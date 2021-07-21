Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of June and July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
40-50 Main St., LLC
46 Main St.
$12,500 — Repair sheetrock, replace kitchen cabinets, replace bathroom fixtures
Amherst Woman’s Club
35 Triangle St.
$3,100 — Replace porch railings
UDrive South, LLC
1 University Dr. South
$99,949 — Install NFPA 13 sprinkler system within new building
CHICOPEE
Pendleton Corp.
134 Dulong Circle
$20,000 — Frame and drywall six new walls within existing office space
EAST LONGMEADOW
Brownstone Gardens
75 Pleasant St.
$1,800 — Roofing
Executive Real Estate
357A Shaker Road
$1,000 — Sign
Marth-E, LLC
30-34 Shaker Road
$20,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Conway Trader Rental, LLC
217 Russell St.
N/A — Build wall in lower level of Rao’s Coffee retail store
Martha Izer
235 Russell St.
N/A — Repair two exterior windows
Most Holy Redeemer Church
120 Russell St.
N/A — Renovate two existing bathrooms
NORTHAMPTON
Colvest/Northampton, LLC
325B King St.
$4,500 — Interior demolition
Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$9,200 — Construct new structure
Dan Kunhardt
351 Pleasant St.
$1,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign
John Hunter, Sheila Hunter
245 North King St.
$3,673 — Reface illuminated ground sign
O & A Enterprises, LLC
351 Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Illuminated wall sign
Smith College
33 Elm St.
$17,588,108 — Interior and exterior renovations to Alumnae House
Smith College
43 West St.
$8,000 — Repair and replace front stairs
PITTSFIELD
Mental Health and Substance Abuse
214 Francis Ave.
$9,000 — Roofing
Morningside Baptist Church
475 Tyler St.
$12,980 — Install fire-alarm system
Premium Water Inc.
1505 West Housatonic St.
$27,320 — Install gravity exhaust hoods to replace two skylights for heat relief
Three Forty Two Merrill Road, LLC
342 Merrill Road
$14,500 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
15 Taylor, LLC
15 Taylor St.
$17,075 — Install concrete handicap ramp at SilverBrick Lofts
American Tower
658 Berkshire Ave.
$25,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio heads on T-Mobile communications tower
F.L. Roberts Co. Inc.
227 Albany St.
$168,000 — Alter tenant space for use as a hair salon
Springfield Housing Authority
33 Arch St.
$8,000 — Remove and replace accessible entry ramp at Gándara Center
St. George Greek Orthodox Memorial Church
22 St. George St.
$89,742 — Repair and upgrade first-floor men’s and women’s restrooms in Greek Cultural Center
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Lumin Commercial Real Estate
1027 Westfield St.
$85,000 — Remove walls, enlarge bathroom, replace flooring, update lighting, update windows, expand two windows into one
Springfield Welcome, LLC
1011 Riverdale St.
$2,850 — Repair ceiling in lobby
John Weiss
52 Heritage Lane
$25,000 — Update kitchen and bathrooms; paint interior; install central air and central vacuum, siding, and windows
John Woods
14 Cora St.
N/A — Rebuild chimney