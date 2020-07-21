The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

40-50 Main St., LLC

46 Main St.

$12,380 — Bathroom renovation, sheetrock and wall repair

Audrey Samek

555 Belchertown Road

$122,300 — Remodel existing structure, build greenhouse

LEE

The Cohen Group, LLC

63 Main St.

$13,000 — Roofing

The Cohen Group, LLC

10 Railroad St.

$98,000 — Interior renovation of Moe’s Tavern

Town of Lee

300 Greylock St.

$8,383 — Install 16 fire-alarm door holders on hallway doors in elementary school

LENOX

Boston University

45 West St.

$182,364 — Roofing

PRG, LLC

55 Pittsfield Road

$7,550 — Relocate and add sprinklers

Trinity Church

88 Walker St.

$70,195 — Roofing and gutters

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield

1840 Roosevelt Ave.

$8,000 — Saw cut exterior wall of boiler room to install new service door at Central High School

Mental Health Assoc.

995 Worthington St.

$90,000 — Repair exterior brick facade

NEPM

44 Hampden St.

$1,340 — Repair broken and chipped concrete on overhead beam above entrance of WGBY

John Sakma

1048 Wilbraham Road

$3,000 — Repair Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant damaged by car accident

Willow State, LLC

135 State St.

$3,037 — Install fire-alarm system

Willow State, LLC

135 State St.

$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system on second floor

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423 Main St.

$186,400 — Bathroom renovations in Rich Hall