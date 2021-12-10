United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region Adds Four to Staff Team

NORTHAMPTON — United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region has added four new members to its staff team, allowing it to enhance its work with partner organizations, donors, and general operations.

The new hires will augment the organization with their combined experience in leadership, education, marketing, donor relations, database management, and accounting. They are all eager to be part of a nonprofit that impacts the community in a positive way.

Jenny Coeur will serve as United Way’s program coordinator, Jenna Farrell as donor relations manager, Jennifer Nhong as database assistant, and Cathy Zimmerman as the organization’s bookkeeper.

“I am thrilled to grow the team with such successful and motivated people,” Executive Director John Bidwell said. “Each of our new employees comes with a strong skill set in the area she will oversee, and each will help us better serve people in transition or need in Hampshire and Franklin counties.”

Coeur, who began her work at United Way in mid-July, was previously a teacher and Math Department chair at Applewild School in Fitchburg. She has 13 years of experience in public and independent education as a community-focused teacher, program developer and coordinator, and department chair.

“I’ve always been driven by my passion for social justice and equity, and I enjoy collaborating with others,” she said. “The role I have taken on with United Way aligns with my experience, ambitions, and core values. Through my work, I’ve always strived to help a diverse range of stakeholders feel welcomed, heard, and supported.”

Coeur holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Hampshire College and a master of education degree from UMass Amherst.

Farrell took on her role as donor relations manager in mid-September and will apply the experience she gained in the nonprofit world at UMass Amherst and skills she honed while working at for-profits in marketing and event management.

“My passion for community connection and living my values makes me a great fit for my position at United Way of Franklin & Hampshire Region,” she said. “I am a believer in this organization, and my prior work experience allows me to do my job with passion, focus, and determination.”

Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University.

Nhong started in her new role in early October and will help manage United Way’s database. She worked for 13 years at MicroTek, a nonprofit cable manufacturing company in Chicopee, in production, quality, and planning and management.

“I’m excited to be a part of an organization that impacts the community in such a positive way,” Nhong said. “I grew up in the Valley in a low-income household, so I know firsthand how United Way helps families and individuals in the community.”

Zimmerman, United Way’s bookkeeper, has worked as an accountant for Temp-Pro, Argotec, Sisters of Providence, and Holyoke Medical Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Elms College. She began her new role in early October and is excited to learn United Way’s accounting programs and systems.