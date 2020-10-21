United Way Announces Socially Distant Trick-or-treating Event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — In cooperation with the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Colebrook Realty Services Inc., United Way of Pioneer Valley will host a drive-thru, socially distant trick-or-treating event on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TD Bank parking lot in downtown Springfield.

Families with children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to attend, and 3,000 bags of candy, toys, and information on community resources will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must remain in their vehicles to ensure safety.

“We are glad to be a part of the mayor’s efforts to keep our community’s children happy during an extremely difficult year,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Added Sarno, “thanks again to Paul Mina. We can always count on our United Way to bring some holiday cheer to our children and families.”

More information is available at uwpv.org/boo-bash, and donations can be made at uwpv.org/donate.