Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2024.
CHICOPEE
A3 Sheridan LLC
1040 Sheridan St.
$62,750 — Frame and finish room for dry-ice machines
Buckley Property Investments
30 Buckley Blvd.
$15,000 — Construct fire-separation wall
Chicopee Falls Lodge 1849
244 Fuller Road
$75,000 — Replace what is being demolished, rebuild entry to bar area
Fruit Life Inc.
398 Front St.
$525,000 — Install footings for steel framing with exterior stairway to second-floor steel deck with perimeter guardrail at outer edge of deck
EASTHAMPTON
Susan Manning
9-19 Grant St.
$41,450 — Roofing
Kevin Netto, Jovita Netto
49-51 Pleasant St.
$13,000 — Roofing
Christopher Thompson
6-12 Irving St.
$14,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Floranine LLC
285 Russell St.
N/A — Replace pylon sign
Pride LP
25 Russell St.
N/A — Construct non-load-bearing partition wall
SPRINGFIELD
500 Armory Street LLC
500 Armory St.
$17,000 — Roofing
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$101,000 — Alter interior to expand existing tenant office space on second floor for Department of Early Education and Care
Astro Logistics LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$27,219 — Office renovation, including new walls and doors
Behavioral Health Network Inc.
401 Liberty St.
$2,189.50 — Install two awnings
Behavioral Health Network Inc.
35 Warwick St.
$2,189.50 — Install two awnings
Charlou Realty LLC
1252 Main St.
$40,000 — Roofing
Elona Capital LLC
282 Main St.
$21,000 — Roofing
Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC
66 Industry Ave.
$114,995 — Roofing
Serena Harris
355 Maple St.
$18,273.60 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage
Maxine Illingsworth
101 Mooreland St.
$48,500 — Siding and roofing on detached garage
Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$8,400 — Dig holes for sonotubes for rear patio of All American Sports Bar
OSJ of Springfield LLC
1686 Boston Road
$374,373 — Roofing
PeoplesBank
1051 St. James Ave.
$60,000 — Remove ATMs, replace with ITMs, infill existing teller window with masonry
Springfield Jewish Community Center
1160 Dickinson St.
$1,200,000 — Phase 2 alteration for interior fit-out and additional repairs to men’s locker room
St. George Orthodox Greek Church
2320 Main St.
$762,460 — Install scaffolding around church tower for planned exploration of future restoration
St. John the Divine Armenian Apostolic Church
2425 Wilbraham Road
$9,260 — Insulate attic
T5 MA RE LLC
1267 Boston Road
$1,000,000 — Erect vehicle maintenance building for Take 5 Oil Change