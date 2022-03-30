Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 5

The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

83 Worthen Street Inc.
650C Memorial Dr.
$107,288 — Interior renovations

Janet Hughes
358 Britton St.
$14,999 — Roofing

Benjamin Surner Jr.
7 Coburn St.
$45,000 — Install two overhead doors

HADLEY

Hadley Center Rentals LLC
132 Middle St.
N/A — Repair drywall, replace kitchen and living-room floor

LENOX

Cornell Inn Holdings LLC
203 Main St.
$50,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

16-18 Main Street Realty Trust
16 Main St.
$40,420 — Interior renovations, new handrails

J Barc Inc.
17 Pleasant St.
$2,000 — Remove walls at rear of store

Living Room LLC
292 South St.
$22,390 — Install roof-mount solar system

 

Northampton Holdings LP
180 North King St.
$1,000 — New ground sign

PS 144 King LLC
144 King St.
$1,000 — Wall sign for Panda Solutions

Smith College
123 Elm St.
$136,000 — Renovations to lounge and kitchen

PITTSFIELD

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$5,800 — Relocate and add sprinklers

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$226,763 — Alter interior surgical pathology lab into office space on first floor of Daly Building

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$93,680 — Alter interior space in pathology conference room

City of Springfield
130 Pearl St.
$320,000 — Alter existing half-height walls in briefing room and adjacent offices to full height, replace ceiling grid, and update lighting at Springfield Police headquarters

Pete Martins
11 Tapley St.
$160,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1380 Boston Road
$1,000 — Interior demolition for future buildout at former Olive Garden

Sonal Patel LLC
570 Sumner Ave.
$110,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts

Springfield College
263 Alden St.
$30,000 — T-Mobile to remove and replace six roof-mounted cellular antennas, add three fiber cables, add three radio units, swap two equipment cabinets, and remove one equipment cabinet on residence hall

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis