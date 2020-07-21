Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
40-50 Main St., LLC
46 Main St.
$12,380 — Bathroom renovation, sheetrock and wall repair
Audrey Samek
555 Belchertown Road
$122,300 — Remodel existing structure, build greenhouse
LEE
The Cohen Group, LLC
63 Main St.
$13,000 — Roofing
The Cohen Group, LLC
10 Railroad St.
$98,000 — Interior renovation of Moe’s Tavern
Town of Lee
300 Greylock St.
$8,383 — Install 16 fire-alarm door holders on hallway doors in elementary school
LENOX
Boston University
45 West St.
$182,364 — Roofing
PRG, LLC
55 Pittsfield Road
$7,550 — Relocate and add sprinklers
Trinity Church
88 Walker St.
$70,195 — Roofing and gutters
SPRINGFIELD
City of Springfield
1840 Roosevelt Ave.
$8,000 — Saw cut exterior wall of boiler room to install new service door at Central High School
Mental Health Assoc.
995 Worthington St.
$90,000 — Repair exterior brick facade
NEPM
44 Hampden St.
$1,340 — Repair broken and chipped concrete on overhead beam above entrance of WGBY
John Sakma
1048 Wilbraham Road
$3,000 — Repair Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant damaged by car accident
Willow State, LLC
135 State St.
$3,037 — Install fire-alarm system
Willow State, LLC
135 State St.
$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system on second floor
WILBRAHAM
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423 Main St.
$186,400 — Bathroom renovations in Rich Hall