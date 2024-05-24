Chelsea Depault Earns Emerging Leader Award from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced that Chelsea Depault, vice president of Commercial and Municipal Lending, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Emergin Leader Award from the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.

This award recognizes outstanding individuals in the Massachusetts banking industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and a commitment to serving their communities.

“Chelsea’s dedication to our customers, colleagues, and community is truly inspiring,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “Her leadership during the critical Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rollout and her commitment to financial-literacy programs exemplify the spirit of this award. We are fortunate to have Chelsea on our team, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

During the PPP rollout, Depault played a pivotal role in ensuring the bank could effectively serve clients. Her quick thinking and willingness to go the extra mile, including working evenings and weekends, helped secure vital funding for many local businesses.

“Chelsea truly exemplifies the qualities of an emerging leader,” Worden added. “She consistently demonstrates initiative, strategic thinking, and the ability to inspire others.”

Committed to continuous learning, she completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking program and earned a Wharton leadership certificate. Additionally, she actively seeks out professional-development opportunities through courses offered by the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. and the Center for Financial Training.

Depault’s impact extends beyond the bank. She also volunteers with the VITA program, serves on committees, and holds treasurer positions with local organizations, as well as dedicating her time to youth sports programs.