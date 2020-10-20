2020 Western Mass Developers Conference Slated for Oct. 21

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) invites the community to join its annual developers conference, presented by MassMutual. The 2020 Western Mass Developers Conference will feature a keynote address from Gov. Charlie Baker and a welcome address from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and will connect business leaders, developers, real-estate professionals, site selectors, economic-development professionals, and public officials from Western Mass. and across the Northeast.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can register for free and see the full agenda and list of speakers at developwesternmass.vfairs.com.

The event will be hosted on a 3D virtual event platform and produced by Rise Event Production. With more than 30 regional speakers, the conference is aimed at connecting those who want to learn about the exciting development opportunities available, as well as highlight the region’s assets as an ideal place to invest in and launch and grow businesses. The presenting sponsor is MassMutual, and other sponsors include Westfield Bank, Westmass Area Development Corp., Lisa Oleksak-Sullivan, Westover Airport, Baystate Health, Winn Development, Eversource, Holyoke Community College, Comcast, Colebrook Realty Services Inc., MassDevelopment, the O’Connell Companies, and the CCRC.

“The Developers Conference will showcase an abundance of benefits to working and living in Western Massachusetts,” said Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the EDC. “Western Mass. offers a competitive cost of doing business and an excellent quality of life. Our region is rich in higher education, local food sources, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Western Mass. is the place to live, work, and play; this conference shines a spotlight on that.”

Baker added that, “as Massachusetts continues to face a housing shortage, our administration remains focused on making the zoning reforms and targeted investments necessary to support growth across the state. We are proud to partner with organizations like the Economic Development Council of Western Mass. to drive housing production in every region of the Commonwealth.”

The 2020 Western Mass Developers Conference has six sessions on the agenda, in addition to the keynote address from Baker and a welcome address from Sarno.

“The 2020 Western Mass. Developers Conference is the opportunity for businesses, developers, economic-development officials, and other leaders to connect, learn, and invest in Western Mass.,” said Ann Burke, vice president of the EDC. “The 3D virtual platform will provide conference attendees the opportunity to visit vendor booths and meet with officials, collect materials, view opportunity-zone and preferred developments, learn from industry experts, and hear about exciting projects happening here in Western Mass.”