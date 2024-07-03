Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2024.
CHICOPEE
A1 Screw Machine Products Inc.
717 Fuller Road
$24,900 — Roofing
C&C Mass Ventures LLC
33 Haynes Circle
$15,000 — Install new handicap ramp to existing storefront entrance
Chicopee Assisted Living
929 Memorial Dr.
$249,995 — Roofing
Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$42,000 — Bathroom remodeling
Pioneer Valley Church
85 Montcalm St.
$61,000 — Roofing
EASTHAMPTON
ESP LLC
15 Pleasant St.
$2,900 — Replace man door
Riverside Industries Inc.
1 Cottage St.
$18,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
333 Russell St. LLC
333 Russell St.
N/A — Replace existing sign and move it back
Hadley Mall Outparcel LLC
379 Russell St.
N/A — Interior fit-out for restaurant
NORTHAMPTON
Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.
593 Elm St.
$26,000 — Install roof-mounted solar panels
Emerald City Partners LLC
25 New South St.
$203,000 — Interior renovation to classroom space in Unit A104
J-Barc Inc.
219 Main St.
$13,450 — Two replacement windows
JW Inc.
13 Old South St.
$56,582 — Install heat pumps
McDonald’s Corp.
221 King St.
$65,000 — Interior renovation
Smith College
7 College Lane
$50,000 — Renovate classroom
Smith College
44 College Lane
$881,827 — Interior renovation to Rooms 106 and 107 of Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
186 Elm St.
$21,953,262 — Install new energy plant and add panels and power fan ceiling units on 31 floors of eight buildings
Smith College
144 Green St.
$56,566 — Interior renovation to Room 214 of Sage Hall
PITTSFIELD
Cavalier Livingston LLC
257 East St.
$30,000 — Remove existing first-floor deck to make repairs to retaining wall below ground level
City of Pittsfield
300 East St.
$2,482,000 — Remove existing boilers and replace with new boilers
City of Pittsfield
950 North St.
$2,130,000 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
9 Somerset Ave.
$91,900 — Replace windows
City of Pittsfield
South Mountain Road
$2,587,145 — Construct photovoltaic distributed generation system for Pittsfield Airport Commission
City of Pittsfield
832 Tamarack Road
$44,235 — Construct photovoltaic distributed system for Pittsfield Airport Commission
Clinical & Support Options
24 Ann Dr.
$27,000 — Install automatic sprinklers to suit new tenant layout
The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$8,100 — Provide sprinkler modifications within tenant space
CW Acquisitions LLC
1685 West Housatonic St.
$70,000 — Roofing
Johnson Family Real Estate
694 East St.
$101,500 — Roofing
KOW LLC
53 Madison Ave.
$6,000 — Install sound channels on walls and sheetrock on ceiling and walls in kitchen only
Museum Facsimiles Realty LLC
117 Fourth St.
$40,000 — Build walls for storage facility
Ranchodji Inc.
16 Cheshire Road
$9,800 — Replace four fire doors
RKE Realty LLC
100 West St.
$11,000 — Build two offices
Spelman Nominee Trust
14 Gordon St.
$13,500 — Repairs from vehicle collision with building, including replacing damaged decorative column with new column and replacing two existing doors with one commercial double door
Viability Inc.
85 West Housatonic St.
$29,416 — Raise kitchen floor to accommodate second means of egress
SPRINGFIELD
City of Springfield
36 Margaret St.
$286,468 — Alter interior lower basement level of South End Middle School for classroom use
City of Springfield
50 Morison Terrace
$81,734.25 — Alter interior lower level of Glenwood Elementary School for school activity and storage room use
City of Springfield
52 Rosewell Blvd.
$300,000 — Alter interior lower level auditorium of Balliet Elementary School for classroom use
CMSA Holding LLC
742 State St.
$23,880 — Roofing
Gándara Mental Health Center Inc.
85 St. George Road
$944,230 — Interior remodel and roofing
Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start Inc.
30 Madison Ave.
$1,338,650 — Roofing
Human Resources Unlimited
60 Brookdale Dr.
$173,625 — Roofing
JJS Capital Investment LLC
71 Suffolk St.
$10,000 — Insulation and air sealing
Rhino Realty LLC
143 Parker St.
$538,337.20 — Erect building for Conway Car Dealership
Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1380 Boston Road
$110,000 — Roofing
Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1420 Boston Road
$45,000 — Roofing
Christopher Suarez
125 Arcadia Blvd.
$24,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage