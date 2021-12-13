Top Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen

By 226

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 92: December 13, 2021

George Interviews Mark Keroack, President & CEO of Baystate Health

Peter Rosskothen

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House, the Delaney House restaurant, and other hospitality-sector businesses.  The two talk about everything from the state of the pandemic and its many implications for that sector to the ongoing workforce crisis in the region, to the price of steak, and how it keeps going up.  It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

 

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

It May Not Be a Bonanza, but the Risks for Employers Are Real

By Contributor
Gene Cassidy

Big E Projected to Go On, but Some Things Will Be Different

By

Golf Industry Sits and Waits to See When It Can Get the Ball Rolling

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis