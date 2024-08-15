Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.

HOLYOKE

Big Red Excavation

146 Bathrick Road

Brandon Cavanaugh

Big Red Excavation

14 Ross Road

Daniel Cavanaugh

Brooksy Landscaping

85 Meadowbrook Road

Tylor Brooks

City Pizza

420 High St.

G28 Food LLC

El Rincon Boricua Restaurant

216 Lyman St.

Virgen Lopez

Pretzelmaker #1

50 Holyoke St.

Rajat Ghosh

Pretzelmaker #2

50 Holyoke St.

Rajat Ghosh

Scrambowled

112 High St.

Yamil Canales

PITTSFIELD

Best Western Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites

1350 West Housatonic St.

Sita Inc.

Carlson Home Services

26 Newell St.

Erik Carlson

Dosier Jiu Jitsu

1625 East St.

Dosier Jiu Jitsu LLC

Dubey Technologies

82 Wendell Ave.

American Business Solutions Inc.

Franky’s

1220 North St.

Franky’s LLC

Haddad Collision Center

40 Downing Parkway

Haddad Motor Group Inc.

I&C Systems Engineering Inc.

82 Wendell Ave.

LaBonty Engineering Inc.

Michael Lavin Flower Photography

252 Elm St.

Michael Lavin Flower

MJF Distributing

16 Ridge Ave.

Mark Ferdyn

MR Barbers

317 North Street

Richard Carnevale Jr., Matthew Ketchum

Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility

1000 North St.

Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.

Pittsfield Lawn Care

12 Curtin Ave.

Timothy Bak

Pure & Wholesome Distributors

146 East New Lenox Road

Tammy Cracolici

The Purse Lady

48 Reed St.

Michelle Peoples

Semiconductor Production Systems America

82 Wendell Ave., #100

Kirke Marsh

Smart Solutions Consulting

82 Wendell Ave.

Walter Rijneveld

The UPS Store

180 Elm St.

Richard George Jr.

Valley West Mortgage

82 Wendell Ave.

Valley West Corp.

Wander

34 Depot St.

Everybody Loves Hospitality LLC

Zucco’s Family Restaurant

451 Dalton Ave.

Elizabeth Zucco

SOUTH HADLEY

Accelerated IT Inc.

650 New Ludlow Road, Unit 2

Accelerated IT Inc.

Laurie’s Charcuterie

51 Laurie Ave.

Laurie’s Charcuterie

Luxe Salon & Beauty Bar

351 Newton St.

Brianna Rehm

SOUTHWICK

Buildquest LLC

110 Mort Vining Road

Matthew Gomes

Fancy Bagels

587 College Highway

Anthony DeGrandi

Like New Auto Detailing

17 Charles Johnson Road

Robert Barnes Jr.

Luminary Pathway

110 Mort Vining Road

Jessica Gomes

Voitkan LLC

176 College Highway

Vitaliy Kuznetso

WESTFIELD

Boise Cascade LLC

33 Fowler St. Ext.

John MacLeod

Brodeur McGan P.C.

815 North Road

Lisa Brodeur McGan

Focused Growth Counseling

189 Springfield Road

Peter Charland

For K-9s & Felines LLC

45 Southwick Road

For K-9s & Felines LLC

Frosted Peaks Bakery

172 Highland Ave.

Lisa Kriesak

Hidden Lens Photography

135 Rider Road

Nathan Lococo, Tiffany Lococo

Kosinski Farms

336 Russellville Road

Gene Kosinski

KS Solutions

12 Dubois St.

Kenneth Stomski Jr.

Nicole Wzorek Designs

76 Court St.

Nicole Wzorek

Union Mart

420 Union St.

Union Mart Liquor Inc.

Vast Energy Services

210 Munger Hill Road

Joseph Vaschak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Balise Kia

635 Riverdale St.

Balise Kia

Baron Auto Sales

195 River St.

Baron Auto Sales

Central Chevrolet Inc.

811 Memorial Ave.

Central Chevrolet Inc.

Line Eco-Cleaning

43 Colony Road, Unit 1A

Line Eco-Cleaning

Nescor

148 Doty Circle

North East Specialty Corp.

Pacto de Vida Internacional

209 Rogers Ave.

Pacto de Vida Internacional

RB Online Mercantile

318 Woodmont St.

RB Online Mercantile

The Snack Shack

125 Capiral Dr.

KEC Properties LLC