
Seller: Karen K. Pekins
Date: 07/08/24
34 Water St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: 34-36 Water St. LLC
Seller: John E. Madocks
Date: 07/19/24
SHUTESBURY
118 Leonard Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $475,065
Buyer: Mattew R. Jacobson
Seller: Andrea C. Dallas
Date: 07/10/24
WARWICK
293 Athol Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Michaelle L. Desrosiers
Seller: Stephen M. Ruggiero
Date: 07/12/24
840 Orange Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Mandy L. Mallen
Seller: Jay S. Field
Date: 07/09/24
WENDELL
270 Wendell Depot Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christy Cobbs
Seller: Harjens IRT
Date: 07/19/24
WHATELY
3 Frances Way
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Roland Mandler
Seller: Jeffery Henderson
Date: 07/11/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
42 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Luis D. Avila
Seller: Marisel Olmeda
Date: 07/17/24
84 Campbell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jacob Richburg
Seller: Guy R. Magistri
Date: 07/15/24
112 Farmington Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Paul A. Placanico
Seller: James J. Graham
Date: 07/15/24
54 Kensington St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Kevin Budiyono
Seller: Cennet M. Kilic
Date: 07/09/24
351 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $330,950
Buyer: Garritt L. Diluzio
Seller: Daniel G. Fream
Date: 07/16/24
24 Norman Ter., Ext.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Loan H. Vu
Seller: Elijah L. Naylor
Date: 07/16/24
304 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Patrick W. Regan
Seller: William J. Malone
Date: 07/11/24
43 Stevenson Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $910,000
Buyer: Amina Asvandiveva
Seller: Genady Nemchinsky
Date: 07/15/24
54 Valley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Erick Montanez
Seller: Zamel N. Al Haron
Date: 07/16/24
BRIMFIELD
21 Echo Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $343,500
Buyer: Scott C. Duncan
Seller: Mosher LT
Date: 07/19/24
83 Sutcliffe Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Dustin D. Willke
Seller: Jacob W. Roche
Date: 07/16/24
142 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Bryce Mase
Seller: Andrea S. Beaudry
Date: 07/15/24
CHESTER
60 Middlefield Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Michael A. Hauser
Seller: John K. Pease
Date: 07/19/24
CHICOPEE
77 8th Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Luke M. Parker
Seller: Joseph D. Coffey
Date: 07/12/24
1060 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,380,000
Buyer: King Kong Investment LLC
Seller: Pastore Realty LLC
Date: 07/16/24
44 Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Jose M. Lopez
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/10/24
160 Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Keem LLC
Seller: Hector Perez
Date: 07/18/24
47 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $193,000
Buyer: Wanda Lockett
Seller: Inglis, Donald R., (Estate)
Date: 07/16/24
20 Ellerton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Vitaliy V. Popovichenko
Seller: Reatrey S. Chen
Date: 07/16/24
81 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Winderson Cabrera
Seller: Ronald T. Cierpial
Date: 07/18/24
64 Felix St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Maria Velazquez
Seller: David A. Bodman
Date: 07/10/24
37 Harvey St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: John Brault
Seller: Charles R. Boutilier
Date: 07/12/24
13 Keith St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Alberto R. Rivas
Seller: Susan Camacho
Date: 07/19/24
149 Kendall St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Ralph C. Himmelreich Jr. TR
Seller: Himmelreich, Ralph C., (Estate)
Date: 07/18/24
104 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Cioccolate RT
Seller: Catherine A. Sears
Date: 07/10/24
11 Mountainview St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Good Diggin Real Estate LLC
Seller: Abad Ft
Date: 07/10/24
125 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: R. J. Santiago Figueroa
Seller: Numeric Capital Investors LLC
Date: 07/19/24
196 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Anil Prathipati
Seller: Griffin Burke
Date: 07/11/24
14 Perrault St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Karl H. Philemy
Seller: Juan C. Reyes
Date: 07/18/24
49 Pondview Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Michael A. Lavallee
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 07/18/24
314 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $461,000
Buyer: Agnieszka Sulkowska
Seller: Philip A. Laflamme
Date: 07/11/24
64 Stewart St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Ericka G. Carrillo
Seller: Jeanne E. Capistrant FT
Date: 07/12/24
69 Wanda St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Lepage
Seller: Nicole M. August
Date: 07/08/24
118 Woodlawn St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jason Archambault
Seller: McCall, Loretta L., (Estate)
Date: 07/18/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
419 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Cory A. Batista
Seller: Alexander Provoda
Date: 07/12/24
46 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: MJ Real Estate LLC
Seller: Michael A. Panico
Date: 07/09/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 12
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 07/15/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 16
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $398,000
Buyer: Joseph Ngaruiya
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 07/19/24
Farmer Circle, Lot 19
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $398,000
Buyer: Joseph Ngaruiya
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 07/19/24
Happy Acres Lane, Lot 1
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC
Seller: Happy Acres LLC
Date: 07/15/24
20 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Chad Ouimette
Seller: Jeremy Koske
Date: 07/16/24
11 Meadow Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Charles Hodgkins
Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC
Date: 07/15/24
17 Shelby Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $682,500
Buyer: Nathan Marshall
Seller: Norman E. Vernadakis
Date: 07/16/24
32 Sturbridge Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $689,900
Buyer: Philip N. Hunt
Seller: Jeffrey B. Rondeau
Date: 07/09/24
147 Tanglewood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Katlyn E. O’Brien
Seller: Anne Marie Dunn Irt
Date: 07/11/24
20 Westernview Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jack O’Brien
Seller: Jon D. Maxwell
Date: 07/12/24
GRANVILLE
95 Cross Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Richard S. Alimberti
Seller: Brian J. Durfey
Date: 07/19/24
HAMPDEN
38 Fernwood Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $287,700
Buyer: Bruce Tetrault
Seller: Lsf10 Master Part TR
Date: 07/16/24
556 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kyle M. Stearns
Seller: Michael Sienkiewicz
Date: 07/08/24
711 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ryan Leal
Seller: Omari H. Murray
Date: 07/10/24
43 Meadow Brook Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Alexander J. Demos
Seller: Dina M. Demos
Date: 07/17/24
HOLLAND
14 Davis Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Hunter R. Boudreau
Seller: Duane Boudreau
Date: 07/19/24
HOLYOKE
4 Burns Way
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Keith E. Salek Walker
Seller: Gary C. Hammer
Date: 07/17/24
132 Cabot St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Petrolin J. Kelly
Seller: Mark R. Larose
Date: 07/19/24
119 Central Park Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $369,061
Buyer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Corrine V. Concotilli
Date: 07/15/24
40 Chapin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $179,138
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Andres Agron
Date: 07/19/24
39 Dillon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Nathan D. Tibbetts
Seller: Kyle R. Gagnon
Date: 07/18/24
31 Erie Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Roberta Carlon
Seller: Sara L. Zahler
Date: 07/12/24
1039 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Linda Huynh
Seller: Ronald P. Theriault
Date: 07/10/24
125 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Roberto Camacho
Seller: Cheryl L. Galazka
Date: 07/10/24
70 Kane Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ny Ne
Seller: Cornelius P. Sullivan
Date: 07/19/24
8 Kennedy Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kelly Thibodeau
Seller: Carroll, William S., (Estate)
Date: 07/16/24
911 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Scott Family Properties
Seller: Michael Krassler
Date: 07/08/24
1895 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Jackeline Torres
Seller: Andrew J. Black
Date: 07/10/24
11 Parkview Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Zachery Deliz
Seller: Moises Deliz
Date: 07/16/24
17 Pheasant Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Denise Sarcharczyk
Seller: Sacharczyk 2006 IRT
Date: 07/12/24
92 Race St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $3,040,000
Buyer: Lighthouse Personalized
Seller: 92 Race Street LLC
Date: 07/18/24
34 Sherwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Paula E. Rice
Seller: Thomas & Jill Baush LT
Date: 07/09/24
31 Sherwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Weary Travelers LLC
Seller: Paula E. Rice
Date: 07/08/24
7 Steiger Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Jesse L. Peters
Seller: Barbara A. Dunne
Date: 07/15/24
32 Valley Heights
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Kim Quach
Seller: Melissa S. Stearns
Date: 07/08/24
307 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Abigail L. Bucey
Seller: Wanda V. Shepard
Date: 07/19/24
LONGMEADOW
189 Academy Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Kevin Ryan
Seller: David Bedrosian
Date: 07/19/24
127 Ashford Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,190,000
Buyer: David J. Bryson
Seller: Edward S. Ballis
Date: 07/08/24
53 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Vincenzo Faienza
Seller: Anthony E. Heim
Date: 07/10/24
143 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $456,000
Buyer: Mary McCarthy
Seller: Luiza Templeton
Date: 07/18/24
265 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $542,500
Buyer: Garrett Kissel
Seller: David J. Ehrlich
Date: 07/19/24
57 Fairfield Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $468,000
Buyer: Michael A. Forbes
Seller: William J. Golen
Date: 07/18/24
95 Glenbrook Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Luiza Templeton
Seller: William I. Morey Jr. LT
Date: 07/18/24
21 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Keith S. Raho
Seller: Mark W. Laskowski
Date: 07/10/24
33 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $506,000
Buyer: Clifford G. Heart
Seller: Dolores A. Farrell
Date: 07/19/24
LUDLOW
9 Beachside Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Lisa E. Forest
Seller: Maria J. Vadnais
Date: 07/18/24
1 Brook St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Modifi Homes LLC
Seller: Cgg Nt
Date: 07/19/24
275 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,500
Buyer: Konrad A. Pekala
Seller: Dorota Aldag
Date: 07/10/24
1 Charles St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Hickerson
Seller: Kyle C. Sorensen
Date: 07/10/24
46 Cislak Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $717,000
Buyer: Michael A. Cust
Seller: Robert J. Gagnon
Date: 07/11/24
99 East Akard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Antonio Vital
Seller: Michelle A. Carner
Date: 07/12/24
Grandview Ave., Lot 432-50
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $501,500
Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Seller: Ludlow Housing Authority
Date: 07/10/24
27 McKinley Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Micaiah Stanczak
Seller: Bibeau, Jean Marie, (Estate)
Date: 07/19/24
35 McKinley Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Jonluc R. Lavoie
Seller: S. & C. Investors LLC
Date: 07/11/24
69 Newbury St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Lynne Vadnais
Seller: Debra C. Alves
Date: 07/17/24
28 Pine Cone Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Sloan
Seller: Morris A. Haney
Date: 07/19/24
79 Shawinigan Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: John Currier
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 07/08/24
Willard Ave., Lot 432-50
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $501,500
Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Seller: Ludlow Housing Authority
Date: 07/10/24
MONSON
40 Crest Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Timothy W. Healy
Seller: Rachel A. Wright
Date: 07/18/24
230 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Earl F. Loranger
Seller: Roland R. Table
Date: 07/10/24
46 Palmer Road, Lot 8
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Carole J. Putz
Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC
Date: 07/10/24
266 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Justa K. Raphino
Seller: Lavallee Ft
Date: 07/17/24
23 Reynolds Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Mary Cavers
Seller: Nicolas Bates
Date: 07/19/24
16 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $699,000
Buyer: Noor Alsalihi
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/16/24
PALMER
33 Arnold St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Seller: Ronald J. Chatel
Date: 07/16/24
111 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $496,000
Buyer: Alexander J. Woytowicz
Seller: Richard J. Corsi
Date: 07/17/24
4086 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Caitlin Smith
Seller: Avet RT
Date: 07/19/24
3020-3026 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $439,900
Buyer: Lba Properties LLC
Seller: Jnb Property Investments Inc.
Date: 07/12/24
43 Mount Dumplin Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Kevin P. Quirk
Seller: Carole J. Putz
Date: 07/08/24
83 Nipmuck St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jacob Roche
Seller: Thomas R. Rudkin
Date: 07/17/24
1411 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: SS Enterprises Inc.
Seller: 1411 NMain LLC
Date: 07/10/24
41-59 North St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Benjamin L. Lawlor
Seller: Benjamin S. Duby
Date: 07/12/24
3020 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Milan Piva
Seller: Daniel Foster
Date: 07/12/24
2022 Quaboag St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael Welch
Seller: Alexander J. Demos
Date: 07/17/24
21 Ruggles Court
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Hengy
Seller: Michael A. Cust
Date: 07/11/24
RUSSELL
48 Timberidge Dr.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Ferrari
Seller: Thomas N. O’Brien
Date: 07/10/24
643 Woodland Way
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Osowski
Seller: James A. Pitoniak
Date: 07/16/24
SPRINGFIELD
2-4 2nd St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Timothy V. Flouton
Seller: Angel M. Santiago
Date: 07/16/24
53-55 Allendale St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Ursula De Gracia
Seller: Johanne T. Theodat
Date: 07/10/24
62 Arden St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Juan C. Cotto
Seller: Jason Braica
Date: 07/09/24
40 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $225,210
Buyer: Acre Hill LLC
Seller: Pathlight Inc.
Date: 07/19/24
42-46 Baldwin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Kaynu Management Group LLC
Seller: Karl P. Baxter
Date: 06/27/24
827 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Muhammad Akbar
Seller: Sarah C. Thomas
Date: 07/10/24
1127 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Family & Developments LLC
Seller: Doreen Rae
Date: 07/17/24
59 Burghardt St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $214,700
Buyer: Zarah Vylonis
Seller: Darren Teale
Date: 07/16/24
96-98 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Aric D. Hincapie
Seller: Victor Bermudez
Date: 07/15/24
24 Capitol Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Patrick H. Ogilvie
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 07/19/24
137 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Natashia Scott
Seller: Erin K. Coughlin
Date: 07/18/24
55 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Katherine M. Taveras
Seller: Christopher E. Collins
Date: 07/19/24
65 Cherokee Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Wesley Blask
Seller: Wendell F. Justice
Date: 07/10/24
19-21 Daniel St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jonathan Abreu
Seller: Jose M. Lopez
Date: 07/10/24
265-271 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: SVL LLC
Seller: Bsc Realty Inc.
Date: 07/11/24
45 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Zalymarie Torres
Seller: Jennifer Velasquez
Date: 07/19/24
45 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Jennifer A. Couture
Seller: Reina Y. Landaverde
Date: 07/08/24
120-122 Firglade Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Marianyelly Rivera-Cruz
Seller: Anthony S. Fusco
Date: 07/19/24
20 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Katharine C. Dias
Seller: Springfield Ventures RT
Date: 07/12/24
5 Flower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $473,000
Buyer: Rodney Pierrette
Seller: Hassan Echchetouani
Date: 07/18/24
31 Freeman Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $298,700
Buyer: Ronald Jeanty
Seller: Beacon Cornerstone LLC
Date: 07/12/24
195 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Amelya Williamson
Seller: Naples Home Buyers TR
Date: 07/12/24
23 Gatewood Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Carmela R. Hodgdon
Seller: Renee D. Lewis
Date: 07/12/24
78 Hillman St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Svl LLC
Seller: B.S.C. Realty Inc.
Date: 07/11/24
27 Jennings St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Furnival Nyarko
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 07/15/24
107 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: 107 Kensington Ave. LLC
Seller: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC
Date: 07/15/24
152 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 07/12/24
73 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Xiumei Ye
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 07/12/24
23 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Sanite E. Jean
Seller: Ericka G. Carrillo
Date: 07/17/24
39 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tyraun R. Porter
Seller: Marianyelly R. Cruz
Date: 07/19/24
33 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Tomasa M. Medina
Seller: Oscar Mora
Date: 07/15/24
25 Lively Lane
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Shannon Thorin
Seller: Erin O’Rourke
Date: 07/17/24
86 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: 86 Malden Street RT
Date: 07/11/24
130 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Makieu F. Rhida
Seller: Mhi Properties LLC
Date: 07/10/24
76 Marble St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Keturah R. Lockett
Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Date: 07/10/24
110 Melha Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Maria T. Castro
Seller: Jose J. Salas-Delgado
Date: 07/12/24
35 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: 35 Merrimac LLC
Seller: Mark C. Ryer
Date: 07/19/24
26-28 Narragansett St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Rolando Pagan
Seller: Rafael Carrasquillo
Date: 07/12/24
24 Nelson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ashley Wiggins
Seller: C. Capital LLC
Date: 07/10/24
241 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Springfield College
Seller: Kristin A. Dietz
Date: 07/16/24
100 Penncastle St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Diane Fiorentino
Seller: Bissonnette, Arlene A., (Estate)
Date: 07/17/24
167-169 Pineywoods Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Main & Pineywoods LLC
Seller: Manning Capital LLC
Date: 07/17/24
54 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Diana Velez
Seller: Shigen Zhu
Date: 07/09/24
8 Putnam St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Doug Dichard
Seller: Yogi Kynard
Date: 07/10/24
156 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lia Ashe-Simmer
Seller: Deepon Realty LLC
Date: 07/19/24
59-61 Sorrento St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Horowitz, Samuel, (Estate)
Date: 07/10/24
35 Spruceland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Emily Le
Seller: Paul A. Jacobs
Date: 07/08/24
44 Squire Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $373,000
Buyer: Denise Salerno
Seller: Barbara Robinson
Date: 07/16/24
1083-1085 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Empire One Investments Inc.
Seller: Mario Santaniello
Date: 07/17/24
1572 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Ganga Sunar
Seller: Kim Nguyen
Date: 07/15/24
35 Thayer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $231,500
Buyer: Brandi J. Cox
Seller: Paul J. Weckle
Date: 07/16/24
408 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Dreampath Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Goucher, Grace W., (Estate)
Date: 07/09/24
494 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sharon D. Gomez
Seller: David Porcello
Date: 07/15/24
57-59 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: 74 Alder Street LLC
Seller: Ching-Chi Lee
Date: 07/10/24
246-262 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,600,000
Buyer: Union Court Apartments LLC
Seller: Illuminati Holdings LLC
Date: 07/19/24
74 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Di&l LLC
Seller: John Toledo
Date: 07/18/24
73 Villa Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Andrea L. Pires Martins
Seller: Julia Polanco
Date: 07/10/24
15 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Cwabs Inc. Series 2007-8
Seller: Ivin Rennix
Date: 07/08/24
33 West Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Zachary Dominique
Seller: Cig 2 LLC
Date: 07/17/24
145 Wheeler Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $314,500
Buyer: Andria Matthews
Seller: Trung T. Vo
Date: 07/18/24
531 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Dano Holding LLC
Seller: Eugene L. Cabrini Realty
Date: 07/15/24
142-144 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Nres LLC
Seller: Yale RT
Date: 07/12/24
SOUTHWICK
32 Bungalow St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Howard M. Newman
Seller: Mackenzie Powers
Date: 07/19/24
110 North Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jesse J. Brawsay
Seller: Rucadaan LLC
Date: 07/15/24
46 Pineywood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Michael Moccio
Seller: Edmund J. Grabowski
Date: 07/16/24
8 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Burt H. Fahy
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 07/10/24
11 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Huiyao Ouyang
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 07/15/24
3 Tree Top Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michael R. Whelihan
Seller: Linda M. Lepore
Date: 07/19/24
219 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Ouellette
Seller: Daniel T. Veale
Date: 07/08/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
166 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Ashley Investments LLC
Seller: Sypek, Mary F., (Estate)
Date: 07/12/24
186 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Ashley Investments LLC
Seller: Sypek, Mary F., (Estate)
Date: 07/12/24
258 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sarah R. Lapolice
Seller: Labinot Preniqi
Date: 07/08/24
63 Bliss St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Geoffrey P. Galvin
Seller: Koda Penny Realty LLC
Date: 07/09/24
42 Exeter St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Larkspur LLC
Seller: Anthony M. Savino
Date: 07/10/24
134 Hampden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: McKenzie Brothers Realty LLC
Seller: Keybank
Date: 07/15/24
45-47 Janet St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Brian P. St. Amand
Seller: James Lukowiak
Date: 07/16/24
72 Lennys Way
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $659,500
Buyer: Labinot Preniqi
Seller: Kevin M. White
Date: 07/08/24
121 Lincoln St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Daniel G. Tenggren
Seller: Patricia A. Brown
Date: 07/11/24
294 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC
Seller: Gregory Palanjian
Date: 07/12/24
525 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Gail A. Richard
Seller: Tina M. Vanotti
Date: 07/15/24
166 River St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.
Seller: Helen M. Bonneau
Date: 07/10/24
43 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $471,000
Buyer: Jonathon Yee
Seller: Maria F. Rodriguez-Maleck
Date: 07/16/24
87 Valley View Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Victoria Rondinelli
Seller: Donna D. Cauley
Date: 07/19/24
WESTFIELD
4 Bates St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Lisa Santos
Seller: Skyspec LLC
Date: 07/16/24
11 Fawn Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Erik R. Towle
Seller: David H. Bird
Date: 07/09/24
28 Gloria Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Corey J. Fournier
Seller: Donnell F. Humber
Date: 07/12/24
16 Holland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Sophia Bousquet
Date: 07/12/24
178 Joseph Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Sean D. Welch
Seller: Louis J. Scarfo RET
Date: 07/19/24
191 Joseph Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Kyle Lapolice
Seller: Corey J. Fournier
Date: 07/12/24
26 Kellogg St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Cristina Mereneanu
Seller: Rustam Orozaliev
Date: 07/16/24
33 Lynnwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Elaine Collins
Seller: Andri Zhyhanuk
Date: 07/19/24
43 Parker Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Madeline G. Blake
Seller: Grace A. Chlastawa
Date: 07/15/24
29 Radisson Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Matthew Boulanger
Seller: Maksim V. Merenkov
Date: 07/15/24
59 Radisson Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Conor J. Fenton
Seller: Terry Britton
Date: 07/19/24
73 Rogers Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Joshua L. Weaver
Seller: Tyler J. Kozik
Date: 07/15/24
13 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Caio Santiago
Seller: Tm Properties Inc.
Date: 07/11/24
313 Shaker Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Keehan Close
Seller: Jessica L. Wilder
Date: 07/19/24
147 Tannery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Donna Janerico
Seller: Richard H. Stanton Iii Lt
Date: 07/09/24
907 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Erik R. Gaster
Seller: Seane M. Waterbury
Date: 07/15/24
997 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Mary E. Oleksak
Date: 07/12/24
16 Willow Brook Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $576,000
Buyer: Kolleen Jandaczek
Seller: Richard S. Gawron
Date: 07/12/24
WILBRAHAM
9 Briar Cliff Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Erik J. Boucher
Seller: Angelina R. Fiore
Date: 07/16/24
12 Cedar Oak Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Joseph Coffey
Seller: Bettye J. Frederic
Date: 07/12/24
110 Chilson Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Matthew Cox
Seller: Tina Fiore
Date: 07/17/24
28 Eastwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Henry K. Zephir 2022 RET
Date: 07/15/24
691 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $649,000
Buyer: David M. Dorion
Seller: Bradford D. Macpherson
Date: 07/17/24
10 Old Carriage Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Carlos Monroy
Seller: Rahilly FT
Date: 07/18/24
14 Rochford Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $526,000
Buyer: Kenneth R. Labrie
Seller: Denise Salerno
Date: 07/16/24
416 Soule Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $403,000
Buyer: Melih Elcin
Seller: Patrick S. O’Brien
Date: 07/11/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
463 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Babineau
Seller: Annie E. Nelson
Date: 07/12/24
149 Blackberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Urelmaa Tsolmon
Seller: John W. Dickson 2007 TR
Date: 07/17/24
71 Sand Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $784,200
Buyer: Catlin L. Converse Int
Seller: Anne M. Messmer
Date: 07/11/24
BELCHERTOWN
10 Cobb Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $417,500
Buyer: Emily J. Dannen
Seller: Allison E. Dunn
Date: 07/08/24
23 Segur Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: John Pyne
Seller: Randall W. Prescott
Date: 07/12/24
39 Segur Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Marcus Davis
Seller: Bernd F. Schliemann
Date: 07/12/24
CHESTERFIELD
33 Farmhouse Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Matthew St Louis
Seller: Linda A. Udall
Date: 07/12/24
583 Main Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Noel N. Morris
Seller: Jason Soukup
Date: 07/09/24
653 Main Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: John R. Treworgy
Seller: Kerry M. Jackson
Date: 07/19/24
189 Sugar Hill Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Collin Preftakes
Seller: Raymond Lequin
Date: 07/10/24
EASTHAMPTON
3 Adams St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jumana Jaloudi
Seller: Hans W. Dalhaus
Date: 07/17/24
10 Emily Lane
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $548,100
Buyer: Mitchell Hubbard
Seller: Gregory C. Tudryn LT
Date: 07/11/24
31 Florence Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Dorina Bajrami
Seller: Carrie F. Bither
Date: 07/09/24
2 Matthew Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Travis P. Maider
Seller: Jean C. Richardson
Date: 07/16/24
142 Parsons St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Wish Granted Realty LLC
Seller: Molly M. Ronan
Date: 07/15/24
38 Peloquin Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Hariharan Gopalakrishanan
Seller: Dennis J. Meehan
Date: 07/18/24
51 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $384,000
Buyer: Elin A. O’Hara
Seller: Magali Schoulguine
Date: 07/12/24
Pomeroy St., Lot 12
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: David A. Hardy Contract LLC
Seller: Cykowski RET FT
Date: 07/19/24
14 Pomeroy St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Marcus Tenesaca
Seller: Russell & Deborah Lent LT
Date: 07/08/24
12 Sheffield Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kyle Gagnon
Seller: Bonnie L. Katusich
Date: 07/19/24
GOSHEN
41 Dresser Hill Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Jacquelyn Mascher
Seller: Stephanie M. Whie
Date: 07/15/24
1 Hemlock St.
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Adrianne Wurzl
Seller: Deborah M. Leonas
Date: 07/11/24
27 Pond Hill Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: David Fradkin
Seller: Chiminello RET
Date: 07/12/24
16 Washington Road S
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Alisa Wagman
Seller: Penny Moore TR
Date: 07/09/24
GRANBY
562 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Targayen RT
Seller: Andrea D. Marceay
Date: 07/08/24
114 Maximilian Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $870,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Haynes
Seller: Radu Vlas
Date: 07/08/24
HADLEY
Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Bradley Kobylarz
Seller: David E. Krock
Date: 07/09/24
1 Cemetery Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Arthur W. Dahowski
Seller: Novak, Brenda L., (Estate)
Date: 07/09/24
100 Chmura Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Bradley Kobylarz
Seller: David E. Krock
Date: 07/09/24
5 Colony Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,024,299
Buyer: Urvi Morrison
Seller: Bercume Contruction LLC
Date: 07/17/24
HATFIELD
55 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Wickles
Seller: Leslie & K. Labarge FT
Date: 07/12/24
186 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: John S. Henderson-Adams
Seller: Martin W. Holich
Date: 07/10/24
73 Plain Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: Peter Fazekas
Seller: Pushkin, Barbarra A., (Estate)
Date: 07/08/24
NORTHAMPTON
23 Cahillane Ter.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Steven Luzi
Seller: Matthew Motamed
Date: 07/12/24
68 Hillcrest Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $739,000
Buyer: Melinda M. Mason
Seller: Lydia Sarro
Date: 07/10/24
156 Grove St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $358,500
Buyer: Catherine Potak
Seller: Kris Baker
Date: 07/15/24
224-228 Main St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: MJ Homes LLC
Seller: Naples Home Buyers TR
Date: 07/15/24
61 Milton St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $739,000
Buyer: Caitlin Duffy
Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.
Date: 07/16/24
64 North St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $684,000
Buyer: Steven Garelick
Seller: New England Remodeling
Date: 07/16/24
68 North Main St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Catherine Hodes
Seller: Gordon R. Luce
Date: 07/08/24
Northern Ave., Lot 1
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stacy R. Ashton
Seller: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Date: 07/19/24
281 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $725,470
Buyer: Wmass Prospect LLC
Seller: Vijay Prashad
Date: 07/12/24
70 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $561,000
Buyer: Emma Bresnan
Seller: Johnsn, Willard M., (Estate)
Date: 07/11/24
957 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Francis J. Ladouceur
Seller: Michael D. Brooks
Date: 07/08/24
1089 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Brent Richter
Seller: Mineral Hills NT
Date: 07/11/24
41 Williams St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,675,000
Buyer: Ampersand Sprout LLC
Seller: Williams St. Land Trust
Date: 07/09/24
PELHAM
17 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Scott Tencza
Seller: Louise M. MacDonald
Date: 07/19/24
213 North Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Rachel Figurasmith
Seller: Pamela C. Victor
Date: 07/18/24
SOUTH HADLEY
6 Eagle Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Arthur C. Cataw
Seller: Ea Duperier Declaration
Date: 07/15/24
61 Ferry St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Matthew H. Giordano
Seller: Sharon K. Scott
Date: 07/19/24
48 Hillside Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $463,500
Buyer: Lesli O’Connell
Seller: Lisa M. Morrin
Date: 07/10/24
175 Lathrop St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Katherine Putnam
Seller: Casey Berger
Date: 07/15/24
5 Linden Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jonathan Couture
Seller: James Woolley
Date: 07/18/24
8 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Bach
Seller: Marlene Bach
Date: 07/15/24
273 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Diana K. Rogers
Seller: Neal Teague
Date: 07/10/24
19 Priestly Farms Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $482,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Michael Schaeffer
Date: 07/11/24
81 Richview Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Edwin Cintron
Seller: Tamika Gagnon
Date: 07/15/24
14 West Summit St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: John C. Pietroniro
Seller: Antonio Turner
Date: 07/10/24
12 Yale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Michael P. Lyncg
Seller: Rosemay E. Larrow
Date: 07/15/24
SOUTHAMPTON
118 Middle Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Nikhil B. Meshram
Seller: Brian D. Slezek
Date: 07/12/24
5 Thomas Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Lydia Dagostino
Seller: Balicki, Kevin E., (Estate)
Date: 07/18/24
64 White Loaf Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Cregg Miller
Seller: Lemire, Helga A., (Estate)
Date: 07/12/24
WARE
37 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kalin E. Deere
Seller: Mia Gurule
Date: 07/09/24
140 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Yvonne Veilleux
Seller: Mhi Propperties LLC
Date: 07/18/24
28 Morse Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Park Otis LLC
Seller: Aaron W. Martell
Date: 07/17/24
58 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Travis Stanger
Seller: John P. Hanley
Date: 07/12/24
8-10 Williams St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: David R. Barry
Seller: Donald B. Gadziala
Date: 07/19/24
WILLIAMSBURG
67 Chesterfield Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Samuel R. Prickett
Seller: Allison Jones
Date: 07/08/24
7 Hatfield Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Lori A. Thurston
Seller: Kenneth M. Chapin
Date: 07/17/24