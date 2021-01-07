Top Page Banner

Women of Impact

Women of Impact RSVP

By 94

RSVP Here!

We invite you to virtually celebrate these amazing and impactful 8 women on January 28, 2021 from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

The event will feature virtual networking, a presentation featuring our honorees & sponsors, as well as a new and exciting addition to the program!

Tags:

Related Posts

People’s Choice: Young Woman of Impact Nomination Form

By

Announcing the Women of Impact for 2018

By

Women of Impact: New Recognition Program to Honor Those Doing Remarkable Things

By