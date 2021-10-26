Bulkley Richardson to Present Webinar on Nonprofits and M&A Transactions

SPRINGFIELD — In today’s environment, nonprofit organizations may be challenged by reduced donor and governmental support, turnover in management, staff shortages, and competing demands for resources. There are many circumstances where a merger with, or an acquisition of or by, another nonprofit organization may be the best strategy. Such a transaction could help to grow the organization, allow it to expand into different territories or new activities, take advantage of efficiencies of scale, or reduce overhead. And in some cases, such a transaction might be the only option for the nonprofit to survive.

Bulkley Richardson merger and acquisition (M&A) attorneys David Parke and Ron Weiss will present a virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 28 at noon over Zoom, focusing on these areas of concern: types of transactions, lack of recourse by the acquiring organization, effect on an organization’s tax-exempt status, effect of a transaction on endowments, approval by the Massachusetts attorney general, and options for obtaining necessary member approval in large membership organizations.

