The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC
425 Meadow St.
$15,800 — Two aluminum standing seam awnings with vinyl text

Edward Kenny
48 West St.
$7,720 — Remodel bathroom

Patrick Roach
33 Emerson St.
$30,000 — Roofing

Schoolcraft Realty LLC
40 John St.
$5,000 — Replace rotted wood and replace trim on porch

HADLEY

111-113 Russell Street LLC
111 Russell St.
N/A — Make two signs and adhere them to existing signs

Timothy Kicza
234 River Dr.
N/A — Remove existing overhead door on front of garage

LENOX

Barbara Garrity
42 Crystal St.
$11,200 — Roofing

Barbara Garrity
52 Crystal St.
$15,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Blue Rentals LLC
41 Hayes Ave.
$12,983 — Replacement windows

BSS-3 Properties LLC
46 Chapel St.
$2,147 — Insulation

City of Northampton
Haydenville Road
$289,680 — Building for valve

Fugu Group LLC
32 Industrial Dr.
$30,000 — Insulation

Green Delta Holding LLC
North King Street
$68,000 — Metal building

Green Delta Holding LLC
North King Street
$10,000 — Alter roof to accommodate new pitch

Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$19,000 — Install new windows and exhaust fan

New England Telephone & Telegraph Co.
61 Masonic St.
$328,000 — HVAC upgrade

Pioneer Development LLC
17 Hebert Ave.
$12,532 — Roofing

PS 144 King LLC
144 King St.
$4,000 — Wall sign for Panda Solutions

Smith Child Care Center Inc.
557 Easthampton Road
$2,400 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Mantis

Smith College
College Lane
$10,000 — Divide room into two separate spaces with wall

PALMER

Boluk Realty
1620 North Main St.
$4,000 — Design and install fire-suppression system for commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Crown Castle – ETA Properties
26 Robinson St.
$70,000 — Install antennas and ancillary equipment to cell tower

John Dias, Julia Dias
1500 Main St.
$15,000 — Convert space to business with residential space on second floor

Hadley Path LLC
5 Springfield St.
$6,000 — Reface background of gas-station canopy and reface pole sign to LED lights

Gaston Lafleur, Donna Lafleur
80 Stimson St.
$65,000 — Add three antennas and associated equipment

New England Recreation & Health LLC
1235 Thorndike St.
$650,000 — Construct marijuana dispensary

PITTSFIELD

John Barry
29 Wendell Ave.
$4,766 — Roofing

Berkshire Dream Center Inc.
475 Tyler St.
$80,000 — Selective demolition of deteriorated materials

Berkshire Medical Center
725 North St.
$625,500 — Renovate existing pharmacy

DNC Real Estate LLC
278 Onota St.
$3,000 — Frame walls on first floor

SBA Towers II LLC
55 Grand Ave.
$45,000 — Replace six antennas and install three antennas and associated equipment at cellular site

TCI Holdings LLC
33 Willis St.
$20,000 — Insulation

SPRINGFIELD

ADG Mason Square LLC
605 State St.
$224,809.50 — African diaspora Mental Health Assoc. remodel to include eight new offices and two ADA bathrooms

Center Square Inc.
1459 Main St.
$313,813 — Renovate office space on fifth floor of TD Bank Center, structural alterations to fourth-floor ceiling

Citywide Associates LP
10 Wendell St.
$14,500 — Install replacement windows in apartments of mixed-use property

CNR Springfield LLC
655 Page Blvd.
$829,930 — Remodel point booth at CRRC to a new water test station for rail cars

East Springfield Realty LLC
100 Brookdale Dr.
$90,000 — Modify roof framing for replacement and installation of new HVAC rooftop units on Falvey Linen warehouse

Hann Realty Berkshire LLC
4 Birnie Ave.
$85,000 — Renovate existing office and warehouse space; remodel first floor, including three classrooms, one new ADA bathroom, and storage space

Rosé Entertainment LLC
555 Worthington St.
$119,500 — Remodel vacant tenant space into new bar

WILBRAHAM

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham EAT LLC
1997 Boston Road
$8,000 — Install two wall signs on Valvoline building

