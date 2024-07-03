The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2024.

CHICOPEE

A1 Screw Machine Products Inc.

717 Fuller Road

$24,900 — Roofing

C&C Mass Ventures LLC

33 Haynes Circle

$15,000 — Install new handicap ramp to existing storefront entrance

Chicopee Assisted Living

929 Memorial Dr.

$249,995 — Roofing

Hampden Charter School of Science

20 Johnson Road

$42,000 — Bathroom remodeling

Pioneer Valley Church

85 Montcalm St.

$61,000 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

ESP LLC

15 Pleasant St.

$2,900 — Replace man door

Riverside Industries Inc.

1 Cottage St.

$18,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

333 Russell St. LLC

333 Russell St.

N/A — Replace existing sign and move it back

Hadley Mall Outparcel LLC

379 Russell St.

N/A — Interior fit-out for restaurant

NORTHAMPTON

Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.

593 Elm St.

$26,000 — Install roof-mounted solar panels

Emerald City Partners LLC

25 New South St.

$203,000 — Interior renovation to classroom space in Unit A104

J-Barc Inc.

219 Main St.

$13,450 — Two replacement windows

JW Inc.

13 Old South St.

$56,582 — Install heat pumps

McDonald’s Corp.

221 King St.

$65,000 — Interior renovation

Smith College

7 College Lane

$50,000 — Renovate classroom

Smith College

44 College Lane

$881,827 — Interior renovation to Rooms 106 and 107 of Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

186 Elm St.

$21,953,262 — Install new energy plant and add panels and power fan ceiling units on 31 floors of eight buildings

Smith College

144 Green St.

$56,566 — Interior renovation to Room 214 of Sage Hall

PITTSFIELD

Cavalier Livingston LLC

257 East St.

$30,000 — Remove existing first-floor deck to make repairs to retaining wall below ground level

City of Pittsfield

300 East St.

$2,482,000 — Remove existing boilers and replace with new boilers

City of Pittsfield

950 North St.

$2,130,000 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

9 Somerset Ave.

$91,900 — Replace windows

City of Pittsfield

South Mountain Road

$2,587,145 — Construct photovoltaic distributed generation system for Pittsfield Airport Commission

City of Pittsfield

832 Tamarack Road

$44,235 — Construct photovoltaic distributed system for Pittsfield Airport Commission

Clinical & Support Options

24 Ann Dr.

$27,000 — Install automatic sprinklers to suit new tenant layout

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$8,100 — Provide sprinkler modifications within tenant space

CW Acquisitions LLC

1685 West Housatonic St.

$70,000 — Roofing

Johnson Family Real Estate

694 East St.

$101,500 — Roofing

KOW LLC

53 Madison Ave.

$6,000 — Install sound channels on walls and sheetrock on ceiling and walls in kitchen only

Museum Facsimiles Realty LLC

117 Fourth St.

$40,000 — Build walls for storage facility

Ranchodji Inc.

16 Cheshire Road

$9,800 — Replace four fire doors

RKE Realty LLC

100 West St.

$11,000 — Build two offices

Spelman Nominee Trust

14 Gordon St.

$13,500 — Repairs from vehicle collision with building, including replacing damaged decorative column with new column and replacing two existing doors with one commercial double door

Viability Inc.

85 West Housatonic St.

$29,416 — Raise kitchen floor to accommodate second means of egress

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield

36 Margaret St.

$286,468 — Alter interior lower basement level of South End Middle School for classroom use

City of Springfield

50 Morison Terrace

$81,734.25 — Alter interior lower level of Glenwood Elementary School for school activity and storage room use

City of Springfield

52 Rosewell Blvd.

$300,000 — Alter interior lower level auditorium of Balliet Elementary School for classroom use

CMSA Holding LLC

742 State St.

$23,880 — Roofing

Gándara Mental Health Center Inc.

85 St. George Road

$944,230 — Interior remodel and roofing

Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start Inc.

30 Madison Ave.

$1,338,650 — Roofing

Human Resources Unlimited

60 Brookdale Dr.

$173,625 — Roofing

JJS Capital Investment LLC

71 Suffolk St.

$10,000 — Insulation and air sealing

Rhino Realty LLC

143 Parker St.

$538,337.20 — Erect building for Conway Car Dealership

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.

1380 Boston Road

$110,000 — Roofing

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.

1420 Boston Road

$45,000 — Roofing

Christopher Suarez

125 Arcadia Blvd.

$24,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage