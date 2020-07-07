Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
451 Center St.
$45,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on existing cell tower
James Legrand
3 Muzzy St.
$3,875 — Roofing
Republic Services
845 Burnett Road
$205,995 — Roofing
LEE
Travis Cabral, Rian Dowd
165-1 Water St.
$34,000 — Fix up barn to turn into automotive repair shop
The Cohen Group, LLC
10 Railroad St.
$1,000 — Demolish interior, remove interior wall and ceiling cover, remove bar
LENOX
490 Pittsfield Road, LLC
490 Pittsfield Road
$87,000 — Change Mascots bar layout into deli and retail space
SPRINGFIELD
Ali Syed Bakhtiar Ali, Nasir Awan
762 Boston Road
$8,000 — Alter restroom for accessible compliance and repair delivery ramp railings in vacant restaurant
City of Springfield
15 Catharine St.
$20,000 — Demolish block partition walls to combine two classrooms into one and relocate sink; turn 36 classrooms into 18 at Early Childhood Education Center
The Colvest Group
1340 Boston Road
$10,300 — Install fire-alarm system
Eastco Realty
30 Magaziner Place
$53,000 — Install six windows to front and side of building at Enfield Enterprises Inc.
Jijay Gaddam
1410 Carew St.
$13,500 — Convert two rooms into new hygiene rooms at 7 Hills Dental
Realted Management
115 Dwight St.
$3,371 — Replace fire-alarm panel
Sims Enterprises, LLC
1201 Parker St.
$230,000 — Alter tenant space for Family Dollar
Springfield Tower Square
1500 Main St.
$30,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three roof-mounted antennas and three remote radio heads