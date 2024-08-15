DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2024.

HOLYOKE

Big Red Excavation
146 Bathrick Road
Brandon Cavanaugh

Big Red Excavation
14 Ross Road
Daniel Cavanaugh

Brooksy Landscaping
85 Meadowbrook Road
Tylor Brooks

City Pizza
420 High St.
G28 Food LLC

El Rincon Boricua Restaurant
216 Lyman St.
Virgen Lopez

Pretzelmaker #1
50 Holyoke St.
Rajat Ghosh

Pretzelmaker #2
50 Holyoke St.
Rajat Ghosh

Scrambowled
112 High St.
Yamil Canales

PITTSFIELD

Best Western Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites
1350 West Housatonic St.
Sita Inc.

Carlson Home Services
26 Newell St.
Erik Carlson

Dosier Jiu Jitsu
1625 East St.
Dosier Jiu Jitsu LLC

Dubey Technologies
82 Wendell Ave.
American Business Solutions Inc.

Franky’s
1220 North St.
Franky’s LLC

Haddad Collision Center
40 Downing Parkway
Haddad Motor Group Inc.

I&C Systems Engineering Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
LaBonty Engineering Inc.

Michael Lavin Flower Photography
252 Elm St.
Michael Lavin Flower

MJF Distributing
16 Ridge Ave.
Mark Ferdyn

MR Barbers
317 North Street
Richard Carnevale Jr., Matthew Ketchum

Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility
1000 North St.
Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.

Pittsfield Lawn Care
12 Curtin Ave.
Timothy Bak

Pure & Wholesome Distributors
146 East New Lenox Road
Tammy Cracolici

The Purse Lady
48 Reed St.
Michelle Peoples

Semiconductor Production Systems America
82 Wendell Ave., #100
Kirke Marsh

Smart Solutions Consulting
82 Wendell Ave.
Walter Rijneveld

The UPS Store
180 Elm St.
Richard George Jr.

Valley West Mortgage
82 Wendell Ave.
Valley West Corp.

Wander
34 Depot St.
Everybody Loves Hospitality LLC

Zucco’s Family Restaurant
451 Dalton Ave.
Elizabeth Zucco

SOUTH HADLEY

Accelerated IT Inc.
650 New Ludlow Road, Unit 2
Accelerated IT Inc.

Laurie’s Charcuterie
51 Laurie Ave.
Laurie’s Charcuterie

Luxe Salon & Beauty Bar
351 Newton St.
Brianna Rehm

SOUTHWICK

Buildquest LLC
110 Mort Vining Road
Matthew Gomes

Fancy Bagels
587 College Highway
Anthony DeGrandi

Like New Auto Detailing
17 Charles Johnson Road
Robert Barnes Jr.

Luminary Pathway
110 Mort Vining Road
Jessica Gomes

Voitkan LLC
176 College Highway
Vitaliy Kuznetso

WESTFIELD

Boise Cascade LLC
33 Fowler St. Ext.
John MacLeod

Brodeur McGan P.C.
815 North Road
Lisa Brodeur McGan

Focused Growth Counseling
189 Springfield Road
Peter Charland

For K-9s & Felines LLC
45 Southwick Road
For K-9s & Felines LLC

Frosted Peaks Bakery
172 Highland Ave.
Lisa Kriesak

Hidden Lens Photography
135 Rider Road
Nathan Lococo, Tiffany Lococo

Kosinski Farms
336 Russellville Road
Gene Kosinski

KS Solutions
12 Dubois St.
Kenneth Stomski Jr.

Nicole Wzorek Designs
76 Court St.
Nicole Wzorek

Union Mart
420 Union St.
Union Mart Liquor Inc.

Vast Energy Services
210 Munger Hill Road
Joseph Vaschak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Balise Kia
635 Riverdale St.
Balise Kia

Baron Auto Sales
195 River St.
Baron Auto Sales

Central Chevrolet Inc.
811 Memorial Ave.
Central Chevrolet Inc.

Line Eco-Cleaning
43 Colony Road, Unit 1A
Line Eco-Cleaning

Nescor
148 Doty Circle
North East Specialty Corp.

Pacto de Vida Internacional
209 Rogers Ave.
Pacto de Vida Internacional

RB Online Mercantile
318 Woodmont St.
RB Online Mercantile

The Snack Shack
125 Capiral Dr.
KEC Properties LLC

