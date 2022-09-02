The following building permits were issued during the months of July and August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Falls Polish Home

27 Grove St.

$60,000 — New fire-alarm system

Couture Partners LLC

12 Chapman St.

$20,170 — New cabinets, kitchen sink, floors, bathroom drop ceiling

Hampden Charter School of Science

20 Johnson Road

$9,238 — Build shed

O’Leary-Vincunas LLC

2140 Westover Road

$190,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

CBR Realty Corp.

191 Russell St.

N/A — Roofing

FDF Realty LLP

299 Russell St.

N/A — Insulation

Francine Ness

137 West St.

N/A — Demolish floors on first and second floor of main house

Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters

227 Russell St.

N/A — Move existing sign

LEE

Min Khant

114 Housatonic St.

$39,200 — Fit out street-level commercial restaurant and kitchen, including installation of new hood exhaust and fire-suppression system, painting, and railing and deck repairs

LENOX

PVI Lenox Village LLC

51 Church St.

$5,000 — Select demolition to lower level

NORTHAMPTON

Colvest/Northampton LLC

325 King St.

$2,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Colvest/Northampton LLC

327 King St.

$25,000 — Cell site modification

Community Enterprises Inc.

5 Franklin St.

$43,037 — Fire sprinkler system

LP Altera Northampton Investors

195 Industrial Dr.

$125,000 — HVAC

Smith College

14 Green St.

$75,500 — HVAC sheet-metal work

PITTSFIELD

542 Tyler LLC

534 Tyler St.

$12,000 — Interior non-structural demolition and removal of finishes and furnishings

Rapissarda Laiken

1404 North St.

$1,000 — Select interior demolition

SPRINGFIELD

Blackened Realty LLC

201 Worthington St.

$37,000 — Alter second-floor interior tenant space at Smith’s Billiards for new accessible women’s restroom

City of Springfield

31 Kensington Ave.

$25,800 — Alter existing library at Kensington International School into two new classrooms, remove and replace walls and door in mechanical room

Manuel Colon

820 Worthington St.

$15,000 — Repair minor holes in sheetrock on mercantile building

Eastern General Contractors Inc.

38 Berkshire Ave.

$10,875 — Roofing

Stephen Jablonski, Jillian McLeod

22 Green Lane

$3,500 — Add second level to existing garden shed

Massachusetts Development Finance Agency

1550 Main St.

$145,041.60 — Remove and replace glass doors, install fire caulking in existing penetrations