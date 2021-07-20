HCC Welcomes Sharale Mathis as Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Sharale Mathis as its vice president of Academic and Student Affairs.

Mathis was most recently the dean of Academic and Student Affairs at Middlesex Community College in Connecticut, where she was previously a tenured professor of Biology, course coordinator, department chair, and STEM Division director.

At Middlesex, Mathis taught both lab and non-lab science classes on campus, online, and in hybrid formats. She was an early adopter of open educational resources, utilizing online resources for supplemental instruction, designating that course as no cost to students.

“Dr. Mathis is an innovative and inclusive leader with over 15 years of higher-education experience in both academic and student affairs with a central focus on holistic student success,” HCC President Christina Royal said. “She is dedicated to her work in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and creating a ‘one team’ dynamic to increase student outreach, retention, and success. That is exactly the kind of person we wanted to fill this position at HCC.”

Mathis earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Eastern Connecticut State University, a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Quinnipiac University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Hartford.

“I am extremely honored to step into the role of vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Holyoke Community College,” said Mathis, who started her job at HCC on July 1. “HCC is embarking on many amazing transformative initiatives to promote student inclusivity and success. To become part of a team that is truly student-focused, with an intentional commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, is aspirational. I am excited to work under the leadership of President Royal and contribute my efforts to the powerful vision she has for the college.”