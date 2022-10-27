Announcing the 2022 Women of Impact
This Year’s Class to Be Celebrated on Dec. 8
BusinessWest has long recognized the contributions of women within the business community and created the Women of Impact awards four years ago to further honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.
The eight stories below demonstrate that idea many times over. They detail not only what these women do for a living, but what they’ve done with their lives — specifically, how they’ve become innovators in their fields, leaders within the community, and, most importantly, inspirations to all those around them. The class of 2022 features:
Come celebrate them on Thursday, Dec. 8, at a gala at the Springfield Sheraton. The Women of Impact program and event are sponsored this year by Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors) and Comcast Business and Granite State Development Corp. (supporting sponsors).
Fast Facts
WHAT: The fifth annual Women of Impact Gala
WHEN: Thursday, December 8, 2022
WHERE: Sheraton Springfield, One Monarch Place
TICKETS: $85 per person (tables of 10 available)
Go HERE to order your tickets!
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Go HERE or call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100.