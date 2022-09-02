Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of July and August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Falls Polish Home
27 Grove St.
$60,000 — New fire-alarm system
Couture Partners LLC
12 Chapman St.
$20,170 — New cabinets, kitchen sink, floors, bathroom drop ceiling
Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$9,238 — Build shed
O’Leary-Vincunas LLC
2140 Westover Road
$190,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
CBR Realty Corp.
191 Russell St.
N/A — Roofing
FDF Realty LLP
299 Russell St.
N/A — Insulation
Francine Ness
137 West St.
N/A — Demolish floors on first and second floor of main house
Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters
227 Russell St.
N/A — Move existing sign
LEE
Min Khant
114 Housatonic St.
$39,200 — Fit out street-level commercial restaurant and kitchen, including installation of new hood exhaust and fire-suppression system, painting, and railing and deck repairs
LENOX
PVI Lenox Village LLC
51 Church St.
$5,000 — Select demolition to lower level
NORTHAMPTON
Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St.
$2,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Colvest/Northampton LLC
327 King St.
$25,000 — Cell site modification
Community Enterprises Inc.
5 Franklin St.
$43,037 — Fire sprinkler system
LP Altera Northampton Investors
195 Industrial Dr.
$125,000 — HVAC
Smith College
14 Green St.
$75,500 — HVAC sheet-metal work
PITTSFIELD
542 Tyler LLC
534 Tyler St.
$12,000 — Interior non-structural demolition and removal of finishes and furnishings
Rapissarda Laiken
1404 North St.
$1,000 — Select interior demolition
SPRINGFIELD
Blackened Realty LLC
201 Worthington St.
$37,000 — Alter second-floor interior tenant space at Smith’s Billiards for new accessible women’s restroom
City of Springfield
31 Kensington Ave.
$25,800 — Alter existing library at Kensington International School into two new classrooms, remove and replace walls and door in mechanical room
Manuel Colon
820 Worthington St.
$15,000 — Repair minor holes in sheetrock on mercantile building
Eastern General Contractors Inc.
38 Berkshire Ave.
$10,875 — Roofing
Stephen Jablonski, Jillian McLeod
22 Green Lane
$3,500 — Add second level to existing garden shed
Massachusetts Development Finance Agency
1550 Main St.
$145,041.60 — Remove and replace glass doors, install fire caulking in existing penetrations