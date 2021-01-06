The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Boyden & Perron Garage Inc.

41 South Whitney St.

$2,200 — Roofing

Leonard Pratt

505 West St.

$16,850 — Roofing

CHICOPEE

E & R Realty, LLC

285 McKinstry Ave.

$19,800 — Remodel security office, install new window and metal siding on outside of building, install new sheetrock and floor in office

Education Capital Solutions, LLC

20 Johnson Road

$7,950 — Install three solar-powered skylight and custom curb to hold them

Karm Properties

70 Main St.

$18,000 — Convert two bathrooms to ADA-compliant bathrooms

Joseph Ludwin

1095 Chicopee St.

$11,300 — Roofing

Willard McKinstry

753 Montgomery St.

$20,000 — Remove and dispose of existing building

MZ Holdings, LLC

5 Burton St.

$16,875 — Roofing

GREENFIELD

Greenfield Center School

739 Bernardston Road

$102,400 — Install sheet-metal ductwork

Greenfield Center School

739 Bernardston Road

$47,700 — Install new wet fire-protection system

Lundgren Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

39 Beacon St.

$37,500 — Install six gas-fired unitary heaters and flue through roof

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$175,000 — Convert existing break-room space into restrooms by removing walls and altering suspended ceilings; alter or extend existing mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$56,255 — Convert existing factory floor space to laboratory rooms by installing modular assemblies for walls, doors, ceiling, lighting, and power; alter or extend existing plumbing, electrical, and fire-protection systems as required

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$32,000 — Install elevated, pre-manufactured, metal-grade platform within existing building

NORTHAMPTON

Café Balagan, LLC

241 Main St.

$6,105 — Remove and replace existing counter area, add outlets

Deborah Cahillane, Katherine Hayford

26 Locust St., Suite 102

$3,250 — Office renovation

Smith College

7 Bedford Ter.

$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Albright House

Smith College

10 Bedford Ter.

$30,000 — Repair and replace rotted wood elements on Baldwin House

Trident Realty Corp.

76 Main St.

$15,000 — Remove and replace three existing antennas

Y & B Realty Inc.

261 King St.

$9,800 — Illuminated ground sign for Turning Leaf

Y & B Realty Inc.

261 King St.

$4,900 — Illuminated wall sign for Turning Leaf

PITTSFIELD

Allendale Shopping, LLC

39 Cheshire Road

$17,000 — New island ATM replacing existing VAT unit at bank

City of Pittsfield

1803 East St.

$4,000 — Demolish several buildings on site

Immanuel Community Church

20 Chapel St.

$11,380 — Insulation

Leading Edge Property Management

41 Bartlett Ave.

$24,458 — Insulation

SRC Pittsfield RE, LLC

140 Melbourne Road

$315,000 — Interior renovations: remove non-bearing partitions and soffits; new lighting, paint, and carpet; replace and expand existing deck; add handicap ramp

SPRINGFIELD

Alden Baptist Church

649 State St.

$10,600 — Roofing on bell tower

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$215,277 — Renovate and replace equipment in exam room on third floor of Daly Building

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$202,318 — Alter space on first floor for new PET-CT installation

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$144,065 — Alter space for installation of nuclear camera replacement on first floor of medical office building

WILBRAHAM

Medeiros Reinvestments, LLC

2341 Boston Road

$2,600 — New sign for Venice Pizza

Ray Yamer Trust

6 Pearl Dr.

$14,300 — Install rooftop photovoltaic solar system