Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
John Ford Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Trinity Estate Alliance LLC
Seller: Gale A. Bulissa
Date: 04/30/24
171 Tatro Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Law
Seller: Robert W. Bassett
Date: 05/06/24
BERNARDSTON
186 Bald Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Zain Naveed
Seller: Jessica L. Norman
Date: 05/07/24
COLRAIN
360 North Green River Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Alix P. Carey
Seller: Steven H. St.Clair
Date: 05/10/24
DEERFIELD
797 River Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Momaney
Seller: Brian Zamojski
Date: 04/30/24
117 Sandgully Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Deborah Rivera
Seller: Pasiecnik, Janes M., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/24
GILL
26 French King Hwy.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ariana Walker
Seller: Paul W. Waldron
Date: 05/03/24
20 Walnut Hill Road
Gill, MA 01376
Amount: $261,745
Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Seller: Andrew Paige
Date: 05/10/24
GREENFIELD
636 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Zachary J. Domes
Seller: Ellen M. Berson
Date: 04/30/24
50 East Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Marilyn Gonzalez
Seller: Ivan Urgin
Date: 05/01/24
100 Fairview St., E
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Arthur Morgan
Seller: Pioneer Valley Redevelopment LLC
Date: 04/30/24
12 Stanley St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Amber M. Ortiz
Seller: Sean Connors
Date: 05/09/24
83 Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Christopher Storozuk
Seller: Craig Ryan
Date: 05/07/24
HEATH
103 Avery Brook Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Jodi Walsh
Seller: Richardo H. Emery
Date: 05/07/24
LEYDEN
209 South County Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: James L. Muka
Seller: Michael G. Muka
Date: 05/07/24
MONROE
85 North Road
Monroe, MA 01350
Amount: $204,500
Buyer: Craig Burton
Seller: Louronne Hartley
Date: 05/10/24
MONTAGUE
8 Grant St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: John Fox
Seller: Troy Santerre
Date: 05/09/24
2 Kingsley Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Denise A. Milkey
Seller: Donna L. Dusell
Date: 05/10/24
66 Main St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $579,000
Buyer: Dustin Spear
Seller: Cedric A. Pilard
Date: 05/01/24
89 Mormon Hollow Road
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Brian E. Foley
Seller: James F. Demers
Date: 04/30/24
477 Randall Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kenneth R. Hubbard
Seller: Stephen J. Kosuda
Date: 05/09/24
443 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Pasha Realty LLC
Seller: Juan C. Guzman
Date: 05/08/24
43 X St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Julia Morse
Seller: Saville Int.
Date: 04/30/24
ORANGE
45 Oaklawn Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Francisco J. Gonzalez
Seller: Michael L. Rivard
Date: 05/03/24
71 Packard Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Eric Jack
Seller: Kelley, Marlys E. (Estate)
Date: 05/07/24
14-18 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: David A. Boyd
Seller: Steven Hickey
Date: 05/01/24
314 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: William A. Mitchell
Seller: Andres D. Ramirez
Date: 04/30/24
310 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jordan W. Russell
Seller: Benjamin D. Kraner
Date: 05/08/24
SHELBURNE
66 Little Mohawk Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Matthew E. Hinkell
Seller: Marcella T. Hinkell
Date: 05/03/24
Patten Road (off)
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Allan Smith
Seller: Hitor LLC
Date: 04/29/24
416 South Shelburne Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $270,500
Buyer: Jacob A. Manners
Seller: Laura L. Manners
Date: 05/01/24
SUNDERLAND
232 North Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $462,500
Buyer: Jonathan M. Atkins
Seller: Ronald Page
Date: 05/03/24
125 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Brody Wood
Seller: Joseph P. O’Connor
Date: 05/03/24
258 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $188,750
Buyer: Timothy E. Mimitz
Seller: Lsrmf Mh Master Participation TR
Date: 05/09/24
WHATELY
34 Grey Oak Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $625,008
Buyer: Peter C. Uden RET
Seller: Nehring, Donna M., (Estate)
Date: 05/08/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
27 Adams St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Fraser
Seller: Fraser, James D., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/24
28 Carmel Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Michael A. Osowiecki
Seller: Douglas C. Johnson
Date: 04/30/24
37 Edgewater Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Dennis M. Lynch
Seller: Cheryl A. Barnhart
Date: 05/07/24
132 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Thomas Sharpe
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 05/10/24
93 Northwood St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $438,500
Buyer: Patrick R. Inglesby
Seller: Moccio, Willliam, (Estate)
Date: 05/10/24
15 Patriot Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Gary W. Chirgwin
Seller: Michael J. Oleksak
Date: 04/30/24
48 Roberta Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Samuel J. Bonk
Seller: William F. Martin
Date: 05/10/24
1059 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Michael A. Gruska
Seller: Albro, Frances G., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/24
764 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nova Buildings LLC
Seller: 740 & 764 Springfield St. LLC
Date: 05/10/24
Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Andri Tverdokhlib
Seller: Jhnec TR
Date: 04/30/24
305 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mass Veterinary Services LLC
Seller: Vet Properties LLC
Date: 04/30/24
45 Zacks Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Unfolding Beauty TT
Seller: Robert E. King
Date: 04/29/24
CHESTER
11 Maple St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Denise Draper
Seller: Steven D. Savoy
Date: 05/09/24
CHICOPEE
190 Asselin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Katelyn Kirby
Seller: Nathan Howell
Date: 04/30/24
125 Chateaugay St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Ruth E. Turcotte
Date: 04/30/24
168-1/2 East Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Kane Scrap Iron & Metal
Seller: Dutilly, David P., (Estate)
Date: 05/07/24
107 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Robert Rojowski
Seller: Jonathan S. Dean
Date: 04/30/24
71 Frink St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Eliezer Sanabria
Seller: Kristen D. Thrasher
Date: 05/09/24
2 Gardner Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: David Olczuk
Seller: Grajko, Barbara, (Estate)
Date: 04/30/24
106 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jose Lopez
Seller: Bernash Realty LLC
Date: 04/30/24
43 Lariviere Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Shannon M. Moineau
Seller: Annemarie Begley-Gibson
Date: 04/30/24
1329 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Sevv Realty LLC
Seller: DSLP Memorial Drive LLC
Date: 05/01/24
34 Montclair St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Zhi Q. Tan
Seller: Surprenant, Donna M., (Estate)
Date: 05/06/24
1284 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $192,178
Buyer: Stefan Pater
Seller: Keith A. Langevin
Date: 05/08/24
753 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Willard A. McKinstry
Seller: Nicole M. McKinstry
Date: 05/07/24
24 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Antonio D. Pitts
Seller: Skyspec LLC
Date: 04/30/24
196 Pondview Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Robert Cabana
Seller: Kathleen Higgins
Date: 05/09/24
11 Reed Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Xiumei Ye
Seller: Yekaterina A. Alekseyeva
Date: 05/03/24
20 Sanford St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Sha-Taisja L. Jones
Seller: Richard R. Benoit
Date: 05/03/24
115 Saratoga Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Stacey M. Elliot
Seller: Azusa RT
Date: 05/09/24
11 Trafton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Ayaba Ezin
Seller: Melissa M. Leary
Date: 05/09/24
27 Walter St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Michael J. Goncalves
Seller: Gary R. Bernashe
Date: 04/30/24
50 Wheatland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jjj17 LLC
Seller: Florence C. Jacksen
Date: 04/30/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
33 Avery St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $356,000
Buyer: Michael P. Hearing
Seller: Agnieszka Kloskowska
Date: 04/30/24
197 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Lindsey M. Cole
Seller: Jahjan LLC
Date: 05/10/24
126 Gates Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Timothy D. Gillette
Seller: Trevor C. Kirk
Date: 04/29/24
139 Glynn Farms Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $926,000
Buyer: Martinson Antwi-Boasiako
Seller: Giuliano Basile
Date: 04/29/24
30 Orchard Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Erica L. Moulton
Seller: Elaine A. Songini RET
Date: 04/30/24
118 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Austin Shea
Seller: Jessica M. Valadares
Date: 04/30/24
309 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $288,921
Buyer: RCF2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Lynndia Roncarati
Date: 05/07/24
2 Pine St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Kristen M. Smith
Seller: Michael A. Taylor
Date: 04/29/24
622 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Ebak Projects LLC
Seller: Doris H. Alleman
Date: 04/29/24
173 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Shaker KM LLC
Seller: Wamhkm LLC
Date: 05/10/24
40 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jas Group LLC
Seller: Jet Real Estate LLC
Date: 05/08/24
540 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Maloni Family Farms LLC
Seller: Cynthia J. Normandin
Date: 05/06/24
896 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC
Seller: National Property Services LLC
Date: 05/07/24
GRANVILLE
11 North Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Lauren Lane
Seller: John W. Corrigan
Date: 04/30/24
231 Silver St.
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Joel Meissner
Seller: Eric D. Lane
Date: 04/30/24
HAMPDEN
34 Bayberry Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $409,900
Buyer: Anthony Decesare
Seller: Joshua D. Binney
Date: 04/29/24
173 Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Monica T. Medina
Seller: Christina Murphy
Date: 05/10/24
21 Martin Farms Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Patrick E. Raymond
Seller: John & Sara Donaruma FT
Date: 05/02/24
HOLLAND
155 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Raymond Labonte
Seller: John L. Simonson
Date: 05/06/24
HOLYOKE
23 Dillon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Patricia Gilligan
Seller: Gilligan, Elaine P., (Estate)
Date: 04/30/24
65-67 Elmwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $669,648
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Alfred I. Haberman
Date: 05/06/24
69-71 Elmwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $669,648
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Alfred I. Haberman
Date: 05/06/24
11 Hemlock Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: John P. Hanley
Seller: Aaron D. Thayer
Date: 04/30/24
39 Moss Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Kassandra M. Jean-Marie
Seller: Sarah E. St.Pierre
Date: 05/03/24
1697-1699 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Andrea Ciano
Seller: 3 Lions LLC
Date: 05/08/24
84 Oxford Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: McKenzie Brothera Realty LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Thb10
Date: 05/06/24
268 South St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $669,648
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Alfred I. Haberman
Date: 05/06/24
649 South Summer St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Onkar Properties LLC
Seller: Grace James Realty LLC
Date: 04/29/24
104 Saint James Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Alan M. Vieu
Seller: David E. O’Brien RET
Date: 05/01/24
70 Southampton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop
Date: 05/06/24
56 Taylor St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Erik Williams
Seller: Stephanie Saad
Date: 05/01/24
78 Vermont St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Gaelin M. Ryan
Seller: Real Jacques
Date: 05/03/24
58 Waldo St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Emma J. Welford
Seller: Venetia M. Guerrasio
Date: 05/07/24
267 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Luis A. Colon
Seller: Hilda Roque
Date: 05/09/24
25 West Glen St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $669,648
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Alfred I. Haberman
Date: 05/06/24
53 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Caitlyn Waddell
Seller: Karen M. Croteau
Date: 05/01/24
LONGMEADOW
36 Avondale Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $416,000
Buyer: Ryan Parker
Seller: Todd Westhaver
Date: 05/07/24
95 Dunsany Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Ma Dunsany LLC
Seller: Brian J. Danahey
Date: 05/02/24
19 Elizabeth Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $693,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Gomes-Ganhao
Seller: B. J. Anzalotti-Colby Irt
Date: 05/03/24
69 Greenacre Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Stephanie K. Dimichele
Seller: Russell & Lee Faneleli LT
Date: 05/02/24
55 Knollwood Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $432,000
Buyer: Kerry Brown
Seller: Sandra M. Dibona
Date: 04/30/24
44 Lawnwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Ryan W. Gendron
Seller: Thomas Jagodowski
Date: 05/01/24
1195 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $413,750
Buyer: Timothy R. Cejka
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 05/02/24
338 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Rachel A. Harrington
Seller: Sara Sarno
Date: 04/30/24
73 Oak Hollow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $463,000
Buyer: Michael J. Ravesi
Seller: David E. Howland
Date: 05/09/24
41 Shaker Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Caitlin B. Thunfors
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 05/02/24
193 Wolf Swamp Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Michael Templeton
Seller: Ann M. Oliveri
Date: 05/10/24
33 Woolworth St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Thi P. Tran
Seller: Min H. Cho
Date: 05/03/24
LUDLOW
21-23 Birch St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Frederico Vicente
Seller: Cristiano, Clementina, (Estate)
Date: 05/08/24
1224-1226 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Nanas Nest LLC
Seller: Emilio E. Santos
Date: 05/07/24
28 Deer Hill Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Erika L. Pouliot
Seller: Jillian Bowyer
Date: 05/02/24
188 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Greenstead Grove LP
Seller: Fuller Future LLC
Date: 05/09/24
17 Lakeview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Vernon Peabody
Seller: Cory Batista
Date: 05/03/24
155 Lakeview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Dianilda Rosario-Horne
Seller: Ana M. Santos
Date: 05/06/24
51 Mero St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Harris E. Williams
Seller: Jeremy Ladue
Date: 05/07/24
18 Southwood Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Christopher Mason
Seller: Open Meadow FT
Date: 05/10/24
17 Warren St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Samantha Simmons
Seller: Richard C. Powalka
Date: 05/07/24
MONSON
378 Boston Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Daniel S. Marti
Seller: T & Son Property LLC
Date: 05/02/24
19 Lakeshore Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Ann M. Botelho
Seller: Susan B. Cohen
Date: 05/10/24
221 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Monson Madness LLC
Seller: Stephen Salerno
Date: 05/08/24
16 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Justin Walsh
Seller: Clifford, Anita D., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/24
2 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Zachary Martel
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 05/10/24
1 Waid Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $403,500
Buyer: Thomas J. Jagodowski
Seller: Norman Waterhouse
Date: 05/01/24
PALMER
2136 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $468,000
Buyer: Jane Belleville
Seller: Deborah S. Kelder
Date: 05/08/24
9 Crawford St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Laura L. Lacrosse
Seller: Vision Investment Rental Properties LLC
Date: 05/10/24
1045 Circle Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Casey Daviau
Seller: Thomas Griffiths
Date: 04/30/24
43 French Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Wilbraham Builders Inc.
Seller: Denise Monette
Date: 05/10/24
68 Jim Ash Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Erica M. Nason
Seller: Jacob P. Stokowski
Date: 04/30/24
2070 Palmer Road
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Michael A. Langone
Date: 05/03/24
1063-1065 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 1063 Park Street LLC
Seller: Stephen T. Masley
Date: 05/01/24
1422 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $338,400
Buyer: Nathan W. Jensen
Seller: David A. Bren
Date: 04/30/24
160 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $273,500
Buyer: Lance R. Lenzner
Seller: Russell N. Bergeron
Date: 05/10/24
1041 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Asley M. Rodriguez
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 04/30/24
13 South High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Stephen G. Fellers
Seller: David E. Granger
Date: 05/03/24
SPRINGFIELD
12-18 Acme Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
22-28 Acme Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
25-31 Acme Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
35-41 Acme Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
37-39 Ames St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
69-71 Ames St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
51-55 Baldwin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
66 Barrison St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Robert H. Flenke
Seller: Robert G. Flenke
Date: 05/03/24
827-829 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Kevin Thai
Seller: Kalpana Gurung
Date: 05/08/24
76 Biltmore St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Daniel J. Ravish
Date: 05/01/24
739 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $4,722,707
Buyer: Bar CW Springfield LLC
Seller: Store Master Funding Xii
Date: 05/03/24
879 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Noorzad Realty LLC
Seller: Boston Road Assocs. LLC
Date: 05/02/24
175 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: James Gibbs
Seller: Elfrieda E. Gibbs
Date: 05/10/24
34 Brunswick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jenny Diaz
Seller: De Leon Holdings LLC
Date: 05/02/24
10-16 Cameron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
11-17 Cameron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
11-17 Cameron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
23-29 Cameron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
24-30 Cameron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
89 Carroll St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Yahaira Alonso-Santiago
Seller: Sybel Gonzalez
Date: 05/01/24
169 Carver St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Rees
Seller: SH Properties LLC
Date: 05/09/24
124 Catharine St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Wilson M. Tamay
Seller: James C. Voltz
Date: 04/30/24
275 Chestnut St., Lot 1
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 275 Chestnut LLC
Seller: Ymca Of Greater Springfield
Date: 05/02/24
72 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Sarah Whitlock
Seller: MAA Property LLC
Date: 04/30/24
70-72 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Peter Muiruri
Seller: Andre Cortez
Date: 05/08/24
18 Crane St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Alex Cruz
Seller: Michael J. Perez
Date: 05/07/24
66 Crystal Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Rony R. Mazariegos
Seller: Keys Upgrade LLC
Date: 05/02/24
66-68 Dearborn St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 05/07/24
31-37 Decker Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
276 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Joel P. Tirado
Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Date: 05/03/24
29 East Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Thomas Sliwa
Seller: Harriet Rossi
Date: 05/03/24
103 Emerson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Alice Martinez-Balseca
Seller: Edward L. Giza
Date: 04/29/24
51 Emerson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Coral Vega
Seller: Aleyssa Centeno
Date: 05/03/24
52-58 Farragut St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
67-69 Farragut St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
7-9 Farragut St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
103 Federal St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,215,000
Buyer: 99 Federal Street LLC
Seller: HP Rum LLC
Date: 04/30/24
27-29 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
28-30 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
42-44 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
58-60 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,190
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
122 Garnet St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Zaid Jalil
Seller: William T. Mulrooney
Date: 05/03/24
55 Glenoak Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christopher S. Heaney
Seller: Joshua L. Messer
Date: 04/29/24
116 Glenwood St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Brenda Villanueva
Seller: Debra M. Thornton
Date: 05/10/24
60 Grand St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $294,900
Buyer: Deolinda Andrade
Seller: Ibrahim M. Aljashaam
Date: 04/30/24
410 Grayson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Cottages By Lorraine LLC
Seller: Larry G. Croteau
Date: 05/06/24
19 Greene Place
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Naji K. Naji
Date: 04/29/24
37 Groveland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Seller: Hoa T. Lam
Date: 05/03/24
25 Hall St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jose M. Garcia-Pinos
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 05/10/24
260-262 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Soriano Market LLC
Seller: Amalfy Reyes
Date: 05/03/24
123 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Trevor C. Kirk
Seller: Kadisha Velasquez
Date: 05/09/24
269 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Amber Sutherland
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 05/10/24
94 Holly St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Jalen Merced
Seller: Lori Arpin
Date: 05/01/24
67 Hollywood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: CT Assets 2 LLC
Seller: Kelli L. Phillps
Date: 05/02/24
64-66 Home St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Ana D. Deleon
Seller: Michael Ribeiro
Date: 05/10/24
55-57 Horace St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Finly Turnier
Seller: Alfredo Vega
Date: 05/01/24
24 Kathleen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Marco A. Negron-Marrero
Seller: Kerriann D. Baugh
Date: 05/01/24
152 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
73 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
37 Kenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: GR Remodel LLC
Seller: Patricia Norman-Simpson
Date: 05/06/24
29-31 Ledyard St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Carlos Ruiz
Seller: Pontiac LLC
Date: 04/30/24
111 Magnolia Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: No Limits Assets LLC
Seller: Sinebur FT
Date: 05/06/24
1645 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Main & Taylor LLC
Seller: New England Farm Workers Council
Date: 05/03/24
54 Malcolm Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $143,617
Buyer: Alexandria K. Johnson
Seller: John B. Mason
Date: 05/03/24
91-93 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Luis E. Zambrano
Seller: Jessica L. Chiba
Date: 05/02/24
58 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Li Jin
Date: 05/08/24
94 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Gary M. Troncoso
Seller: D. & M. Realty & Investments LLC
Date: 05/01/24
88-90 Melha Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Wilson Rosario
Seller: Sean Curran
Date: 05/10/24
93 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Samuel Pantojas
Seller: John M. Martin
Date: 05/10/24
127 Millbrook Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Louisa Morris
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 05/03/24
27 Mortimer St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Edward C. Kennedy
Seller: Bates, Peggy Bowling, (Estate)
Date: 04/30/24
382 North Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR
Seller: Patricia Y. Cheeks
Date: 05/08/24
21 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Dorca Marquez
Seller: Beverley A. Cunningham
Date: 04/30/24
249 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jacob Montalvo
Seller: Genevieve Construction Development Group
Date: 04/29/24
283 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
290 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $582,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
291 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
294 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $582,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
298 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $582,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
299 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
258-260 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Rawam Ebrahim
Seller: Meg Realty LLC
Date: 04/30/24
267 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $582,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
273 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $885,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 05/07/24
52 Osgood St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $367,000
Buyer: Dierkins Anthony
Seller: Gabriel Martinez
Date: 05/10/24
453 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,400
Buyer: Tawnya Kopec
Seller: Enos, Thomas Arthur, (Estate)
Date: 04/29/24
63 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Javier M. Tascon
Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Date: 05/08/24
278 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sean R. Agustynowicz
Seller: James Fiore
Date: 05/02/24
164 Phoenix Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Burgwinkel
Seller: David Delgado
Date: 05/07/24
71-73 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Yarangelis S. Aguilera
Seller: Xaver Sierra
Date: 04/30/24
30-32 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,189
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
80-86 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Cristina M. Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
88-94 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
97-103 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $378,378
Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC
Seller: Chris Goncalves
Date: 05/06/24
127-129 Ranney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Marlon P. Fernandez
Seller: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Date: 05/03/24
32 Ridgewood Plce
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: 26 Ridgewood LLC
Seller: Cutchins Programs
Date: 04/29/24
26 Ridgewood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: 26 Ridgewood LLC
Seller: Cutchins Programs
Date: 04/29/24
195 Riverton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Joaquina Rival
Seller: Thomas W. Sacco
Date: 05/01/24
266 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Mildred V. Velez Vega
Seller: Nashalie L. Delgado
Date: 04/29/24
37 Ruthven St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Angel Leon
Seller: Michelle R. Pelletier RET
Date: 05/07/24
60 Saint Lawrence Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Brightwood Properties LLC
Seller: Murphy, William F., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/24
151 Slumber Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: Hari P. Khanal
Seller: Global Homes Properties LLC
Date: 05/08/24
68 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $444,000
Buyer: Michael P. McCool
Seller: Nancy Winterhalter
Date: 04/29/24
19 Schuyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Anne M. Leutsch
Seller: Napolitano Roofing
Date: 04/30/24
75 Shamrock St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Maria F. Alban
Seller: Kristen B. Kenyon
Date: 04/30/24
142-144 Suffolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Charles G. Schiff
Date: 05/09/24
333 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Steven Rose
Seller: Hari Khanal
Date: 05/08/24
20 Taber St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Justin P. McKennon
Seller: June M. McKennon
Date: 05/07/24
80 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Maria M. Diaz-Gonzalez
Seller: Jesus M. Lebron
Date: 05/08/24
754 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Felicia Copeland
Seller: Antonio F. Basile
Date: 04/29/24
4-6 Wolcott St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jose A. Rosario
Seller: Jose A. Pena
Date: 05/01/24
30-32 Woodside Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Jaqueline S. DaSilva
Seller: Edwin Mendez
Date: 04/29/24
1403 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Marcus Navarro
Seller: Truman 2016 SC6 Title
Date: 05/07/24
29 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $185,177
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR
Seller: Leon Yates
Date: 05/07/24
SOUTHWICK
47 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: O’Neil Smith
Seller: Daniel Kozlov
Date: 05/10/24
9 Overlook Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Webster
Seller: Peter J. Pappas
Date: 04/30/24
5 Pine Knoll
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: James R. Vollinger
Seller: Susan Paul
Date: 05/01/24
7 Pine Knoll
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: P. A. & Joanne F. Rocca LT
Seller: Scott J. Citro
Date: 05/01/24
20 Silvergrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Wendy S. Abraham 2022 TR
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 04/30/24
TOLLAND
115 Covell Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Peter Scrivener
Seller: William N. Magni
Date: 05/09/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
4 Althea St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Merigian Real Estate LLC
Seller: 1844 Riverdale LLC
Date: 05/08/24
430 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Paul J. Herbert
Seller: Thomas J. Stark
Date: 05/08/24
485 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ag Brothers LLC
Seller: Bruce A. Stone
Date: 04/30/24
66 Clarence St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Vasim Shaikh
Seller: Tommy Seidell
Date: 05/03/24
45 Fairview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Carlos O. Nazario
Seller: Benjamin Lopez-Rivera
Date: 05/10/24
417 Massachusetts Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Alexander T. Purdue
Seller: Michael R. Whelihan
Date: 05/09/24
42 Massasoit Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Mohanad M. Jumaah
Seller: Gabriel Quaglia
Date: 04/30/24
754 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Adrian Girard
Seller: Patrick R. Inglesby
Date: 05/10/24
63 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Courtney Cummings
Seller: Cindy S. Delgatto
Date: 05/08/24
774 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jonathan S. Ramirez
Seller: Ddmns Realty LLC
Date: 05/10/24
1838 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Merigian Real Estate LLC
Seller: 1844 Riverdale LLC
Date: 05/08/24
102 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Manuel E. Garcia
Seller: David W. Dearden
Date: 05/09/24
147 Squassick Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Sautam Saha
Seller: Stephen G. Wilson
Date: 04/30/24
WESTFIELD
80 Broadway
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jay R. Johnson
Seller: Sherlaw, Karen Sonja, (Estate)
Date: 05/09/24
28 Cleveland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Claire Meiralcott
Seller: Alexander T. Liptak
Date: 05/08/24
11 Clinton Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Seller: Howard, George S., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/24
3 Crawford Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Mohamed A. Fazal-Mohamed
Seller: Caroline E. McCoubrey
Date: 05/07/24
61 Dartmouth St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Benjamin Grainger
Seller: Parsons, Darlene A., (Estate)
Date: 05/08/24
1251 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Power Global Inc.
Seller: Richard J. Morini LT
Date: 04/30/24
106 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $356,500
Buyer: Matthew Lambert
Seller: Kevin Beattie
Date: 05/10/24
32 Harvest Moon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $734,000
Buyer: Sally Annasiry
Seller: Darren F. Lecrenski
Date: 04/30/24
23 Lady Slipper Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Melro Assocs. Inc.
Seller: Laura Santaniello
Date: 05/08/24
173 Llewellyn Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Jan Saj
Seller: Lynn D. Roncalli
Date: 05/10/24
209 Lockhouse Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: DM United Realty LLC
Seller: Morais Enterprises LLC
Date: 04/29/24
589 Montgomery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Daniel Cioch
Seller: Trudy M. Weaver
Date: 05/02/24
50 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $416,200
Buyer: Samuel F. Provo
Seller: William M. Beattie
Date: 05/01/24
123 Old Farm Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michael A. Raiford
Seller: Michael Seklecki
Date: 04/30/24
56 Pine St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Scott A. Demusis
Date: 05/10/24
15 Raymond Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: James Pratt
Seller: Roy E. Frye
Date: 04/30/24
141 Western Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Matthew Lein
Seller: Sokolowski, William F., (Estate)
Date: 04/30/24
12 Woronoco Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Yelizaveta Belyakova
Seller: Thackeray FT
Date: 05/02/24
22 Woronoco Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Sky Blue Properties LLC
Seller: Frank Doshna
Date: 04/30/24
WILBRAHAM
38 Blacksmith Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $473,000
Buyer: George D. Leastman
Seller: Borys Bakum
Date: 05/03/24
57 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Antonio Sebastiao
Seller: Thomas S. Sophinos
Date: 04/29/24
3 Jewell Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alexa Burke
Seller: Osullivan, Cynthia E., (Estate)
Date: 05/09/24
11 Laurel Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Catalina O. Albornoz
Seller: Mary E. Scott
Date: 04/30/24
51 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Yeshiva D. Davis
Seller: W. M. Kavanagh Furniture Co.
Date: 05/02/24
131 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Seals
Seller: Randy J. Galarneau
Date: 05/06/24
1 Old Orchard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Michael Carney
Seller: Tenerowicz, Stanley F., (Estate)
Date: 05/08/24
1 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Cornelius W. Phillips
Seller: Usha M. Rao
Date: 05/10/24
1072 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Medeiros
Seller: M. W. RT
Date: 05/10/24
7 Sunrise Glen, Lot 7
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $521,800
Buyer: Dominic F. Ragucci
Seller: 2301 Boston Road LLC
Date: 05/03/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
979 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Eric W. Bowen
Seller: Randolph T. Lisle
Date: 05/07/24
35 Canton Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $789,000
Buyer: Galina Melman
Seller: Grant-Hansen Families RET
Date: 04/30/24
8 Cranberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Minsuk Cha
Seller: Keely Hartley
Date: 04/30/24
435 Henry St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Sheila Carel
Seller: Alexander I. Marquardt
Date: 05/03/24
41 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $439,900
Buyer: Susan E. Morgan
Seller: SNJ Properties LLC
Date: 05/06/24
1 Poets Corner Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $588,000
Buyer: John Feffer
Seller: Honeyulyne Stavropulos
Date: 05/01/24
BELCHERTOWN
39 East Walnut St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Severin Travis
Seller: John P. Kennedy
Date: 05/10/24
29 Eugene Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Bandith Vorasane
Seller: Kathryn A. Kelley
Date: 05/01/24
126 Kennedy Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $432,150
Buyer: Matthew G. Mueller
Seller: Michael A. Palazzo
Date: 04/30/24
7 Old Pelham Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jing Yang
Seller: Jason M. Carter
Date: 04/30/24
22 Raymond Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Alexander Scalfano
Seller: Tyrone Stinson
Date: 05/03/24
154 South St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Barbadoro
Seller: Craig M. Schoen
Date: 05/06/24
45 West St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: William D. Ingram
Seller: John P. Budz
Date: 04/30/24
EASTHAMPTON
26-28 Federal St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michael D. Ginsberg
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 05/02/24
40-1/2 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Pettie Four LLC
Seller: 413 LLC
Date: 05/01/24
4 Liberty St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Lennox & Bennett LLC
Seller: A-Z Storage & Properties LLC
Date: 05/02/24
3 Morin Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Mary K. Coleman
Seller: Helen M. Davis
Date: 05/10/24
11 Plaza Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Laura Carr
Seller: Alexander N. Buendo
Date: 05/02/24
GRANBY
7 Bittersweet Lane
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $697,316
Buyer: Olivier F. Doisneau
Seller: Frank J. Szela
Date: 05/02/24
HADLEY
15 Morning Star Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $552,000
Buyer: Robert L. Bailey
Seller: Alan Vleu
Date: 05/01/24
76 North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $432,500
Buyer: Newell CT LLC
Seller: Shane R. Conklin
Date: 05/02/24
229 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Norwottuck Rentals LLC
Seller: Shane Conklin
Date: 05/02/24
231 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Norwottuck Rentals LLC
Seller: Shane Conklin
Date: 05/02/24
171 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Prager
Seller: Daniel J. Albert
Date: 04/30/24
HATFIELD
138 Chestnut St.
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Lauren Gottschalk
Seller: Motyka, Jane M., (Estate)
Date: 05/02/24
102 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Thomas K. Hicks
Seller: Todd D. Sikorski
Date: 05/08/24
HUNTINGTON
118 Norwich Lake
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Randolph J. Merritt
Seller: Henry Wielgosz
Date: 05/02/24
141 Norwich Lake
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Todd B. Marion
Seller: Joseph A. Gigantelli LT
Date: 05/10/24
7 Rockybrook Dr.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Allison Brown
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 05/03/24
78 Searle Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Charle Properties LLC
Seller: Siren Song Realty NT
Date: 05/10/24
NORTHAMPTON
1237 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ismael Alvarado
Seller: Carmen L. Montes
Date: 05/02/24
130 Coles Meadow Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $571,650
Buyer: Holly A. Moran
Seller: Bruce M. Weinraub RET
Date: 05/02/24
35 Hatfield St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Adam R. Nelson
Seller: Mohamed R. Abdulazeez
Date: 05/10/24
208 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Paul E. Tracy
Seller: Ursia, Katheen M., (Estate)
Date: 05/08/24
PLAINFIELD
168 Grant St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Trinity Estate Alliance LLC
Seller: Gale A. Bulissa
Date: 04/30/24
SOUTH HADLEY
14 Grant St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter
Seller: Mary L. Lesperance
Date: 04/30/24
3 Paul St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: David Levreault
Seller: Edwad O’Grady
Date: 05/10/24
410 River Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Danielle Rossoni
Seller: Karen S. Sutherland
Date: 04/29/24
11 San Souci Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: April G. Whalen
Seller: Michael C. Bean
Date: 05/02/24
WARE
95-97 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Darin Witt
Seller: Citadel Projects LLC
Date: 05/03/24
68 Old Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: 68 Old Gilbertville TR
Seller: Paul M. Opalinski
Date: 05/10/24
19 Vigeant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $599,000
Buyer: Furtuna LLC
Seller: Darrell J. Kleya
Date: 05/07/24
58 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Maicon D. Decarvalho
Seller: Brookmaple LLC
Date: 05/10/24
WESTHAMPTON
Hathaway Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Milikowsky
Seller: Francis B. Rauch LT
Date: 04/29/24
47 Southampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amy J. Florek
Seller: Spencer 2007 RET
Date: 05/03/24
WILLIAMSBURG
123 Petticoat Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: David K. Schorr
Seller: Steven R. Roszko
Date: 05/06/24