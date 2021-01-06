Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Boyden & Perron Garage Inc.
41 South Whitney St.
$2,200 — Roofing
Leonard Pratt
505 West St.
$16,850 — Roofing
CHICOPEE
E & R Realty, LLC
285 McKinstry Ave.
$19,800 — Remodel security office, install new window and metal siding on outside of building, install new sheetrock and floor in office
Education Capital Solutions, LLC
20 Johnson Road
$7,950 — Install three solar-powered skylight and custom curb to hold them
Karm Properties
70 Main St.
$18,000 — Convert two bathrooms to ADA-compliant bathrooms
Joseph Ludwin
1095 Chicopee St.
$11,300 — Roofing
Willard McKinstry
753 Montgomery St.
$20,000 — Remove and dispose of existing building
MZ Holdings, LLC
5 Burton St.
$16,875 — Roofing
GREENFIELD
Greenfield Center School
739 Bernardston Road
$102,400 — Install sheet-metal ductwork
Greenfield Center School
739 Bernardston Road
$47,700 — Install new wet fire-protection system
Lundgren Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
39 Beacon St.
$37,500 — Install six gas-fired unitary heaters and flue through roof
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$175,000 — Convert existing break-room space into restrooms by removing walls and altering suspended ceilings; alter or extend existing mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$56,255 — Convert existing factory floor space to laboratory rooms by installing modular assemblies for walls, doors, ceiling, lighting, and power; alter or extend existing plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$32,000 — Install elevated, pre-manufactured, metal-grade platform within existing building
NORTHAMPTON
Café Balagan, LLC
241 Main St.
$6,105 — Remove and replace existing counter area, add outlets
Deborah Cahillane, Katherine Hayford
26 Locust St., Suite 102
$3,250 — Office renovation
Smith College
7 Bedford Ter.
$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Albright House
Smith College
10 Bedford Ter.
$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Baldwin House
Trident Realty Corp.
76 Main St.
$15,000 — Remove and replace three existing antennas
Y & B Realty Inc.
261 King St.
$9,800 — Illuminated ground sign for Turning Leaf
Y & B Realty Inc.
261 King St.
$4,900 — Illuminated wall sign for Turning Leaf
PITTSFIELD
Allendale Shopping, LLC
39 Cheshire Road
$17,000 — New island ATM replacing existing VAT unit at bank
City of Pittsfield
1803 East St.
$4,000 — Demolish several buildings on site
Immanuel Community Church
20 Chapel St.
$11,380 — Insulation
Leading Edge Property Management
41 Bartlett Ave.
$24,458 — Insulation
SRC Pittsfield RE, LLC
140 Melbourne Road
$315,000 — Interior renovations: remove non-bearing partitions and soffits; new lighting, paint, and carpet; replace and expand existing deck; add handicap ramp
SPRINGFIELD
Alden Baptist Church
649 State St.
$10,600 — Roofing on bell tower
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$215,277 — Renovate and replace equipment in exam room on third floor of Daly Building
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$202,318 — Alter space on first floor for new PET-CT installation
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$144,065 — Alter space for installation of nuclear camera replacement on first floor of medical office building
WILBRAHAM
Medeiros Reinvestments, LLC
2341 Boston Road
$2,600 — New sign for Venice Pizza
Ray Yamer Trust
6 Pearl Dr.
$14,300 — Install rooftop photovoltaic solar system