BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House, the Delaney House restaurant, and other hospitality-sector businesses. The two talk about everything from the state of the pandemic and its many implications for that sector to the ongoing workforce crisis in the region, to the price of steak, and how it keeps going up. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Episode92.mp3