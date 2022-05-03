Bulkley Richardson Presents “Preparing for a Transition” 

Today at noon, Bulkley Richardson will present the final session in its Business Transitions webinar series.

Attorneys Michael Sweet, Jenelle Dodds, and Ryan Barry will take a look at preparing for a transition. Guest speaker Chris Nadeau of Whittlesey will give his perspective on best practices. The session will be presented via Zoom.

The session will focus on:

Corporate records;

Disputes and contingent liabilities;

Financial statements;

Management team;

Assignable contracts;

Employee engagement and retention; and

‘Preparing Yourself to Let Go’

Visit www.bulkley.com/exit-strategies for more details and to register.