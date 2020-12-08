Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Berkshire Retail-C, LLC
185 Exchange St.
$5,240 — Install fire alarm in Rent-A-Center space
Shawinigan Drive, LLC
645 Shawinigan Dr.
$25,000 — T-Mobile to remove three antennas and three TTAs, install three antennas and three remote radio units, and associated cables and hardware
NORTHAMPTON
57 Main Street, LLC
57-59 Main St.
$85,000 — Renovate facade, kitchen renovation, demolish second-floor porch
Axl, LLC
41 Strong Ave.
$5,000 — Demolish interior of existing restaurant in preparation for future buildout
City of Northampton
212 Main St.
$49,081 — Structural repair to elevator shaft in municipal building
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
10 Hawley St.
$113,650 — Renovate rectory, detatched garage, and social center
Smith College
22 Paradise Road
$45,000 — Porch repair
Village Hill Road, LLC
35 Village Hill Road
$43,000 — Install rooftop solar panels
LEE
Lee Bank
102 West Park St.
$6,756 — Install fire-alarm system
LENOX
Overlee Property Holdings, LLC
65 Church St.
$1,074 — Re-pipe wet chemical fire-suppression system to cover changed appliances
PITTSFIELD
Berkshiretown, LLC
176 Columbus Ave.
$238,761 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
874 North St.
$88,000 — Roofing
Christopher Connell
9 Dalton Ave.
$24,000 — Install fire-alarm system
John M. Nolan Revocable Trust
40 Bartlett Ave.
$24,458 — Insulation
Keypoint Partners
660 Merrill Road
$1,200 — Install two concrete piers with anchor bolts for Callahan Sign
NY District Pilgrim Holiness Church Inc.
423 Elm St.
$7,000 — Roofing
Peru Properties, LLC
741 Tyler St.
$90,000 — Install fire barrier between business and residential uses, renovate interior finishes
Radio Place, LLC
39 Forest Place
$43,000 — Foundation
Eric Zahn
2 Westview Road
$130,977 — Install rooftop solar panels
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$84,733 — Alter space in basement area for two distribution offices
Bond Street Development, LLC
25 Bond St.
$13,370 — Relocate interior door and install interior window units at Veterans Administration clinic
Crown Atlantic Co., LLC
22 Birnie Ave.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on cell tower
East Springfield Realty, LLC
100 Brookdale Dr.
$73,000 — Install demising wall for future tenant space for Falvey Linen
The Republican Co.
1860 Main St.
$30,000 — Interior demolition on first floor for future buildout in Republican building
Audriana Vargas
17 Marble St.
$2,000 — Add insulation to attic floor