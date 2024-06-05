Building Permits

Building Permits

By

The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2024.

CHICOPEE

A3 Sheridan LLC
1040 Sheridan St.
$62,750 — Frame and finish room for dry-ice machines

Buckley Property Investments
30 Buckley Blvd.
$15,000 — Construct fire-separation wall

Chicopee Falls Lodge 1849
244 Fuller Road
$75,000 — Replace what is being demolished, rebuild entry to bar area

Fruit Life Inc.
398 Front St.
$525,000 — Install footings for steel framing with exterior stairway to second-floor steel deck with perimeter guardrail at outer edge of deck

EASTHAMPTON

Susan Manning
9-19 Grant St.
$41,450 — Roofing

Kevin Netto, Jovita Netto
49-51 Pleasant St.
$13,000 — Roofing

Christopher Thompson
6-12 Irving St.
$14,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Floranine LLC
285 Russell St.
N/A — Replace pylon sign

Pride LP
25 Russell St.
N/A — Construct non-load-bearing partition wall

SPRINGFIELD

500 Armory Street LLC
500 Armory St.
$17,000 — Roofing

1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$101,000 — Alter interior to expand existing tenant office space on second floor for Department of Early Education and Care

Astro Logistics LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$27,219 — Office renovation, including new walls and doors

Behavioral Health Network Inc.
401 Liberty St.
$2,189.50 — Install two awnings

Behavioral Health Network Inc.
35 Warwick St.
$2,189.50 — Install two awnings

Charlou Realty LLC
1252 Main St.
$40,000 — Roofing

Elona Capital LLC
282 Main St.
$21,000 — Roofing

Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC
66 Industry Ave.
$114,995 — Roofing

Serena Harris
355 Maple St.
$18,273.60 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

Maxine Illingsworth
101 Mooreland St.
$48,500 — Siding and roofing on detached garage

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$8,400 — Dig holes for sonotubes for rear patio of All American Sports Bar

OSJ of Springfield LLC
1686 Boston Road
$374,373 — Roofing

PeoplesBank
1051 St. James Ave.
$60,000 — Remove ATMs, replace with ITMs, infill existing teller window with masonry

Springfield Jewish Community Center
1160 Dickinson St.
$1,200,000 — Phase 2 alteration for interior fit-out and additional repairs to men’s locker room

St. George Orthodox Greek Church
2320 Main St.
$762,460 — Install scaffolding around church tower for planned exploration of future restoration

St. John the Divine Armenian Apostolic Church
2425 Wilbraham Road
$9,260 — Insulate attic

T5 MA RE LLC
1267 Boston Road
$1,000,000 — Erect vehicle maintenance building for Take 5 Oil Change

