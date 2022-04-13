The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Marketplace Owners LLC

591 Memorial Dr.

$8,693 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs

G.M. Northrup Corp.

1600 Memorial Dr.

$8,800 — Add/relocate existing sprinklers at O’Reilly Auto Parts

Trajen LLC

363 Chicopee St.

$3,000 — Roofing

LEE

MTB Housing Inc.

1290 Cape St.

$20,000 — Construct storage building

Thomas Parente

880 East St.

$1,672 — Insulation

South Lee Assoc. LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$3,500 — Concrete structural slab for future chiller

LENOX

Wallace Clark

260-F05 Pittsfield Road

$19,300 — Bathroom remodel

Smegal Holdings LLC

36 Pittsfield Road

$15,000 — Replace roof and siding on garage

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

725 North St.

$3,500 — Relocate existing piping and sprinklers

David Bell Deane

40 Perrine Ave.

$15,700 ­— Install fire-alarm control panel

Chris Fabino

5 Cheshire Road

$12,000 — Remove existing demising wall and constrict new demising wall

KO Resources LLC

501 Dalton Ave.

$2,000 — Install concrete equipment pad

Light Holdings LLC

10 Betnr Industrial Dr.

$8,796 — Fire-alarm system

Tower 21C LLC

123 North St.

$3,600 — Change of use from retail store to barbershop

WBRK Inc.

39 Lakewood Dr.

$35,000 — Replace three existing antennas with six new antennas and related lines and equipment

SPRINGFIELD

44 Howes Street Realty LLC

250 Albany St.

$120,000 — Alter interior space for new refrigeration/frozen storage area

575 Union Street LLC

311 Page Blvd.

$130,000 — Repair exterior masonry walls damaged by car accident

627 Cottage Street LLC

627 Cottage St.

$21,000 — Install lead-lined drywall for new equipment at T.J. O’Connor animal shelter

3455 Main Street Associates LP

3455 Main St.

$72,500 — Remodel interior space at New England Dermatology

Honore LLC

280 Worthington St.

$15,000 — Interior fit-out for future tenant

Knox Residences II LP

42 Waltham Ave.

$27,000 — Partial demolition, removal of section at rear of building