The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Berkshire Retail-C, LLC

185 Exchange St.

$5,240 — Install fire alarm in Rent-A-Center space

Shawinigan Drive, LLC

645 Shawinigan Dr.

$25,000 — T-Mobile to remove three antennas and three TTAs, install three antennas and three remote radio units, and associated cables and hardware

NORTHAMPTON

57 Main Street, LLC

57-59 Main St.

$85,000 — Renovate facade, kitchen renovation, demolish second-floor porch

Axl, LLC

41 Strong Ave.

$5,000 — Demolish interior of existing restaurant in preparation for future buildout

City of Northampton

212 Main St.

$49,081 — Structural repair to elevator shaft in municipal building

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

10 Hawley St.

$113,650 — Renovate rectory, detatched garage, and social center

Smith College

22 Paradise Road

$45,000 — Porch repair

Village Hill Road, LLC

35 Village Hill Road

$43,000 — Install rooftop solar panels

LEE

Lee Bank

102 West Park St.

$6,756 — Install fire-alarm system

LENOX

Overlee Property Holdings, LLC

65 Church St.

$1,074 — Re-pipe wet chemical fire-suppression system to cover changed appliances

PITTSFIELD

Berkshiretown, LLC

176 Columbus Ave.

$238,761 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

874 North St.

$88,000 — Roofing

Christopher Connell

9 Dalton Ave.

$24,000 — Install fire-alarm system

John M. Nolan Revocable Trust

40 Bartlett Ave.

$24,458 — Insulation

Keypoint Partners

660 Merrill Road

$1,200 — Install two concrete piers with anchor bolts for Callahan Sign

NY District Pilgrim Holiness Church Inc.

423 Elm St.

$7,000 — Roofing

Peru Properties, LLC

741 Tyler St.

$90,000 — Install fire barrier between business and residential uses, renovate interior finishes

Radio Place, LLC

39 Forest Place

$43,000 — Foundation

Eric Zahn

2 Westview Road

$130,977 — Install rooftop solar panels

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$84,733 — Alter space in basement area for two distribution offices

Bond Street Development, LLC

25 Bond St.

$13,370 — Relocate interior door and install interior window units at Veterans Administration clinic

Crown Atlantic Co., LLC

22 Birnie Ave.

$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on cell tower

East Springfield Realty, LLC

100 Brookdale Dr.

$73,000 — Install demising wall for future tenant space for Falvey Linen

The Republican Co.

1860 Main St.

$30,000 — Interior demolition on first floor for future buildout in Republican building

Audriana Vargas

17 Marble St.

$2,000 — Add insulation to attic floor