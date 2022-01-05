The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC

425 Meadow St.

$15,800 — Two aluminum standing seam awnings with vinyl text

Edward Kenny

48 West St.

$7,720 — Remodel bathroom

Patrick Roach

33 Emerson St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Schoolcraft Realty LLC

40 John St.

$5,000 — Replace rotted wood and replace trim on porch

HADLEY

111-113 Russell Street LLC

111 Russell St.

N/A — Make two signs and adhere them to existing signs

Timothy Kicza

234 River Dr.

N/A — Remove existing overhead door on front of garage

LENOX

Barbara Garrity

42 Crystal St.

$11,200 — Roofing

Barbara Garrity

52 Crystal St.

$15,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Blue Rentals LLC

41 Hayes Ave.

$12,983 — Replacement windows

BSS-3 Properties LLC

46 Chapel St.

$2,147 — Insulation

City of Northampton

Haydenville Road

$289,680 — Building for valve

Fugu Group LLC

32 Industrial Dr.

$30,000 — Insulation

Green Delta Holding LLC

North King Street

$68,000 — Metal building

Green Delta Holding LLC

North King Street

$10,000 — Alter roof to accommodate new pitch

Matt & Nick LLC

199 Pine St.

$19,000 — Install new windows and exhaust fan

New England Telephone & Telegraph Co.

61 Masonic St.

$328,000 — HVAC upgrade

Pioneer Development LLC

17 Hebert Ave.

$12,532 — Roofing

PS 144 King LLC

144 King St.

$4,000 — Wall sign for Panda Solutions

Smith Child Care Center Inc.

557 Easthampton Road

$2,400 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Mantis

Smith College

College Lane

$10,000 — Divide room into two separate spaces with wall

PALMER

Boluk Realty

1620 North Main St.

$4,000 — Design and install fire-suppression system for commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Crown Castle – ETA Properties

26 Robinson St.

$70,000 — Install antennas and ancillary equipment to cell tower

John Dias, Julia Dias

1500 Main St.

$15,000 — Convert space to business with residential space on second floor

Hadley Path LLC

5 Springfield St.

$6,000 — Reface background of gas-station canopy and reface pole sign to LED lights

Gaston Lafleur, Donna Lafleur

80 Stimson St.

$65,000 — Add three antennas and associated equipment

New England Recreation & Health LLC

1235 Thorndike St.

$650,000 — Construct marijuana dispensary

PITTSFIELD

John Barry

29 Wendell Ave.

$4,766 — Roofing

Berkshire Dream Center Inc.

475 Tyler St.

$80,000 — Selective demolition of deteriorated materials

Berkshire Medical Center

725 North St.

$625,500 — Renovate existing pharmacy

DNC Real Estate LLC

278 Onota St.

$3,000 — Frame walls on first floor

SBA Towers II LLC

55 Grand Ave.

$45,000 — Replace six antennas and install three antennas and associated equipment at cellular site

TCI Holdings LLC

33 Willis St.

$20,000 — Insulation

SPRINGFIELD

ADG Mason Square LLC

605 State St.

$224,809.50 — African diaspora Mental Health Assoc. remodel to include eight new offices and two ADA bathrooms

Center Square Inc.

1459 Main St.

$313,813 — Renovate office space on fifth floor of TD Bank Center, structural alterations to fourth-floor ceiling

Citywide Associates LP

10 Wendell St.

$14,500 — Install replacement windows in apartments of mixed-use property

CNR Springfield LLC

655 Page Blvd.

$829,930 — Remodel point booth at CRRC to a new water test station for rail cars

East Springfield Realty LLC

100 Brookdale Dr.

$90,000 — Modify roof framing for replacement and installation of new HVAC rooftop units on Falvey Linen warehouse

Hann Realty Berkshire LLC

4 Birnie Ave.

$85,000 — Renovate existing office and warehouse space; remodel first floor, including three classrooms, one new ADA bathroom, and storage space

Rosé Entertainment LLC

555 Worthington St.

$119,500 — Remodel vacant tenant space into new bar

WILBRAHAM

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham EAT LLC

1997 Boston Road

$8,000 — Install two wall signs on Valvoline building