Top Page Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 32

The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
451 Center St.
$45,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on existing cell tower

James Legrand
3 Muzzy St.
$3,875 — Roofing

Republic Services
845 Burnett Road
$205,995 — Roofing

LEE

Travis Cabral, Rian Dowd
165-1 Water St.
$34,000 — Fix up barn to turn into automotive repair shop

The Cohen Group, LLC
10 Railroad St.
$1,000 — Demolish interior, remove interior wall and ceiling cover, remove bar

LENOX

490 Pittsfield Road, LLC
490 Pittsfield Road
$87,000 — Change Mascots bar layout into deli and retail space

SPRINGFIELD

Ali Syed Bakhtiar Ali, Nasir Awan
762 Boston Road
$8,000 — Alter restroom for accessible compliance and repair delivery ramp railings in vacant restaurant

City of Springfield
15 Catharine St.
$20,000 — Demolish block partition walls to combine two classrooms into one and relocate sink; turn 36 classrooms into 18 at Early Childhood Education Center

The Colvest Group
1340 Boston Road
$10,300 — Install fire-alarm system

Eastco Realty
30 Magaziner Place
$53,000 — Install six windows to front and side of building at Enfield Enterprises Inc.

Jijay Gaddam
1410 Carew St.
$13,500 — Convert two rooms into new hygiene rooms at 7 Hills Dental

Realted Management
115 Dwight St.
$3,371 — Replace fire-alarm panel

Sims Enterprises, LLC
1201 Parker St.
$230,000 — Alter tenant space for Family Dollar

Springfield Tower Square
1500 Main St.
$30,000 — AT&T to remove and replace three roof-mounted antennas and three remote radio heads

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By