The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

John Ford Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Trinity Estate Alliance LLC

Seller: Gale A. Bulissa

Date: 04/30/24

171 Tatro Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Law

Seller: Robert W. Bassett

Date: 05/06/24

BERNARDSTON

186 Bald Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Zain Naveed

Seller: Jessica L. Norman

Date: 05/07/24

COLRAIN

360 North Green River Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alix P. Carey

Seller: Steven H. St.Clair

Date: 05/10/24

DEERFIELD

797 River Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Momaney

Seller: Brian Zamojski

Date: 04/30/24

117 Sandgully Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Deborah Rivera

Seller: Pasiecnik, Janes M., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/24

GILL

26 French King Hwy.

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ariana Walker

Seller: Paul W. Waldron

Date: 05/03/24

20 Walnut Hill Road

Gill, MA 01376

Amount: $261,745

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Seller: Andrew Paige

Date: 05/10/24

GREENFIELD

636 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Zachary J. Domes

Seller: Ellen M. Berson

Date: 04/30/24

50 East Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Marilyn Gonzalez

Seller: Ivan Urgin

Date: 05/01/24

100 Fairview St., E

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Arthur Morgan

Seller: Pioneer Valley Redevelopment LLC

Date: 04/30/24

12 Stanley St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Amber M. Ortiz

Seller: Sean Connors

Date: 05/09/24

83 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Christopher Storozuk

Seller: Craig Ryan

Date: 05/07/24

HEATH

103 Avery Brook Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Jodi Walsh

Seller: Richardo H. Emery

Date: 05/07/24

LEYDEN

209 South County Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: James L. Muka

Seller: Michael G. Muka

Date: 05/07/24

MONROE

85 North Road

Monroe, MA 01350

Amount: $204,500

Buyer: Craig Burton

Seller: Louronne Hartley

Date: 05/10/24

MONTAGUE

8 Grant St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: John Fox

Seller: Troy Santerre

Date: 05/09/24

2 Kingsley Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Denise A. Milkey

Seller: Donna L. Dusell

Date: 05/10/24

66 Main St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $579,000

Buyer: Dustin Spear

Seller: Cedric A. Pilard

Date: 05/01/24

89 Mormon Hollow Road

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Brian E. Foley

Seller: James F. Demers

Date: 04/30/24

477 Randall Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kenneth R. Hubbard

Seller: Stephen J. Kosuda

Date: 05/09/24

443 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Pasha Realty LLC

Seller: Juan C. Guzman

Date: 05/08/24

43 X St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Julia Morse

Seller: Saville Int.

Date: 04/30/24

ORANGE

45 Oaklawn Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Francisco J. Gonzalez

Seller: Michael L. Rivard

Date: 05/03/24

71 Packard Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: Eric Jack

Seller: Kelley, Marlys E. (Estate)

Date: 05/07/24

14-18 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: David A. Boyd

Seller: Steven Hickey

Date: 05/01/24

314 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: William A. Mitchell

Seller: Andres D. Ramirez

Date: 04/30/24

310 Walnut Hill Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jordan W. Russell

Seller: Benjamin D. Kraner

Date: 05/08/24

SHELBURNE

66 Little Mohawk Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Matthew E. Hinkell

Seller: Marcella T. Hinkell

Date: 05/03/24

Patten Road (off)

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Allan Smith

Seller: Hitor LLC

Date: 04/29/24

416 South Shelburne Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $270,500

Buyer: Jacob A. Manners

Seller: Laura L. Manners

Date: 05/01/24

SUNDERLAND

232 North Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $462,500

Buyer: Jonathan M. Atkins

Seller: Ronald Page

Date: 05/03/24

125 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Brody Wood

Seller: Joseph P. O’Connor

Date: 05/03/24

258 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $188,750

Buyer: Timothy E. Mimitz

Seller: Lsrmf Mh Master Participation TR

Date: 05/09/24

WHATELY

34 Grey Oak Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $625,008

Buyer: Peter C. Uden RET

Seller: Nehring, Donna M., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

27 Adams St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Fraser

Seller: Fraser, James D., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/24

28 Carmel Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Michael A. Osowiecki

Seller: Douglas C. Johnson

Date: 04/30/24

37 Edgewater Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Dennis M. Lynch

Seller: Cheryl A. Barnhart

Date: 05/07/24

132 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Thomas Sharpe

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 05/10/24

93 Northwood St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $438,500

Buyer: Patrick R. Inglesby

Seller: Moccio, Willliam, (Estate)

Date: 05/10/24

15 Patriot Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Gary W. Chirgwin

Seller: Michael J. Oleksak

Date: 04/30/24

48 Roberta Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Samuel J. Bonk

Seller: William F. Martin

Date: 05/10/24

1059 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Michael A. Gruska

Seller: Albro, Frances G., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/24

764 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nova Buildings LLC

Seller: 740 & 764 Springfield St. LLC

Date: 05/10/24

Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Andri Tverdokhlib

Seller: Jhnec TR

Date: 04/30/24

305 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mass Veterinary Services LLC

Seller: Vet Properties LLC

Date: 04/30/24

45 Zacks Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Unfolding Beauty TT

Seller: Robert E. King

Date: 04/29/24

CHESTER

11 Maple St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Denise Draper

Seller: Steven D. Savoy

Date: 05/09/24

CHICOPEE

190 Asselin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Katelyn Kirby

Seller: Nathan Howell

Date: 04/30/24

125 Chateaugay St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Ruth E. Turcotte

Date: 04/30/24

168-1/2 East Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Kane Scrap Iron & Metal

Seller: Dutilly, David P., (Estate)

Date: 05/07/24

107 Edward St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Robert Rojowski

Seller: Jonathan S. Dean

Date: 04/30/24

71 Frink St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Eliezer Sanabria

Seller: Kristen D. Thrasher

Date: 05/09/24

2 Gardner Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: David Olczuk

Seller: Grajko, Barbara, (Estate)

Date: 04/30/24

106 Garland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jose Lopez

Seller: Bernash Realty LLC

Date: 04/30/24

43 Lariviere Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Shannon M. Moineau

Seller: Annemarie Begley-Gibson

Date: 04/30/24

1329 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Sevv Realty LLC

Seller: DSLP Memorial Drive LLC

Date: 05/01/24

34 Montclair St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Zhi Q. Tan

Seller: Surprenant, Donna M., (Estate)

Date: 05/06/24

1284 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $192,178

Buyer: Stefan Pater

Seller: Keith A. Langevin

Date: 05/08/24

753 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Willard A. McKinstry

Seller: Nicole M. McKinstry

Date: 05/07/24

24 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Antonio D. Pitts

Seller: Skyspec LLC

Date: 04/30/24

196 Pondview Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Robert Cabana

Seller: Kathleen Higgins

Date: 05/09/24

11 Reed Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Xiumei Ye

Seller: Yekaterina A. Alekseyeva

Date: 05/03/24

20 Sanford St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Sha-Taisja L. Jones

Seller: Richard R. Benoit

Date: 05/03/24

115 Saratoga Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Stacey M. Elliot

Seller: Azusa RT

Date: 05/09/24

11 Trafton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Ayaba Ezin

Seller: Melissa M. Leary

Date: 05/09/24

27 Walter St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Michael J. Goncalves

Seller: Gary R. Bernashe

Date: 04/30/24

50 Wheatland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jjj17 LLC

Seller: Florence C. Jacksen

Date: 04/30/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

33 Avery St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Michael P. Hearing

Seller: Agnieszka Kloskowska

Date: 04/30/24

197 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Lindsey M. Cole

Seller: Jahjan LLC

Date: 05/10/24

126 Gates Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Timothy D. Gillette

Seller: Trevor C. Kirk

Date: 04/29/24

139 Glynn Farms Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $926,000

Buyer: Martinson Antwi-Boasiako

Seller: Giuliano Basile

Date: 04/29/24

30 Orchard Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Erica L. Moulton

Seller: Elaine A. Songini RET

Date: 04/30/24

118 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Austin Shea

Seller: Jessica M. Valadares

Date: 04/30/24

309 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $288,921

Buyer: RCF2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Lynndia Roncarati

Date: 05/07/24

2 Pine St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Kristen M. Smith

Seller: Michael A. Taylor

Date: 04/29/24

622 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Ebak Projects LLC

Seller: Doris H. Alleman

Date: 04/29/24

173 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Shaker KM LLC

Seller: Wamhkm LLC

Date: 05/10/24

40 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jas Group LLC

Seller: Jet Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/08/24

540 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Maloni Family Farms LLC

Seller: Cynthia J. Normandin

Date: 05/06/24

896 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC

Seller: National Property Services LLC

Date: 05/07/24

GRANVILLE

11 North Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Lauren Lane

Seller: John W. Corrigan

Date: 04/30/24

231 Silver St.

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Joel Meissner

Seller: Eric D. Lane

Date: 04/30/24

HAMPDEN

34 Bayberry Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $409,900

Buyer: Anthony Decesare

Seller: Joshua D. Binney

Date: 04/29/24

173 Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Monica T. Medina

Seller: Christina Murphy

Date: 05/10/24

21 Martin Farms Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Patrick E. Raymond

Seller: John & Sara Donaruma FT

Date: 05/02/24

HOLLAND

155 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Raymond Labonte

Seller: John L. Simonson

Date: 05/06/24

HOLYOKE

23 Dillon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Patricia Gilligan

Seller: Gilligan, Elaine P., (Estate)

Date: 04/30/24

65-67 Elmwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $669,648

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Alfred I. Haberman

Date: 05/06/24

69-71 Elmwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $669,648

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Alfred I. Haberman

Date: 05/06/24

11 Hemlock Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: John P. Hanley

Seller: Aaron D. Thayer

Date: 04/30/24

39 Moss Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Kassandra M. Jean-Marie

Seller: Sarah E. St.Pierre

Date: 05/03/24

1697-1699 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Andrea Ciano

Seller: 3 Lions LLC

Date: 05/08/24

84 Oxford Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: McKenzie Brothera Realty LLC

Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Thb10

Date: 05/06/24

268 South St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $669,648

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Alfred I. Haberman

Date: 05/06/24

649 South Summer St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Onkar Properties LLC

Seller: Grace James Realty LLC

Date: 04/29/24

104 Saint James Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Alan M. Vieu

Seller: David E. O’Brien RET

Date: 05/01/24

70 Southampton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop

Date: 05/06/24

56 Taylor St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Erik Williams

Seller: Stephanie Saad

Date: 05/01/24

78 Vermont St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Gaelin M. Ryan

Seller: Real Jacques

Date: 05/03/24

58 Waldo St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Emma J. Welford

Seller: Venetia M. Guerrasio

Date: 05/07/24

267 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Luis A. Colon

Seller: Hilda Roque

Date: 05/09/24

25 West Glen St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $669,648

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Alfred I. Haberman

Date: 05/06/24

53 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Caitlyn Waddell

Seller: Karen M. Croteau

Date: 05/01/24

LONGMEADOW

36 Avondale Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $416,000

Buyer: Ryan Parker

Seller: Todd Westhaver

Date: 05/07/24

95 Dunsany Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Ma Dunsany LLC

Seller: Brian J. Danahey

Date: 05/02/24

19 Elizabeth Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $693,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Gomes-Ganhao

Seller: B. J. Anzalotti-Colby Irt

Date: 05/03/24

69 Greenacre Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Stephanie K. Dimichele

Seller: Russell & Lee Faneleli LT

Date: 05/02/24

55 Knollwood Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $432,000

Buyer: Kerry Brown

Seller: Sandra M. Dibona

Date: 04/30/24

44 Lawnwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Ryan W. Gendron

Seller: Thomas Jagodowski

Date: 05/01/24

1195 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $413,750

Buyer: Timothy R. Cejka

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 05/02/24

338 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Rachel A. Harrington

Seller: Sara Sarno

Date: 04/30/24

73 Oak Hollow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $463,000

Buyer: Michael J. Ravesi

Seller: David E. Howland

Date: 05/09/24

41 Shaker Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Caitlin B. Thunfors

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 05/02/24

193 Wolf Swamp Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Michael Templeton

Seller: Ann M. Oliveri

Date: 05/10/24

33 Woolworth St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Thi P. Tran

Seller: Min H. Cho

Date: 05/03/24

LUDLOW

21-23 Birch St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Frederico Vicente

Seller: Cristiano, Clementina, (Estate)

Date: 05/08/24

1224-1226 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Nanas Nest LLC

Seller: Emilio E. Santos

Date: 05/07/24

28 Deer Hill Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Erika L. Pouliot

Seller: Jillian Bowyer

Date: 05/02/24

188 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Greenstead Grove LP

Seller: Fuller Future LLC

Date: 05/09/24

17 Lakeview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Vernon Peabody

Seller: Cory Batista

Date: 05/03/24

155 Lakeview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Dianilda Rosario-Horne

Seller: Ana M. Santos

Date: 05/06/24

51 Mero St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Harris E. Williams

Seller: Jeremy Ladue

Date: 05/07/24

18 Southwood Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Christopher Mason

Seller: Open Meadow FT

Date: 05/10/24

17 Warren St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Samantha Simmons

Seller: Richard C. Powalka

Date: 05/07/24

MONSON

378 Boston Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Daniel S. Marti

Seller: T & Son Property LLC

Date: 05/02/24

19 Lakeshore Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Ann M. Botelho

Seller: Susan B. Cohen

Date: 05/10/24

221 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Monson Madness LLC

Seller: Stephen Salerno

Date: 05/08/24

16 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Justin Walsh

Seller: Clifford, Anita D., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/24

2 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Zachary Martel

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 05/10/24

1 Waid Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $403,500

Buyer: Thomas J. Jagodowski

Seller: Norman Waterhouse

Date: 05/01/24

PALMER

2136 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $468,000

Buyer: Jane Belleville

Seller: Deborah S. Kelder

Date: 05/08/24

9 Crawford St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Laura L. Lacrosse

Seller: Vision Investment Rental Properties LLC

Date: 05/10/24

1045 Circle Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Casey Daviau

Seller: Thomas Griffiths

Date: 04/30/24

43 French Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Wilbraham Builders Inc.

Seller: Denise Monette

Date: 05/10/24

68 Jim Ash Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Erica M. Nason

Seller: Jacob P. Stokowski

Date: 04/30/24

2070 Palmer Road

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Michael A. Langone

Date: 05/03/24

1063-1065 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: 1063 Park Street LLC

Seller: Stephen T. Masley

Date: 05/01/24

1422 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $338,400

Buyer: Nathan W. Jensen

Seller: David A. Bren

Date: 04/30/24

160 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $273,500

Buyer: Lance R. Lenzner

Seller: Russell N. Bergeron

Date: 05/10/24

1041 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Asley M. Rodriguez

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 04/30/24

13 South High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Stephen G. Fellers

Seller: David E. Granger

Date: 05/03/24

SPRINGFIELD

12-18 Acme Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

22-28 Acme Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

25-31 Acme Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

35-41 Acme Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

37-39 Ames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

69-71 Ames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

51-55 Baldwin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

66 Barrison St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Robert H. Flenke

Seller: Robert G. Flenke

Date: 05/03/24

827-829 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Kevin Thai

Seller: Kalpana Gurung

Date: 05/08/24

76 Biltmore St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Daniel J. Ravish

Date: 05/01/24

739 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $4,722,707

Buyer: Bar CW Springfield LLC

Seller: Store Master Funding Xii

Date: 05/03/24

879 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Noorzad Realty LLC

Seller: Boston Road Assocs. LLC

Date: 05/02/24

175 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: James Gibbs

Seller: Elfrieda E. Gibbs

Date: 05/10/24

34 Brunswick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jenny Diaz

Seller: De Leon Holdings LLC

Date: 05/02/24

10-16 Cameron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

11-17 Cameron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

11-17 Cameron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

23-29 Cameron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

24-30 Cameron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

89 Carroll St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Yahaira Alonso-Santiago

Seller: Sybel Gonzalez

Date: 05/01/24

169 Carver St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Rees

Seller: SH Properties LLC

Date: 05/09/24

124 Catharine St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Wilson M. Tamay

Seller: James C. Voltz

Date: 04/30/24

275 Chestnut St., Lot 1

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 275 Chestnut LLC

Seller: Ymca Of Greater Springfield

Date: 05/02/24

72 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Sarah Whitlock

Seller: MAA Property LLC

Date: 04/30/24

70-72 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Peter Muiruri

Seller: Andre Cortez

Date: 05/08/24

18 Crane St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Alex Cruz

Seller: Michael J. Perez

Date: 05/07/24

66 Crystal Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Rony R. Mazariegos

Seller: Keys Upgrade LLC

Date: 05/02/24

66-68 Dearborn St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 05/07/24

31-37 Decker Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

276 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Joel P. Tirado

Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Date: 05/03/24

29 East Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Thomas Sliwa

Seller: Harriet Rossi

Date: 05/03/24

103 Emerson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Alice Martinez-Balseca

Seller: Edward L. Giza

Date: 04/29/24

51 Emerson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Coral Vega

Seller: Aleyssa Centeno

Date: 05/03/24

52-58 Farragut St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

67-69 Farragut St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

7-9 Farragut St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

103 Federal St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,215,000

Buyer: 99 Federal Street LLC

Seller: HP Rum LLC

Date: 04/30/24

27-29 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

28-30 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

42-44 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

58-60 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,190

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

122 Garnet St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Zaid Jalil

Seller: William T. Mulrooney

Date: 05/03/24

55 Glenoak Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christopher S. Heaney

Seller: Joshua L. Messer

Date: 04/29/24

116 Glenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Brenda Villanueva

Seller: Debra M. Thornton

Date: 05/10/24

60 Grand St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $294,900

Buyer: Deolinda Andrade

Seller: Ibrahim M. Aljashaam

Date: 04/30/24

410 Grayson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Cottages By Lorraine LLC

Seller: Larry G. Croteau

Date: 05/06/24

19 Greene Place

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Naji K. Naji

Date: 04/29/24

37 Groveland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Seller: Hoa T. Lam

Date: 05/03/24

25 Hall St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jose M. Garcia-Pinos

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 05/10/24

260-262 Hancock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Soriano Market LLC

Seller: Amalfy Reyes

Date: 05/03/24

123 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Trevor C. Kirk

Seller: Kadisha Velasquez

Date: 05/09/24

269 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Amber Sutherland

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 05/10/24

94 Holly St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Jalen Merced

Seller: Lori Arpin

Date: 05/01/24

67 Hollywood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: CT Assets 2 LLC

Seller: Kelli L. Phillps

Date: 05/02/24

64-66 Home St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Ana D. Deleon

Seller: Michael Ribeiro

Date: 05/10/24

55-57 Horace St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Finly Turnier

Seller: Alfredo Vega

Date: 05/01/24

24 Kathleen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Marco A. Negron-Marrero

Seller: Kerriann D. Baugh

Date: 05/01/24

152 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

73 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

37 Kenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: GR Remodel LLC

Seller: Patricia Norman-Simpson

Date: 05/06/24

29-31 Ledyard St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Carlos Ruiz

Seller: Pontiac LLC

Date: 04/30/24

111 Magnolia Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: No Limits Assets LLC

Seller: Sinebur FT

Date: 05/06/24

1645 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Main & Taylor LLC

Seller: New England Farm Workers Council

Date: 05/03/24

54 Malcolm Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $143,617

Buyer: Alexandria K. Johnson

Seller: John B. Mason

Date: 05/03/24

91-93 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Luis E. Zambrano

Seller: Jessica L. Chiba

Date: 05/02/24

58 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: Li Jin

Date: 05/08/24

94 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Gary M. Troncoso

Seller: D. & M. Realty & Investments LLC

Date: 05/01/24

88-90 Melha Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Wilson Rosario

Seller: Sean Curran

Date: 05/10/24

93 Melville St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Samuel Pantojas

Seller: John M. Martin

Date: 05/10/24

127 Millbrook Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Louisa Morris

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 05/03/24

27 Mortimer St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Edward C. Kennedy

Seller: Bates, Peggy Bowling, (Estate)

Date: 04/30/24

382 North Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Naples Home Buyers TR

Seller: Patricia Y. Cheeks

Date: 05/08/24

21 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Dorca Marquez

Seller: Beverley A. Cunningham

Date: 04/30/24

249 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jacob Montalvo

Seller: Genevieve Construction Development Group

Date: 04/29/24

283 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

290 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $582,500

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

291 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

294 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $582,500

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

298 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $582,500

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

299 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

258-260 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Rawam Ebrahim

Seller: Meg Realty LLC

Date: 04/30/24

267 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $582,500

Buyer: Winners O. LLC

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

273 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $885,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 05/07/24

52 Osgood St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $367,000

Buyer: Dierkins Anthony

Seller: Gabriel Martinez

Date: 05/10/24

453 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,400

Buyer: Tawnya Kopec

Seller: Enos, Thomas Arthur, (Estate)

Date: 04/29/24

63 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Javier M. Tascon

Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Date: 05/08/24

278 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sean R. Agustynowicz

Seller: James Fiore

Date: 05/02/24

164 Phoenix Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Burgwinkel

Seller: David Delgado

Date: 05/07/24

71-73 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Yarangelis S. Aguilera

Seller: Xaver Sierra

Date: 04/30/24

30-32 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,189

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

80-86 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Cristina M. Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

88-94 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

97-103 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $378,378

Buyer: FCWM Enterprises LLC

Seller: Chris Goncalves

Date: 05/06/24

127-129 Ranney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Marlon P. Fernandez

Seller: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Date: 05/03/24

32 Ridgewood Plce

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: 26 Ridgewood LLC

Seller: Cutchins Programs

Date: 04/29/24

26 Ridgewood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: 26 Ridgewood LLC

Seller: Cutchins Programs

Date: 04/29/24

195 Riverton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Joaquina Rival

Seller: Thomas W. Sacco

Date: 05/01/24

266 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Mildred V. Velez Vega

Seller: Nashalie L. Delgado

Date: 04/29/24

37 Ruthven St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Angel Leon

Seller: Michelle R. Pelletier RET

Date: 05/07/24

60 Saint Lawrence Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Brightwood Properties LLC

Seller: Murphy, William F., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/24

151 Slumber Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $539,900

Buyer: Hari P. Khanal

Seller: Global Homes Properties LLC

Date: 05/08/24

68 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $444,000

Buyer: Michael P. McCool

Seller: Nancy Winterhalter

Date: 04/29/24

19 Schuyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Anne M. Leutsch

Seller: Napolitano Roofing

Date: 04/30/24

75 Shamrock St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Maria F. Alban

Seller: Kristen B. Kenyon

Date: 04/30/24

142-144 Suffolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Charles G. Schiff

Date: 05/09/24

333 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Steven Rose

Seller: Hari Khanal

Date: 05/08/24

20 Taber St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Justin P. McKennon

Seller: June M. McKennon

Date: 05/07/24

80 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Maria M. Diaz-Gonzalez

Seller: Jesus M. Lebron

Date: 05/08/24

754 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Felicia Copeland

Seller: Antonio F. Basile

Date: 04/29/24

4-6 Wolcott St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jose A. Rosario

Seller: Jose A. Pena

Date: 05/01/24

30-32 Woodside Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Jaqueline S. DaSilva

Seller: Edwin Mendez

Date: 04/29/24

1403 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Marcus Navarro

Seller: Truman 2016 SC6 Title

Date: 05/07/24

29 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $185,177

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR

Seller: Leon Yates

Date: 05/07/24

SOUTHWICK

47 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: O’Neil Smith

Seller: Daniel Kozlov

Date: 05/10/24

9 Overlook Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Webster

Seller: Peter J. Pappas

Date: 04/30/24

5 Pine Knoll

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: James R. Vollinger

Seller: Susan Paul

Date: 05/01/24

7 Pine Knoll

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: P. A. & Joanne F. Rocca LT

Seller: Scott J. Citro

Date: 05/01/24

20 Silvergrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Wendy S. Abraham 2022 TR

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 04/30/24

TOLLAND

115 Covell Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Peter Scrivener

Seller: William N. Magni

Date: 05/09/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

4 Althea St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Merigian Real Estate LLC

Seller: 1844 Riverdale LLC

Date: 05/08/24

430 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Paul J. Herbert

Seller: Thomas J. Stark

Date: 05/08/24

485 Birnie Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ag Brothers LLC

Seller: Bruce A. Stone

Date: 04/30/24

66 Clarence St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Vasim Shaikh

Seller: Tommy Seidell

Date: 05/03/24

45 Fairview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Carlos O. Nazario

Seller: Benjamin Lopez-Rivera

Date: 05/10/24

417 Massachusetts Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Alexander T. Purdue

Seller: Michael R. Whelihan

Date: 05/09/24

42 Massasoit Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Mohanad M. Jumaah

Seller: Gabriel Quaglia

Date: 04/30/24

754 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Adrian Girard

Seller: Patrick R. Inglesby

Date: 05/10/24

63 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Courtney Cummings

Seller: Cindy S. Delgatto

Date: 05/08/24

774 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jonathan S. Ramirez

Seller: Ddmns Realty LLC

Date: 05/10/24

1838 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Merigian Real Estate LLC

Seller: 1844 Riverdale LLC

Date: 05/08/24

102 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Manuel E. Garcia

Seller: David W. Dearden

Date: 05/09/24

147 Squassick Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Sautam Saha

Seller: Stephen G. Wilson

Date: 04/30/24

WESTFIELD

80 Broadway

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jay R. Johnson

Seller: Sherlaw, Karen Sonja, (Estate)

Date: 05/09/24

28 Cleveland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Claire Meiralcott

Seller: Alexander T. Liptak

Date: 05/08/24

11 Clinton Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Seller: Howard, George S., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/24

3 Crawford Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Mohamed A. Fazal-Mohamed

Seller: Caroline E. McCoubrey

Date: 05/07/24

61 Dartmouth St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Benjamin Grainger

Seller: Parsons, Darlene A., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/24

1251 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Power Global Inc.

Seller: Richard J. Morini LT

Date: 04/30/24

106 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $356,500

Buyer: Matthew Lambert

Seller: Kevin Beattie

Date: 05/10/24

32 Harvest Moon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $734,000

Buyer: Sally Annasiry

Seller: Darren F. Lecrenski

Date: 04/30/24

23 Lady Slipper Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Melro Assocs. Inc.

Seller: Laura Santaniello

Date: 05/08/24

173 Llewellyn Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Jan Saj

Seller: Lynn D. Roncalli

Date: 05/10/24

209 Lockhouse Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: DM United Realty LLC

Seller: Morais Enterprises LLC

Date: 04/29/24

589 Montgomery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Daniel Cioch

Seller: Trudy M. Weaver

Date: 05/02/24

50 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $416,200

Buyer: Samuel F. Provo

Seller: William M. Beattie

Date: 05/01/24

123 Old Farm Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michael A. Raiford

Seller: Michael Seklecki

Date: 04/30/24

56 Pine St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Scott A. Demusis

Date: 05/10/24

15 Raymond Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: James Pratt

Seller: Roy E. Frye

Date: 04/30/24

141 Western Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Matthew Lein

Seller: Sokolowski, William F., (Estate)

Date: 04/30/24

12 Woronoco Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Yelizaveta Belyakova

Seller: Thackeray FT

Date: 05/02/24

22 Woronoco Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Sky Blue Properties LLC

Seller: Frank Doshna

Date: 04/30/24

WILBRAHAM

38 Blacksmith Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $473,000

Buyer: George D. Leastman

Seller: Borys Bakum

Date: 05/03/24

57 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Antonio Sebastiao

Seller: Thomas S. Sophinos

Date: 04/29/24

3 Jewell Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alexa Burke

Seller: Osullivan, Cynthia E., (Estate)

Date: 05/09/24

11 Laurel Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Catalina O. Albornoz

Seller: Mary E. Scott

Date: 04/30/24

51 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Yeshiva D. Davis

Seller: W. M. Kavanagh Furniture Co.

Date: 05/02/24

131 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Seals

Seller: Randy J. Galarneau

Date: 05/06/24

1 Old Orchard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Michael Carney

Seller: Tenerowicz, Stanley F., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/24

1 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Cornelius W. Phillips

Seller: Usha M. Rao

Date: 05/10/24

1072 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Medeiros

Seller: M. W. RT

Date: 05/10/24

7 Sunrise Glen, Lot 7

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $521,800

Buyer: Dominic F. Ragucci

Seller: 2301 Boston Road LLC

Date: 05/03/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

979 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Eric W. Bowen

Seller: Randolph T. Lisle

Date: 05/07/24

35 Canton Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $789,000

Buyer: Galina Melman

Seller: Grant-Hansen Families RET

Date: 04/30/24

8 Cranberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Minsuk Cha

Seller: Keely Hartley

Date: 04/30/24

435 Henry St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Sheila Carel

Seller: Alexander I. Marquardt

Date: 05/03/24

41 Leverett Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $439,900

Buyer: Susan E. Morgan

Seller: SNJ Properties LLC

Date: 05/06/24

1 Poets Corner Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $588,000

Buyer: John Feffer

Seller: Honeyulyne Stavropulos

Date: 05/01/24

BELCHERTOWN

39 East Walnut St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Severin Travis

Seller: John P. Kennedy

Date: 05/10/24

29 Eugene Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Bandith Vorasane

Seller: Kathryn A. Kelley

Date: 05/01/24

126 Kennedy Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $432,150

Buyer: Matthew G. Mueller

Seller: Michael A. Palazzo

Date: 04/30/24

7 Old Pelham Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jing Yang

Seller: Jason M. Carter

Date: 04/30/24

22 Raymond Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Alexander Scalfano

Seller: Tyrone Stinson

Date: 05/03/24

154 South St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Barbadoro

Seller: Craig M. Schoen

Date: 05/06/24

45 West St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: William D. Ingram

Seller: John P. Budz

Date: 04/30/24

EASTHAMPTON

26-28 Federal St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michael D. Ginsberg

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 05/02/24

40-1/2 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Pettie Four LLC

Seller: 413 LLC

Date: 05/01/24

4 Liberty St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Lennox & Bennett LLC

Seller: A-Z Storage & Properties LLC

Date: 05/02/24

3 Morin Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Mary K. Coleman

Seller: Helen M. Davis

Date: 05/10/24

11 Plaza Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Laura Carr

Seller: Alexander N. Buendo

Date: 05/02/24

GRANBY

7 Bittersweet Lane

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $697,316

Buyer: Olivier F. Doisneau

Seller: Frank J. Szela

Date: 05/02/24

HADLEY

15 Morning Star Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $552,000

Buyer: Robert L. Bailey

Seller: Alan Vleu

Date: 05/01/24

76 North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $432,500

Buyer: Newell CT LLC

Seller: Shane R. Conklin

Date: 05/02/24

229 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Norwottuck Rentals LLC

Seller: Shane Conklin

Date: 05/02/24

231 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Norwottuck Rentals LLC

Seller: Shane Conklin

Date: 05/02/24

171 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Prager

Seller: Daniel J. Albert

Date: 04/30/24

HATFIELD

138 Chestnut St.

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Lauren Gottschalk

Seller: Motyka, Jane M., (Estate)

Date: 05/02/24

102 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Thomas K. Hicks

Seller: Todd D. Sikorski

Date: 05/08/24

HUNTINGTON

118 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Randolph J. Merritt

Seller: Henry Wielgosz

Date: 05/02/24

141 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Todd B. Marion

Seller: Joseph A. Gigantelli LT

Date: 05/10/24

7 Rockybrook Dr.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Allison Brown

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 05/03/24

78 Searle Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Charle Properties LLC

Seller: Siren Song Realty NT

Date: 05/10/24

NORTHAMPTON

1237 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ismael Alvarado

Seller: Carmen L. Montes

Date: 05/02/24

130 Coles Meadow Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $571,650

Buyer: Holly A. Moran

Seller: Bruce M. Weinraub RET

Date: 05/02/24

35 Hatfield St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Adam R. Nelson

Seller: Mohamed R. Abdulazeez

Date: 05/10/24

208 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Paul E. Tracy

Seller: Ursia, Katheen M., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/24

PLAINFIELD

168 Grant St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Trinity Estate Alliance LLC

Seller: Gale A. Bulissa

Date: 04/30/24

SOUTH HADLEY

14 Grant St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter

Seller: Mary L. Lesperance

Date: 04/30/24

3 Paul St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: David Levreault

Seller: Edwad O’Grady

Date: 05/10/24

410 River Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Danielle Rossoni

Seller: Karen S. Sutherland

Date: 04/29/24

11 San Souci Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: April G. Whalen

Seller: Michael C. Bean

Date: 05/02/24

WARE

95-97 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Darin Witt

Seller: Citadel Projects LLC

Date: 05/03/24

68 Old Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: 68 Old Gilbertville TR

Seller: Paul M. Opalinski

Date: 05/10/24

19 Vigeant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $599,000

Buyer: Furtuna LLC

Seller: Darrell J. Kleya

Date: 05/07/24

58 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Maicon D. Decarvalho

Seller: Brookmaple LLC

Date: 05/10/24

WESTHAMPTON

Hathaway Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Milikowsky

Seller: Francis B. Rauch LT

Date: 04/29/24

47 Southampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amy J. Florek

Seller: Spencer 2007 RET

Date: 05/03/24

WILLIAMSBURG

123 Petticoat Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: David K. Schorr

Seller: Steven R. Roszko

Date: 05/06/24