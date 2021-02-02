Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Central Amherst Realty Trust
33-37 East Pleasant St.
$27,500 — Extend sprinkler system, renovate bathroom to create two bathrooms, build physical bar and back room for storage
Central Amherst Realty Trust
33-37 East Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Extend sprinkler system to 37 East Pleasant St.
CHICOPEE
CWP Real Estate, LLC
1146 Sheridan St.
$30,250 — Roofing
LEE
LB Corp.
210 Columbia St.
$175,000 — Construct garage
Paul Face, Dawn Face
85 Main St.
$19,730 — Roofing
LENOX
Serge Paccaud
71 Church St.
$8,000 — Install indoor fireplace
NORTHAMPTON
Atwood Drive, LLC
8 Atwood Dr.
$3,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Atwood Professional Campus
Bowles Enterprises
235 Main St.
$1,200 — Replace existing basement door
Ernest Booth Trust
72 King St.
$20,000 — Window and door replacement at Ernie’s
Jordi Herold
190 Main St.
$5,680 — Install skylights
Jordi Herold, Elizabeth Dunaway
7 Pleasant St.
$19,000 — Replace water-damaged drywall ceiling
Tandem Bagel
1 North Main St.
$10,000 — Remove wall and add wall
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Museum
39 South St.
$1,326,333 — Renovate first-floor office space and second-floor galleries, including flooring, wall finishes, insulation upgrades, new classroom and offices, electrical-outlet upgrades, minimal lighting and HVAC modifications
Country Club of Pittsfield
639 South St.
$29,150 — Repair metal roofing and siding damage caused by storm
Passardi Family Holding, LLC
160 North St.
$1,916,500 — Alter and expand Massachusetts Juvenile Court system
SPRINGFIELD
Chestnut Acquisitions, LLC
151 Chestnut St.
$57,000 — Install fire-alarm system for mixed-use property
Cooley Street Associates, LLC
415 Cooley St.
$64,800 — Alter interior bank-branch space to digital ATM kiosk in Stop & Shop
CSL Springfield MA, LLC
936 Grayson Dr.
$40,000 — Repair decks at the Wellington at Springfield
WILBRAHAM
Sandalwood Stables, LLC
188 Monson Road
$2,000 — Construct greenhouse