Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
83 Worthen Street Inc.
650C Memorial Dr.
$107,288 — Interior renovations
Janet Hughes
358 Britton St.
$14,999 — Roofing
Benjamin Surner Jr.
7 Coburn St.
$45,000 — Install two overhead doors
HADLEY
Hadley Center Rentals LLC
132 Middle St.
N/A — Repair drywall, replace kitchen and living-room floor
LENOX
Cornell Inn Holdings LLC
203 Main St.
$50,000 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
16-18 Main Street Realty Trust
16 Main St.
$40,420 — Interior renovations, new handrails
J Barc Inc.
17 Pleasant St.
$2,000 — Remove walls at rear of store
Living Room LLC
292 South St.
$22,390 — Install roof-mount solar system
Northampton Holdings LP
180 North King St.
$1,000 — New ground sign
PS 144 King LLC
144 King St.
$1,000 — Wall sign for Panda Solutions
Smith College
123 Elm St.
$136,000 — Renovations to lounge and kitchen
PITTSFIELD
The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$5,800 — Relocate and add sprinklers
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$226,763 — Alter interior surgical pathology lab into office space on first floor of Daly Building
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$93,680 — Alter interior space in pathology conference room
City of Springfield
130 Pearl St.
$320,000 — Alter existing half-height walls in briefing room and adjacent offices to full height, replace ceiling grid, and update lighting at Springfield Police headquarters
Pete Martins
11 Tapley St.
$160,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts
Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1380 Boston Road
$1,000 — Interior demolition for future buildout at former Olive Garden
Sonal Patel LLC
570 Sumner Ave.
$110,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts
Springfield College
263 Alden St.
$30,000 — T-Mobile to remove and replace six roof-mounted cellular antennas, add three fiber cables, add three radio units, swap two equipment cabinets, and remove one equipment cabinet on residence hall