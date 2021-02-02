Top Page Banner

The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Central Amherst Realty Trust
33-37 East Pleasant St.
$27,500 — Extend sprinkler system, renovate bathroom to create two bathrooms, build physical bar and back room for storage

Central Amherst Realty Trust
33-37 East Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Extend sprinkler system to 37 East Pleasant St.

CHICOPEE

CWP Real Estate, LLC
1146 Sheridan St.
$30,250 — Roofing

LEE

LB Corp.
210 Columbia St.
$175,000 — Construct garage

Paul Face, Dawn Face
85 Main St.
$19,730 — Roofing

LENOX

Serge Paccaud
71 Church St.
$8,000 — Install indoor fireplace

NORTHAMPTON

Atwood Drive, LLC
8 Atwood Dr.
$3,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Atwood Professional Campus

Bowles Enterprises
235 Main St.
$1,200 — Replace existing basement door

Ernest Booth Trust
72 King St.
$20,000 — Window and door replacement at Ernie’s

Jordi Herold
190 Main St.
$5,680 — Install skylights

Jordi Herold, Elizabeth Dunaway
7 Pleasant St.
$19,000 — Replace water-damaged drywall ceiling

Tandem Bagel
1 North Main St.
$10,000 — Remove wall and add wall

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Museum
39 South St.
$1,326,333 — Renovate first-floor office space and second-floor galleries, including flooring, wall finishes, insulation upgrades, new classroom and offices, electrical-outlet upgrades, minimal lighting and HVAC modifications

Country Club of Pittsfield
639 South St.
$29,150 — Repair metal roofing and siding damage caused by storm

Passardi Family Holding, LLC
160 North St.
$1,916,500 — Alter and expand Massachusetts Juvenile Court system

SPRINGFIELD

Chestnut Acquisitions, LLC
151 Chestnut St.
$57,000 — Install fire-alarm system for mixed-use property

Cooley Street Associates, LLC
415 Cooley St.
$64,800 — Alter interior bank-branch space to digital ATM kiosk in Stop & Shop

CSL Springfield MA, LLC
936 Grayson Dr.
$40,000 — Repair decks at the Wellington at Springfield

WILBRAHAM

Sandalwood Stables, LLC
188 Monson Road
$2,000 — Construct greenhouse

