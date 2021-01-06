Top Page Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Boyden & Perron Garage Inc.
41 South Whitney St.
$2,200 — Roofing

Leonard Pratt
505 West St.
$16,850 — Roofing

CHICOPEE

E & R Realty, LLC
285 McKinstry Ave.
$19,800 — Remodel security office, install new window and metal siding on outside of building, install new sheetrock and floor in office

Education Capital Solutions, LLC
20 Johnson Road
$7,950 — Install three solar-powered skylight and custom curb to hold them

Karm Properties
70 Main St.
$18,000 — Convert two bathrooms to ADA-compliant bathrooms

Joseph Ludwin
1095 Chicopee St.
$11,300 — Roofing

Willard McKinstry
753 Montgomery St.
$20,000 — Remove and dispose of existing building

MZ Holdings, LLC
5 Burton St.
$16,875 — Roofing

GREENFIELD

Greenfield Center School
739 Bernardston Road
$102,400 — Install sheet-metal ductwork

Greenfield Center School
739 Bernardston Road
$47,700 — Install new wet fire-protection system

Lundgren Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
39 Beacon St.
$37,500 — Install six gas-fired unitary heaters and flue through roof

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$175,000 — Convert existing break-room space into restrooms by removing walls and altering suspended ceilings; alter or extend existing mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$56,255 — Convert existing factory floor space to laboratory rooms by installing modular assemblies for walls, doors, ceiling, lighting, and power; alter or extend existing plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$32,000 — Install elevated, pre-manufactured, metal-grade platform within existing building

NORTHAMPTON

Café Balagan, LLC
241 Main St.
$6,105 — Remove and replace existing counter area, add outlets

Deborah Cahillane, Katherine Hayford
26 Locust St., Suite 102
$3,250 — Office renovation

Smith College
7 Bedford Ter.
$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Albright House

Smith College
10 Bedford Ter.
$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Baldwin House

Trident Realty Corp.
76 Main St.
$15,000 — Remove and replace three existing antennas

Y & B Realty Inc.
261 King St.
$9,800 — Illuminated ground sign for Turning Leaf

Y & B Realty Inc.
261 King St.
$4,900 — Illuminated wall sign for Turning Leaf

PITTSFIELD

Allendale Shopping, LLC
39 Cheshire Road
$17,000 — New island ATM replacing existing VAT unit at bank

City of Pittsfield
1803 East St.
$4,000 — Demolish several buildings on site

Immanuel Community Church
20 Chapel St.
$11,380 — Insulation

Leading Edge Property Management
41 Bartlett Ave.
$24,458 — Insulation

SRC Pittsfield RE, LLC
140 Melbourne Road
$315,000 — Interior renovations: remove non-bearing partitions and soffits; new lighting, paint, and carpet; replace and expand existing deck; add handicap ramp

SPRINGFIELD

Alden Baptist Church
649 State St.
$10,600 — Roofing on bell tower

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$215,277 — Renovate and replace equipment in exam room on third floor of Daly Building

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$202,318 — Alter space on first floor for new PET-CT installation

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$144,065 — Alter space for installation of nuclear camera replacement on first floor of medical office building

WILBRAHAM

Medeiros Reinvestments, LLC
2341 Boston Road
$2,600 — New sign for Venice Pizza

Ray Yamer Trust
6 Pearl Dr.
$14,300 — Install rooftop photovoltaic solar system

