Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Marketplace Owners LLC
591 Memorial Dr.
$8,693 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs
G.M. Northrup Corp.
1600 Memorial Dr.
$8,800 — Add/relocate existing sprinklers at O’Reilly Auto Parts
Trajen LLC
363 Chicopee St.
$3,000 — Roofing
LEE
MTB Housing Inc.
1290 Cape St.
$20,000 — Construct storage building
Thomas Parente
880 East St.
$1,672 — Insulation
South Lee Assoc. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$3,500 — Concrete structural slab for future chiller
LENOX
Wallace Clark
260-F05 Pittsfield Road
$19,300 — Bathroom remodel
Smegal Holdings LLC
36 Pittsfield Road
$15,000 — Replace roof and siding on garage
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
725 North St.
$3,500 — Relocate existing piping and sprinklers
David Bell Deane
40 Perrine Ave.
$15,700 — Install fire-alarm control panel
Chris Fabino
5 Cheshire Road
$12,000 — Remove existing demising wall and constrict new demising wall
KO Resources LLC
501 Dalton Ave.
$2,000 — Install concrete equipment pad
Light Holdings LLC
10 Betnr Industrial Dr.
$8,796 — Fire-alarm system
Tower 21C LLC
123 North St.
$3,600 — Change of use from retail store to barbershop
WBRK Inc.
39 Lakewood Dr.
$35,000 — Replace three existing antennas with six new antennas and related lines and equipment
SPRINGFIELD
44 Howes Street Realty LLC
250 Albany St.
$120,000 — Alter interior space for new refrigeration/frozen storage area
575 Union Street LLC
311 Page Blvd.
$130,000 — Repair exterior masonry walls damaged by car accident
627 Cottage Street LLC
627 Cottage St.
$21,000 — Install lead-lined drywall for new equipment at T.J. O’Connor animal shelter
3455 Main Street Associates LP
3455 Main St.
$72,500 — Remodel interior space at New England Dermatology
Honore LLC
280 Worthington St.
$15,000 — Interior fit-out for future tenant
Knox Residences II LP
42 Waltham Ave.
$27,000 — Partial demolition, removal of section at rear of building