Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.
HOLYOKE
Big Red Excavation
146 Bathrick Road
Brandon Cavanaugh
Big Red Excavation
14 Ross Road
Daniel Cavanaugh
Brooksy Landscaping
85 Meadowbrook Road
Tylor Brooks
City Pizza
420 High St.
G28 Food LLC
El Rincon Boricua Restaurant
216 Lyman St.
Virgen Lopez
Pretzelmaker #1
50 Holyoke St.
Rajat Ghosh
Pretzelmaker #2
50 Holyoke St.
Rajat Ghosh
Scrambowled
112 High St.
Yamil Canales
PITTSFIELD
Best Western Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites
1350 West Housatonic St.
Sita Inc.
Carlson Home Services
26 Newell St.
Erik Carlson
Dosier Jiu Jitsu
1625 East St.
Dosier Jiu Jitsu LLC
Dubey Technologies
82 Wendell Ave.
American Business Solutions Inc.
Franky’s
1220 North St.
Franky’s LLC
Haddad Collision Center
40 Downing Parkway
Haddad Motor Group Inc.
I&C Systems Engineering Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
LaBonty Engineering Inc.
Michael Lavin Flower Photography
252 Elm St.
Michael Lavin Flower
MJF Distributing
16 Ridge Ave.
Mark Ferdyn
MR Barbers
317 North Street
Richard Carnevale Jr., Matthew Ketchum
Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility
1000 North St.
Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.
Pittsfield Lawn Care
12 Curtin Ave.
Timothy Bak
Pure & Wholesome Distributors
146 East New Lenox Road
Tammy Cracolici
The Purse Lady
48 Reed St.
Michelle Peoples
Semiconductor Production Systems America
82 Wendell Ave., #100
Kirke Marsh
Smart Solutions Consulting
82 Wendell Ave.
Walter Rijneveld
The UPS Store
180 Elm St.
Richard George Jr.
Valley West Mortgage
82 Wendell Ave.
Valley West Corp.
Wander
34 Depot St.
Everybody Loves Hospitality LLC
Zucco’s Family Restaurant
451 Dalton Ave.
Elizabeth Zucco
SOUTH HADLEY
Accelerated IT Inc.
650 New Ludlow Road, Unit 2
Accelerated IT Inc.
Laurie’s Charcuterie
51 Laurie Ave.
Laurie’s Charcuterie
Luxe Salon & Beauty Bar
351 Newton St.
Brianna Rehm
SOUTHWICK
Buildquest LLC
110 Mort Vining Road
Matthew Gomes
Fancy Bagels
587 College Highway
Anthony DeGrandi
Like New Auto Detailing
17 Charles Johnson Road
Robert Barnes Jr.
Luminary Pathway
110 Mort Vining Road
Jessica Gomes
Voitkan LLC
176 College Highway
Vitaliy Kuznetso
WESTFIELD
Boise Cascade LLC
33 Fowler St. Ext.
John MacLeod
Brodeur McGan P.C.
815 North Road
Lisa Brodeur McGan
Focused Growth Counseling
189 Springfield Road
Peter Charland
For K-9s & Felines LLC
45 Southwick Road
For K-9s & Felines LLC
Frosted Peaks Bakery
172 Highland Ave.
Lisa Kriesak
Hidden Lens Photography
135 Rider Road
Nathan Lococo, Tiffany Lococo
Kosinski Farms
336 Russellville Road
Gene Kosinski
KS Solutions
12 Dubois St.
Kenneth Stomski Jr.
Nicole Wzorek Designs
76 Court St.
Nicole Wzorek
Union Mart
420 Union St.
Union Mart Liquor Inc.
Vast Energy Services
210 Munger Hill Road
Joseph Vaschak
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Balise Kia
635 Riverdale St.
Balise Kia
Baron Auto Sales
195 River St.
Baron Auto Sales
Central Chevrolet Inc.
811 Memorial Ave.
Central Chevrolet Inc.
Line Eco-Cleaning
43 Colony Road, Unit 1A
Line Eco-Cleaning
Nescor
148 Doty Circle
North East Specialty Corp.
Pacto de Vida Internacional
209 Rogers Ave.
Pacto de Vida Internacional
RB Online Mercantile
318 Woodmont St.
RB Online Mercantile
The Snack Shack
125 Capiral Dr.
KEC Properties LLC