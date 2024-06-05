The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2024.

CHICOPEE

A3 Sheridan LLC

1040 Sheridan St.

$62,750 — Frame and finish room for dry-ice machines

Buckley Property Investments

30 Buckley Blvd.

$15,000 — Construct fire-separation wall

Chicopee Falls Lodge 1849

244 Fuller Road

$75,000 — Replace what is being demolished, rebuild entry to bar area

Fruit Life Inc.

398 Front St.

$525,000 — Install footings for steel framing with exterior stairway to second-floor steel deck with perimeter guardrail at outer edge of deck

EASTHAMPTON

Susan Manning

9-19 Grant St.

$41,450 — Roofing

Kevin Netto, Jovita Netto

49-51 Pleasant St.

$13,000 — Roofing

Christopher Thompson

6-12 Irving St.

$14,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Floranine LLC

285 Russell St.

N/A — Replace pylon sign

Pride LP

25 Russell St.

N/A — Construct non-load-bearing partition wall

SPRINGFIELD

500 Armory Street LLC

500 Armory St.

$17,000 — Roofing

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$101,000 — Alter interior to expand existing tenant office space on second floor for Department of Early Education and Care

Astro Logistics LLC

126 Memorial Dr.

$27,219 — Office renovation, including new walls and doors

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

401 Liberty St.

$2,189.50 — Install two awnings

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

35 Warwick St.

$2,189.50 — Install two awnings

Charlou Realty LLC

1252 Main St.

$40,000 — Roofing

Elona Capital LLC

282 Main St.

$21,000 — Roofing

Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC

66 Industry Ave.

$114,995 — Roofing

Serena Harris

355 Maple St.

$18,273.60 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

Maxine Illingsworth

101 Mooreland St.

$48,500 — Siding and roofing on detached garage

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC

459 Dwight St.

$8,400 — Dig holes for sonotubes for rear patio of All American Sports Bar

OSJ of Springfield LLC

1686 Boston Road

$374,373 — Roofing

PeoplesBank

1051 St. James Ave.

$60,000 — Remove ATMs, replace with ITMs, infill existing teller window with masonry

Springfield Jewish Community Center

1160 Dickinson St.

$1,200,000 — Phase 2 alteration for interior fit-out and additional repairs to men’s locker room

St. George Orthodox Greek Church

2320 Main St.

$762,460 — Install scaffolding around church tower for planned exploration of future restoration

St. John the Divine Armenian Apostolic Church

2425 Wilbraham Road

$9,260 — Insulate attic

T5 MA RE LLC

1267 Boston Road

$1,000,000 — Erect vehicle maintenance building for Take 5 Oil Change