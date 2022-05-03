Top Banner

Daily News

Bulkley Richardson Presents “Preparing for a Transition” 

By 92

 

Today at noon, Bulkley Richardson will present the final session in its Business Transitions webinar series. 

Attorneys Michael Sweet, Jenelle Dodds, and Ryan Barry will take a look at preparing for a transition. Guest speaker Chris Nadeau of Whittlesey will give his perspective on best practices. The session will be presented via Zoom. 

The session will focus on:  

  • Corporate records;
  • Disputes and contingent liabilities;
  • Financial statements;
  • Management team;
  • Assignable contracts;
  • Employee engagement and retention; and
  • ‘Preparing Yourself to Let Go’

 

Visit www.bulkley.com/exit-strategies for more details and to register. 

Tags:

Related Posts

AIC Named Among Top 50 Nursing Schools in New England

By

Country Bank Welcomes Samuel Ortiz to Commercial Lending Team

By

Viability Inc. Names Lynn Ostrowski-Ireland Chief Operating Officer

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis