The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

451 Center St.

$45,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on existing cell tower

James Legrand

3 Muzzy St.

$3,875 — Roofing

Republic Services

845 Burnett Road

$205,995 — Roofing

LEE

Travis Cabral, Rian Dowd

165-1 Water St.

$34,000 — Fix up barn to turn into automotive repair shop

The Cohen Group, LLC

10 Railroad St.

$1,000 — Demolish interior, remove interior wall and ceiling cover, remove bar

LENOX

490 Pittsfield Road, LLC

490 Pittsfield Road

$87,000 — Change Mascots bar layout into deli and retail space

SPRINGFIELD

Ali Syed Bakhtiar Ali, Nasir Awan

762 Boston Road

$8,000 — Alter restroom for accessible compliance and repair delivery ramp railings in vacant restaurant

City of Springfield

15 Catharine St.

$20,000 — Demolish block partition walls to combine two classrooms into one and relocate sink; turn 36 classrooms into 18 at Early Childhood Education Center

The Colvest Group

1340 Boston Road

$10,300 — Install fire-alarm system

Eastco Realty

30 Magaziner Place

$53,000 — Install six windows to front and side of building at Enfield Enterprises Inc.

Jijay Gaddam

1410 Carew St.

$13,500 — Convert two rooms into new hygiene rooms at 7 Hills Dental

Realted Management

115 Dwight St.

$3,371 — Replace fire-alarm panel

Sims Enterprises, LLC

1201 Parker St.

$230,000 — Alter tenant space for Family Dollar

Springfield Tower Square

1500 Main St.

$30,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three roof-mounted antennas and three remote radio heads