Chamber Corners

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 253-0700; www.amherstarea.com

March 9: Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Meeting, noon to 2 p.m., hosted by the Red Barn at Hampshire College. Join us for lunch as we reflect on our impact, salute our outgoing board members, welcome our new board members, elect a slate of officers, and launch our New Year, New Vision for 2022. Presented by Encharter Insurance, supported by bankESB, and honoring the work of Amherst Cinema, our featured nonprofit. See COVID guidelines and register at business.amherstarea.com/events.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

(413) 787-1555; www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

March 11: Outlook 2022, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hear from top policymakers and influencers on the outlook for 2022, hosted by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. This virtual event is presented by Baystate Health and MassMutual, with sponsorship support from Comcast, Eversource, the Republican, and WWLP-TV22. Cost: $24.95 for SRC members; $110, enterprise-level SRC members (six seats); $29.95 for future members; $140, enterprise-level future members (six seats).

March 24: Fire & Ice, 5:30-8 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm St., West Springfield. Join us for our annual craft cocktail competition featuring area establishments mixing up creative fire- and ice-themed cocktails. Sample the concoctions and vote for your favorite. Cost: $50 for SRC members ($60 at the door); $60 for future members ($70 at the door).

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 426-3880; www.ourwrc.com

March 3: Networking Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m. Join us as we meet fellow members, non-members, and local business people to network virtually on Zoom. Introductions will be followed by breakout rooms to learn about your business peers and network. Register at business.ourwrc.com/events.

March 23: Job Fair 2022, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Storrowton Tavern/Carriage House, West Springfield. The West of the River Chamber will be hosting a local job fair. West Springfield and Agawam businesses, along with other employment opportunities from around Western Mass., will be showcased for the public. High-school students, college students, and adults will be attending this event looking to begin or advance their careers. This event is free and open to the public. To be a participating vendor, register at business.ourwrc.com/events.