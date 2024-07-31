Company Notebook

MountainOne Announces Second-quarter Community Grants

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced the completion of its community-dividend funding for the second quarter of 2024, distributing more than $150,000 to support various not-for-profit organizations in the Berkshires and South Shore communities. MountainOne’s $25,000 sponsorship of the North Adams SteepleCats, a New England Collegiate Baseball League team, helps bring baseball to Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, enriching the greater Berkshire community. MountainOne has been a prominent sponsor of the Steeplecats since their inception in 2002. It was the inaugural pavilion sponsor of the Berkshire Innovation Center (BIC) at its inception in 2020, and continues its commitment of support to the BIC in 2024. In the recent grants, MountainOne committed $10,000 to the BIC in Pittsfield, supporting programming that focuses on vital areas such as STEM education, entrepreneurship, career preparation, and leadership, driving economic growth, and community empowerment. The Brien Center in Pittsfield, dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral-health services for more than a century, received $10,000 to support its Youth Substance Use Prevention and Intervention program, which delivers essential services to local schools and ensures the well-being of young people in the community. In celebration of 50 years of service, MountainOne awarded $5,000 to Old Colony Elder Services in Brockton to support its behavioral-health and wellness programs, aiding the aging community on the South Shore. It also contributed $5,000 to BFAIR, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The funds will support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury. It also donated $5,000 to sponsor Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth’s Hearts and Hammers Gala. The gala is the nonprofit’s top fundraising event of the year, raising money to assist in its mission to combat poverty and homelessness through home construction and repair. MountainOne’s community dividend grant program also supports numerous community events, including the Summer Concert Series hosted by Friends of the Scituate Library, farmers’ markets in North Adams and Williamstown, Pittsfield and Williamstown 4th of July parades, and the North Adams Downtown Celebration on Aug. 14. It also supported pride events in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Quincy, underscoring its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Summer contributions also include sponsorship of numerous golf tournaments benefiting organizations such as BCARC in Pittsfield, the Bianchi-Barbarotta Foundation in Pittsfield, the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield, Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Plymouth Public Library, and UCP of Western Massachusetts in Pittsfield. In addition, MountainOne has supported local baseball and softball teams, as well as charitable walk/run events, including the South Shore Food Bank’s Fresh Bite 5K and Citrus Stroll in Rockland and NAMIWalk Berkshire County in Pittsfield.

MLKFS Receives $100,000 from MassMutual Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services (MLKFS) announced the continued investment by, and partnership with, the MassMutual Foundation through a recent grant of $100,000 to support its emergency food pantry. The Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services food pantry provides healthy food options to nearly 250 individuals and families each week. The pantry also serves as a community resource, offering access to medical support through various local health, wellness, and nutrition partners. “The MassMutual Foundation’s investment in MLK Family Services will ensure the continuity of essential services, particularly by supporting personnel and enhancing the resource capacity needed to operate the emergency food pantry,” said Shannon Rudder, CEO of MLKFS. “Funding from this initiative will help to ensure these services remain viable and open to any Western Massachusetts resident.” The MassMutual Foundation partners with local community members and organizations to help build financial resilience leading to future opportunities for all.

Wheeler & Taylor Insurance Brings Two Agencies into Fold

GREAT BARRINGTON — Mirick Insurance Agency of Shelburne Falls and Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency of Greenfield each recently entered a partnership with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance, a large insurance agency based in Great Barrington. The two long-established insurance agencies joined Wheeler & Taylor to broaden their insurance offerings locally, regionally, and nationally. Both firms retain their name, staff, location, and management. Located at 277 Federal St., Greenfield, Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency has been serving Franklin County since 1925. Founded in 1980, Mirick Insurance Agency is located at 28 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. Founded in 1871, Wheeler & Taylor Inc. is one of America’s oldest continuously operated financial companies. Operating full-service insurance and real-estate brokerage operations from its headquarters in Great Barrington, it has a network of offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, California, and Nevada.

The Sugar Chalet Opens Its Doors in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM — The Sugar Chalet, Wilbraham’s newest bakery and cafe, held its grand opening on July 20 at One Crane Park Dr. Owner and head chef Allison Henry offers an assortment of fine pastries and desserts. Her specialties include chocolate-chip cookies and housemade bagels. She also will offer breakfast sandwiches and other items, like focaccia pizza and salads. The Sugar Chalet has espresso drinks and milkshakes crafted with house-made frozen custard. Henry will also offer cooking classes, including demonstrations for children and adults for cake decorating, cooking, and baking, and has a small room for private events. She does custom orders for specialty items on request. A classically trained chef, she graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York in the spring of 2022 and is a 2021 graduate of the culinary program at Tantasqua High School in Sturbridge.

Herrell’s Ice Cream to Open New Location in Mill District

AMHERST — The Mill District and Herrell’s Ice Cream announced that Herrell’s Ice Cream will be opening soon in the Mill District’s North Square in North Amherst, first as a pop-up and later as a permanent location. The Mill District’s North Square is located just a crosswalk away from Amherst’s busy Mill River Recreation Area, a short walk from Cherry Hill Golf Course, and near the recently renovated North Amherst Library. Herrell’s will join Provisions, Carefree Cakery, the Mill District General Store, the Closet, the Mill District Local Art Gallery, Soulful Pet Studios, Futura Coffee; 3 Amigo’s Restaurant; the Lift Salon; Big Basket International Market; Amherst House of Pizza, and Cowls Building Supply, to name a few enterprises already making a mark on North Amherst’s busy shopping and dining offerings.

Five Star Building Corp. Donates $20,000 to WorkHub on Union

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton announced a contribution of $20,000 from Five Star Building Corp. toward its ambitious co-workspace project, WorkHub on Union. The donation will support the development of a vibrant and collaborative co-working space, providing valuable resources for entrepreneurs and businesses in the Greater Easthampton region. WorkHub on Union — located at 33 Union St., Easthampton, and slated to open toward the end of the summer — aims to create an innovative and inspiring environment where entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small-business owners can converge and thrive. Through this partnership with Five Star Builders Corp., the Chamber of Greater Easthampton will be able to enhance the support and services offered to local professionals, fostering growth and stimulating economic development in the community. In addition to offering a dynamic and flexible workspace, the WorkHub on Union will provide access to mentorship programs, networking events, educational programming, and other support services designed to accelerate the growth of startups and small businesses. Through this collaboration, the Chamber of Greater Easthampton and Five Star Building Corp. aim to empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and establish the Greater Easthampton region as a hub for business excellence.

O’Dell Women’s Center Grants $250,000 to Programs That Benefit Low-income Women

SPRINGFIELD — The O’Dell Women’s Center Foundation announced that it will grant $250,000 to nonprofits serving low-income Springfield women. Springfield’s first-ever women’s center will award grants of $5,000 to $50,000 to amplify the efforts of local nonprofit organizations that advance educational and career opportunities for low-income women. Nonprofit organizations that address obstacles facing low-income women, such as food insecurity and childcare access, will also be eligible for grant awards. The application is available at odellwomenscenter.com/grants and must be received by Sept. 13. Applications will be evaluated based on innovation, feasibility, and potential impact, and grant award winners will be announced on Nov. 15. The O’Dell Women’s Center is a philanthropic initiative founded in 2023 with a mission to help low-income women achieve financial stability through improved access to educational and career opportunities. Located in the heart of Springfield, the center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that offers low- or no-cost ‘residencies’ and community collaboration spaces to nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the lives of low-income women. The first nonprofit residency has been granted to Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, an organization that empowers women to establish careers and advance within their careers through skill development, professional attire, mentorship, and other programming.

CET Launches Carbon Conscious Business Accreditation

SPRINGFIELD — CET (formerly the Center for EcoTechnology) announced the launch of its Carbon Conscious Business accreditation, an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate businesses committed to reducing their carbon footprint through energy conservation, transitioning off fossil fuels, reducing waste, and other solutions. With commercial and residential buildings contributing 30% of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions, decarbonizing this sector is essential to meeting CET’s climate goals. Decarbonizing offers numerous benefits: it mitigates climate change, potentially lowers operating costs and improves building comfort, and enhances reputation and brand value. Additionally, it ensures regulatory compliance, attracts purpose-driven employees, and improves public health and well-being by enhancing air and water quality. To begin the journey toward being accredited as a Carbon Conscious Business, businesses will meet with CET energy and waste experts to identify existing and new decarbonization opportunities tailored to the business. CET will then develop a customized action plan that outlines relevant measures to reduce carbon emissions. Once all measures have been completed, the business will be awarded a one-, two-, or three-star Carbon Conscious Business accreditation based on the extent of implementation. Regardless of the progress, CET will celebrate the participating company’s achievements with marketing opportunities, window decals, and table tents to showcase its commitment to sustainability. Learn more at cetonline.org/carbon-conscious-business-accreditation.

HNE Creates $250,000 Grant Fund to Honor Dr. Mark Keroack

SPRINGFIELD — To honor Dr. Mark Keroack’s 10 years on the board of directors of Health New England, the health plan is creating a $250,000 grant-making fund to help community organizations improve health equity. Keroack, president and CEO emeritus of Baystate Health, retired at the end of June. As chair of the board of Health New England, a not-for-profit health plan owned by Baystate Health, he helped form a deeper, more collaborative relationship between the entities. The Dr. Mark A. Keroack Health Equity Grant program will provide local nonprofit organizations with a one-time grant of up to $50,000 to advance health equity in healthcare over a one-year period. Programs are required to promote health equity and include community collaboration resulting in improved health outcomes. Programs must target communities in Franklin, Hampden, or Hampshire counties and focus on one or more of these populations: children and youth, communities of color, individuals experiencing poverty or with low incomes, or older adults. Nonprofit organizations can learn more or apply for the grant by Aug. 28 at healthnewengland.org/community/grantprogram.

AIC’s Criminal Justice Program Receives Quinn Bill Approval

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced that its master of science in criminal justice program has been approved under the Guidelines for Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Academic Programs by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education (BHE). This approval qualifies the fully online degree for the Police Career Incentive Pay Program, also known as the Quinn Bill. The Massachusetts Legislature enacted the Quinn Bill to encourage police officers to earn degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice by providing educational incentives for full-time officers in participating cities and towns through salary increases. This approval means that AIC’s master of science in criminal justice program meets or exceeds all quality standards established by the guidelines, making its graduates eligible for incentive pay increases. By participating in the Quinn Bill, students who are full-time police officers in Massachusetts can receive significant salary increases upon graduation, providing a tangible return on their educational investment. This incentive not only encourages professional development, but also enhances the quality of law-enforcement services by ensuring officers are well-educated in the latest theories and practices in criminal justice.