Carr Hardware and Customers Donate PPE to Berkshire Schools

PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware announced the results of the “Round-up for the Schools” campaign that, in combination with the company’s match, was able to donate more than $8,500 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to three local school districts.

Carr Hardware started the program at the end of August, offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and Carr would match 100% of the total collected. Carr Hardware also had change-collection jars stationed at all locations for customers to donate. With the Carr Hardware match and the generosity of customers, the company purchased much-needed PPE, including masks, hand sanitizer, and commercial disinfectant sprayers to public schools in North Adams, Lee, and Pittsfield.

“We are so thankful to our community partners at Carr Hardware for supporting our schools,” said North Adams Superintendent Barbara Malkas.

Carr Hardware President Bart Raser added that “we are a community business that believes in giving back; it’s just part of our core culture. Our kids and schools need our help more than ever, and school safety is paramount. We are thrilled to be in a position to do our part and appreciative of the generosity of our customers who supported our teachers and our students.”

Lee Superintendent Michael Richard noted that “the round-up campaign that Carr Hardware engaged in this year was amazing. The support dedicated to our community, and others in the area, is remarkable. The efforts of Carr Hardware is what distinguishes their stores from others; they truly care about the communities that they serve.”

Added Pittsfield Superintendent Jason McCandless, “the Pittsfield Public Schools are so grateful to our neighbors at Carr Hardware for supporting our schools in yet another way through the round-up program. Carr Hardware has been there for the Pittsfield Public Schools and its students in so many ways over the decades, and we thank the Raser family and the whole Carr Hardware family for once again being there for the children of Pittsfield.”

Carr Hardware is working on plans to hold another campaign in November.