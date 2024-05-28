Hampden County Chambers of Commerce Unite to Support Food Bank

CHICOPEE — The East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, West of the River Chamber of Commerce, Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, and Springfield Regional Chamber all came together on March 27 to support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The event, which took place at the new Food Bank headquarters in Chicopee, was an evening of networking showcasing the new building to the community while giving area chamber members the opportunity to meet for a good cause. The event raised $10,863 and 1,400 pounds of food, which will provide more than 30,000 meals to local people in need.

Event sponsors included Baystate Health, Country Bank, KNF&T, the Latino Economic Development Center, PeoplesBank, Westfield Gas & Electric, Andrews Associates, Comcast, Commercial Distributing, the Employers Assoc. of New England, the Markens Group, Polish National Credit Union, Blaze Express, the Center for EcoTechnology, Development Associates, Florence Bank, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Holiday Inn Ludlow, Holyoke Gas & Electric, MassHire Holyoke, and Park Square Realty.