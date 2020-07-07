The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Taifa Foundation Inc., 1981 Memorial Dr., Suite 201, Chicopee, MA 01020. Joseph N. Kariuki, 245 Senator St., Springfield, MA 01129. We bring together, Kenyan diverse communities without regard to tribal, ethnic, political, or religious backgrounds and empower them to build a great future in western Massachusetts and beyond while maintaining and promoting our rich and diverse culture.

ZB Consulting Inc., 161 Hampden St., Apt 1L, Chicopee, MA 01013. Ashley M. Martinez, same. Provide holistic, client-centered representation to indigent persons in civil and criminal matters.

GRANBY

The Friends of Granby’s Parks and Recreation, 152 Harris St., Granby, MA 01033. Louis M. Barry, same. Support and improve the town of Granby parks and the recreation programs.

HADLEY

The Coop Education Integrity Board Inc., 105 Honey Pot Road, Hadley, MA 01035. Patrick John Leighton, same. To promote and fund the development and dissemination of a pre- K-12, three-dimensional model of curriculum, instruction, assessment, teaching, and learning in which learning outcomes are organized into the three categories of transferable concepts, specific content information, and kinesthetic/intellectual skills and processes.

HOLYOKE

Starzwireless Inc., 48 Holy Family Road, Apt 116, Holyoke, MA 01040. Boris Mordukhaev, same. A store that repairs electronic devices.

PITTSFIELD

Tamarack Equipment Sales Inc., 850 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Daniel P. Burke, 845 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Used car dealership.

SOUTHAMPTON

US Cannabis Corp., 111 Strong Road, Southampton, MA 01073. Michael Jaeger, same. Apply for cultivation license with CCC.

SPRINGFIELD

Pioneer Valley House of Labor Inc., 640 Page Blvd., Springfield, MA 01104. Michael Harazmus, 36 Mason Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. The purchase, construction, lease and/or maintenance of a building or portion thereof for the use, occupation and management of Western Mass. labor organizations affiliated now and hereafter with the Western Massachusetts area labor federation.

R R Enterprise Inc., 121 Albemarle St., Springfield, MA 01109. Ronald Ruell, same. Paper sales recycle.

SPP Investments Inc., 25 Chesterfield Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Mike Lemelin, same. Own, rent, and manage real estate.

T Transportation Inc., 170 Switzer Ave., Springfield, MA 01109. Andriy Tanchev, same. Transportation.

W.W. Hispanic American Wrestling Alliance Corporation, 62 Governor St., Springfield, MA 01104. Guillermo R. Negron, same. Entertainment, sports events, and music concerts.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Sprintway Trans Inc., 51 Wistaria St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Dimitar Dimitrov, same. Trucking.

Through Ebony’s Eyes LLC, 900 Riverdale St., #116, West Springfield, MA 01089. Larshell Curley, 40 Hawthorne St., Springfield, MA 01105. Provide scholarship and financial aid support to young people pursuing post-secondary education.

WESTFIELD

Pioneer Valley Pt & Sport Rehab Inc., 20 Hunters Slope, Westfield, MA 01085. Anatoliy Pavlyuk, same. Physical therapy & sports rehabilitation services.

Road Mass Transportation Corp., 50 Medeiros Way, Westfield, MA 01085. Dale Unsderfer, 48 Sunset Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Trucking business.

WESTHAMPTON

Quotient Education Inc., 75 Montague Road, Westhampton, MA 01027. Andrew M. Hilnbrand, same. Tutoring and test preparation service.