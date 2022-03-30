The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

83 Worthen Street Inc.

650C Memorial Dr.

$107,288 — Interior renovations

Janet Hughes

358 Britton St.

$14,999 — Roofing

Benjamin Surner Jr.

7 Coburn St.

$45,000 — Install two overhead doors

HADLEY

Hadley Center Rentals LLC

132 Middle St.

N/A — Repair drywall, replace kitchen and living-room floor

LENOX

Cornell Inn Holdings LLC

203 Main St.

$50,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

16-18 Main Street Realty Trust

16 Main St.

$40,420 — Interior renovations, new handrails

J Barc Inc.

17 Pleasant St.

$2,000 — Remove walls at rear of store

Living Room LLC

292 South St.

$22,390 — Install roof-mount solar system

Northampton Holdings LP

180 North King St.

$1,000 — New ground sign

PS 144 King LLC

144 King St.

$1,000 — Wall sign for Panda Solutions

Smith College

123 Elm St.

$136,000 — Renovations to lounge and kitchen

PITTSFIELD

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$5,800 — Relocate and add sprinklers

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$226,763 — Alter interior surgical pathology lab into office space on first floor of Daly Building

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$93,680 — Alter interior space in pathology conference room

City of Springfield

130 Pearl St.

$320,000 — Alter existing half-height walls in briefing room and adjacent offices to full height, replace ceiling grid, and update lighting at Springfield Police headquarters

Pete Martins

11 Tapley St.

$160,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.

1380 Boston Road

$1,000 — Interior demolition for future buildout at former Olive Garden

Sonal Patel LLC

570 Sumner Ave.

$110,000 — Remodel interior of Dunkin’ Donuts

Springfield College

263 Alden St.

$30,000 — T-Mobile to remove and replace six roof-mounted cellular antennas, add three fiber cables, add three radio units, swap two equipment cabinets, and remove one equipment cabinet on residence hall