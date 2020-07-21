Top Page Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

40-50 Main St., LLC
46 Main St.
$12,380 — Bathroom renovation, sheetrock and wall repair

Audrey Samek
555 Belchertown Road
$122,300 — Remodel existing structure, build greenhouse

LEE

The Cohen Group, LLC
63 Main St.
$13,000 — Roofing

The Cohen Group, LLC
10 Railroad St.
$98,000 — Interior renovation of Moe’s Tavern

Town of Lee
300 Greylock St.
$8,383 — Install 16 fire-alarm door holders on hallway doors in elementary school

LENOX

Boston University
45 West St.
$182,364 — Roofing

PRG, LLC
55 Pittsfield Road
$7,550 — Relocate and add sprinklers

Trinity Church
88 Walker St.
$70,195 — Roofing and gutters

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield
1840 Roosevelt Ave.
$8,000 — Saw cut exterior wall of boiler room to install new service door at Central High School

Mental Health Assoc.
995 Worthington St.
$90,000 — Repair exterior brick facade

NEPM
44 Hampden St.
$1,340 — Repair broken and chipped concrete on overhead beam above entrance of WGBY

John Sakma
1048 Wilbraham Road
$3,000 — Repair Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant damaged by car accident

Willow State, LLC
135 State St.
$3,037 — Install fire-alarm system

Willow State, LLC
135 State St.
$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system on second floor

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423 Main St.
$186,400 — Bathroom renovations in Rich Hall

