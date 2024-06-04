Greenfield Savings Bank Donates $50,000 to Iron Horse Music Hall

NORTHAMPTON — Greenfield Savings Bank announced it is making a donation of $50,000 to the Parlor Room Collective in support of its $750,000 capital campaign to revive the Iron Horse Music Hall in downtown Northampton.

The Parlor Room Collective, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the health and vitality of the community through the power of music, purchased the Iron Horse last fall and launched a capital campaign to raise funds for renovations and updates to the historic music venue. Updates included expanding to the neighboring storefront at 18 Center St. and putting in 10 bathrooms on the first floor.

The Iron Horse reopened its doors to the public for the first time on May 15 to a sold-out crowd with Taylor Ashton and Rachael & Vilray playing to an audience eager to celebrate the return of this beloved venue. Chris Freeman, executive director of the Parlor Room Collective, said the gift from Greenfield Savings Bank will help cover the costs of the extensive renovations that have made the Iron Horse a more accessible space, as well as the startup costs for the restaurant and the staff more than doubling in size to account for the new venue and restaurant.

Along with the bar space and bathrooms, Iron Horse updates include flooring, lighting, HVAC, and a new sound system. These updates prioritize the customer and artist experience, making the space more comfortable and accessible than ever before.

“Greenfield Savings Bank is proud to play a role in the restoration and redevelopment of this great community icon. As a local mutual bank, GSB is committed to supporting a wide range of local nonprofit organizations and initiatives that enhance and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve in Franklin and Hampshire counties,” said Thomas Meshako, president and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. “We congratulate the Iron Horse team and the city of Northampton for their vision and dedication to bringing this venue back to life. The combination of the Parlor Room with the Iron Horse will add to the revitalization of Northampton being the music destination that it once was. We look forward to attending many wonderful shows in downtown Northampton for years to come.”

Sponsors like Greenfield Savings Bank are integral to the success of the Iron Horse as it once again becomes a destination for local, regional, and national audiences.

“We’re dedicated to creating an inclusive space that celebrates art, artists, and community,” Freeman said.