Bay Path University Ranked Fourth for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked fourth in the 2022-23 Social Mobility category by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.

“We are pleased to have moved up 22 spots, from 26 to number 4, in this ranking,” Bay Path President Sandra Doran said. “Our efforts in this area supports the mission and vision of our university, which is to provide our students with the knowledge, voice, and confidence to succeed in their chosen career in life, and, in doing so, impact their future, and also the well-being of their families and communities.”

U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with helpful data and information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility, and graduate indebtedness.

“For nearly 40 years, the Best Colleges methodology has continuously evolved to reflect changes in the higher-education landscape and the interests of prospective students,” said Kim Castro, the magazine’s editor and chief content officer. “Guiding that evolution is U.S. News’ mission of providing useful data and information to help with one of life’s biggest decisions.”

The social-mobility rankings are calculated by assessing the six-year graduation rates of students who received federal Pell Grants compared with the graduation rate of other students. Those grant recipients generally come from households with annual incomes under $50,000.

Bay Path has long been committed to fostering an environment that is supportive and inclusive, reflecting the diversity of its students. For the 2022 incoming fall class of traditional students, 50% were the first in their family to attend college, and 47% were diverse. The university offers numerous scholarship opportunities, as well as academic assistance and other supports, such as the ALLI program, which helps young women transition from high school to their first year as a university student, and an extensive peer-tutoring support system.