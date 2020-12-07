Nationwide Unemployment Scam Targets Massachusetts Claimants

BOSTON — The Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) announced updated information regarding the scope and extent of the national unemployment-fraud scam as it relates to Massachusetts.

As previously announced, criminal enterprises in possession of stolen personal information from earlier, unrelated commercial data breaches continue to attempt to file large numbers of illegitimate unemployment claims through the Massachusetts unemployment system.

In order to ensure the integrity of the unemployment system, DUA is continuing to apply enhanced identity-verification measures that may temporarily delay the payment timeframe for some unemployment claims in Massachusetts. DUA is also working with state and federal law-enforcement agencies, municipalities, and dedicated constituent service personnel to address the national unemployment-fraud scheme.

Individuals who believe a false unemployment claim has been filed in their name are urged to utilize the Department of Unemployment Assistance fraud contact form at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or to call the DUA customer service department at (877) 626-6800.