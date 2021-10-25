WNE School of Law Dean Sudha Setty Elected to ABA Advisory Committee

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNE) School of Law Dean Sudha Setty has been elected to serve on the advisory committee of the American Bar Assoc. (ABA) Legal Education Police Practices Consortium.

The consortium aims to contribute to the national effort examining and addressing legal issues in policing and public safety, including conduct, oversight, and the evolving nature of police work. The consortium leverages the ABA’s expertise and that of participating ABA-accredited law schools to collaborate on projects to develop and implement better police practices throughout the U.S.

The advisory committee provides input and advice concerning the general direction of the consortium, suggests ideas for appropriate law-student participant assignments, and advises on other relevant matters.

Setty became dean of the School of Law in 2018 and has served on the faculty since 2006. She is the author of National Security Secrecy: Comparative Effects on Democracy and the Rule of Law and the editor of Constitutions, Security, and the Rule of Law, and has written dozens of articles on national-security law and policy. In 2018, she was elected to membership in the American Law Institute.

Her leadership of the School of Law has been characterized by a commitment to social justice; diversity, equity, and inclusion work; and supporting excellence in teaching, learning, and research. In May 2019, the School of Law founded the Center for Social Justice, which has quickly grown to be a regional hub of research, advocacy, education, and activism. In April 2021, the faculty of the School of Law adopted an anti-racism and cultural-competency graduation requirement, making it the first law school in the region to do so.

Setty is also a founder of the Workshop for Asian-American Women in the Legal Academy, an effort to support current and aspiring members of the legal academy and to diversify its ranks, which held its inaugural workshop in 2021.