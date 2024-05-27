BusinessTalk with Darby O’Brien

Darby O’Brien is the dean among the local marketing and public relations professionals, and he speaks with more than 40 years of experience in that field. He’s also famous for speaking his mind, being candid any subject you want to talk about, and not caring if he ruffles any feathers while doing so. Sounds like an intriguing guest for BusinessTalk. And he is. Indeed, in a candid talk with BusinessWest contributing writer George O’Brien (no relation — and both are thankful for that) Darby opines on everything from the state of modern advertising — “where has all the creative gone?” — to what can be expected during the 2024 presidential campaign — “it’s going to get ugly.” This is certainly must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.