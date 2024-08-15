The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

612 John Ford Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $459,000

Buyer: Tracy Bombard

Seller: Mark E. Rachmaciej

Date: 07/09/24

BERNARDSTON

77 Hoe Shop Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.

Seller: Kurra, Penny L., (Estate)

Date: 07/18/24

81 Hoe Shop Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.

Seller: Kurra, Penny L., (Estate)

Date: 07/18/24

BUCKLAND

24 Conway St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Annie J. Rubel

Seller: Kimberly Guzewicz

Date: 07/12/24

2151 Route 2

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Lin Chen

Seller: Reo T2021-NR4

Date: 07/15/24

COLRAIN

9 Main Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $319,500

Buyer: Rama A. Davis

Seller: Paul Gatker

Date: 07/18/24

68 Van Nuys Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Taylor Berry

Seller: Rebecca A. Tippens

Date: 07/11/24

CONWAY

39 Pleasant St.

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Joan R. Schwartz

Seller: Linda D. Bettis

Date: 07/15/24

350 Reeds Bridge Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $407,000

Buyer: Mica Agate-Mays

Seller: Peter B. Farber

Date: 07/10/24

DEERFIELD

53 Eastern Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Geoffrey D. Naunheim

Seller: David E. Hayes

Date: 07/15/24

44 King Philip Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Jennifer Chuks-Crabill

Seller: Wells, Roger D., (Estate)

Date: 07/09/24

ERVING

11 West High St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Eliza C. Galaher

Seller: Collins, Frank W., (Estate)

Date: 07/19/24

GREENFIELD

78 Beech St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Adam M. Goldstein

Seller: Jennifer E. Scelsi

Date: 07/19/24

3 Cherry St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $382,500

Buyer: Soham Dhakpa

Seller: Sak Jr., Peter J., (Estate)

Date: 07/11/24

103 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $424,900

Buyer: 103 Conway St. LLC

Seller: Kimball & Kimball LLC

Date: 07/16/24

28 Kenwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Justin B. Nichols

Seller: Joann P. Allan

Date: 07/11/24

11 Madison Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Daina M. Ruback

Seller: Jane M. Kunhardt LT

Date: 07/15/24

106-108 Stone Farm Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $995,000

Buyer: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.

Seller: M. W. Cohn Development LLC

Date: 07/10/24

106-108 Stone Farm Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $328,500

Buyer: Valley Housing Coop Inc.

Seller: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.

Date: 07/10/24

110-112 Stone Farm Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $328,500

Buyer: Valley Housing Coop Inc.

Seller: Valley Community Land Trust Inc.

Date: 07/10/24

HAWLEY

48 West Hawley Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Roy Lewis

Seller: Mkl Rt

Date: 07/09/24

LEVERETT

11 Amherst Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Eric S. Haffey

Seller: Richard W. Ferro

Date: 07/12/24

15 Bull Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Thomas C. Levy

Seller: Graves, Douglas L., (Estate)

Date: 07/09/24

1 Depot Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Max E. Traunstein

Seller: Peter Laznicka

Date: 07/12/24

125 Dudleyville Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Sarah H. Lukens

Seller: Shirley Idelson

Date: 07/11/24

MONTAGUE

10 Davis St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Diego A. Sharon

Seller: Marilyn Squier

Date: 07/15/24

149 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: James D. Gexler

Seller: St. Germain Jr., Fracis, (Estate)

Date: 07/12/24

NORTHFIELD

291 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Brett W. Smith

Date: 07/10/24

81 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Brett W. Smith

Seller: Joshua Lim

Date: 07/10/24

12 Ledge Way

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Sullivan

Seller: Donald K. Nelson

Date: 07/12/24

25 Meadow St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Peter E. Paugh

Seller: Lawrence E. Parker

Date: 07/10/24

18 West Lane

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Martha Stinson

Seller: Marianne Chenoweth

Date: 07/17/24

ORANGE

41 Burrill Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Eric J. Lafountain

Seller: John J. Vescovi

Date: 07/10/24

45 Charles St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Rachel Gorman

Seller: Elaine S. Ivanowski

Date: 07/19/24

204 Packard Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Bryan Melanson

Seller: Wolfe, Cynthia V., (Estate)

Date: 07/15/24

ROWE

127 County Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Edward J. Silva

Seller: Rachael Holbrook

Date: 07/11/24

50 Pond Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $137,700

Buyer: Elizabeth J. Hall

Seller: Sheri A. Kelly

Date: 07/19/24

SHELBURNE

56 Maple St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $569,000

Buyer: Sarah E. Cohen

Seller: Karen K. Pekins

Date: 07/08/24

34 Water St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: 34-36 Water St. LLC

Seller: John E. Madocks

Date: 07/19/24

SHUTESBURY

118 Leonard Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $475,065

Buyer: Mattew R. Jacobson

Seller: Andrea C. Dallas

Date: 07/10/24

WARWICK

293 Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Michaelle L. Desrosiers

Seller: Stephen M. Ruggiero

Date: 07/12/24

840 Orange Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Mandy L. Mallen

Seller: Jay S. Field

Date: 07/09/24

WENDELL

270 Wendell Depot Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Christy Cobbs

Seller: Harjens IRT

Date: 07/19/24

WHATELY

3 Frances Way

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Roland Mandler

Seller: Jeffery Henderson

Date: 07/11/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

42 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Luis D. Avila

Seller: Marisel Olmeda

Date: 07/17/24

84 Campbell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jacob Richburg

Seller: Guy R. Magistri

Date: 07/15/24

112 Farmington Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Paul A. Placanico

Seller: James J. Graham

Date: 07/15/24

54 Kensington St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Kevin Budiyono

Seller: Cennet M. Kilic

Date: 07/09/24

351 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $330,950

Buyer: Garritt L. Diluzio

Seller: Daniel G. Fream

Date: 07/16/24

24 Norman Ter., Ext.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Loan H. Vu

Seller: Elijah L. Naylor

Date: 07/16/24

304 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Patrick W. Regan

Seller: William J. Malone

Date: 07/11/24

43 Stevenson Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $910,000

Buyer: Amina Asvandiveva

Seller: Genady Nemchinsky

Date: 07/15/24

54 Valley St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Erick Montanez

Seller: Zamel N. Al Haron

Date: 07/16/24

BRIMFIELD

21 Echo Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $343,500

Buyer: Scott C. Duncan

Seller: Mosher LT

Date: 07/19/24

83 Sutcliffe Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Dustin D. Willke

Seller: Jacob W. Roche

Date: 07/16/24

142 Wales Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Bryce Mase

Seller: Andrea S. Beaudry

Date: 07/15/24

CHESTER

60 Middlefield Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Michael A. Hauser

Seller: John K. Pease

Date: 07/19/24

CHICOPEE

77 8th Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Luke M. Parker

Seller: Joseph D. Coffey

Date: 07/12/24

1060 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,380,000

Buyer: King Kong Investment LLC

Seller: Pastore Realty LLC

Date: 07/16/24

44 Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $549,900

Buyer: Jose M. Lopez

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/10/24

160 Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Keem LLC

Seller: Hector Perez

Date: 07/18/24

47 Dorrance St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $193,000

Buyer: Wanda Lockett

Seller: Inglis, Donald R., (Estate)

Date: 07/16/24

20 Ellerton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Vitaliy V. Popovichenko

Seller: Reatrey S. Chen

Date: 07/16/24

81 Fairview Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Winderson Cabrera

Seller: Ronald T. Cierpial

Date: 07/18/24

64 Felix St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Maria Velazquez

Seller: David A. Bodman

Date: 07/10/24

37 Harvey St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: John Brault

Seller: Charles R. Boutilier

Date: 07/12/24

13 Keith St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Alberto R. Rivas

Seller: Susan Camacho

Date: 07/19/24

149 Kendall St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Ralph C. Himmelreich Jr. TR

Seller: Himmelreich, Ralph C., (Estate)

Date: 07/18/24

104 Leo Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Cioccolate RT

Seller: Catherine A. Sears

Date: 07/10/24

11 Mountainview St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Good Diggin Real Estate LLC

Seller: Abad Ft

Date: 07/10/24

125 Nonotuck Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: R. J. Santiago Figueroa

Seller: Numeric Capital Investors LLC

Date: 07/19/24

196 Nonotuck Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Anil Prathipati

Seller: Griffin Burke

Date: 07/11/24

14 Perrault St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Karl H. Philemy

Seller: Juan C. Reyes

Date: 07/18/24

49 Pondview Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Michael A. Lavallee

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 07/18/24

314 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $461,000

Buyer: Agnieszka Sulkowska

Seller: Philip A. Laflamme

Date: 07/11/24

64 Stewart St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Ericka G. Carrillo

Seller: Jeanne E. Capistrant FT

Date: 07/12/24

69 Wanda St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Lepage

Seller: Nicole M. August

Date: 07/08/24

118 Woodlawn St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jason Archambault

Seller: McCall, Loretta L., (Estate)

Date: 07/18/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

419 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Cory A. Batista

Seller: Alexander Provoda

Date: 07/12/24

46 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: MJ Real Estate LLC

Seller: Michael A. Panico

Date: 07/09/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 12

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 07/15/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 16

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $398,000

Buyer: Joseph Ngaruiya

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 07/19/24

Farmer Circle, Lot 19

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $398,000

Buyer: Joseph Ngaruiya

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 07/19/24

Happy Acres Lane, Lot 1

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC

Seller: Happy Acres LLC

Date: 07/15/24

20 Hillside Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Chad Ouimette

Seller: Jeremy Koske

Date: 07/16/24

11 Meadow Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Charles Hodgkins

Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC

Date: 07/15/24

17 Shelby Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $682,500

Buyer: Nathan Marshall

Seller: Norman E. Vernadakis

Date: 07/16/24

32 Sturbridge Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $689,900

Buyer: Philip N. Hunt

Seller: Jeffrey B. Rondeau

Date: 07/09/24

147 Tanglewood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Katlyn E. O’Brien

Seller: Anne Marie Dunn Irt

Date: 07/11/24

20 Westernview Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jack O’Brien

Seller: Jon D. Maxwell

Date: 07/12/24

GRANVILLE

95 Cross Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Richard S. Alimberti

Seller: Brian J. Durfey

Date: 07/19/24

HAMPDEN

38 Fernwood Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $287,700

Buyer: Bruce Tetrault

Seller: Lsf10 Master Part TR

Date: 07/16/24

556 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kyle M. Stearns

Seller: Michael Sienkiewicz

Date: 07/08/24

711 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ryan Leal

Seller: Omari H. Murray

Date: 07/10/24

43 Meadow Brook Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Alexander J. Demos

Seller: Dina M. Demos

Date: 07/17/24

HOLLAND

14 Davis Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Hunter R. Boudreau

Seller: Duane Boudreau

Date: 07/19/24

HOLYOKE

4 Burns Way

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Keith E. Salek Walker

Seller: Gary C. Hammer

Date: 07/17/24

132 Cabot St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Petrolin J. Kelly

Seller: Mark R. Larose

Date: 07/19/24

119 Central Park Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $369,061

Buyer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Corrine V. Concotilli

Date: 07/15/24

40 Chapin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $179,138

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Andres Agron

Date: 07/19/24

39 Dillon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Nathan D. Tibbetts

Seller: Kyle R. Gagnon

Date: 07/18/24

31 Erie Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Roberta Carlon

Seller: Sara L. Zahler

Date: 07/12/24

1039 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Linda Huynh

Seller: Ronald P. Theriault

Date: 07/10/24

125 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Roberto Camacho

Seller: Cheryl L. Galazka

Date: 07/10/24

70 Kane Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ny Ne

Seller: Cornelius P. Sullivan

Date: 07/19/24

8 Kennedy Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kelly Thibodeau

Seller: Carroll, William S., (Estate)

Date: 07/16/24

911 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Scott Family Properties

Seller: Michael Krassler

Date: 07/08/24

1895 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Jackeline Torres

Seller: Andrew J. Black

Date: 07/10/24

11 Parkview Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Zachery Deliz

Seller: Moises Deliz

Date: 07/16/24

17 Pheasant Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Denise Sarcharczyk

Seller: Sacharczyk 2006 IRT

Date: 07/12/24

92 Race St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $3,040,000

Buyer: Lighthouse Personalized

Seller: 92 Race Street LLC

Date: 07/18/24

34 Sherwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Paula E. Rice

Seller: Thomas & Jill Baush LT

Date: 07/09/24

31 Sherwood Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Weary Travelers LLC

Seller: Paula E. Rice

Date: 07/08/24

7 Steiger Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Jesse L. Peters

Seller: Barbara A. Dunne

Date: 07/15/24

32 Valley Heights

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Kim Quach

Seller: Melissa S. Stearns

Date: 07/08/24

307 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Abigail L. Bucey

Seller: Wanda V. Shepard

Date: 07/19/24

LONGMEADOW

189 Academy Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Kevin Ryan

Seller: David Bedrosian

Date: 07/19/24

127 Ashford Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,190,000

Buyer: David J. Bryson

Seller: Edward S. Ballis

Date: 07/08/24

53 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Vincenzo Faienza

Seller: Anthony E. Heim

Date: 07/10/24

143 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $456,000

Buyer: Mary McCarthy

Seller: Luiza Templeton

Date: 07/18/24

265 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $542,500

Buyer: Garrett Kissel

Seller: David J. Ehrlich

Date: 07/19/24

57 Fairfield Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $468,000

Buyer: Michael A. Forbes

Seller: William J. Golen

Date: 07/18/24

95 Glenbrook Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Luiza Templeton

Seller: William I. Morey Jr. LT

Date: 07/18/24

21 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Keith S. Raho

Seller: Mark W. Laskowski

Date: 07/10/24

33 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $506,000

Buyer: Clifford G. Heart

Seller: Dolores A. Farrell

Date: 07/19/24

LUDLOW

9 Beachside Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Lisa E. Forest

Seller: Maria J. Vadnais

Date: 07/18/24

1 Brook St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Modifi Homes LLC

Seller: Cgg Nt

Date: 07/19/24

275 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,500

Buyer: Konrad A. Pekala

Seller: Dorota Aldag

Date: 07/10/24

1 Charles St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jeffrey D. Hickerson

Seller: Kyle C. Sorensen

Date: 07/10/24

46 Cislak Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $717,000

Buyer: Michael A. Cust

Seller: Robert J. Gagnon

Date: 07/11/24

99 East Akard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Antonio Vital

Seller: Michelle A. Carner

Date: 07/12/24

Grandview Ave., Lot 432-50

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $501,500

Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Seller: Ludlow Housing Authority

Date: 07/10/24

27 McKinley Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Micaiah Stanczak

Seller: Bibeau, Jean Marie, (Estate)

Date: 07/19/24

35 McKinley Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Jonluc R. Lavoie

Seller: S. & C. Investors LLC

Date: 07/11/24

69 Newbury St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Lynne Vadnais

Seller: Debra C. Alves

Date: 07/17/24

28 Pine Cone Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Sloan

Seller: Morris A. Haney

Date: 07/19/24

79 Shawinigan Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: John Currier

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 07/08/24

Willard Ave., Lot 432-50

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $501,500

Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Seller: Ludlow Housing Authority

Date: 07/10/24

MONSON

40 Crest Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Timothy W. Healy

Seller: Rachel A. Wright

Date: 07/18/24

230 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Earl F. Loranger

Seller: Roland R. Table

Date: 07/10/24

46 Palmer Road, Lot 8

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Carole J. Putz

Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC

Date: 07/10/24

266 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Justa K. Raphino

Seller: Lavallee Ft

Date: 07/17/24

23 Reynolds Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Mary Cavers

Seller: Nicolas Bates

Date: 07/19/24

16 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $699,000

Buyer: Noor Alsalihi

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/16/24

PALMER

33 Arnold St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Seller: Ronald J. Chatel

Date: 07/16/24

111 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $496,000

Buyer: Alexander J. Woytowicz

Seller: Richard J. Corsi

Date: 07/17/24

4086 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Caitlin Smith

Seller: Avet RT

Date: 07/19/24

3020-3026 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $439,900

Buyer: Lba Properties LLC

Seller: Jnb Property Investments Inc.

Date: 07/12/24

43 Mount Dumplin Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Kevin P. Quirk

Seller: Carole J. Putz

Date: 07/08/24

83 Nipmuck St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jacob Roche

Seller: Thomas R. Rudkin

Date: 07/17/24

1411 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: SS Enterprises Inc.

Seller: 1411 NMain LLC

Date: 07/10/24

41-59 North St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Benjamin L. Lawlor

Seller: Benjamin S. Duby

Date: 07/12/24

3020 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Milan Piva

Seller: Daniel Foster

Date: 07/12/24

2022 Quaboag St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael Welch

Seller: Alexander J. Demos

Date: 07/17/24

21 Ruggles Court

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Hengy

Seller: Michael A. Cust

Date: 07/11/24

RUSSELL

48 Timberidge Dr.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Ferrari

Seller: Thomas N. O’Brien

Date: 07/10/24

643 Woodland Way

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Osowski

Seller: James A. Pitoniak

Date: 07/16/24

SPRINGFIELD

2-4 2nd St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Timothy V. Flouton

Seller: Angel M. Santiago

Date: 07/16/24

53-55 Allendale St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Ursula De Gracia

Seller: Johanne T. Theodat

Date: 07/10/24

62 Arden St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Juan C. Cotto

Seller: Jason Braica

Date: 07/09/24

40 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $225,210

Buyer: Acre Hill LLC

Seller: Pathlight Inc.

Date: 07/19/24

42-46 Baldwin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Kaynu Management Group LLC

Seller: Karl P. Baxter

Date: 06/27/24

827 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Muhammad Akbar

Seller: Sarah C. Thomas

Date: 07/10/24

1127 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Family & Developments LLC

Seller: Doreen Rae

Date: 07/17/24

59 Burghardt St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $214,700

Buyer: Zarah Vylonis

Seller: Darren Teale

Date: 07/16/24

96-98 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Aric D. Hincapie

Seller: Victor Bermudez

Date: 07/15/24

24 Capitol Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Patrick H. Ogilvie

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 07/19/24

137 Chalmers St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Natashia Scott

Seller: Erin K. Coughlin

Date: 07/18/24

55 Chalmers St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Katherine M. Taveras

Seller: Christopher E. Collins

Date: 07/19/24

65 Cherokee Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Wesley Blask

Seller: Wendell F. Justice

Date: 07/10/24

19-21 Daniel St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jonathan Abreu

Seller: Jose M. Lopez

Date: 07/10/24

265-271 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: SVL LLC

Seller: Bsc Realty Inc.

Date: 07/11/24

45 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Zalymarie Torres

Seller: Jennifer Velasquez

Date: 07/19/24

45 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Jennifer A. Couture

Seller: Reina Y. Landaverde

Date: 07/08/24

120-122 Firglade Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Marianyelly Rivera-Cruz

Seller: Anthony S. Fusco

Date: 07/19/24

20 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Katharine C. Dias

Seller: Springfield Ventures RT

Date: 07/12/24

5 Flower St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $473,000

Buyer: Rodney Pierrette

Seller: Hassan Echchetouani

Date: 07/18/24

31 Freeman Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $298,700

Buyer: Ronald Jeanty

Seller: Beacon Cornerstone LLC

Date: 07/12/24

195 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Amelya Williamson

Seller: Naples Home Buyers TR

Date: 07/12/24

23 Gatewood Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Carmela R. Hodgdon

Seller: Renee D. Lewis

Date: 07/12/24

78 Hillman St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Svl LLC

Seller: B.S.C. Realty Inc.

Date: 07/11/24

27 Jennings St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $402,000

Buyer: Furnival Nyarko

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 07/15/24

107 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: 107 Kensington Ave. LLC

Seller: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC

Date: 07/15/24

152 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 07/12/24

73 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Xiumei Ye

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 07/12/24

23 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Sanite E. Jean

Seller: Ericka G. Carrillo

Date: 07/17/24

39 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tyraun R. Porter

Seller: Marianyelly R. Cruz

Date: 07/19/24

33 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Tomasa M. Medina

Seller: Oscar Mora

Date: 07/15/24

25 Lively Lane

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Shannon Thorin

Seller: Erin O’Rourke

Date: 07/17/24

86 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: 86 Malden Street RT

Date: 07/11/24

130 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Makieu F. Rhida

Seller: Mhi Properties LLC

Date: 07/10/24

76 Marble St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Keturah R. Lockett

Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Date: 07/10/24

110 Melha Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Maria T. Castro

Seller: Jose J. Salas-Delgado

Date: 07/12/24

35 Merrimac Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: 35 Merrimac LLC

Seller: Mark C. Ryer

Date: 07/19/24

26-28 Narragansett St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Rolando Pagan

Seller: Rafael Carrasquillo

Date: 07/12/24

24 Nelson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ashley Wiggins

Seller: C. Capital LLC

Date: 07/10/24

241 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Springfield College

Seller: Kristin A. Dietz

Date: 07/16/24

100 Penncastle St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Diane Fiorentino

Seller: Bissonnette, Arlene A., (Estate)

Date: 07/17/24

167-169 Pineywoods Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Main & Pineywoods LLC

Seller: Manning Capital LLC

Date: 07/17/24

54 Porter St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Diana Velez

Seller: Shigen Zhu

Date: 07/09/24

8 Putnam St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Doug Dichard

Seller: Yogi Kynard

Date: 07/10/24

156 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lia Ashe-Simmer

Seller: Deepon Realty LLC

Date: 07/19/24

59-61 Sorrento St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Horowitz, Samuel, (Estate)

Date: 07/10/24

35 Spruceland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Emily Le

Seller: Paul A. Jacobs

Date: 07/08/24

44 Squire Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $373,000

Buyer: Denise Salerno

Seller: Barbara Robinson

Date: 07/16/24

1083-1085 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Empire One Investments Inc.

Seller: Mario Santaniello

Date: 07/17/24

1572 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Ganga Sunar

Seller: Kim Nguyen

Date: 07/15/24

35 Thayer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $231,500

Buyer: Brandi J. Cox

Seller: Paul J. Weckle

Date: 07/16/24

408 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Dreampath Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Goucher, Grace W., (Estate)

Date: 07/09/24

494 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sharon D. Gomez

Seller: David Porcello

Date: 07/15/24

57-59 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: 74 Alder Street LLC

Seller: Ching-Chi Lee

Date: 07/10/24

246-262 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,600,000

Buyer: Union Court Apartments LLC

Seller: Illuminati Holdings LLC

Date: 07/19/24

74 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Di&l LLC

Seller: John Toledo

Date: 07/18/24

73 Villa Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Andrea L. Pires Martins

Seller: Julia Polanco

Date: 07/10/24

15 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Cwabs Inc. Series 2007-8

Seller: Ivin Rennix

Date: 07/08/24

33 West Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Zachary Dominique

Seller: Cig 2 LLC

Date: 07/17/24

145 Wheeler Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $314,500

Buyer: Andria Matthews

Seller: Trung T. Vo

Date: 07/18/24

531 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Dano Holding LLC

Seller: Eugene L. Cabrini Realty

Date: 07/15/24

142-144 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Nres LLC

Seller: Yale RT

Date: 07/12/24

SOUTHWICK

32 Bungalow St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Howard M. Newman

Seller: Mackenzie Powers

Date: 07/19/24

110 North Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jesse J. Brawsay

Seller: Rucadaan LLC

Date: 07/15/24

46 Pineywood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Michael Moccio

Seller: Edmund J. Grabowski

Date: 07/16/24

8 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Burt H. Fahy

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 07/10/24

11 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Huiyao Ouyang

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 07/15/24

3 Tree Top Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michael R. Whelihan

Seller: Linda M. Lepore

Date: 07/19/24

219 Vining Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Ouellette

Seller: Daniel T. Veale

Date: 07/08/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

166 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Ashley Investments LLC

Seller: Sypek, Mary F., (Estate)

Date: 07/12/24

186 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Ashley Investments LLC

Seller: Sypek, Mary F., (Estate)

Date: 07/12/24

258 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sarah R. Lapolice

Seller: Labinot Preniqi

Date: 07/08/24

63 Bliss St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Geoffrey P. Galvin

Seller: Koda Penny Realty LLC

Date: 07/09/24

42 Exeter St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Larkspur LLC

Seller: Anthony M. Savino

Date: 07/10/24

134 Hampden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: McKenzie Brothers Realty LLC

Seller: Keybank

Date: 07/15/24

45-47 Janet St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Brian P. St. Amand

Seller: James Lukowiak

Date: 07/16/24

72 Lennys Way

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $659,500

Buyer: Labinot Preniqi

Seller: Kevin M. White

Date: 07/08/24

121 Lincoln St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Daniel G. Tenggren

Seller: Patricia A. Brown

Date: 07/11/24

294 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC

Seller: Gregory Palanjian

Date: 07/12/24

525 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Gail A. Richard

Seller: Tina M. Vanotti

Date: 07/15/24

166 River St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.

Seller: Helen M. Bonneau

Date: 07/10/24

43 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $471,000

Buyer: Jonathon Yee

Seller: Maria F. Rodriguez-Maleck

Date: 07/16/24

87 Valley View Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Victoria Rondinelli

Seller: Donna D. Cauley

Date: 07/19/24

WESTFIELD

4 Bates St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Lisa Santos

Seller: Skyspec LLC

Date: 07/16/24

11 Fawn Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Erik R. Towle

Seller: David H. Bird

Date: 07/09/24

28 Gloria Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Corey J. Fournier

Seller: Donnell F. Humber

Date: 07/12/24

16 Holland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Sophia Bousquet

Date: 07/12/24

178 Joseph Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Sean D. Welch

Seller: Louis J. Scarfo RET

Date: 07/19/24

191 Joseph Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Kyle Lapolice

Seller: Corey J. Fournier

Date: 07/12/24

26 Kellogg St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Cristina Mereneanu

Seller: Rustam Orozaliev

Date: 07/16/24

33 Lynnwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Elaine Collins

Seller: Andri Zhyhanuk

Date: 07/19/24

43 Parker Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Madeline G. Blake

Seller: Grace A. Chlastawa

Date: 07/15/24

29 Radisson Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Matthew Boulanger

Seller: Maksim V. Merenkov

Date: 07/15/24

59 Radisson Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Conor J. Fenton

Seller: Terry Britton

Date: 07/19/24

73 Rogers Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Joshua L. Weaver

Seller: Tyler J. Kozik

Date: 07/15/24

13 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Caio Santiago

Seller: Tm Properties Inc.

Date: 07/11/24

313 Shaker Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Keehan Close

Seller: Jessica L. Wilder

Date: 07/19/24

147 Tannery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Donna Janerico

Seller: Richard H. Stanton Iii Lt

Date: 07/09/24

907 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Erik R. Gaster

Seller: Seane M. Waterbury

Date: 07/15/24

997 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Mary E. Oleksak

Date: 07/12/24

16 Willow Brook Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $576,000

Buyer: Kolleen Jandaczek

Seller: Richard S. Gawron

Date: 07/12/24

WILBRAHAM

9 Briar Cliff Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Erik J. Boucher

Seller: Angelina R. Fiore

Date: 07/16/24

12 Cedar Oak Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Joseph Coffey

Seller: Bettye J. Frederic

Date: 07/12/24

110 Chilson Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Matthew Cox

Seller: Tina Fiore

Date: 07/17/24

28 Eastwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Henry K. Zephir 2022 RET

Date: 07/15/24

691 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $649,000

Buyer: David M. Dorion

Seller: Bradford D. Macpherson

Date: 07/17/24

10 Old Carriage Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Carlos Monroy

Seller: Rahilly FT

Date: 07/18/24

14 Rochford Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $526,000

Buyer: Kenneth R. Labrie

Seller: Denise Salerno

Date: 07/16/24

416 Soule Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $403,000

Buyer: Melih Elcin

Seller: Patrick S. O’Brien

Date: 07/11/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

463 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Babineau

Seller: Annie E. Nelson

Date: 07/12/24

149 Blackberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Urelmaa Tsolmon

Seller: John W. Dickson 2007 TR

Date: 07/17/24

71 Sand Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $784,200

Buyer: Catlin L. Converse Int

Seller: Anne M. Messmer

Date: 07/11/24

BELCHERTOWN

10 Cobb Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $417,500

Buyer: Emily J. Dannen

Seller: Allison E. Dunn

Date: 07/08/24

23 Segur Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: John Pyne

Seller: Randall W. Prescott

Date: 07/12/24

39 Segur Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Marcus Davis

Seller: Bernd F. Schliemann

Date: 07/12/24

CHESTERFIELD

33 Farmhouse Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Matthew St Louis

Seller: Linda A. Udall

Date: 07/12/24

583 Main Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Noel N. Morris

Seller: Jason Soukup

Date: 07/09/24

653 Main Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: John R. Treworgy

Seller: Kerry M. Jackson

Date: 07/19/24

189 Sugar Hill Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Collin Preftakes

Seller: Raymond Lequin

Date: 07/10/24

EASTHAMPTON

3 Adams St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jumana Jaloudi

Seller: Hans W. Dalhaus

Date: 07/17/24

10 Emily Lane

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $548,100

Buyer: Mitchell Hubbard

Seller: Gregory C. Tudryn LT

Date: 07/11/24

31 Florence Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Dorina Bajrami

Seller: Carrie F. Bither

Date: 07/09/24

2 Matthew Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Travis P. Maider

Seller: Jean C. Richardson

Date: 07/16/24

142 Parsons St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Wish Granted Realty LLC

Seller: Molly M. Ronan

Date: 07/15/24

38 Peloquin Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Hariharan Gopalakrishanan

Seller: Dennis J. Meehan

Date: 07/18/24

51 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $384,000

Buyer: Elin A. O’Hara

Seller: Magali Schoulguine

Date: 07/12/24

Pomeroy St., Lot 12

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: David A. Hardy Contract LLC

Seller: Cykowski RET FT

Date: 07/19/24

14 Pomeroy St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Marcus Tenesaca

Seller: Russell & Deborah Lent LT

Date: 07/08/24

12 Sheffield Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kyle Gagnon

Seller: Bonnie L. Katusich

Date: 07/19/24

GOSHEN

41 Dresser Hill Road

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Jacquelyn Mascher

Seller: Stephanie M. Whie

Date: 07/15/24

1 Hemlock St.

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Adrianne Wurzl

Seller: Deborah M. Leonas

Date: 07/11/24

27 Pond Hill Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: David Fradkin

Seller: Chiminello RET

Date: 07/12/24

16 Washington Road S

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Alisa Wagman

Seller: Penny Moore TR

Date: 07/09/24

GRANBY

562 East State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Targayen RT

Seller: Andrea D. Marceay

Date: 07/08/24

114 Maximilian Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $870,000

Buyer: Daniel A. Haynes

Seller: Radu Vlas

Date: 07/08/24

HADLEY

Bay Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Bradley Kobylarz

Seller: David E. Krock

Date: 07/09/24

1 Cemetery Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Arthur W. Dahowski

Seller: Novak, Brenda L., (Estate)

Date: 07/09/24

100 Chmura Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Bradley Kobylarz

Seller: David E. Krock

Date: 07/09/24

5 Colony Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $1,024,299

Buyer: Urvi Morrison

Seller: Bercume Contruction LLC

Date: 07/17/24

HATFIELD

55 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Wickles

Seller: Leslie & K. Labarge FT

Date: 07/12/24

186 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: John S. Henderson-Adams

Seller: Martin W. Holich

Date: 07/10/24

73 Plain Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: Peter Fazekas

Seller: Pushkin, Barbarra A., (Estate)

Date: 07/08/24

NORTHAMPTON

23 Cahillane Ter.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Steven Luzi

Seller: Matthew Motamed

Date: 07/12/24

68 Hillcrest Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $739,000

Buyer: Melinda M. Mason

Seller: Lydia Sarro

Date: 07/10/24

156 Grove St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $358,500

Buyer: Catherine Potak

Seller: Kris Baker

Date: 07/15/24

224-228 Main St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: MJ Homes LLC

Seller: Naples Home Buyers TR

Date: 07/15/24

61 Milton St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $739,000

Buyer: Caitlin Duffy

Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Date: 07/16/24

64 North St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $684,000

Buyer: Steven Garelick

Seller: New England Remodeling

Date: 07/16/24

68 North Main St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Catherine Hodes

Seller: Gordon R. Luce

Date: 07/08/24

Northern Ave., Lot 1

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Stacy R. Ashton

Seller: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Date: 07/19/24

281 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $725,470

Buyer: Wmass Prospect LLC

Seller: Vijay Prashad

Date: 07/12/24

70 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $561,000

Buyer: Emma Bresnan

Seller: Johnsn, Willard M., (Estate)

Date: 07/11/24

957 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Francis J. Ladouceur

Seller: Michael D. Brooks

Date: 07/08/24

1089 Westhampton Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Brent Richter

Seller: Mineral Hills NT

Date: 07/11/24

41 Williams St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,675,000

Buyer: Ampersand Sprout LLC

Seller: Williams St. Land Trust

Date: 07/09/24

PELHAM

17 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Scott Tencza

Seller: Louise M. MacDonald

Date: 07/19/24

213 North Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Rachel Figurasmith

Seller: Pamela C. Victor

Date: 07/18/24

SOUTH HADLEY

6 Eagle Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Arthur C. Cataw

Seller: Ea Duperier Declaration

Date: 07/15/24

61 Ferry St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Matthew H. Giordano

Seller: Sharon K. Scott

Date: 07/19/24

48 Hillside Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $463,500

Buyer: Lesli O’Connell

Seller: Lisa M. Morrin

Date: 07/10/24

175 Lathrop St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Katherine Putnam

Seller: Casey Berger

Date: 07/15/24

5 Linden Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jonathan Couture

Seller: James Woolley

Date: 07/18/24

8 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Bach

Seller: Marlene Bach

Date: 07/15/24

273 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Diana K. Rogers

Seller: Neal Teague

Date: 07/10/24

19 Priestly Farms Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $482,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Michael Schaeffer

Date: 07/11/24

81 Richview Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Edwin Cintron

Seller: Tamika Gagnon

Date: 07/15/24

14 West Summit St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: John C. Pietroniro

Seller: Antonio Turner

Date: 07/10/24

12 Yale St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Michael P. Lyncg

Seller: Rosemay E. Larrow

Date: 07/15/24

SOUTHAMPTON

118 Middle Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Nikhil B. Meshram

Seller: Brian D. Slezek

Date: 07/12/24

5 Thomas Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Lydia Dagostino

Seller: Balicki, Kevin E., (Estate)

Date: 07/18/24

64 White Loaf Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Cregg Miller

Seller: Lemire, Helga A., (Estate)

Date: 07/12/24

WARE

37 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kalin E. Deere

Seller: Mia Gurule

Date: 07/09/24

140 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Yvonne Veilleux

Seller: Mhi Propperties LLC

Date: 07/18/24

28 Morse Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Park Otis LLC

Seller: Aaron W. Martell

Date: 07/17/24

58 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Travis Stanger

Seller: John P. Hanley

Date: 07/12/24

8-10 Williams St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: David R. Barry

Seller: Donald B. Gadziala

Date: 07/19/24

WILLIAMSBURG

67 Chesterfield Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Samuel R. Prickett

Seller: Allison Jones

Date: 07/08/24

7 Hatfield Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Lori A. Thurston

Seller: Kenneth M. Chapin

Date: 07/17/24