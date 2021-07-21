The following building permits were issued during the months of June and July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

40-50 Main St., LLC

46 Main St.

$12,500 — Repair sheetrock, replace kitchen cabinets, replace bathroom fixtures

Amherst Woman’s Club

35 Triangle St.

$3,100 — Replace porch railings

UDrive South, LLC

1 University Dr. South

$99,949 — Install NFPA 13 sprinkler system within new building

CHICOPEE

Pendleton Corp.

134 Dulong Circle

$20,000 — Frame and drywall six new walls within existing office space

EAST LONGMEADOW

Brownstone Gardens

75 Pleasant St.

$1,800 — Roofing

Executive Real Estate

357A Shaker Road

$1,000 — Sign

Marth-E, LLC

30-34 Shaker Road

$20,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Conway Trader Rental, LLC

217 Russell St.

N/A — Build wall in lower level of Rao’s Coffee retail store

Martha Izer

235 Russell St.

N/A — Repair two exterior windows

Most Holy Redeemer Church

120 Russell St.

N/A — Renovate two existing bathrooms

NORTHAMPTON

Colvest/Northampton, LLC

325B King St.

$4,500 — Interior demolition

Paul D’Amour

162 North King St.

$9,200 — Construct new structure

Dan Kunhardt

351 Pleasant St.

$1,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign

John Hunter, Sheila Hunter

245 North King St.

$3,673 — Reface illuminated ground sign

O & A Enterprises, LLC

351 Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Illuminated wall sign

Smith College

33 Elm St.

$17,588,108 — Interior and exterior renovations to Alumnae House

Smith College

43 West St.

$8,000 — Repair and replace front stairs

PITTSFIELD

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

214 Francis Ave.

$9,000 — Roofing

Morningside Baptist Church

475 Tyler St.

$12,980 — Install fire-alarm system

Premium Water Inc.

1505 West Housatonic St.

$27,320 — Install gravity exhaust hoods to replace two skylights for heat relief

Three Forty Two Merrill Road, LLC

342 Merrill Road

$14,500 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

15 Taylor, LLC

15 Taylor St.

$17,075 — Install concrete handicap ramp at SilverBrick Lofts

American Tower

658 Berkshire Ave.

$25,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio heads on T-Mobile communications tower

F.L. Roberts Co. Inc.

227 Albany St.

$168,000 — Alter tenant space for use as a hair salon

Springfield Housing Authority

33 Arch St.

$8,000 — Remove and replace accessible entry ramp at Gándara Center

St. George Greek Orthodox Memorial Church

22 St. George St.

$89,742 — Repair and upgrade first-floor men’s and women’s restrooms in Greek Cultural Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Lumin Commercial Real Estate

1027 Westfield St.

$85,000 — Remove walls, enlarge bathroom, replace flooring, update lighting, update windows, expand two windows into one

Springfield Welcome, LLC

1011 Riverdale St.

$2,850 — Repair ceiling in lobby

John Weiss

52 Heritage Lane

$25,000 — Update kitchen and bathrooms; paint interior; install central air and central vacuum, siding, and windows

John Woods

14 Cora St.

N/A — Rebuild chimney