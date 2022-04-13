Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
790 West Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: David J. Corliss
Seller: Phyllis A. Hubert
Date: 03/11/22
BUCKLAND
Bray Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sportsmens National Land Trust
Seller: Lynn M. Meixler
Date: 03/18/22
103 North St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: John J. Mossman
Seller: Sarah H. Buck
Date: 03/11/22
CONWAY
Bray Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sportsmens National Land Trust
Seller: Lynn M. Meixler
Date: 03/18/22
GREENFIELD
101 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Alexandru Teaca
Seller: Ronald E. Baker
Date: 03/17/22
437 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stephen E. Walk
Seller: James A. Turner
Date: 03/15/22
15 Greenfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $4,100,000
Buyer: Valley Precision Parts Corp.
Seller: CJBW Stamp LLC
Date: 03/14/22
52 Riddell St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Adil A. Behadiliaboade
Seller: Arundina LLC
Date: 03/11/22
30-32 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Robert H. Bennett
Seller: Grinnell Properties LLC
Date: 03/15/22
LEVERETT
253 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Margaret Moore
Seller: Andrew J. Starkweather
Date: 03/14/22
83 North Leverett Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Gregory S. Murphy
Seller: Diane L. Gorenstein
Date: 03/14/22
MONTAGUE
10 Chester St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Angela Young
Seller: Eileen R. Jurek
Date: 03/08/22
34 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Cheryl Thompson
Seller: Laelia LLC
Date: 03/07/22
108 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $175,900
Buyer: Christian K. Bowers
Seller: Shannon Manzi
Date: 03/18/22
18-20 Turnpike Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Christopher L. Monti
Seller: Doris A. Ducharme
Date: 03/18/22
NEW SALEM
303 Petersham Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Katelyn Herold
Seller: Ashoryn LLC
Date: 03/18/22
90 Whitaker Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Michael T. Jones
Seller: Thomas O. Jones
Date: 03/17/22
NORTHFIELD
44 Munns Ferry Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: 44 Munns Ferry LLC
Seller: 4 Pleasant Street LLC
Date: 03/10/22
ORANGE
Quabbin Blvd., Lot 3
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: APG Quabbin LLC
Seller: 3 Quabbin Orange LLC
Date: 03/14/22
77 Chase St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Abare
Seller: Michele Satrowsky
Date: 03/08/22
26 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Peter Whitmore
Seller: Amanda Castiglione
Date: 03/11/22
112 Mechanic St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Michael A. Maguire
Seller: Eileen A. Jansson
Date: 03/10/22
25 New Athol Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Orange Trails LLC
Seller: Kyle Higgins
Date: 03/09/22
17 Shumway St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Keauna J. Foster
Seller: Tara Fregeau
Date: 03/11/22
117 West Orange Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Keith M. Washington
Seller: Jon D. Holland
Date: 03/17/22
SUNDERLAND
248 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $50,500,000
Buyer: Cliffside TIC 2 LLC
Seller: Northland Cliffside LLC
Date: 03/15/22
653 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $51,500,000
Buyer: PR LMP Amherst Road LLC
Seller: Sugarbush Meadow LLC
Date: 03/17/22
220 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Alexandra Carley
Seller: Frederic S. Thomas
Date: 03/16/22
WARWICK
45 Orange Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Janette L. Gill
Seller: Dennis C. King
Date: 03/16/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
49 Center St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Alice Verbetsky
Seller: Damiano Trimboli
Date: 03/17/22
38 Depalma St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Michael County
Seller: Olga Arbuzov
Date: 03/10/22
47 Edward St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Golden Gorillas LLC
Seller: Nicky P. Lawrenchuk
Date: 03/07/22
45 Family Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Man B. Rana
Seller: Nathan L. Hall
Date: 03/11/22
59 General Abrams Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $12,000,000
Buyer: CGI Manufacturing Real Estate LLC
Seller: KSD Realty LLC
Date: 03/14/22
79 General Abrams Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $12,000,000
Buyer: CGI Manufacturing Real Estate LLC
Seller: KSD Realty LLC
Date: 03/14/22
99 General Abrams Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $12,000,000
Buyer: CGI Manufacturing Real Estate LLC
Seller: KSD Realty LLC
Date: 03/14/22
84 Hastings St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Joan Moura
Seller: Lavalley, Gloria M., (Estate)
Date: 03/17/22
76 Horsham Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $299,995
Buyer: Matthew M. Bruno
Seller: Abbey R. Massaro
Date: 03/10/22
53 James St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Spire Property Solutions Inc.
Seller: Jaskulski, David M., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/22
17 Kimberly Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Hyrmete Sejdiji
Seller: Larry L. Hoague
Date: 03/11/22
25 Monroe St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Douglas A. Dichard
Seller: David B. Quigley
Date: 03/08/22
1139 North St., Ext.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: John Nguyen
Seller: Emanuel Diaz
Date: 03/16/22
124 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Stellato RT
Seller: Alex Vilkhovoy
Date: 03/17/22
116-118 Sheri Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Gulam Dastigir
Seller: Evelyn Rodriguez
Date: 03/11/22
28 Thalia Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Melody Fennelly
Seller: Linda M. Langevin
Date: 03/11/22
BRIMFIELD
122 Brookfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Paul Oday
Seller: Scott A. Martin
Date: 03/18/22
CHESTER
19 Higgins Road
Chester, MA 01050
Amount: $181,886
Buyer: Julieann Young
Seller: Christopher C. Haskell
Date: 03/11/22
32 Maple Ave
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Brian C. O’Donnell
Seller: DTA LLC
Date: 03/16/22
CHICOPEE
22 Adams St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Diane Rosario
Seller: David A. Laverdiere
Date: 03/11/22
Arthur St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $171,080
Buyer: Erik S. Lamountain
Seller: Wyszynski, Chester H., (Estate)
Date: 03/09/22
20 Arthur St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $171,080
Buyer: Erik S. Lamountain
Seller: Wyszynski, Chester H., (Estate)
Date: 03/09/22
13 Benefit St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $165,500
Buyer: Nathaniel J. O’Connor
Seller: Andrea M. Galiatsos
Date: 03/10/22
28 Bonner St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Gerardo Rivera-Lopez
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 03/15/22
27 Bristol St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $215,150
Buyer: Jennifer L. Lavalley
Seller: Kenz, Loretta, (Estate)
Date: 03/14/22
Bromont St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: DGL Properties LLC
Seller: Barbara L. Ruffo
Date: 03/08/22
6 Bush Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Jonah Investments LLC
Seller: Dulong Holdings LLC
Date: 03/17/22
Carew St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: DGL Properties LLC
Seller: Barbara L. Ruffo
Date: 03/08/22
155 Carriage Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jose Suarez
Seller: Michelle M. Vecchiarelli
Date: 03/16/22
52 Felix St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Paul Sullivan
Seller: Roger A. Lafleur
Date: 03/17/22
15 Hamel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Eloy Arocho
Seller: Susan M. Basili
Date: 03/16/22
38 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Niurka D. Alicea-Jusino
Seller: William D. Howe
Date: 03/11/22
140 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jeremy Rodriguez
Seller: Joy Street RT
Date: 03/16/22
92 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Angela A. McMahon
Seller: Robert J. Hanson
Date: 03/09/22
34 Paul Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Miguel Nieto
Seller: Justin T. Lavertue
Date: 03/10/22
10 Riverview Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Beatrice Lunsford-Wilkins
Seller: Urszula Stetson
Date: 03/10/22
69 Rochester St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Jarrid Kendall
Seller: Corey M. Mange
Date: 03/15/22
Rose St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Francis P. Meckay
Date: 03/11/22
31 Rose St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Francis P. Meckay
Date: 03/11/22
102 Roy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Roberto Camacho
Seller: Suzanne I. Provost
Date: 03/17/22
1125 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: EIP 1125 Sheridan LLC
Seller: 41 Liberty Street LLC
Date: 03/11/22
142 Skeele St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Margarita Sepulveda
Seller: Eich Estates Inc.
Date: 03/07/22
107 South St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $356,500
Buyer: Wilmary Labonte
Seller: Kenneth R. Germain
Date: 03/09/22
462 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Urszula NT
Seller: Leonardo Corporan
Date: 03/17/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
88 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $144,755
Buyer: Bogdanow RT
Seller: Symmes, Richard D., (Estate)
Date: 03/16/22
159 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Anicia N. Marshall-Roman
Seller: RC Builders LLC
Date: 03/09/22
35 Hazelhurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Trudy A. Elliston
Seller: Tyler J. Wheelock
Date: 03/16/22
254 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $431,500
Buyer: Andrew A. Clough
Seller: Vincenzo Calabrese
Date: 03/17/22
Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Panini Properties MA LLC
Seller: Apple Blossom Farm LLC
Date: 03/18/22
322 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Dominic J. Nardi
Seller: Marc A. Frisino
Date: 03/11/22
461 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Amanda D. Robinson
Seller: John R. Crowley
Date: 03/16/22
97 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Nandlal S. Reejhsinghani
Seller: Nicole M. Boulanger
Date: 03/07/22
GRANVILLE
1586 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Sean Burke
Seller: Cody A. Depew-Paas
Date: 03/11/22
HAMPDEN
24 Meadow Brook Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Strout
Seller: Kenneth O. Kern
Date: 03/09/22
160 Mill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Lisa A. Schmuck
Seller: Gary R. Barnett
Date: 03/08/22
HOLYOKE
25 Ashley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Wayne Klinge
Seller: Bailly, Donald W., (Estate)
Date: 03/11/22
5 Blossom Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $303,500
Buyer: Philip S. Bartholomew
Seller: Mary E. Atchison
Date: 03/11/22
61-63 Brookline Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Barry L. Rock
Date: 03/08/22
579-583 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: 579 Dwight Street LLC
Seller: Muayyad Realty LLC
Date: 03/15/22
34-36 Elmwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Edward A. Olmo
Seller: David G. Paulsen
Date: 03/18/22
671-677 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Wade Lee
Seller: Rosemary Leduc
Date: 03/14/22
11 Hillview Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Morgan L. Jones
Seller: David A. Leblanc
Date: 03/11/22
25 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Olana Flynn
Seller: Myriam Quinones
Date: 03/15/22
69 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: James B. Stillwaggon
Seller: Amelia Mosley
Date: 03/15/22
37 Lynwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Kimberly Santiago
Date: 03/18/22
1 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: 1 Main Realty LLC
Seller: Carol D. White
Date: 03/14/22
Mountain Road Lot 2
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Barnett
Seller: Adam J. Mulcahy
Date: 03/14/22
605 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jared Hamre
Seller: Daniel Flores
Date: 03/10/22
251 Oak St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Raleigh A. Venne
Seller: Carole A. Hebert
Date: 03/11/22
69 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Taishla Lopez-Perez
Seller: Mildred Hernandez
Date: 03/16/22
20 Richard Eger Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Gladysh Capital LLC
Seller: Obrzut, Peter S., (Estate)
Date: 03/11/22
7 Russell Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Aida Reys-Lugo
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 03/11/22
47 Taylor St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investments LLC
Seller: Kevin G. Elliott
Date: 03/08/22
LONGMEADOW
128 Birch Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $417,000
Buyer: Tao Wang
Seller: Stephen J. Payne
Date: 03/16/22
91 Birchwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $459,000
Buyer: Austin Moore
Seller: Global Homes Properties LLC
Date: 03/17/22
226 Blueberry Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Robert J. Harrington
Seller: John P. Santoro
Date: 03/08/22
26 Cobblestone Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Alan S. Eisgrau
Seller: Ilyssa O. Zippin
Date: 03/14/22
141 Lawnwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Mohammad Eskandarinejad
Seller: Patricia G. Larivee
Date: 03/18/22
117 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Christie L. Gaudio
Seller: Catherine Cole
Date: 03/10/22
86 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Sheryl L. McQuade TR
Seller: Mihaela S. Stefan
Date: 03/10/22
20 Sherwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Francesco A. Ferrentino
Seller: Francesco Ferrentino
Date: 03/07/22
18 South Park Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Kevin Winslow
Seller: Ronald G. Proulx
Date: 03/17/22
LUDLOW
19 Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $184,900
Buyer: Ronald O. Molina-Rivas
Seller: Lucia B. Gomes
Date: 03/11/22
47 Dale St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: 2017 Coelho FT
Seller: Patricia J. Renauld
Date: 03/18/22
68 Deponte Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Kendra Salvador
Seller: New England Equities LLC
Date: 03/17/22
9 Elaine Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $415,700
Buyer: Cory J. Mills-Dick
Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc.
Date: 03/11/22
9 Elaine Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $415,700
Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc.
Seller: Jennifer L. Fafard
Date: 03/07/22
122 Irla Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Michael Parent
Seller: Scotty L. Afonso
Date: 03/11/22
245 Moore St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Daniel Lozada
Seller: Snab LLC
Date: 03/11/22
144 Swan Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Jose A. Roxo
Seller: Roxo, Laura R., (Estate)
Date: 03/18/22
MONSON
22 Bridge St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Nasser H. Chihemi
Seller: Victoria M. Lee
Date: 03/08/22
166 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Hersey
Seller: Dylan J. Mann
Date: 03/11/22
15 Mill St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $149,000
Buyer: William Dean
Seller: Jared P. Pignone
Date: 03/07/22
165 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Aubin
Seller: Daniel A. Hersey
Date: 03/11/22
6 Silver St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Anthony Monteiro
Seller: Thomas M. Greene
Date: 03/16/22
55 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ryan Arsenault
Seller: Daniel P. Provost
Date: 03/11/22
232 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Benjamin J. Andrews
Seller: SZF Properties LLC
Date: 03/11/22
MONTGOMERY
184 Carrington Road
Montgomery, MA 01050
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Glen G. Koundry
Seller: David R. Berndt
Date: 03/15/22
PALMER
18 Holbrook St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Emily A. Doiron
Seller: Jolene L. Lepow
Date: 03/11/22
Jim Ash Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mark Salamon
Seller: Steven E. Cormier
Date: 03/11/22
44 Smith St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Matthew Janik
Seller: Norma J. Roberts
Date: 03/07/22
96 Smith St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Matthew Janik
Seller: Norma J. Roberts
Date: 03/07/22
3038 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $185,500
Buyer: Jared Marciniec
Seller: Kenneth E. Boyer
Date: 03/14/22
SOUTHWICK
49 Coes Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Avery W. Vazquez
Seller: Stephen Werman
Date: 03/17/22
604 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Southwick Gristmill Plaza
Seller: TJ Welch Inc.
Date: 03/10/22
45 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Etabav RT
Seller: John D. Sullivan
Date: 03/08/22
136 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Troy Senecal
Seller: Cheryl N. Smith
Date: 03/14/22
22 Shirley Ter.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kaile Blaze
Seller: George S. Hatzidakis
Date: 03/16/22
SPRINGFIELD
126 2nd St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $216,500
Buyer: Nathan S. Valois
Seller: Emily A. Warner
Date: 03/09/22
89 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Nancy Calderon
Seller: Joseph P. Decaro
Date: 03/15/22
99 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Alexandra Segura-Estrella
Seller: Giovanni P. Calabrese
Date: 03/18/22
70 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ariel Properties LLC
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 03/14/22
97 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $431,000
Buyer: Frederick H. Bohn
Seller: AJN Rentals LLC
Date: 03/07/22
114 Arcadia Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Melinda Barry
Date: 03/18/22
60 Arnold Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Josue Irizarry
Seller: Carlos Y. Garcia
Date: 03/15/22
63 Atwater Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $427,500
Buyer: Michael A. Fenton
Seller: David Finn
Date: 03/14/22
17 Atwood Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $176,500
Buyer: John M. Finch
Seller: Emilia Dones
Date: 03/17/22
87 Balfour Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Crystal J. Perez
Seller: Pamela J. Bourbeau
Date: 03/15/22
45 Bancroft St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Fikiri Amisi
Seller: North End Housing Initiative
Date: 03/11/22
65 Beaufort Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Fallah Razzak
Seller: Theresa Glog
Date: 03/11/22
10 Blanding St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Hamit T. Adiguzel
Seller: Alberto S. Crisostomo
Date: 03/17/22
19 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Aleesha R. Penna
Seller: Rosaida Mercado
Date: 03/14/22
64 Castle St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ashley L. Graham
Seller: Lisa A. Schmuck
Date: 03/08/22
171 Clearbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Benjamin T. Cole
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 03/18/22
7 Colorado St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Reynalda Torres
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 03/17/22
40 Cortland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Aidalis Rodriguez-Otero
Seller: Gabriel Paredes
Date: 03/15/22
971-973 East Columbus Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Pena Lopez Auto Repair
Seller: John P. Veronesi
Date: 03/14/22
93 Creswell Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Robert E. Fisk
Seller: Meadowbrook Property Solutions LLC
Date: 03/07/22
53 Crystal Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Kevin S. Rivera
Seller: Christopher Ortega
Date: 03/07/22
95 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Anthoney M. Lomax
Seller: R. M. Blerman LLC
Date: 03/10/22
109 El Paso St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Hosbaldo Adorno
Seller: Garrett Sullivan
Date: 03/11/22
29 Endicott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Darius M. Cofer
Seller: Karen M. Sokolowski
Date: 03/18/22
49 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Daniel Della-Giustina
Seller: Thong D. Nguyen
Date: 03/16/22
5 Flower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Hassan Echchetouani
Seller: Mary F. Sawyer
Date: 03/17/22
55 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Geoffrey Frost
Seller: Alex Hiller
Date: 03/18/22
47 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Stefan Hagmann
Seller: Michael J. Rheault
Date: 03/07/22
173 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ivor Santos
Seller: Anthony L. Tyson
Date: 03/15/22
20 Green Way
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Deu Thapa
Seller: Ganga Tiwari
Date: 03/16/22
88-90 Groveland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose A. Dejesus
Seller: Carmen Valentin
Date: 03/07/22
49 Hobson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Kevin Perez
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 03/18/22
124 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jarinelys Figueroa-Roldan
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 03/11/22
28 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Renardo N. Clayton
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 03/14/22
49 Judson St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: James E. Cavallo
Seller: Elizabeth Boggis
Date: 03/11/22
15 Kane St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $161,700
Buyer: David M. Wilson
Seller: Robert J. Schroeter
Date: 03/08/22
19 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Maria Garcia
Seller: Birch Properties LLC
Date: 03/11/22
125 Larkspur St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $207,500
Buyer: Dennis A. Montalvo
Seller: Ryan D. Doty
Date: 03/18/22
55 Lawndale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Hiep Do
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 03/16/22
62-64 Lester St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: TIHWDI LLC
Seller: Erik White
Date: 03/11/22
37 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Peace Y. Carboo
Seller: Maria Estrada
Date: 03/14/22
838 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Gerald Oleksak
Seller: Irma Langone
Date: 03/07/22
82-84 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Acevedo
Seller: Paul D. Calder
Date: 03/18/22
42 Mattoon St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Infinity Developments LLC
Date: 03/11/22
44 Mattoon St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Infinity Developments LLC
Date: 03/11/22
111 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Yomaira Amaro
Seller: Nelson Tejada
Date: 03/15/22
69 Monrovia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn Parent
Seller: Zacharia M. Graham
Date: 03/08/22
91 Mulberry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 03/18/22
44-46 Palmyra St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Center For Human Development Inc.
Seller: Sean Kavanagh
Date: 03/18/22
1061 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Gabriel Paredes
Seller: Robert A. Couture
Date: 03/15/22
1655 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Joseph Salvador
Date: 03/15/22
16 Partridge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $219,500
Buyer: Partridge Drive LLC
Seller: Diplomat Property Manager LLC
Date: 03/08/22
4 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: SHRE Holding Co. LLC
Seller: Kenneth S. Bernstein
Date: 03/16/22
29 Pocantico Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Michael Richardson-Polk
Seller: Hung Pham
Date: 03/10/22
75 Pocantico Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: John Barron
Seller: Western Mass. Property Development LLC
Date: 03/09/22
75 Prouty St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Kourtnie Noel-Morales
Seller: Lorenzo M. Hall
Date: 03/14/22
15 Rio Vista St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Nicholas G. Conner
Seller: Doris M. Mietka
Date: 03/15/22
28 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $259,500
Buyer: Adam D. Mayhew
Seller: Debra A. Griffith
Date: 03/18/22
194 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Quadria Carter
Seller: Annette Gerber
Date: 03/11/22
105-111 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,725,000
Buyer: New Man Ventures LLC
Seller: Ironsides School LLC
Date: 03/10/22
194 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: High Ridge Real Estate LLC
Seller: Goodrow, Robert R., (Estate)
Date: 03/07/22
104 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Dreana C. Sanders
Seller: Samuel Sanabria
Date: 03/11/22
83-85 Strong St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Elayni I. Marte
Seller: SA Holding 1 LLC
Date: 03/10/22
712 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Deny Kim
Seller: Javed Shah
Date: 03/15/22
1562 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $330,200
Buyer: Lal B. Thapa
Seller: Jacqueline Vega
Date: 03/08/22
8 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Tyrone Nelson
Seller: Scott P. Demaria
Date: 03/16/22
43 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Sandra I. Cruz
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 03/11/22
73 Watling St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sergio G. Ortiz
Seller: Lori J. Marchand
Date: 03/16/22
133-135 Westford Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $194,755
Buyer: Saklaa RT
Seller: Melvin J. Collins
Date: 03/15/22
184 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Cara E. McGee
Seller: Artioli, Russell N., (Estate)
Date: 03/11/22
18-20 Wolcott St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Cecilia Gomes
Seller: Celia Pena
Date: 03/07/22
WALES
10 Polly Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Craig P. Garvey
Seller: Dawn Upton
Date: 03/11/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
1066 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Robert P. Fortin
Seller: Robert P. Fortin
Date: 03/07/22
104-106 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: G&C RE Investments LLC
Seller: Bilodeau, Joan I., (Estate)
Date: 03/18/22
54 Carriage Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Rachelle Hannoush
Seller: FNMA
Date: 03/16/22
119 Chestnut St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: John Montalvo
Seller: James R. Christofori
Date: 03/17/22
25 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Meeghan P. Ramsey
Seller: Heather M. Fortin
Date: 03/11/22
134 Country View St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Michael J. Riordan
Seller: John J. Riordan
Date: 03/08/22
61 Forris St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Zachary Grchan
Seller: Stephen Wesolowski
Date: 03/11/22
40 Globe St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Qassim Khalaf
Seller: V&K Realty LLC
Date: 03/18/22
67 Lewis Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Ellen M. Dale
Seller: Marino Biagini
Date: 03/18/22
104 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Joseph P. Letendre
Seller: Myrna Vilas
Date: 03/14/22
820 Union St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: William O. Torres
Seller: Kelly, George A., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/22
WESTFIELD
58 Arnold St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: J&M Realty LLC
Seller: Irene J. Flahive
Date: 03/17/22
54 Big Wood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Paul A. Montanaro
Seller: Aspasia Gravanis
Date: 03/16/22
8-1/2 Bush St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Nathan P. Solitario
Seller: Bryan M. Tirrell
Date: 03/10/22
37 Coolidge Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Amy L. Damour
Seller: Kristina M. Schultz
Date: 03/17/22
124 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $193,666
Buyer: Wayne J. Lawrence
Seller: FNMA
Date: 03/15/22
680 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Eryn S. Tobin
Seller: William E. Footit
Date: 03/11/22
25 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Remy
Seller: Donna E. West
Date: 03/09/22
92 Knollwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jamison Bolduc
Seller: Scott J. Wojcik
Date: 03/15/22
19 McKinley Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: R. M. Blerman LLC
Seller: David G. Moquin
Date: 03/10/22
304 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jason R. Lisee
Seller: Susan D. Hunley RET
Date: 03/15/22
5 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $314,900
Buyer: Nissy P. Manacheril
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 03/18/22
29 Orange St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $528,000
Buyer: 29-29 5 Orange St LLC
Seller: J&F Management LLP
Date: 03/17/22
13 Pine St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $237,900
Buyer: Brandyn J. Peterson
Seller: FHLM
Date: 03/08/22
51 Queen St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Colleen T. Lent
Seller: Dorothy Lent
Date: 03/18/22
120 Springdale Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mikhail Kozachuk
Seller: David K. Young
Date: 03/18/22
109 Whitaker Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Angela T. Derouin
Seller: Patricia Vachula
Date: 03/10/22
WILBRAHAM
9 Brookside Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christopher Q. Brown
Seller: Patricia E. Perkins
Date: 03/15/22
22 Hunting Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Susan M. Mondor
Seller: Joseph G. Mondor
Date: 03/11/22
8 Joan St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Danise Fahor-Etienne
Seller: Patricia Feliz
Date: 03/16/22
239 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Nestor R. Rivera-Alicea
Seller: Stuart J. Johnsen
Date: 03/18/22
78 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $143,746
Buyer: Glenroy Burke
Seller: FNMA
Date: 03/18/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
295 Amity St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $552,000
Buyer: Jordan R. Katz
Seller: J. Richard Pilsner
Date: 03/16/22
8 Berkshire Ter.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Sarah Mabry
Seller: Connolly, Judith A., (Estate)
Date: 03/17/22
16 Bridge St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Bridgestreet Rentals LLC
Seller: Cheryl Noble
Date: 03/18/22
156-A Brittany Manor
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $58,000,000
Buyer: Boulders TIC 2 LLC
Seller: Northland Boulders LLC
Date: 03/15/22
170 East Hadley Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Fern & Co. LLC
Seller: Dolan, Daniel T., (Estate)
Date: 03/07/22
7 Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $550,700
Buyer: Meghan Correa
Seller: Carrie-Lynn Saunders
Date: 03/10/22
9 Kettle Pond Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $518,000
Buyer: Katharine J. Waggoner LT
Seller: Ren L. Yao
Date: 03/18/22
191 West Pomeroy Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Town Of Amherst
Seller: Fort River Solar 2 LLC
Date: 03/10/22
BELCHERTOWN
196 Barton Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Robin Parncutt
Seller: Joshua M. Slovack
Date: 03/11/22
1131 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Elizabeth E. Tomlinson
Seller: Pratt James L., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/22
635 North Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $436,250
Buyer: Jackson Powers
Seller: Meaghan L. Williamson
Date: 03/15/22
348 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Flink
Seller: Ronald J. Flink RET
Date: 03/18/22
24 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $482,900
Buyer: Scott Demaria
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 03/16/22
8 Tucker Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Daniel Debastiani
Seller: Sivart RT
Date: 03/18/22
6 Woodland Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Shing Lau
Seller: Bailey Housing LLC
Date: 03/10/22
EASTHAMPTON
Brook St. Lot 1
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $127,500
Buyer: Norine L. O’Neil
Seller: Patricia A. Larochelle IRT
Date: 03/17/22
50 Church St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $394,000
Buyer: Pandura Properties LLC
Seller: Brian D. Slezek
Date: 03/10/22
53 Hannum Brook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Ryan Kurtz
Seller: Verville, Ronadl G., (Estate)
Date: 03/07/22
248 Hendrick St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Lauren R. Steis
Seller: Mark T. Izzo
Date: 03/18/22
32 Line St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jessica B. Hertzberg
Seller: Norwich Properties LLC
Date: 03/07/22
12 Lord St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Holden S. Sparacino
Seller: Michael A. Pellin
Date: 03/18/22
Reservation Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: City Of Easthampton
Seller: Suzanne E. Scallion
Date: 03/07/22
GOSHEN
West St.
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $845,000
Buyer: Chandobald TR
Seller: St.Amand FT
Date: 03/17/22
14 Williams Dr.
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Richard A. Barton
Seller: Michael G. George
Date: 03/16/22
GRANBY
12 Griswold Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Dakota P. Richards
Seller: Tetrault, Diane E., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/22
86 Morgan St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $332,250
Buyer: Michael W. Livingston
Seller: Michael W. Crochiere
Date: 03/08/22
220 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: T&A Associates & Properties LLC
Seller: Brooks FT
Date: 03/11/22
HADLEY
1 Autumn View Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Donald A. Brown
Seller: L. Ann Hopkins
Date: 03/09/22
HATFIELD
8 Circle Dr.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Barbara N. Weinberg
Seller: Elizabeth N. Clarke
Date: 03/07/22
NORTHAMPTON
Berkshire Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $586,500
Buyer: Rita E. Sohlich
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 03/07/22
737 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: Prospect Place Owner LLC
Seller: 737 Northampton LLC
Date: 03/07/22
57 Gothic St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Samuel B. Whitney
Seller: 57 Gothic Street LLC
Date: 03/11/22
27 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $848,190
Buyer: David Overfield
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 03/18/22
168 Industrial Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $5,351,083
Buyer: GMS Realty LLP
Seller: Kissell Inc.
Date: 03/17/22
178 Industrial Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,098,917
Buyer: Recovery Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: PVC West Inc.
Date: 03/17/22
256 Jackson St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Thomas H. Craig
Seller: Du Con Properties LLC
Date: 03/17/22
Locust St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $586,500
Buyer: Rita E. Sohlich
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 03/07/22
Sherman Ave. Lot 1
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Seller: Barbara A. Lamontagne
Date: 03/10/22
57 Warner St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Yunting Xu
Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Date: 03/14/22
SOUTH HADLEY
7 Benoit Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Christine A. Craig
Seller: Du Con Properties LLC
Date: 03/18/22
89 Brainerd St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Thomas Fusari
Seller: Sally J. Poudrier
Date: 03/11/22
22 Edison Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Joshua Berge
Seller: Thomas J. Kelleher
Date: 03/17/22
324 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Barbara E. Leyden
Seller: Eleanor Ustach
Date: 03/08/22
17 Leahey Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Andrew Kretschmar
Seller: Michael D. Russell
Date: 03/15/22
18 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Scott Family Properties LLC
Seller: Michael G. Edwards
Date: 03/09/22
SOUTHAMPTON
16 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $127,302
Buyer: Anthony Wheeler Construction LLC
Seller: Christine E. Wright
Date: 03/10/22
88 High St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $252,625
Buyer: Michael L. Buehler
Seller: Anne L. Vaillant
Date: 03/09/22
90 High St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $252,625
Buyer: Michael L. Buehler
Seller: Anne L. Vaillant
Date: 03/09/22
WARE
19-21 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Eurides Batista
Seller: Scudder Bay Capital LLC
Date: 03/17/22
121 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Alice Bonasio
Seller: Theresa A. Baldassarri
Date: 03/11/22
52 Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: FEI Group LLC
Seller: Mark A. Andrews
Date: 03/11/22
54-58 Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: FEI Group LLC
Seller: Mark A. Andrews
Date: 03/11/22
78-80 Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: FEI Group LLC
Seller: Mark A. Andrews
Date: 03/11/22
198 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Lauren Noone
Date: 03/09/22
6-10 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: FEI Group LLC
Seller: Mark A. Andrews
Date: 03/11/22
WORTHINGTON
144 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $524,580
Buyer: Pippin & Jane LLC
Seller: Bearly LLC
Date: 03/08/22
110 Williamsburg Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: K. M. Downs 2016 TR
Seller: Gabriel K. Shippee
Date: 03/14/22