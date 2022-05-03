Bulkley Richardson Presents “Preparing for a Transition”
Today at noon, Bulkley Richardson will present the final session in its Business Transitions webinar series.
Attorneys Michael Sweet, Jenelle Dodds, and Ryan Barry will take a look at preparing for a transition. Guest speaker Chris Nadeau of Whittlesey will give his perspective on best practices. The session will be presented via Zoom.
The session will focus on:
- Corporate records;
- Disputes and contingent liabilities;
- Financial statements;
- Management team;
- Assignable contracts;
- Employee engagement and retention; and
- ‘Preparing Yourself to Let Go’
Visit www.bulkley.com/exit-strategies for more details and to register.