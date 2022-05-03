North Brookfield Savings Named Among ‘Top Extraordinary Banks’  

NORTH BROOKFIELD — North Brookfield Savings Bank, was recently named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.

This award comes on the heels of the Community Choice Central Mass. Best Bank Award it received for 2021.

North Brookfield Savings Bank was recognized with the institute’s Banky Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.

“The team and I are humbled to be included in this group of iconic community banks,” said Marco Bernasconi, Jr., president and CEO of North Brookfield Savings Bank. “We continue to delight our customers with top

notch, personal and customizable service so they have a partner to coach them through their financial journey.”