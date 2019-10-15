Celebrating the Super 60

Total Revenue​

1. Whalley Computer Associates Inc.*

One Whalley Way, Southwick

(413) 569-4200

www.wca.com

John Whalley, President

WCA is a locally owned family business that has evolved from a hardware resale and service group in the ’70s and ’80s into a company that now focuses on lowering the total cost of technology and productivity enhancement for its customers.

2. Marcotte Ford Sales Inc.

1025 Main St., Holyoke

(413) 536-1900

www.marcotteford.com

Bryan Marcotte, President

The dealership sells new Ford vehicles as well as pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs, and features a full service department. Marcotte has achieved Ford’s President’s Award multiple occasions over the past decade. It also operates the Marcotte Commercial Truck Center.

3. Tighe & Bond*

53 Southampton Road, Westfield

(413) 562-1600

www.tighebond.com

Robert Belitz, President and CEO

Tighe & Bond is a full-service engineering and environmental consulting firm offering myriad services, including building engineering, coastal and waterfront solutions, environmental consulting, GIS and asset management, site planning and design, transportation engineering, and water and wastewater engineering.

Arrow Security Co. Inc

124 Progress Ave., Springfield

(413) 732-6787

www.arrowsecurity.com

John Debarge Jr., President

This company provides security for all types of clients and issues, including industrial plant security, patrol services with security checks for homeowners, free security surveys, and more provided by a management team that consists of a diverse group of professionals with law enforcement, private-sector security, and military backgrounds.

Baltazar Contractors

83 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 583-6160

www.baltazarcontractors.com

Frank Baltazar, President

Baltazar Contractors is a family-owned construction firm specializing in roadway construction and reconstruction; all aspects of site-development work; sewer, water, storm, and utilities; and streetscape improvements in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Bob Pion Buick GMC Inc.

333 Memorial Dr., Chicopee

(413) 206-9251

www.bobpionbuickgmc.com

Rob Pion, General Manager

Bob Pion Buick GMC carries a wide selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers, and SUVs, and also offers competitive lease specials and a full service department.

Center Square Grill (Fun Dining Inc.)

84 Center Square, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-0055

www.centersquaregrill.com

Michael Sakey, Bill Collins, Proprietors

Center Square Grill serves traditional American food, with hints of classically prepared French sauces, Latin-inspired fish dishes, and standard Italian repertoire. The facility also has a catering service and hosts events of all kinds.

Charter Oak Financial

330 Whitney Ave., Holyoke

(413) 539-2000

www.charteroakfinancial.com

brendan naughton, general agent

Charter Oak’s services include risk management (including life insurance, disability income insurance, and long-term-care insurance), business planning and protection, retirement planning and investments, and fee-based financial planning.

Commercial Distributing Co. Inc.

46 South Broad St., Westfield

(413) 562-9691

www.commercialdist.com

Richard Placek, Chairman

Commercial Distributing Co. is a family-owned business servicing more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, and clubs, as well as more than 400 package and liquor stores. Now in its third generation, the company continues to grow by building brands and offering new products as the market changes.

Con-Test Analytical Laboratory (Filli, LLC)

39 Spruce St., East Longmeadow

(413) 525-2332

www.contestlabs.com

Tom Veratti, Founder and Consultant

Con-Test Inc. provides industrial-hygiene and analytical services to a broad range of clients. Originally focused on industrial-hygiene analysis, the laboratory-testing division has expanded its capabilities to include numerous techniques in air analysis, classical (wet) chemistry, metals, and organics.

Court Square Group Inc.

1350 Main St., Springfield

(413) 746-0054

www.courtsquaregroup.com

Keith Parent, President

Court Square is a leading managed-services company that provides an audit-ready, compliant cloud (ARCC) infrastructure for its clients and partners in the life-sciences industry.

David R. Northup Electrical Contractors Inc.

73 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 786-8930

www.northupelectric.com

David Northup, President

This is a family-owned, full-service electrical, HVAC, and plumbing contractor that specializes in everything from installation and replacement to preventive maintenance, indoor air-quality work, and sheet-metal fabrication.

The Dowd Agencies, LLC

14 Bobola Road, Holyoke

(413) 538-7444

www.dowd.com

John Dowd, President and CEO

The Dowd Agencies is the oldest insurance agency under continuous family ownership, and one of the most long-standing, experienced insurance agencies in Massachusetts.

E.F. Corcoran Plumbing & Heating Co. Inc.*

5 Rose Place, Springfield

(413) 732-1462

www.efcorcoran.com

Charles Edwards and Brian Toomey, Co-owners

E.F. Corcoran is a full-service plumbing and HVAC contractor. Services include 24-hour plumbing service, HVAC system installs, design-build services, energy retrofits, system replacements and modifications, gas piping, boilers, and more.

Freedom Credit Union

1976 Main St., Springfield

(800) 831-0160

www.freedom.coop

Glenn Welch, President and CEO

Freedom is a full-service credit union serving a wide range of business and consumer clients. Freedom has its main office on Main Street in Springfield, with other offices in Sixteen Acres, Feeding Hills, Ludlow, Chicopee, Easthampton, Northampton, Turners Falls, Greenfield, and Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

Governors America Corp. / GAC Management Co.*

720 Silver St., Agawam

(413) 786-5600

www.governors-america.com

Sean Collins, President

GAC is a leading provider of engine-governing and system controls to a worldwide list of equipment manufacturers and power providers. The engine-control products are used in a wide range of industries, including generator set, material handling, marine propulsion, mining, locomotive, and off-highway applications.

Haluch Water Contracting Inc.

399 Fuller St., Ludlow

(413) 589-1254

Thomas Haluch, President

Haluch Water Contracting’s main lines of business include sewer contracting, underground utilities, and water-main construction.

Holyoke Pediatrics Associates, LLP

150 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke

(413) 536-2393

www.holyokepediatrics.com

Kathy Tremble, Adair Medina, Care Coordinators

HPA is the largest pediatric practice in Western Mass., providing primary-care services as well as lactation counseling, behavioral-health services, and patient education. HPA has a medical laboratory drawing site and also provides in-hospital support for new mothers.

JET Industries Inc.

307 Silver St., Agawam

(413) 786-2010

Michael Turrini, President

Jet Industries manufactures aircraft engines, parts, and equipment, as well as turbines and turbine generator sets and parts, aircraft power systems, flight instrumentation, and aircraft landing and braking systems.

Kittredge Equipment Co. Inc.

100 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 304-4100

www.kittredgeequipment.com

Wendy Webber, President

Kittridge Equipment is a $57 million equipment and supply giant. It boasts 70,000 square feet of inventory and warehouse, handles design services, and has designed everything from small restaurants to country clubs to in-plant cafeterias.

Lancer Transportation & Logistics / Sulco Warehousing & Logistics

311 Industry Ave., Springfield

(413) 739-4880

www.sulco-lancer.com

Todd Goodrich, President

Sulco Warehousing & Logistics operates a network of distribution centers. Lancer Transportation & Logistics is a DOT-registered contract motor carrier providing regional, national, and international truckload and LTL delivery services.

Louis and Clark Drug Inc.

309 East St. Springfield

(413) 737-2996

www.lcdrug.com

Skip Matthews, President

Louis & Clark provides prescriptions for individuals and institutions and helps those who need home medical equipment and supplies. The company also provides professional pharmacy and compounding services, medical equipment, independent-living services, and healthcare programs.

Maybury Associates Inc.*

90 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow

(888) 629-2879

www.maybury.com

John Maybury, President

Maybury Associates has more than 80 employees and is a distributor for about 1,300 manufacturers. The company designs, supplies, and services a wide variety of handling equipment throughout New England, and provides customers in a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products.

Paragus Strategic IT*

112 Russell St., Hadley

(413) 587-2666

www.paragusit.com

Delcie Bean IV, President

Paragus has grown dramatically as an outsourced IT solution, providing business computer service, computer consulting, information-technology support, and other services to businesses of all sizes.

Rediker Software Inc.

2 Wilbraham Road, Hampden

(800) 213-9860

www.rediker.com

Andrew Anderlonis, President

Rediker Software has been providing school administrative software solutions for more than 35 years. Rediker Software is used by school administrators across the U.S. and in more than 100 countries, and is designed to meet the student-information-management needs of all types of schools and districts.

Rock Valley Tool, LLC

54 O’Neil St., Easthampton

(413) 527-2350

www.rockvalleytool.com

Elizabeth Paquette, President

Rock Valley Tool is a precision-machining facility housing both CNC and conventional machining equipment, along with a state-of-the-art inspection lab. With more than 40 years of experience, the company provides manufactured parts to customers in the aerospace, commercial/industrial, and plastic blow-molding industries.

Skip’s Outdoor Accents Inc.

1265 Suffield St., Agawam

(413) 786-0990

www.skipsonline.com

John and Scott Ansart, Owners

Skip’s Outdoor Accents specializes in a wide range of outdoor products, including storage sheds, gazebos, swingsets, and outdoor furniture, offering installation and delivery to sites with limited or no access. Skip’s shed and gazebo delivery is free to most of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Tiger Press (Shafii’s Inc.)

50 Industrial Ave., East Longmeadow

(413) 224-2100

www.tigerpress.com

Reza Shafii, Jennifer Shafii, Owners

TigerPress is a sustainable, eco-friendly printer, using green technology and operating in a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant. The company offers digital printing, commercial printing, and custom package printing all under one roof.

Troy Industries Inc.

151 Capital Dr., West Springfield

(866) 788-6412

www.troyind.com

Steve Troy, CEO

Troy Industries is an industry leader that designs and manufactures innovative, top-quality small arms components and accessories and complete weapon upgrades. All products are American-made and designed to perform flawlessly under intense battle conditions.

United Personnel Services Inc.

289 Bridge St., Springfield

(413) 736-0800

www.unitedpersonnel.com

Tricia Canavan, President

United provides a full range of staffing services, including temporary staffing and full-time placement, on-site project management, and strategic recruitment in the Springfield, Hartford, and Northampton areas, specializing in administrative, professional, medical, and light-industrial staff.