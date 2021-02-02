The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Central Amherst Realty Trust

33-37 East Pleasant St.

$27,500 — Extend sprinkler system, renovate bathroom to create two bathrooms, build physical bar and back room for storage

Central Amherst Realty Trust

33-37 East Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Extend sprinkler system to 37 East Pleasant St.

CHICOPEE

CWP Real Estate, LLC

1146 Sheridan St.

$30,250 — Roofing

LEE

LB Corp.

210 Columbia St.

$175,000 — Construct garage

Paul Face, Dawn Face

85 Main St.

$19,730 — Roofing

LENOX

Serge Paccaud

71 Church St.

$8,000 — Install indoor fireplace

NORTHAMPTON

Atwood Drive, LLC

8 Atwood Dr.

$3,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Atwood Professional Campus

Bowles Enterprises

235 Main St.

$1,200 — Replace existing basement door

Ernest Booth Trust

72 King St.

$20,000 — Window and door replacement at Ernie’s

Jordi Herold

190 Main St.

$5,680 — Install skylights

Jordi Herold, Elizabeth Dunaway

7 Pleasant St.

$19,000 — Replace water-damaged drywall ceiling

Tandem Bagel

1 North Main St.

$10,000 — Remove wall and add wall

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Museum

39 South St.

$1,326,333 — Renovate first-floor office space and second-floor galleries, including flooring, wall finishes, insulation upgrades, new classroom and offices, electrical-outlet upgrades, minimal lighting and HVAC modifications

Country Club of Pittsfield

639 South St.

$29,150 — Repair metal roofing and siding damage caused by storm

Passardi Family Holding, LLC

160 North St.

$1,916,500 — Alter and expand Massachusetts Juvenile Court system

SPRINGFIELD

Chestnut Acquisitions, LLC

151 Chestnut St.

$57,000 — Install fire-alarm system for mixed-use property

Cooley Street Associates, LLC

415 Cooley St.

$64,800 — Alter interior bank-branch space to digital ATM kiosk in Stop & Shop

CSL Springfield MA, LLC

936 Grayson Dr.

$40,000 — Repair decks at the Wellington at Springfield

WILBRAHAM

Sandalwood Stables, LLC

188 Monson Road

$2,000 — Construct greenhouse