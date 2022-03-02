Horace Smith Fund Scholarship, Fellowship Applications

Through March 15: The Horace Smith Fund has scholarship and fellowship money available for residents of Hampden County graduating from eligible public and private high schools. This year, a total of $247,000 will be awarded in the form of 16 scholarships given to students working toward an undergraduate degree, three fellowships given to students enrolled in a graduate-degree program, and one award given to a high-school senior with special needs who is about to enter college. Scholarship awards of $12,000 are distributed as $3,000 annually, renewable each year until graduation. Fellowship awards of $15,000 are distributed as $5,000 annually, renewable for two additional years. All recipients must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 each semester. Recipients are selected on a variety of criteria, including merit, financial need, recommendations, and community involvement. Of greatest importance is the applicant’s personal written account of why they feel deserving of the award. All recipients must be full-time students and residents of Hampden County. Completed applications must be received no later than Tuesday, March 15, either electronically or by mail to the Horace Smith Fund, 16 Union Ave., Suite 2K, Westfield, MA 01085. Applications are available at local high-school guidance offices, college financial-aid offices, online at www.horacesmithfund.org, or by calling (413) 739-4222.

Pynchon Award Nominations

Through March 31: The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations from throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for the Pynchon Award, which recognizes Western Mass. citizens who have rendered outstanding service to the community. To nominate an individual, submit a letter explaining why the nominee should be considered, including biographical information, outstanding accomplishments, examples of service to the community, organizations he or she is or has been active in, and the names, phone numbers, and e-mail addresses of at least three people who can further attest to the nominee’s eligibility for induction into the Order of William Pynchon. The Pynchon trustees reserve the right to eliminate nominations from consideration due to insufficient information. Qualifying nominees will be considered and researched by the Pynchon trustees, composed of the current and five past presidents of the Advertising Club. Nominations must be submitted by March 31 to William Pynchon Trustees, Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 1022, West Springfield, MA 01090-1022 or by e-mail to [email protected] Pynchon medalists are chosen by unanimous decision of the Pynchon trustees. The 2022 recipients will be announced in June, with an awards ceremony tentatively scheduled for the fall.

Nominations for 2022 Ubora and Ahadi Awards

Through March 31: The Springfield Museums announced a call for nominations for the 31th annual Ubora Award and the 12th annual Ahadi Youth Award. These prestigious awards, conferred by the African Hall Subcommittee, honor African-American people from Greater Springfield who have — above and beyond — demonstrated commitment to the fields of community service, education, science, humanities, and/or the arts. The African Hall Subcommittee is a volunteer group comprised of educators, business people, and community leaders from the African-American community. The nomination deadline for both awards is Thursday, March 31. True to the Swahili word that comprises its name, the Ubora Award recognizes an adult of African heritage who exemplifies excellence in their commitment to creating a better community through service. Named for the Swahili word for promise, the Ahadi Youth Award is presented to a young African-American who excels in academics and performs admirable service to the Greater Springfield community. Eligible candidates must be age 19 or younger, live in or have strong ties to the Greater Springfield area, and be currently enrolled in grades 10, 11, or 12. The Ubora and Ahadi awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Springfield Museums in September. Nominations forms can be downloaded by visiting springfieldmuseums.org/ubora. Nominations may be e-mailed to [email protected] or mailed to African Hall Subcommittee, c/o Karen Fisk, Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards St., Springfield, MA 01103.

Monson Savings Bank Scholarship Applications

Through April 5: Monson Savings Bank provides $28,000 in scholarships to local graduating high-school seniors annually. The bank’s 2022 scholarships are now available to graduating seniors in the Monson, Ware, Hampden-Wilbraham, and East Longmeadow school districts. The purpose of the Monson Savings Bank scholarship is to promote the attainment of higher education for graduating seniors who reside within the communities the bank serves. To qualify, graduating seniors must be planning to attend an accredited college, technical school, or certification program. Scholarship awards will be based on the applicant’s financial need, academic performance, and extracurricular activities. A candidate for this scholarship should have also demonstrated a commitment to their community. In addition to an application, applicants should include an essay outlining the service that they have generously given to their community and the impact achieved through this contribution. If students are interested in applying for the Monson Savings Bank scholarship, they should contact their high-school guidance department for an application. The deadline for application acceptance is April 5.

Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet

March 10: The Valley Blue Sox will host the ninth annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, presented by Westfield Bank at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road, Longmeadow. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The class of 2022 inductees include William Bathel, Western MA High School Fall Baseball League co-founder (2004); Brian Collins, who revived the Springfield Post 21 baseball program (2010) and was Hampden County commissioner of Legion Baseball from 2016 to 2018; Mark DiFranco, Western MA High School Fall Baseball League co-founder (2004); Charles Roys, baseball coach at Springfield College (1979-96); Patrick Strange, MLB pitcher, New York Mets (2002-03); Mark Wohlers, MLB relief pitcher, Atlanta Braves (1991-99), Cincinnati Reds (2000-01), New York Yankees (2001), and Cleveland Indians (2002); and Westfield High School’s 1967 state champion baseball team. The Ryan Doyle Courage Award will be presented by the Doyle family to Jake Goodreau. Each year, this award honors an athlete who has displayed similar courage and perseverance as Ryan Doyle did as they face a difficult time in their lives. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will serve as master of ceremonies for the night’s event. Individual tickets are $55 per person, or a table of eight can be purchased for $400. Dinner, coffee, and dessert will be served at the banquet. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets to this year’s event can be purchased at valley-blue-sox.ticketleap.com/2022-western-ma-baseball-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony.

94.7 WMAS Radiothon to Benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital

March 8-9: Hattie Avigliano spent the first months of her life in the NICU at Baystate Children’s Hospital, arriving in the world three and a half months early and fighting for her life. Seven-year-old Zachary Roy was admitted to Baystate Children’s Hospital to treat multi-system inflammatory syndrome after battling COVID-19. Four-month-old triplets Paul, Brandon, and Jackson Dube entered the world 10 and a half weeks before they were expected. These children and their families will share their miraculous stories of surviving and thriving during the 21st annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be held at the hospital this year, but broadcast live from the WMAS studios for two days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. WMAS on-air personalities, led by the Kellogg Krew of Chris, Dina, and Lopez, will fill both days with encouraging stories, and listeners will get to know the professional team from Baystate Children’s Hospital who care for their kids, their grandkids, and their neighbors’ kids. The public is encouraged to call, text, or go online to donate. Listeners can call to donate via the Lia Auto Group Phone Bank at (413) 794-1111, visit wmaskids.com, or text WMASKIDS to 36413.

Difference Makers

March 24: Since 2009, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through a program called Difference Makers. The 14th annual Difference Makers celebration will be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and can be ordered at BusinessWest.com/difference-makers/difference-makers-tickets. The 2022 Difference Makers include Tara Brewster, vice president of Business Development at Greenfield Savings Bank; the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts; Heriberto Flores, president of the New England Farm Workers’ Council; John Greaney, retired State Supreme Court justice and senior counsel at Bulkley Richardson; Ruth Griggs, president of the Northampton Jazz Festival and principal at RC Communications; Ted Hebert, owner of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas; I Found Light Against All Odds and Its Founder and CEO, Stefan Davis; and Roca Holyoke and Springfield. Their stories are told in the Feb. 16 issue of BusinessWest and HERE. The sponsors for this year’s program are Burkhart Pizzanelli, the New England Farm Workers’ Council, the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and Westfield Bank.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Spring Concerts

April 22, May 13: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) Board announced two spring concerts will be hosted at Springfield Symphony Hall with former SSO Music Director Mark Russell Smith serving as guest conductor. Smith is music director and conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He previously served as music director for the SSO from 1995 through 2000. He has worked as director of New Music Projects for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and artistic director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Minnesota, and has also served as music director for the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Details about the concerts, program, and availability of tickets will be forthcoming and available at springfieldsymphony.org.